Robinson Chirinos | Catcher | #61

Team: Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:  (33) / 6/5/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 205
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2000 / UDFA / CHC
Robinson Chirinos launched a go-ahead three-run homer in the top of the 11th inning as the Rangers beat the Nationals 6-3 on Saturday.
Chirinos was hitless with two strikeouts through his first four at-bats, but he came up big with a dinger to left-center off Nationals reliever Shawn Kelley in his fifth plate appearance. Chirinos boasts an .844 OPS with seven home runs and 20 RBI in 24 games (22 starts) this season for Texas. He's made his case for regular playing time while Jonathan Lucroy continues to struggle. Jun 10 - 4:36 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final51.2001301000020141
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
237117106171471800.239.325.507.832
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201724000000
201654000003
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Jun 10@ WAS15100131020000.200.200.800
Jun 7NYM14100121010000.250.2501.000
Jun 4HOU14000000030000.000.000.000
Jun 2HOU13000000000000.000.000.000
May 30TB10000000000000.000.000.000
May 29TB14200011010000.500.500.500
May 27@ TOR14100000010000.250.250.250
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Lucroy
2Robinson Chirinos
1B1Mike Napoli
2B1Rougned Odor
SS1Elvis Andrus
2Hanser Alberto
3Pete Kozma
3B1Adrian Beltre
2Joey Gallo
3Jurickson Profar
LF1Delino DeShields
2Ryan Rua
CF1Carlos Gomez
2Jared Hoying
RF1Nomar Mazara
DH1Shin-Soo Choo
2Prince Fielder
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Yu Darvish
2Cole Hamels
3Martin Perez
4Andrew Cashner
5A.J. Griffin
6Tyson Ross
7Dillon Gee
8Chi Chi Gonzalez
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Matt Bush
2Jeremy Jeffress
3Keone Kela
4Tony Barnette
5Jose Leclerc
6Alex Claudio
7Nick Martinez
8Austin Bibens-Dirkx
9Jake Diekman
 

 