Charlie Culberson | Shortstop | #37

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Postseason Dose: Keuchel Rolls
Oct 14
Team Roundup: Blue Jays
Oct 13
Postseason Dose: Cubs Hang On
Oct 13
Projection Review: Hitters
Oct 13
Team Roundup: Athletics
Oct 12
Postseason Dose: Didi Destroys
Oct 12
Team Roundup: Mets
Oct 11
Postseason Dose: Strassed Out
Oct 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Severino exits Game 2 start due to injury
Hernandez batting cleanup for Dodgers in G1
Culberson starting at shortstop in Game 1
Lester officially named Cubs' Game 2 starter
Schwarber back in left field in NLCS Game 1
Corey Seager (back) not on roster for NLCS
Cubs opt for Rendon over Wilson for NLCS
Chase Headley serving as DH for Game 2
Jose Quintana starts Game 1 of NLCS for Cubs
Keuchel fans 10, shuts out Yanks thru seven
Altuve goes 3-for-4, scores a run vs Yankees
Cards 'plan to pounce' once Holland is FA
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Weather: Week 6 Forecasts
Oct 14
Injury Report: Week 6
Oct 13
Silva's Week 6 Matchups
Oct 13
Roundtable: Who’s For Real?
Oct 13
Dose: Zeke Saga Continues
Oct 13
Week 6 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Oct 12
Matchup: Eagles @ Panthers
Oct 12
Week 6 Rankings
Oct 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Terrance West likely to miss multiple games
Mularkey: Corey Davis could return next week
Marcus Mariota questionable for MNF vs Colts
Marlon Mack expected to have bigger workload
Jack Doyle (concussion) cleared, will play
Colts place RG Jack Mewhort on IR
Report: Bowman to sign 'no later than Monday'
NFLPA requests full panel rehearing for Zeke
Bills LT Cordy Glenn may lose starting role
McFadden could take over as Cowboys lead back
Stafford fully expected to play in Week 6
Willie Snead listed questionable vs Lions
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stew: 30-Deep Recap, Part 2
Oct 13
Draft Guide: Auction $ Values
Oct 12
Western Conference Busts
Oct 11
30-Team Draft Breakdown
Oct 10
Risers & Fallers: Centers
Oct 9
Draft Guide: Rankings & ADP
Oct 9
Roundtable: Preseason Studs
Oct 6
Stew: 30-Deep Draft Recap
Oct 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Julius Randle doesn't practice on Saturday
Dante Exum still weighing treatment options
C.J. McCollum suspended for opening night
Jordan Bell continues making case for minutes
Julius Randle (back spasms) exits on Friday
Giannis Antetokounmpo has 17/6/6, five blocks
Justin Holiday has another good game
Jerian Grant posts 10/9/8 line on Friday
Bobby Portis turns it over 8 times in 18 mins
Dwyane Wade scores 15 points in 12 minutes
Nick Young to start for Kevin Durant (virus)
Aaron Gordon hype train at full steam ahead
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Bobrovsky Keeps Rolling
Oct 14
Dose: The Stars of Washington
Oct 14
Ducks Waddle Only Once
Oct 13
Sharks keep Sabres Winless
Oct 13
Podcast: Ovechkin is hot
Oct 12
Fantasy Nuggets Week 2
Oct 12
Dose: Schneider stones Leafs
Oct 12
Five Breakout Defensemen
Oct 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Kings activate Alec Martinez from IR
Jesper Fast returning to the lineup tonight
Erik Karlsson might be ready on Tuesday
Maintenance day for Marc-Andre Fleury
Vadim Shipachyov expected to debut vs. BOS
Erik Haula not at practice despite reports
Kyle Okposo (illness) will not play tonight
Alex Edler (knee) sidelined 3-4 weeks
Draisaitl battling eye and concussion issues
Nick Schmaltz will not return Saturday
Looks like Alec Martinez will return tonight
Byfuglien (lower-body) 'ready to go' tonight
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Talladega (Fall)
Oct 13
Chasing Talladega (Fall)
Oct 11
Caps After Talladega (Fall)
Oct 10
Wrapup: Charlotte
Oct 8
Update: Charlotte (Fall)
Oct 7
DFS: Charlotte (Fall)
Oct 6
Chasing Charlotte (Fall)
Oct 5
Caps After Dover (Fall)
Oct 4
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Joey Logano qualifies well at TalladegaJoey L
Chase Elliott joins teammate on front row
Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Talladega pole
Richards on pole at Autodromo Miguel E. Abed
Todd Gilliland leads K&N PS-West Practice 1
Parker Kligerman wins fred's 250 in Talladega
Lutz tops Whelen Modified final practice
Ryan Preece leads Whelen Modified Practice 1
Bell on pole for fred's 250 at Talladega
Ramirez tops final Peak Mexico practice
Jorge Goeters paces Peak Mexico practice 2
Homero Richards leads Peak Mexico Practice 1
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: CIMB Classic
Oct 10
CIMB Classic Preview
Oct 10
Steele back-to-back in Napa
Oct 9
Italian Open Preview
Oct 9
Expert Picks: Safeway Open
Oct 3
Safeway Open Preview
Oct 3
Web Rankings: The Finals 25
Oct 2
Alfred Dunhill Links Preview
Oct 2
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Fleetwood eyes hat trick after day-low 63
Wallace at the summit thru 54 holes in Italy
Matsuyama has low round in R3 at CIMB
Perez stays hot in CIMB; four clear after 54
Lowry among notables to miss cut in Italian
Wallace continues hot pace in Italy; tied 1st
Fraser fires 62; surges into joint Italy lead
Casey cards week-low 63 in R2 of the CIMB
Pat Perez paces the CIMB thru 36 holes
Wallace joins five leading at Italian Open
Pepperell makes it 5-way lead in Italian Open
Donaldson makes it 4 atop Italy leaderboard
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Week 7 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 12
Match-ups Mixer: Week 7
Oct 8
Week 6 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 4
Match-ups Mixer: Week 6
Oct 1
Week 5 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 28
Match-ups Mixer: Week 5
Sep 24
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
QB Worthman runs for 5 TDs in comeback win
Western Michigan/Akron (rain) moved to Sunday
Wolverines RB Higdon excels w/ 200 yards
L-Jax accounts for 512 yards, 5 TD in loss
Dillon explodes for 272 yards rushing, 4 TD
Ryan Finley has not thrown an INT in 7 games
WVU roars back to beat Tech on Grier's 5 TDs
Miami WR Richards (hamstring) warms Saturday
Army beats EMU despite completing 0 passes
Sam Ehlinger tabbed to start against Oklahoma
Old Dominion RB Lawry (hamstring) warming up
Derrius Guice will play vs AUB, but limited
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 8
Oct 14
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 8
Oct 13
Late Fitness Check GW8
Oct 13
Stag's Take - Gameweek 8
Oct 13
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW8
Oct 13
Sean's Super Subs - Week 8
Oct 11
AM's Perfect XI - Week 8
Oct 11
The Bargain Hunter - Week 8
Oct 10
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Welbeck leaves early with hamstring injury
Mertesacker scores but Arsenal fall late
Cleverley wins it late for high flying Hornet
Manchester City streamrolls Stoke in 7-2 win
Spurs eke out first PL win at Wembley, 1-0
Stoke shows three minutes of promise v. City
Tammy fires double as Swans beat Terriers
Cherries give Spurs little to worry about
Crystal Palace stun Chelsea 2-1 at Selhurst
Burnley settles for draw with WHU
United dig their heels in and draw at Anfield
Reds continue to play defense at Anfield
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ryan Acosta
(R)
Charlie Culberson
(SS)
Curtis Granderson
(OF)
Michael Medina
(OF)
Brock Stewart
(R)
Alfredo Amezaga
(2B)
Yu Darvish
(S)
Franklin Gutierrez
(OF)
Brandon Morrow
(R)
Ross Stripling
(R)
Luis Avilan
(R)
Grant Dayton
(R)
Enrique Hernandez
(OF)
Fu-Te Ni
(R)
Eric Stults
(S)
Pedro Baez
(R)
O'Koyea Dickson
(OF)
Rich Hill
(S)
Rudy Owens
(S)
Chris Taylor
(OF)
James Baldwin
(OF)
Brett Eibner
(OF)
Tyler Holt
(OF)
Edward Paredes
(R)
Trayce Thompson
(OF)
Austin Barnes
(C)
Andre Ethier
(OF)
Anthony Jackson
(OF)
Joc Pederson
(OF)
Andrew Toles
(OF)
Brandon Beachy
(S)
Kyle Farmer
(3B)
Kenley Jansen
(R)
Yasiel Puig
(OF)
Chin-Hui Tsao
(R)
Cody Bellinger
(1B)
Josh Fields
(R)
Scott Kazmir
(S)
Josh Ravin
(R)
Justin Turner
(3B)
Brooks Brown
(R)
Wilmer Font
(R)
Clayton Kershaw
(S)
C.J. Retherford
(C)
Chase Utley
(2B)
Walker Buehler
(R)
Logan Forsythe
(2B)
Adam Liberatore
(R)
Antoan Richardson
(OF)
Alex Verdugo
(OF)
Alberto Callaspo
(3B)
Yimi Garcia
(R)
Tim Locastro
(OF)
Hyun-Jin Ryu
(S)
Tony Watson
(R)
Alberto Castillo
(R)
Robbie Garvey
(OF)
Nook Logan
(OF)
Adrian Salcedo
(S)
Matt West
(R)
Ramon Castro
(C)
Adrian Gonzalez
(1B)
Kenta Maeda
(S)
Corey Seager
(SS)
Brian Wilson
(R)
Tony Cingrani
(R)
Yasmani Grandal
(C)
Brandon McCarthy
(S)
Rob Segedin
(1B)
Alex Wood
(S)
Carl Crawford
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Charlie Culberson | Shortstop | #37
Team:
Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 4/10/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2007 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / SF
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Charlie Culberson is starting at shortstop and batting eighth for the Dodgers in Saturday's NLCS Game 1 against the Cubs.
Culberson went from being left off the Dodgers' NLDS roster to a potentially key player in this series after All-Star starting shortstop Corey Seager was omitted from the team's Championship Series roster due to a lower back strain. The 28-year-old has just 411 major league at-bats since 2012, and he hit .154/.267/.231 in 15 games this year. The rest of the lineup has yet to be announced by the club.
Oct 14 - 5:06 PM
Source:
Andy McCullough on Twitter
Dodgers added Charlie Culberson to their roster for the NLCS against the Cubs.
He'll add infield depth for the Dodgers as they try to overcome the loss of Corey Seager to a back injury. He shouldn't be used as much more than a defensive replacement.
Oct 14 - 1:35 PM
Source:
Bob Nightengale on Twitter
Dodgers purchased the contract of INF Charlie Culberson from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Culberson has spent the entire 2017 season in Triple-A while batting .250/.299/.336 over 108 games. He'll provide some insurance in the middle infield.
Sep 4 - 3:39 PM
Dodgers reassigned INF Charlie Culberson to minor league camp.
Culberson batted .250/.345/.333 over 20 games during Cactus League action. He'll provide minor league depth.
Mar 29 - 12:50 PM
Source:
Ken Gurnick on Twitter
Culberson starting at shortstop in Game 1
Oct 14 - 5:06 PM
Dodgers add Charlie Culberson to NLCS roster
Oct 14 - 1:35 PM
Dodgers call up Culberson from Triple-A
Sep 4 - 3:39 PM
Dodgers reassign Culberson to mnors
Mar 29 - 12:50 PM
More Charlie Culberson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
E. Encarnacion
CLE
(3139)
2
S. Strasburg
WAS
(2511)
3
M. Scherzer
WAS
(2370)
4
J. Werth
WAS
(2080)
5
D. Keuchel
HOU
(1716)
6
D. Gregorius
NYY
(1605)
7
G. Holland
COL
(1469)
8
K. Hendricks
CHC
(1460)
9
M. Holliday
NYY
(1323)
10
C. Sabathia
NYY
(1317)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Dodgers Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
15
13
2
1
0
0
1
0
2
4
0
0
.154
.267
.231
.497
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
2
11
1
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Oct 1
@ COL
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.667
.000
Sep 30
@ COL
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 29
@ COL
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 27
SD
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 26
SD
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 25
SD
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 24
SF
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Oklahoma City(PCL)
AAA
108
384
96
13
4
4
32
37
26
68
7
3
.250
.299
.336
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yasmani Grandal
2
Austin Barnes
3
Kyle Farmer
1B
1
Cody Bellinger
2
Adrian Gonzalez
Sidelined
Adrian Gonzalez is dealing with tightness in his back and will be shut down for the remainder of the regular season.
Now the question not only becomes will Gonzalez make the playoff roster, but should he? He offers no defensive versatility and he's struggled to both get on base and hit for power in 2017. The only argument might be that Gonzalez has postseason experience and could be useful off the bench, but it might be hard for manager Dave Roberts to trust any of that given how he's played this year.
Sep 27
2B
1
Logan Forsythe
2
Chase Utley
3
Charlie Culberson
4
Tim Locastro
SS
1
Corey Seager
Sidelined
Corey Seager (back) is being considered "day to day" by the Dodgers.
Well we already know he'll be out a handful of days, at least, after he was left off the Dodgers' roster for the National League Championship Series against the Cubs. Los Angeles Times reporter Andy McCullough said Seager was given an epidural in his lower back to combat the pain he's been feeling since tweaking his back last Monday. If the Dodgers are able to advance without Seager's services, it's hard to imagine we won't see him on their World Series roster in some form.
Oct 14
3B
1
Justin Turner
LF
1
Curtis Granderson
2
Franklin Gutierrez
60-Day DL
Franklin Gutierrez (back) is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment soon.
The veteran outfielder has been on the disabled list since late June with ankylosing spondylitis, an inflammatory disease that can cause vertebrae in the spine to fuse. Gutierrez will likely spend more than a week playing in minor league games before the Dodgers consider activating him.
Aug 15
3
Andre Ethier
4
O'Koyea Dickson
60-Day DL
Dodgers placed OF/1B O'Koyea Dickson on the 60-day disabled list with a left shoulder sublulxation.
The move frees up a spot on the club's 40-man roster. The 27-year-old saw just nine plate appearances during his time with the big league club, going 1-for-7 (.143) with a pair of walks and two strikeouts. He should be healthy and ready to go for the start of spring training.
Sep 29
5
Andrew Toles
60-Day DL
Dodgers transferred OF Andrew Toles from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The Dodgers needed 40-man roster space for Mike Freeman and Chris Heston. Toles is out for the season following ACL surgery.
May 26
CF
1
Chris Taylor
2
Enrique Hernandez
3
Alex Verdugo
4
Trayce Thompson
RF
1
Yasiel Puig
2
Joc Pederson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Clayton Kershaw
2
Yu Darvish
3
Alex Wood
4
Rich Hill
5
Kenta Maeda
6
Hyun-Jin Ryu
7
Brandon McCarthy
8
Brock Stewart
9
Scott Kazmir
60-Day DL
Scott Kazmir (hip) threw three scoreless innings Monday in a minor league rehab game with High-A Rancho Cucamonga.
It was his first game action since July, as he's been dealing with continued issues with his left arm and hip. Kazmir walked two batters and struck out three while throwing 53 pitches. Monday was the regular season finale for Rancho and it's unclear what the next step might be. Kazmir hasn't thrown a pitch in the majors this season.
Sep 5
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kenley Jansen
2
Pedro Baez
3
Tony Watson
4
Brandon Morrow
5
Luis Avilan
Sidelined
Luis Avilan felt good after throwing Thursday, but he probably won't be added to the Dodgers' roster for the NLCS.
A healthy Avilan would have made the Dodgers' postseason roster, but after three weeks off due to a sore shoulder, the team would be nervous about using him in close games. He hasn't pitched in a game since Sept. 21.
Oct 12
6
Grant Dayton
60-Day DL
Dodgers transferred LHP Grant Dayton to the 60-day disabled list.
Nothing has changed in the left-hander's prognosis after undergoing Tommy John surgery this week, this was merely done as a procedural move to free up a spot on the 40-man roster. Dayton is expected to miss the entire 2018 season.
Sep 1
7
Tony Cingrani
8
Ross Stripling
9
Josh Fields
10
Edward Paredes
11
Josh Ravin
60-Day DL
Dodgers placed RHP Josh Ravin on the 60-day disabled list with hip and groin injuries.
That will end the right-hander's season officially and also clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the return of Brandon McCarthy. Ravin should be healthy and ready to go for the start of spring training.
Sep 22
12
Walker Buehler
13
Adam Liberatore
60-Day DL
Adam Liberatore (forearm) began a rehab assignment with the Dodgers' Arizona League affiliate on Thursday, throwing a scoreless inning.
It's his first game action in nearly three months. Liberatore has been plagued by a few injuries this season, with the most recent one being left forearm tightness. He's hoping to contribute in September.
Aug 25
14
Yimi Garcia
60-Day DL
Yimi Garcia played catch Monday for the first time since Tommy John surgery.
Garcia had the reconstructive elbow procedure last October and will miss the entire 2017 season. The reliever should be 100 percent for Opening Day in 2018.
Mar 20
Headlines
Postseason Dose: Keuchel Rolls
Oct 14
Nick Doran recaps Dallas Keuchel's dominant outing in Game 1 of the ALCS in Saturday's Postseason Dose.
More MLB Columns
»
Postseason Dose: Keuchel Rolls
Oct 14
»
Team Roundup: Blue Jays
Oct 13
»
Postseason Dose: Cubs Hang On
Oct 13
»
Projection Review: Hitters
Oct 13
»
Team Roundup: Athletics
Oct 12
»
Postseason Dose: Didi Destroys
Oct 12
»
Team Roundup: Mets
Oct 11
»
Postseason Dose: Strassed Out
Oct 11
MLB Headlines
»
Severino exits Game 2 start due to injury
»
Hernandez batting cleanup for Dodgers in G1
»
Culberson starting at shortstop in Game 1
»
Lester officially named Cubs' Game 2 starter
»
Schwarber back in left field in NLCS Game 1
»
Corey Seager (back) not on roster for NLCS
»
Cubs opt for Rendon over Wilson for NLCS
»
Chase Headley serving as DH for Game 2
»
Jose Quintana starts Game 1 of NLCS for Cubs
»
Keuchel fans 10, shuts out Yanks thru seven
»
Altuve goes 3-for-4, scores a run vs Yankees
»
Cards 'plan to pounce' once Holland is FA
MLB Links
»
Take on the Rotoworld NFL staff on FanDuel
»
NFL Week 6 Ownership Projections via RotoGrinders!
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved