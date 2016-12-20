Jarrod Dyson | Outfielder | #1 Team: Seattle Mariners Age / DOB: (32) / 8/15/1984 Ht / Wt: 5'10" / 165 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Southwest Mississippi JC Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 50 (0) / KC Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $1.725 million, 2017: Arb. Eligible, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune reports that the Mariners have acquired Jarrod Dyson from the Royals in exchange for Nate Karns. Dyson has been involved in trade rumors for most of the offseason, and the Royals finally found a return that they deemed acceptable. He will probably start in one of the corner outfield spots for Seattle with Leonys Martin already in center and gives the Mariners an excellent defensive outfield with Mitch Haniger added in. Dyson will probably bat at the bottom of the order but is still a great bet for stolen bases. Source: Bob Dutton on Twitter

FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Royals remain more likely to trade Jarrod Dyson than Lorenzo Cain. In a potential deal for Cain, Rosenthal writes that the Royals are looking for a similar trade which netted them Jorge Soler for Wade Davis. With most teams already set in center field, the type of package they want just might not be there. Cain is due to become a free agent after the 2017 season. Dyson should be easier to move, though Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported during the Winter Meetings that the Royals "haven't felt overwhelmed" by the offers for him. Dyson is a 260/.325/.353 career hitter in the majors, but he provides excellent speed and defense. The 32-year-old earned $1.725 million in 2016 and will be arbitration-eligible for the final time this winter. Source: FOX Sports

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Royals "haven't felt overwhelmed by offers" for outfielder Jarrod Dyson. Probably because the guy is a .260/.325/.353 career hitter in the major leagues and due to become a free agent next winter. Dyson plays great defense and has tremendous speed, but the Royals can't expect to get much talent in return. They might just hold on to Dyson, per Heyman, in the event a realistic trade partner can be found for Lorenzo Cain. Dyson was known to be drawing interest from the Orioles, Athletics, Rangers, and Cardinals. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter