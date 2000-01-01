Robinson Chirinos | Catcher | #61 Team: Texas Rangers Age / DOB: (33) / 6/5/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 205 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2000 / UDFA / CHC Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $1.9 million, 2018: $2.25 million, 2019: $2.375 million ($1 million buyout) Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Robinson Chirinos launched a go-ahead three-run homer in the top of the 11th inning as the Rangers beat the Nationals 6-3 on Saturday. Chirinos was hitless with two strikeouts through his first four at-bats, but he came up big with a dinger to left-center off Nationals reliever Shawn Kelley in his fifth plate appearance. Chirinos boasts an .844 OPS with seven home runs and 20 RBI in 24 games (22 starts) this season for Texas. He's made his case for regular playing time while Jonathan Lucroy continues to struggle.

Robinson Chirinos hit his sixth homer Wednesday in the loss to the Mets. The Rangers haven't given Jonathan Lucroy any time at first base this year, but it'd make some sense to do so with Mike Napoli on the DL. That's because Chirinos has an .832 OPS is 71 at-bats in his backup role. It's the best OPS on the team, unless one counts Adrian Beltre's 1.067 mark in seven games.

Robinson Chirinos went deep in Tuesday's win over the Padres. The two-run blast came in the seventh inning off of Kevin Quackenbush. Chirinos has been the Rangers' most productive catcher this season and it hasn't been close, as he's batting .294/.429/.765 with five homers to Jonathan Lucroy's .214/.267/.333 line and two homers. We certainly don't expect things to continue at that rate, but for now Chirinos should continue to play more than most backup catchers.