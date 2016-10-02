Christian Yelich | Outfielder | #21

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Showdown: Turner vs. Correa
Feb 24
Bullpen Review: NL Central
Feb 24
Podcast: Astros Check-In
Feb 24
Lowdown: The Rusney Shuffle
Feb 23
Podcast: Cardinals Check-In
Feb 23
Lowdown: National Intrigue
Feb 22
Podcast: Nationals Check-In
Feb 22
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Feb 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Betts goes 2-for-3 and scores twice Sat.
Yelich hits two-run bomb vs Cardinals
Verlander throws two scoreless frames Sat.
Dustin Pedroia to continue hitting leadoff
Harper goes deep in spring debut vs Mets
Gerrit Cole to start Opening Day for Pirates
Bourn will miss four weeks with broken finger
Lucas Duda battling continued back stiffness
J.D. Martinez scratched from Saturday lineup
Lewis Brinson powers Brewers to victory
Cubs give RP Pedro Strop contract extenstion
Adrian Beltre (calf) to begin jogging Friday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 24
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 20
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
AFC Depth Charts
Feb 19
Position Review: Pass Rushers
Feb 16
Why Receiver Air Yards Matter
Feb 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jets cut Nick Mangold, save $9.1 million
Redskins 'likely' to pursue Calais Campbell
Jamaal Charles could be an option for Eagles
Jay Cutler still not destined for the Jets?
Ravens looking to add a possession receiver
Niners do 4-year, $16M deal with DT Mitchell
'Buzz' 49ers could draft Reuben Foster at 2
Bills DT Kyle Williams could lose roster spot
Mularkey: Titans RB job is not a competition
Gronkowski 'for sure' will be ready Week 1
Chiefs take flier on 29-year-old C.J. Spiller
G-Men will be 'aggressive' with Pierre-Paul
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Week 19
Feb 25
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 25
Feb 25
Dose: A Change of Scenery
Feb 25
Mailbag: Stretch Run Stories
Feb 25
Deadline Winners and Losers
Feb 24
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 24
Feb 24
Stew: No P.J. = More T.J.
Feb 24
Nurkic and Cauley-Stein go off
Feb 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
LeBron James (illness) will not play vs. CHI
Al Jefferson (dental pain) out for Saturday
Brown hopes to play Justin Anderson vs. NYK
TJ, Hendo, RoCo, The Homie & Okafor starting
Kristaps Porzingis, Joakim Noah ruled out
Nikola Vucevic (Achilles) will play vs. Hawks
Deron Williams clears waivers, likely to CLE
Tyreke Evans starting, Ty Lawson to bench
Nikola Vucevic (Achilles) questionable vs ATL
Caris LeVert (illness) out for Saturday night
Al-Farouq Aminu (left knee) probable Sunday
ESPN: Lakers, Jose Calderon discussing buyout
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stay Away from Carey Price
Feb 25
Capitals Dominant At Home
Feb 25
Trade Deadline Approaching
Feb 24
Dose: Hats off to Forsberg
Feb 24
Fantasy Nuggets Week 20
Feb 23
Dose: A Red Hot Kuznetsov
Feb 23
Podcast: Toews is Rolling
Feb 22
Coaching Change & Shot Share
Feb 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Kings activate Jonathan Quick from IR
Bettman upholds Vermette's 10-game suspension
Quick's return 'possible' Saturday vs Ducks
Matt Murray gets Stadium Series start
Eaves hopes to make Ducks debut on Saturday
Jamie Benn scores two pts in win over ARZ
Troy Brouwer nets 1G, 1A in win over Florida
Eddie Lack blanks Senators on Friday night
Jordan Staal scores 1G, 1A in win over Sens
Justin Williams scores GWG vs. Oilers
T.J. Oshie sidelined with upper-body injury
Darnell Nurse ready to return to Oilers
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 25
Daytona 500 Stats
Feb 24
DFS: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 23
Chasing Daytona (Spring)
Feb 21
2017 NASCAR.com Salary Caps
Feb 17
1. Joey Logano
Feb 14
Restrictor-plate superspeedway
Feb 12
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ty Dillon has one top-10 already
Erik Jones mid-pack in combined 500 prelims
Kasey Kahne 11th-best in combined practice
Joey Logano 2nd-fastest in final 500 practice
Keselowski quickest in final 500 practice
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. fastest in Happy Hour
Brandon Jones: XFINITY Series Daytona pole
Kaz Grala wins NASCAR Truck Series opener
Grala: Pole for NextEra Energy Resources 250
Custer: Top 10 laps in NXS Final practice
Kyle Busch fastest in Friday’s practice 2
J.J. Yeley tops XFINITY Final Practice
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
Joburg Open Preview
Feb 20
Expert Picks: Genesis Open
Feb 14
Genesis Open: Power Ranking
Feb 13
Spieth wins AT&T Pebble Beach
Feb 13
World Super 6 Perth Preview
Feb 13
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Sponsor invite Hatton solo 2nd w/ 66 in R3
Fowler out front by 4 after bogey-free 65
Hagy career-low 64; ties low round of week
Joburg cut to 54 holes; Fichardt tied at top
Lombard among notables to miss cut in Joburg
Waring slips back into 36h tie with Fichardt
Thomas among notable MCs at Honda Classic
W. Bryan shares 36-hole lead at the Honda
Defender Scott six back at Honda midpoint
Steele rallies back in Round 2 of the Honda
Waring leads Joburg; R2 will finish Saturday
R. Palmer posts -9; 36-hole co-leader @ Honda
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
Podcast: TE Prospect Talk
Feb 24
Podcast: Graham Barfield & RBs
Feb 22
Wide Receiver Rankings
Feb 21
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 17
Podcast: Matt Harmon on WRs
Feb 17
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 10
Podcast: Davis, Dalvin & Alvin
Feb 10
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: VanGorder resurfaces at Oklahoma St.
USC loses pledge from four-star WR Allen
UMass hires Pinkham as defensive coordinator
Michigan State LB Jon Reschke to transfer
Baker Mayfield arrested for public intox
Tommy Tuberville unlikely to coach again soon
Zierlein: Fournette has size, speed of greats
Mean Green give Littrell new five-year deal
NCAA grants S Cordy a medical redshirt
DT Thompson leaves school amid medical issue
NCSU moves WR Nyheim Hines to RB
Wentz working out with WRs Hansen and Kupp
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 26
Feb 25
Late Fitness Check GW26
Feb 24
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW26
Feb 24
DFS Soccer: Week 26
Feb 24
Sean's Super Subs - GW26
Feb 23
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 26
Feb 23
Thoughts on Upcoming Weeks
Feb 23
AM's Perfect XI - Week 26
Feb 23
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Knee injury could end Zarate's campaign
Antonio sent off as Hammers and Hornets draw
Success not forthcoming as Isaac misses late
Maguire injury is a huge concern for Hull
Palace earn vital points against Boro
Middlesbrough suffer defeat at Palace
Lukaku back atop goalscoring charts in win
Lukaku back atop goalscoring charts in win
Gareth McAuley comes up big again for Albion
Pickford can't save Sunderland in return
Artur Boruc blunder adds to Bournemouth woes
Fabregas and Pedro combine to topple Swansea
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Brian Anderson
(2B)
A.J. Ellis
(C)
Matt Juengel
(3B)
Yefri Perez
(SS)
Craig Tatum
(C)
Jeff Baker
(1B)
Jake Esch
(S)
Tom Koehler
(S)
Dillon Peters
(S)
Junichi Tazawa
(R)
Brandon Barnes
(OF)
Jeff Francoeur
(OF)
Kyle Lobstein
(S)
David Phelps
(S)
Tomas Telis
(C)
Kyle Barraclough
(R)
Isaac Galloway
(OF)
Jeff Locke
(S)
Martin Prado
(3B)
Caleb Thielbar
(R)
Justin Bour
(1B)
Frank Garces
(R)
Cam Maron
(C)
A.J. Ramos
(R)
Matt Tomshaw
(S)
Ramon Cabrera
(C)
Severino Gonzalez
(R)
Nick Maronde
(R)
J.T. Realmuto
(C)
Jose Urena
(S)
Hunter Cervenka
(R)
Dee Gordon
(2B)
Kelvin Marte
(R)
J.T. Riddle
(SS)
Wilson Valdez
(SS)
Wei-Yin Chen
(S)
Javy Guerra
(R)
Dustin McGowan
(R)
Miguel Rojas
(2B)
Gil Velazquez
(3B)
Adam Conley
(S)
Cody Hall
(R)
Tommy Medica
(1B)
Moises Sierra
(OF)
Rodrigo Vigil
(C)
Scott Copeland
(S)
Adeiny Hechavarria
(SS)
Tyler Moore
(1B)
Jesus Solorzano
(OF)
Edinson Volquez
(S)
Brandon Cunniff
(R)
Steve Holm
(C)
Justin Nicolino
(S)
Giancarlo Stanton
(OF)
Austin Wates
(OF)
Matt den Dekker
(OF)
Chris Hoo
(C)
Austin Nola
(SS)
Drew Steckenrider
(R)
Nick Wittgren
(R)
Odrisamer Despaigne
(S)
Destin Hood
(OF)
Marcell Ozuna
(OF)
Dan Straily
(S)
Christian Yelich
(OF)
Derek Dietrich
(2B)
Ryan Jackson
(2B)
Troy Patton
(R)
Ichiro Suzuki
(OF)
Brad Ziegler
(R)
Brian Ellington
(R)
Donnie Joseph
(R)
Carlos Paulino
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Christian Yelich | Outfielder | #21
Team:
Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 12/5/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 194
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 1 (23) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $1 million, 2017: $3.5 million, 2018: $7 million, 2019: $9.75 million, 2020: $12.5 million, 2021: $14 million, 2022: Free agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Christian Yelich hit a two-run bomb and drew a walk as the Marlins beat the Cardinals 8-7 on Saturday.
He took Cardinals' closer Seung Hwan Oh deep with one runner aboard in the third inning. Yelich just turned 25 years old and has already been a strong major league hitter for four years. He broke out with 21 home runs last year to go with 98 RBI and a .298 batting average.
Feb 25 - 5:46 PM
Christian Yelich went 3-for-5 with an RBI in a loss to the Nationals on Sunday.
He made a valiant run at a .300 batting average but fell just a little short at .298 for the season. He finished at exactly .300 last year. He added 21 homers, 78 runs scored and 98 RBI in 155 games.
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 07:53:00 PM
Christian Yelich had a single, two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's loss to the Nationals.
Yelich had one of just four hits for the Marlins against Tanner Roark and company, and he manufactured the team's only run in the sixth inning when he walked, stole second and scored on a Chris Johnson single. The steal was Yelich's ninth of the year, and Yelich is batting .295/.375/.478 with 21 homers, 97 RBI and 78 runs scored in an all-around terrific year for the 24-year-old.
Sat, Oct 1, 2016 08:27:00 PM
Christian Yelich went 2-for-3 and slugged his 21st home run of the season as the Marlins topped the Nationals 7-4 in Washington on Friday evening.
Yelich delivered a sacrifice fly in the third inning, then added a solo shot in the seventh that increased the Marlins' advantage to 6-4. The 24-year-old has had a terrific season at the dish, slashing .294/.372/.478 with 21 long balls, 99 RBI and eight stolen bases. He'll be an extremely popular commodity heading into next spring's fantasy drafts.
Sat, Oct 1, 2016 01:17:00 AM
Yelich hits two-run bomb vs Cardinals
Feb 25 - 5:46 PM
Yelich goes 3-for-5 with an RBI on Sunday
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 07:53:00 PM
Yelich notches steal, run scored against Nats
Sat, Oct 1, 2016 08:27:00 PM
Christian Yelich leaves the yard in victory
Sat, Oct 1, 2016 01:17:00 AM
More Christian Yelich Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Wieters
WAS
(2948)
2
J. Donaldson
TOR
(2224)
3
J. Hamilton
TEX
(2114)
4
D. Wright
NYM
(1884)
5
N. Walker
NYM
(1877)
6
M. Scherzer
WAS
(1667)
7
J. Weaver
SD
(1633)
8
Z. Britton
BAL
(1597)
9
J. Niese
NYY
(1590)
10
J. Cueto
SF
(1589)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Florida Marlins Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
155
578
172
38
3
21
98
78
72
138
9
4
.298
.376
.483
.859
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
149
1
Christian Yelich's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Christian Yelich's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Christian Yelich's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Christian Yelich's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
J.T. Realmuto
2
A.J. Ellis
3
Tomas Telis
4
Ramon Cabrera
5
Carlos Paulino
1B
1
Justin Bour
2
Tyler Moore
2B
1
Dee Gordon
Sidelined
Updating an earlier report, Dee Gordon is dealing with pink eye.
That explains why he was scratched from Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals. Gordon won't play until Monday at the earliest. The former batting champ is hoping to bounce back after hitting just .268 during a suspension-shortened 2016 campaign.
Feb 25
2
Derek Dietrich
SS
1
Adeiny Hechavarria
2
Miguel Rojas
3
Ryan Jackson
4
Austin Nola
5
J.T. Riddle
3B
1
Martin Prado
LF
1
Marcell Ozuna
2
Destin Hood
CF
1
Christian Yelich
2
Yefri Perez
3
Matt den Dekker
RF
1
Giancarlo Stanton
2
Ichiro Suzuki
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Wei-Yin Chen
2
Adam Conley
3
Edinson Volquez
4
Dan Straily
5
Tom Koehler
6
Jeff Locke
Sidelined
Jeff Locke's recent MRI revealed no structural damage.
While that's encouraging news, the left-hander will be shut down from throwing for the next seven days. The more time that he misses this spring, the harder his chances will be of securing a spot in the club's Opening Day rotation.
Feb 25
7
Jose Urena
8
Justin Nicolino
9
Jake Esch
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
A.J. Ramos
2
Kyle Barraclough
3
Brad Ziegler
4
David Phelps
5
Junichi Tazawa
6
Dustin McGowan
7
Brian Ellington
8
Nick Wittgren
9
Odrisamer Despaigne
10
Hunter Cervenka
11
Severino Gonzalez
12
Drew Steckenrider
13
Caleb Thielbar
14
Javy Guerra
Headlines
Showdown: Turner vs. Correa
Feb 24
Trea Turner or Carlos Correa? Two Rotoworld writers take sides and debate.
More MLB Columns
»
Showdown: Turner vs. Correa
Feb 24
»
Bullpen Review: NL Central
Feb 24
»
Podcast: Astros Check-In
Feb 24
»
Lowdown: The Rusney Shuffle
Feb 23
»
Podcast: Cardinals Check-In
Feb 23
»
Lowdown: National Intrigue
Feb 22
»
Podcast: Nationals Check-In
Feb 22
»
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Feb 21
MLB Headlines
»
Betts goes 2-for-3 and scores twice Sat.
»
Yelich hits two-run bomb vs Cardinals
»
Verlander throws two scoreless frames Sat.
»
Dustin Pedroia to continue hitting leadoff
»
Harper goes deep in spring debut vs Mets
»
Gerrit Cole to start Opening Day for Pirates
»
Bourn will miss four weeks with broken finger
»
Lucas Duda battling continued back stiffness
»
J.D. Martinez scratched from Saturday lineup
»
Lewis Brinson powers Brewers to victory
»
Cubs give RP Pedro Strop contract extenstion
»
Adrian Beltre (calf) to begin jogging Friday
MLB Links
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
DFS NBA: Improving in the Second Half
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved