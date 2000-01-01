Welcome,
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Hanser Alberto
(3B)
Shin-Soo Choo
(DH)
Carlos Gomez
(OF)
Pete Kozma
(SS)
Rougned Odor
(2B)
Elvis Andrus
(SS)
Alex Claudio
(R)
Chi Chi Gonzalez
(S)
Jose Leclerc
(R)
Juan Carlos Oviedo
(R)
Tony Barnette
(R)
Scott Cousins
(OF)
Sean Green
(R)
Colby Lewis
(S)
Martin Perez
(S)
Adrian Beltre
(3B)
Jordan Danks
(OF)
A.J. Griffin
(S)
Kyle Lohse
(S)
Jurickson Profar
(OF)
Austin Bibens-Dirkx
(R)
Yu Darvish
(S)
Cole Hamels
(S)
Jonathan Lucroy
(C)
Tyson Ross
(S)
Jordan Brown
(OF)
Delino DeShields
(OF)
Josh Hamilton
(OF)
Nick Martinez
(S)
Ryan Rua
(OF)
Jared Burton
(R)
Jake Diekman
(R)
Jared Hoying
(OF)
Kevin Matthews
(S)
Brad Snyder
(1B)
Matt Bush
(R)
Prince Fielder
(DH)
Joe Jackson
(OF)
Nomar Mazara
(OF)
Kensuke Tanaka
(OF)
Andrew Cashner
(S)
Joey Gallo
(3B)
Jeremy Jeffress
(R)
Mike Napoli
(1B)
Donnie Veal
(R)
Robinson Chirinos
(C)
Dillon Gee
(R)
Keone Kela
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Robinson Chirinos | Catcher | #61
Team:
Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 6/5/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2000 / UDFA / CHC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $1.9 million, 2018: $2.25 million, 2019: $2.375 million ($1 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Robinson Chirinos launched a go-ahead three-run homer in the top of the 11th inning as the Rangers beat the Nationals 6-3 on Saturday.
Chirinos was hitless with two strikeouts through his first four at-bats, but he came up big with a dinger to left-center off Nationals reliever Shawn Kelley in his fifth plate appearance. Chirinos boasts an .844 OPS with seven home runs and 20 RBI in 24 games (22 starts) this season for Texas. He's made his case for regular playing time while Jonathan Lucroy continues to struggle.
Jun 10 - 4:36 PM
Robinson Chirinos hit his sixth homer Wednesday in the loss to the Mets.
The Rangers haven't given Jonathan Lucroy any time at first base this year, but it'd make some sense to do so with Mike Napoli on the DL. That's because Chirinos has an .832 OPS is 71 at-bats in his backup role. It's the best OPS on the team, unless one counts Adrian Beltre's 1.067 mark in seven games.
Jun 7 - 11:33 PM
Robinson Chirinos went deep in Tuesday's win over the Padres.
The two-run blast came in the seventh inning off of Kevin Quackenbush. Chirinos has been the Rangers' most productive catcher this season and it hasn't been close, as he's batting .294/.429/.765 with five homers to Jonathan Lucroy's .214/.267/.333 line and two homers. We certainly don't expect things to continue at that rate, but for now Chirinos should continue to play more than most backup catchers.
May 9 - 6:37 PM
Robinson Chirinos went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo homers and a walk Friday against the Royals.
Chirinos and Joey Gallo both hit two homers off Mariners right-hander Nathan Karns. This was Chirinos’ fourth career multi-homer game and his first since last July 19. These sort of nights will likely be few and far between for the 32-year-old, as he’s behind Jonathan Lucroy on the depth chart in Texas.
Apr 22 - 12:48 AM
Rangers' Chirinos hits go-ahead three-run HR
Jun 10 - 4:36 PM
Robinson Chirinos hits sixth homer
Jun 7 - 11:33 PM
Robinson Chirinos slugs fifth home run
May 9 - 6:37 PM
Chirinos smacks two homers vs. Royals
Apr 22 - 12:48 AM
More Robinson Chirinos Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Travis
TOR
(2669)
2
Y. Cespedes
NYM
(2536)
3
J. Segura
SEA
(2424)
4
J. Turner
LA
(2377)
5
A. Beltre
TEX
(2272)
6
A. Wood
LA
(2261)
7
M. Haniger
SEA
(2244)
8
J. Bour
MIA
(2199)
9
A. Pollock
ARZ
(2051)
10
S. Schebler
CIN
(1993)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Texas Rangers Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
5
1
.200
1
3
0
1
0
0
0
0
2
0
14
1
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
23
71
17
1
0
6
17
14
7
18
0
0
.239
.325
.507
.832
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
24
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
54
0
0
0
0
0
3
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Jun 10
@ WAS
1
5
1
0
0
1
3
1
0
2
0
0
0
0
.200
.200
.800
Jun 7
NYM
1
4
1
0
0
1
2
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
1.000
Jun 4
HOU
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 2
HOU
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 30
TB
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 29
TB
1
4
2
0
0
0
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.500
May 27
@ TOR
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jonathan Lucroy
2
Robinson Chirinos
1B
1
Mike Napoli
10-Day DL
Rangers placed 1B Mike Napoli on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to June 4, with lower back tightness.
It's something that's bothered Napoli for a little while now and he hadn't played since the issue flared up on him Saturday. It's unclear how long the veteran slugger will be sidelined. Joey Gallo should be the team's regular first baseman while Napoli is out, and Ryan Rua, Jared Hoying and Pete Kozma could pick up some extra starts.
Jun 6
2B
1
Rougned Odor
SS
1
Elvis Andrus
2
Hanser Alberto
60-Day DL
Hanser Alberto (shoulder) began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Thursday.
Alberto has yet to play this year due to shoulder inflammation. The 24-year-old hit .143 over 56 at-bats for Texas last season while making starts at all four infield positions.
Jun 1
3
Pete Kozma
3B
1
Adrian Beltre
2
Joey Gallo
3
Jurickson Profar
LF
1
Delino DeShields
2
Ryan Rua
CF
1
Carlos Gomez
10-Day DL
Carlos Gomez (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday.
Gomez will serve as Round Rock's designated hitter Saturday and Sunday before presumably then playing some in the outfield. It sounds like he should be activated sometime next week assuming all goes well.
Jun 9
2
Jared Hoying
RF
1
Nomar Mazara
DH
1
Shin-Soo Choo
2
Prince Fielder
60-Day DL
Rangers placed DH Prince Fielder on the 60-day disabled list.
Fielder's professional baseball career ended last season due to serious neck issues. He has a new food competition show coming out in March on Hulu and Netflix called "Fielder's Choice."
Feb 14
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Yu Darvish
2
Cole Hamels
Sidelined
Cole Hamels (oblique) threw another bullpen session on Saturday afternoon.
He threw it in the visitors bullpen at Nationals Park, during the second inning of the Rangers' matinee game versus Washington. Hamels should be ready to advance to live batting practice sessions and could begin a rehab assignment within the next two weeks. The left-hander is on track to return to the Rangers' rotation around the first or second week of July.
Jun 10
3
Martin Perez
4
Andrew Cashner
5
A.J. Griffin
10-Day DL
Rangers placed RHP A.J. Griffin on the 10-day disabled list with a left intercostal strain.
Griffin suffered the injury during Friday's disaster of a start against the Blue Jays. There's no clear timetable for his return at the moment, look for him to miss at least two starts though.
May 27
6
Tyson Ross
60-Day DL
Tyson Ross (shoulder) allowed eight runs in five innings Friday in his latest rehab outing at Triple-A Round Rock.
Ross surrendered 10 hits, including three straight home runs in the first inning. He also issued a walk and plunked two batters. This was supposed to be Ross' final rehab start, but Rangers manager Jeff Banister told reporters Saturday that the plan could be reevaluated. "The No. 1 factor in the decision-making process is the health," Banister said. "He’s healthy. We had kind of a mutual agreement and thought process on him going out and getting the extra start. We’ll sit down with him and see where he’s at."
Jun 10
7
Dillon Gee
8
Chi Chi Gonzalez
60-Day DL
Chi Chi Gonzalez (elbow) will undergo an MRI next Thursday.
If the exam shows that Gonzalez's right elbow has had significant healing, he'll resume a throwing program. The righty has a slight tear in his ulnar collateral ligament but is trying to avoid Tommy John surgery.
Apr 28
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Matt Bush
2
Jeremy Jeffress
3
Keone Kela
4
Tony Barnette
5
Jose Leclerc
6
Alex Claudio
7
Nick Martinez
8
Austin Bibens-Dirkx
9
Jake Diekman
60-Day DL
Jake Diekman recently underwent the second of three ulcerative colitis surgeries to remove and rebuild his colon.
Diekman lost about 10 pounds as a result of the procedure. He'll have the third and final surgery on June 9 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. The hope is that Diekman will resume a throwing program in late June and rejoin the Rangers' bullpen sometime in the second half.
Apr 21
