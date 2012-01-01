Player Page

Charlie Culberson | Shortstop | #37

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 4/10/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2007 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / SF
Latest News

Recent News

Charlie Culberson is starting at shortstop and batting eighth for the Dodgers in Saturday's NLCS Game 1 against the Cubs.
Culberson went from being left off the Dodgers' NLDS roster to a potentially key player in this series after All-Star starting shortstop Corey Seager was omitted from the team's Championship Series roster due to a lower back strain. The 28-year-old has just 411 major league at-bats since 2012, and he hit .154/.267/.231 in 15 games this year. The rest of the lineup has yet to be announced by the club. Oct 14 - 5:06 PM
Source: Andy McCullough on Twitter
More Charlie Culberson Player News

Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
15132100102400.154.267.231.497
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700211100
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Oct 1@ COL11000010200000.000.667.000
Sep 30@ COL10000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 29@ COL10000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 27SD11000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 26SD10000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 25SD11000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 24SF10000000000000.000.000.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Oklahoma City(PCL)AAA1083849613443237266873.250.299.336
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yasmani Grandal
2Austin Barnes
3Kyle Farmer
1B1Cody Bellinger
2Adrian Gonzalez
2B1Logan Forsythe
2Chase Utley
3Charlie Culberson
4Tim Locastro
SS1Corey Seager
3B1Justin Turner
LF1Curtis Granderson
2Franklin Gutierrez
3Andre Ethier
4O'Koyea Dickson
5Andrew Toles
CF1Chris Taylor
2Enrique Hernandez
3Alex Verdugo
4Trayce Thompson
RF1Yasiel Puig
2Joc Pederson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Clayton Kershaw
2Yu Darvish
3Alex Wood
4Rich Hill
5Kenta Maeda
6Hyun-Jin Ryu
7Brandon McCarthy
8Brock Stewart
9Scott Kazmir
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kenley Jansen
2Pedro Baez
3Tony Watson
4Brandon Morrow
5Luis Avilan
6Grant Dayton
7Tony Cingrani
8Ross Stripling
9Josh Fields
10Edward Paredes
11Josh Ravin
12Walker Buehler
13Adam Liberatore
14Yimi Garcia
 

 