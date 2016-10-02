Player Page

Christian Yelich | Outfielder | #21

Team: Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:  (25) / 12/5/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 194
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (23) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Christian Yelich hit a two-run bomb and drew a walk as the Marlins beat the Cardinals 8-7 on Saturday.
He took Cardinals' closer Seung Hwan Oh deep with one runner aboard in the third inning. Yelich just turned 25 years old and has already been a strong major league hitter for four years. He broke out with 21 home runs last year to go with 98 RBI and a .298 batting average. Feb 25 - 5:46 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1555781723832198787213894.298.376.483.859
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000001491
Batters
PosRoleName
C1J.T. Realmuto
2A.J. Ellis
3Tomas Telis
4Ramon Cabrera
5Carlos Paulino
1B1Justin Bour
2Tyler Moore
2B1Dee Gordon
2Derek Dietrich
SS1Adeiny Hechavarria
2Miguel Rojas
3Ryan Jackson
4Austin Nola
5J.T. Riddle
3B1Martin Prado
LF1Marcell Ozuna
2Destin Hood
CF1Christian Yelich
2Yefri Perez
3Matt den Dekker
RF1Giancarlo Stanton
2Ichiro Suzuki
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Wei-Yin Chen
2Adam Conley
3Edinson Volquez
4Dan Straily
5Tom Koehler
6Jeff Locke
7Jose Urena
8Justin Nicolino
9Jake Esch
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1A.J. Ramos
2Kyle Barraclough
3Brad Ziegler
4David Phelps
5Junichi Tazawa
6Dustin McGowan
7Brian Ellington
8Nick Wittgren
9Odrisamer Despaigne
10Hunter Cervenka
11Severino Gonzalez
12Drew Steckenrider
13Caleb Thielbar
14Javy Guerra
 

 