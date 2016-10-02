Christian Yelich | Outfielder | #21 Team: Miami Marlins Age / DOB: (25) / 12/5/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 194 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: None Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (23) / MIA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $1 million, 2017: $3.5 million, 2018: $7 million, 2019: $9.75 million, 2020: $12.5 million, 2021: $14 million, 2022: Free agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Christian Yelich hit a two-run bomb and drew a walk as the Marlins beat the Cardinals 8-7 on Saturday. He took Cardinals' closer Seung Hwan Oh deep with one runner aboard in the third inning. Yelich just turned 25 years old and has already been a strong major league hitter for four years. He broke out with 21 home runs last year to go with 98 RBI and a .298 batting average.

Christian Yelich went 3-for-5 with an RBI in a loss to the Nationals on Sunday. He made a valiant run at a .300 batting average but fell just a little short at .298 for the season. He finished at exactly .300 last year. He added 21 homers, 78 runs scored and 98 RBI in 155 games.

Christian Yelich had a single, two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's loss to the Nationals. Yelich had one of just four hits for the Marlins against Tanner Roark and company, and he manufactured the team's only run in the sixth inning when he walked, stole second and scored on a Chris Johnson single. The steal was Yelich's ninth of the year, and Yelich is batting .295/.375/.478 with 21 homers, 97 RBI and 78 runs scored in an all-around terrific year for the 24-year-old.