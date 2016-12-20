Player Page

Jarrod Dyson | Outfielder | #1

Team: Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:  (32) / 8/15/1984
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 165
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Southwest Mississippi JC
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 50 (0) / KC
Contract: view contract details
Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune reports that the Mariners have acquired Jarrod Dyson from the Royals in exchange for Nate Karns.
Dyson has been involved in trade rumors for most of the offseason, and the Royals finally found a return that they deemed acceptable. He will probably start in one of the corner outfield spots for Seattle with Leonys Martin already in center and gives the Mariners an excellent defensive outfield with Mitch Haniger added in. Dyson will probably bat at the bottom of the order but is still a great bet for stolen bases. Jan 6 - 4:58 PM
Source: Bob Dutton on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
10729983148125462639307.278.340.388.728
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600000958
Jarrod Dyson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Omaha(PCL)AAA7227000174440.318.464.318
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Mike Zunino
2Carlos Ruiz
3Jesus Sucre
4Steven Baron
1B1Daniel Vogelbach
2Danny Valencia
3D.J. Peterson
2B1Robinson Cano
SS1Jean Segura
2Shawn O'Malley
3B1Kyle Seager
LF1Jarrod Dyson
2Mike Freeman
CF1Leonys Martin
2Guillermo Heredia
RF1Mitch Haniger
2Ben Gamel
DH1Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Felix Hernandez
2Hisashi Iwakuma
3James Paxton
4Yovani Gallardo
5Ariel Miranda
6Chris Heston
7Robert Whalen
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Edwin Diaz
2Steve Cishek
3Marc Rzepczynski
4Nick Vincent
5Evan Scribner
6James Pazos
7Casey Fien
8Daniel Altavilla
9Cody Martin
10Paul Fry
11Thyago Vieira
12Micah Owings
13Christian Bergman
 

 