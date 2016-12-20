Jarrod Dyson | Outfielder | #1

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rangers considering righty Jason Hammel
Jarrod Dyson headed to Seattle for Nate Karns
Mariners get Gallardo from Orioles for Smith
Wilson (shoulder) could have Feb. showcase
Report: Braves/Phillips trade not dead yet
Report: A's interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Brandon Phillips blocked trade to Braves
A-Rod won't attempt comeback in 2017
LAD 'remain heavy favorite' for Twins' Dozier
Rangers unlikely to bring back Colby Lewis
Nationals 'also want' free agent Tyson Ross
Indians finalize Edwin Encarnacion contract
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's Wild Card Matchups
Jan 6
Dose: Wilson Ready To Run?
Jan 6
Wild Card Picks
Jan 6
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 5
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 5
Complete Playoff Ranks
Jan 5
Dose: Raiders Rolling Cook
Jan 5
Week 17 AFC Targets/Touches
Jan 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Browns offer coordinator job to Gregg Williams
Browns expected to move on from DC Ray Horton
Penn (knee) ruled out for Wild Card Round
Cobb (ankle) questionable for Wild Card game
Lamar Miller not listed on final injury report
Dolphins list top corner Maxwell as doubtful
Ryan Tannehill (knee) back at practice Friday
Dolphins surprisingly waive DL Jason Jones
Ladarius Green DNP Friday, still in protocol
Cowboys lead way with 5 first-team All-Pros
Matt Ryan named first-team All-Pro over Brady
BUF still expected to decline Tyrod's option
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 6
Jan 6
Stew: Rondo + DNP = MCW
Jan 6
Korver traded, Millsap next?
Jan 6
Roundtable: Bold Predictions
Jan 5
Dose: Winslow out, hello JJ!
Jan 5
Scarcity & Abundance of Stats
Jan 4
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 4
Jan 4
Dose: Julius Randle Trip-dubs
Jan 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Shabazz Muhammad will not play Friday
Joel Embiid will play with 28-minute limit
Hassan Whiteside (eye) will not play Friday
Chris Paul (hamstring) probable for Friday
Rudy Gay (hip) says he will play Friday night
JaMychal Green (face) will not play Friday
Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) to play Friday
Sergio Rodriguez (ankle) questionable Friday
Trust The Process: Embiid (illness) probable
Matthew Dellavedova (hamstring) doubtful Fri
Kevin Love (illness) will play on Friday
Kyrie Irving (hamstring) probable for Friday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Wild and Blue Jackets
Jan 6
Capitals end Jackets' Streak
Jan 6
Fantasy Nuggets Week 13
Jan 5
Dose: King for a Day
Jan 5
Podcast: Winter Classic Recap
Jan 4
Nylander: Leafs Power Driver
Jan 4
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 4
Jackets Streak Climbs To 16
Jan 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Andrei Markov out Saturday, close to return
Alex Galchenyuk getting close to returning
Calvin Pickard is expected to start on Friday
David Backes might be back on Saturday
Brendan Gallagher out for at least 8 weeks
Boston summons goalie prospect Zane McIntyre
Mikael Granlund's hot streak continues
Eric Staal's three points lead Wild comeback
Jared Coreau picks up first career SO
USA beats CAN in shootout to win WJHC gold
Kyle Okposo scores 1G, 1A in OTL to 'Hawks
Patrick Kane scores OT winner against BUF
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Texas to repave, reduce banking in one corner
Good start slowed for Ryan Blaney
Plan ahead: Bayne best at Kentucky, Bristol
Joey Logano tied for 2nd-best avg. finish
Plan ahead: Casey Mears best at Daytona
Julia Landauer signs with Bruncati for 2017
Fontaine plans limited 2017 truck schedule
Shane Lee joins Cunningham Mtrsports for 2017
Brown sets part-time XFINITY, Truck schedule
Harvick to pilot XFINITY Series No. 41 Ford
Erik Jones gets PR specialist David Hart
LFR retains Todd Parrott to crew for McDowell
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Walker races out to an early lead at Kapalua
Dufner dials a bogey-free 68 in R1 of SBS TOC
Late bogey spoils Berger's blemish-free bid
Jim Herman heats up early at Kapalua Resort
Patrick Reed fatigued ahead of SBS TOC
Matsuyama a 5/1 co-fave at Kapalua Resort
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
National Championship ATS Pick
Jan 6
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Cougars CB Wilson confirms he's NFL bound
Hawkeyes OC Greg Davis opts for retirement
Les Miles not just eyeing Power 5 coaching
UNC RB Hood declares for the NFL Draft
Gators also losing DT Brantley to NFL Draft
Top-rated S Adams declares for the NFL Draft
NFC exec views CB Tankersley as a 4th rounder
O.J. Howard's ability compared to Jimmy G's
Lowell Lotulelei expected to stay at Utah
Minnesota set to hire P.J. Fleck as next HC
Penn State WR Chris Godwin declares for draft
Marlon Mack bulldozes way into NFL Draft
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 20
Jan 2
Team News - Week 20
Jan 2
Late Fitness Check GW20
Jan 1
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 20
Jan 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 20
Jan 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 20
Jan 1
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
DFS Soccer: Week 19
Dec 30
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Boro injury concerns ahead of FA Cup tie
Mahrez named CAF African Player of the Year
John Obi Mikel moves to Tiajin TEDA
McCarthy, Stekelenburg doubtful for Everton
Crystal Palace depleted for FA Cup weekend
Allardyce says Sako to stay at Palace
Everton completes first winter signing
Bolasie needs 10-12 months to recover
Mourinho: Memphis free to leave
Hull confirm Mike Phelan's replacement
Barton back in contention at Burnley
Youngster suffers a major injury setback
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Daniel Altavilla
(R)
Mike Freeman
(2B)
Danny Hultzen
(S)
Shawn O'Malley
(SS)
Kyle Seager
(3B)
Steven Baron
(C)
Paul Fry
(S)
Chris Iannetta
(C)
Micah Owings
(1B)
Jean Segura
(2B)
Christian Bergman
(R)
Charlie Furbush
(R)
Hisashi Iwakuma
(S)
James Paxton
(S)
Jesus Sucre
(C)
Robinson Cano
(2B)
Yovani Gallardo
(S)
Steve Johnson
(R)
James Pazos
(R)
Danny Valencia
(3B)
Endy Chavez
(OF)
Ben Gamel
(OF)
Dae-Ho Lee
(1B)
D.J. Peterson
(3B)
Thyago Vieira
(S)
Steve Cishek
(R)
Kevin Gregg
(R)
Adam Lind
(1B)
Boog Powell
(OF)
Nick Vincent
(R)
Steve Clevenger
(C)
Franklin Gutierrez
(OF)
Cody Martin
(S)
Carlos Ruiz
(C)
Daniel Vogelbach
(1B)
Nelson Cruz
(DH)
Mitch Haniger
(OF)
Leonys Martin
(OF)
Marc Rzepczynski
(R)
Robert Whalen
(S)
Edwin Diaz
(R)
Guillermo Heredia
(OF)
Zach Miner
(R)
Joe Saunders
(R)
Tom Wilhelmsen
(R)
Jarrod Dyson
(OF)
Felix Hernandez
(S)
Ariel Miranda
(S)
Evan Scribner
(R)
Mike Zunino
(C)
Casey Fien
(R)
Chris Heston
(S)
Xavier Nady
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jarrod Dyson | Outfielder | #1
Team:
Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 8/15/1984
Ht / Wt:
5'10" / 165
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Southwest Mississippi JC
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 50 (0) / KC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $1.725 million, 2017: Arb. Eligible, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune reports that the Mariners have acquired Jarrod Dyson from the Royals in exchange for Nate Karns.
Dyson has been involved in trade rumors for most of the offseason, and the Royals finally found a return that they deemed acceptable. He will probably start in one of the corner outfield spots for Seattle with Leonys Martin already in center and gives the Mariners an excellent defensive outfield with Mitch Haniger added in. Dyson will probably bat at the bottom of the order but is still a great bet for stolen bases.
Jan 6 - 4:58 PM
Source:
Bob Dutton on Twitter
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Royals remain more likely to trade Jarrod Dyson than Lorenzo Cain.
In a potential deal for Cain, Rosenthal writes that the Royals are looking for a similar trade which netted them Jorge Soler for Wade Davis. With most teams already set in center field, the type of package they want just might not be there. Cain is due to become a free agent after the 2017 season. Dyson should be easier to move, though Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported during the Winter Meetings that the Royals "haven't felt overwhelmed" by the offers for him. Dyson is a 260/.325/.353 career hitter in the majors, but he provides excellent speed and defense. The 32-year-old earned $1.725 million in 2016 and will be arbitration-eligible for the final time this winter.
Tue, Dec 20, 2016 09:36:00 AM
Source:
FOX Sports
According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Royals "haven't felt overwhelmed by offers" for outfielder Jarrod Dyson.
Probably because the guy is a .260/.325/.353 career hitter in the major leagues and due to become a free agent next winter. Dyson plays great defense and has tremendous speed, but the Royals can't expect to get much talent in return. They might just hold on to Dyson, per Heyman, in the event a realistic trade partner can be found for Lorenzo Cain. Dyson was known to be drawing interest from the Orioles, Athletics, Rangers, and Cardinals.
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 08:08:00 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Orioles have spoken to the Royals about Jarrod Dyson.
It's becoming very likely that Dyson is moved, and the Orioles and Athletics seem to be his most aggressive suitors. There's also been talk of interest from the Cardinals and Rangers. Dyson owns an ugly .260/.325/.353 career batting line at the major league level, but he's a great defensive outfielder and excellent baserunner. He'd fit well on pretty much any MLB roster, though probably not in an everyday role.
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 05:43:00 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Jarrod Dyson headed to Seattle for Nate Karns
Jan 6 - 4:58 PM
Royals more likely to move Dyson than Cain
Tue, Dec 20, 2016 09:36:00 AM
KC hasn't felt 'overwhelmed' on Dyson offers
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 08:08:00 PM
O's have spoken to Royals about OF Dyson
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 05:43:00 PM
More Jarrod Dyson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
B. Dozier
MIN
(3765)
2
J. Bautista
TOR
(3245)
3
M. Napoli
CLE
(2824)
4
J. Hammel
CHC
(2499)
5
B. Posey
SF
(2049)
6
M. Wieters
BAL
(1942)
7
R. Davis
OAK
(1856)
8
T. Ross
SD
(1810)
9
M. Adams
STL
(1810)
10
M. Trumbo
BAL
(1800)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Seattle Mariners Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
107
299
83
14
8
1
25
46
26
39
30
7
.278
.340
.388
.728
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
95
8
Jarrod Dyson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Jarrod Dyson's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jarrod Dyson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Jarrod Dyson's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Omaha(PCL)
AAA
7
22
7
0
0
0
1
7
4
4
4
0
.318
.464
.318
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Mike Zunino
2
Carlos Ruiz
3
Jesus Sucre
4
Steven Baron
1B
1
Daniel Vogelbach
2
Danny Valencia
3
D.J. Peterson
2B
1
Robinson Cano
SS
1
Jean Segura
2
Shawn O'Malley
3B
1
Kyle Seager
LF
1
Jarrod Dyson
2
Mike Freeman
CF
1
Leonys Martin
2
Guillermo Heredia
RF
1
Mitch Haniger
2
Ben Gamel
DH
1
Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Felix Hernandez
2
Hisashi Iwakuma
3
James Paxton
4
Yovani Gallardo
5
Ariel Miranda
6
Chris Heston
7
Robert Whalen
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Edwin Diaz
2
Steve Cishek
Sidelined
Steve Cishek will be sidelined for the next 4-6 months after having surgery last week to repair a torn labrum in his left hip.
Cishek spent time on the disabled list but returned to pitch with the injury in the second half this season. However, he decided to go ahead and get it taken care of now. Given that Opening Day is less than six months away, there would seem to be a pretty good chance the reliever might begin next year on the DL.
Oct 17
3
Marc Rzepczynski
4
Nick Vincent
5
Evan Scribner
6
James Pazos
7
Casey Fien
8
Daniel Altavilla
9
Cody Martin
10
Paul Fry
11
Thyago Vieira
12
Micah Owings
13
Christian Bergman
Headlines
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
Nate Grimm touches on the Brandon Phillips saga and looks at Tyson Ross' suitors in Friday's edition of the Offseason Lowdown.
More MLB Columns
»
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
»
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
»
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
»
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
»
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
»
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
»
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
»
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
MLB Headlines
»
Rangers considering righty Jason Hammel
»
Jarrod Dyson headed to Seattle for Nate Karns
»
Mariners get Gallardo from Orioles for Smith
»
Wilson (shoulder) could have Feb. showcase
»
Report: Braves/Phillips trade not dead yet
»
Report: A's interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
»
Brandon Phillips blocked trade to Braves
»
A-Rod won't attempt comeback in 2017
»
LAD 'remain heavy favorite' for Twins' Dozier
»
Rangers unlikely to bring back Colby Lewis
»
Nationals 'also want' free agent Tyson Ross
»
Indians finalize Edwin Encarnacion contract
MLB Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get 5 free entries with 1st deposit on FanDuel
»
Think you know fantasy? Prove it.
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
FanDuel Premium Content
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved