Brandon Kintzler | Relief Pitcher | #27

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Top 10 Prospects: July 17
Jul 17
MLB Live Chat
Jul 17
Daily Dose: Dazzling Debut
Jul 17
Week That Was: Chi-Town Swap
Jul 16
Merrifield For Steals
Jul 16
Daily Dose: Ring The Bellinger
Jul 16
The Week Ahead: Long Ball Jon
Jul 15
Daily Dose: Gray Skies Looming
Jul 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Kintzler nets 26th save Monday vs. Yankees
Stanton homers twice as Marlins top Phillies
Martin Prado (knee) lands on disabled list
Gordon hits walkoff RBI single to down Phils
Pham hits three-run shot Monday vs. NYM
Stephen Vogt (knee) to have MRI Tuesday
Cecil earns first save Monday against Mets
Polanco goes 4-for-4 as Bucs defeat Brewers
J.D. Martinez exits with lower back tightness
Carlos Correa dealing with jammed thumb
Brach earns 16th save Monday vs. Rangers
Black not sure Dahl plays in majors in 2017
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Jets Fantasy Preview
Jul 17
Patriots Fantasy Preview
Jul 17
Giants Fantasy Preview
Jul 17
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 17
Saints Fantasy Preview
Jul 14
Red Zone Notebook
Jul 13
Second-Year Leap WR Candidates
Jul 13
Vikings Fantasy Preview
Jul 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Witness says Zeke Elliott didn't throw punch
Zach Miller unlikely to make Bears' roster?
Anquan Boldin has visit with undisclosed team
5-of-5 execs say Kirk Cousins is a top-15 QB
Le'Veon could hold out until mid-late August
Redskins blame Cousins for no long-term deal
Schefter: Bad timing for new Zeke allegations
Marty Hurney could serve as interim GM?
Shocker: Panthers fire GM Dave Gettleman
TMZ: Witness says Elliott punched a man
RapSheet: Bell, PIT still talking, not close
Bears plan for Glennon to start all season
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Vegas Summer League Pod
Jul 16
Free Agency Overview
Jul 14
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft
Jul 11
Friday Summer League Recap Pod
Jul 8
League Pass Ranks & News Talk
Jul 4
Free Agency Podcast
Jul 3
NBA Free Agency: Report Cards
Jul 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kuzma scores 30, Lakers win Summer League
Lonzo Ball, Dozier, Hart out for SL Finale
Rudy Gay (Achilles) says he's fully cleared
Lonzo Ball exits w/ calf tightness on Sunday
Jarnell Stokes racks up 22 & 15 in Vegas
Luc Mbah a Moute agrees to deal with Houston
Lonzo Ball drops a 14-9-7 line in victory
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson posts 15-13 line
Caris LeVert scores 23 points vs. Lakers
Yogi Ferrell scores 20 points in Mavs victory
Wayne Selden scores 24 in win vs. Heat
Woj: Melo expects NYK to resume trade talks
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
Podcast: Draft Weekend Recap
Jun 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jean-Gabriel Pageau signs 3-year/$9.3M deal
Flyers ink second overall pick Nolan Patrick
Brian Campbell calls an end to playing career
Vegas signs its first ever pick, Cody Glass
Devils sign first overall pick Nico Hischier
Arizona plans to sign Duclair to bridge deal
Tampa Bay locks up Ondrej Palat for 5 years
Report: Tomas Tatar wants $6-7 million AAV
Canes confirm offer to buy team has been made
Andrew Ference, 38, hangs up his skates
Report: Chuck Greenberg might buy Hurricanes
Rangers ink first-round pick Lias Andersson
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: NH Motor Speedway
Jul 16
Update: New Hampshire (Summer)
Jul 15
DFS: New Hampshire
Jul 13
Chasing New Hampshire (Summer)
Jul 12
Caps After Kentucky
Jul 11
Wrapup: Kentucky Speedway
Jul 9
Update: Kentucky
Jul 8
DFS: Kentucky
Jul 7
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Blake Koch: Overton's 200 results
Ted Christopher: Eastern Propane & Oil 100
Bassett: United Site Services 70 results
Brendan Gaughan: Overton's 200 results
Shawn Solomito: Eastern Propane & Oil 100
Tyler Dippel: United Site Services 70 results
Adam Martin: Pinty's GP of Toronto results
Ryan Sieg: Overton's 200 results
Andy Seuss: Eastern Propane & Oil 100 results
Collin Cabre: United Site Services 70 results
Larry Jackson: Pinty's GP of Toronto results
J.J. Yeley: Overton's 200 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Open Championship: Rankings
Jul 17
DeChambeau wins John Deere
Jul 17
Open Championship Sleepers
Jul 17
Open Championship Preview
Jul 17
Expert Picks: John Deere
Jul 11
John Deere Classic: Preview
Jul 10
Schauffele wins the Greenbrier
Jul 10
Scottish Open Preview
Jul 10
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rodgers finishes runner-up for second time
DeChambeau (-18) wins first TOUR title @ JDC
Rookie Lamb bags first career top 10 at JDC
Byrd records first top 10 in nearly 3 years
Bryan moves target to -16; day-tying-low 64
Cabrera Bello win the 2017 AAM Scottish Open
Stricker posts 15-under with day-tying-low 64
Garrigus DQ at JDC following third-round 71
MDF jettisons eight at Deere, including Streb
Stallings two back after second straight 64
Rodgers maintains JDC lead with R3 68
Berger two back at JDC; week-tying-low 63
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 11
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 6
Top-75 CFB Fantasy QBs
Jul 3
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
RB Johnson leaves Michigan football team
FSU S James: I'm the best player in CFB
L-Jax to Vick: Dial back the praise a little
Four-star 2019 QB Morris commits to Huskies
Texas picks up four-star WR pledge in Woodard
Nebraska CB Jones undergoes knee surgery
J.T. Barrett refutes rumor of broken wrist
FSU HC Fisher calls ACC best in country
Oregon kicks WR Darren Carrington off team
Four-star OL Verdis Brown commits to FSU
Media picks Alabama as winner of SEC
Finebaum leaves L-Jax off his Heisman board
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Transfer Hub-July 17
Jul 17
Are Spurs the new Arsenal?
Jul 15
FPL 101 - Welcome New Students
Jul 14
FPL Prices Review - Part 1
Jul 13
Stag’s Take - FPL Prices
Jul 12
The Transfer Hub-July 11
Jul 12
Impact of Lukaku and Rooney
Jul 10
Lacazette and PL Draft Fantasy
Jul 6
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Hart close to joining West Ham on loan
Roma preparing second bid for Mahrez
Town maintain perfect pre-season start
Mukhtar Ali leaves Chelsea for Vitesse Arnhem
Southampton endure another stalemate
Fortuna for Brighton in easy pre-season win
Marco van Ginkel joins PSV on loan
West Ham begin pre-season without Carroll
Gradel seeking clean slate at Bournemouth
Key trio pen new deals at Huddersfield
Loic Remy could be on the move
Player Profile - Tiemoue Bakayoko
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ehire Adrianza
(SS)
Byron Buxton
(OF)
Zach Granite
(OF)
Trevor May
(R)
Eddie Rosario
(OF)
Matt Belisle
(R)
Jason Castro
(C)
Robbie Grossman
(OF)
Adalberto Mejia
(S)
Miguel Sano
(3B)
Joe Benson
(OF)
Kevin Chapman
(R)
Justin Haley
(R)
Jermaine Mitchell
(OF)
Ervin Santana
(S)
James Beresford
(1B)
Cole De Vries
(R)
Trevor Hildenberger
(R)
Ryan O'Rourke
(R)
Hector Santiago
(S)
Jose Berrios
(S)
Brian Dozier
(2B)
Phil Hughes
(S)
Ben Paulsen
(1B)
Ryan Sweeney
(OF)
Quintin Berry
(OF)
Tyler Duffey
(R)
Max Kepler
(OF)
Glen Perkins
(R)
Loek Van Mil
(S)
Buddy Boshers
(R)
Eduardo Escobar
(3B)
Brandon Kintzler
(R)
Jorge Polanco
(SS)
Ryan Vogelsong
(S)
Craig Breslow
(R)
Kyle Gibson
(S)
Wil Ledezma
(R)
Ryan Pressly
(R)
Adam Wilk
(S)
Buck Britton
(3B)
Chris Gimenez
(C)
Joe Mauer
(1B)
Taylor Rogers
(R)
Tim Wood
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Brandon Kintzler | Relief Pitcher | #27
Team:
Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 8/1/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 191
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Dixie State
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 40 (0) / SD
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $2.925 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Brandon Kintzler nailed down his 26th save of the year Monday in the Twins' defeat of the Yankees.
Kintzler retired all three batters he faced in the top of the ninth inning at Target Field to seal a 4-2 win for Minnesota. The right-hander owns an outstanding 2.18 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 41 1/3 innings this season, though he has only tallied 25 strikeouts.
Jul 17 - 11:41 PM
Brandon Kintzler worked a scoreless ninth inning to earn a save against the Astros on Saturday.
He drilled Jose Altuve with a pitch with one out but was able to work around the mistake to protect a two-run lead. Kintzler doesn't strike out many batters but he keeps the ball on the ground and in the ballpark. Not all closers have to have a triple-digit fastball and a double-digit strikeout rate. He has a 2.23 ERA with 25 saves. He has struck out 24 batters and walked eight in 40 1/3 innings.
Jul 15 - 11:12 PM
Brandon Kintzler worked around a one-out single in the ninth to record his 23rd save of the season in Thursday's win over the Orioles.
Kintzler entered in the top of the ninth with the Twins holding a 6-4 lead. While he did allow a little flair single to Jonathan Schoop with one out, there would be no drama in this one, as the closer proceeded to induce weak tappers from Adam Jones and Mark Trumbo to end the game. Kintzler has pitched to a 2.35 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 24/8 K/BB ratio across 38 1/3 innings this season. He is 22-for-25 in save chances. The overall numbers are good, but Kintzler has been somewhat hittable of late, having surrendered at least one knock in seven of his last 10 appearances.
Jul 6 - 11:33 PM
Brandon Kintzler earned his 22nd save of the season on Tuesday afternoon against the Angels.
Kintzler allowed the first two batters to reach in the top of the ninth inning and an unearned run scored on a throwing error by Twins shortstop Ehire Adrianza, but the Minnesota closer was able to induce a game-ending double play from Martin Maldonado to seal a 5-4 victory. Kintzler has a 2.41 ERA on the season.
Jul 4 - 5:56 PM
Kintzler nets 26th save Monday vs. Yankees
Jul 17 - 11:41 PM
Kintzler tosses clean ninth inning for a save
Jul 15 - 11:12 PM
Brandon Kintzler works around single for save
Jul 6 - 11:33 PM
Kintzler earns 22nd save Tuesday vs. Halos
Jul 4 - 5:56 PM
More Brandon Kintzler Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Judge
NYY
(3840)
2
J. Quintana
CHC
(3637)
3
M. Trout
LAA
(3329)
4
T. Turner
WAS
(3290)
5
S. Castro
NYY
(2716)
6
E. Nunez
SF
(2664)
7
K. Hendricks
CHC
(2624)
8
Z. Britton
BAL
(2457)
9
S. Gray
OAK
(2435)
10
S. Doolittle
WAS
(2353)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Minnesota Twins Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
0
1.0
0
0
1
.00
.000
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
MIN
40
0
2
1
25
0
40.1
34
11
10
8
24
0
0
2.23
1.04
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jul 17
NYY
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Jul 15
@ HOU
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
.00
Jul 7
BAL
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
1.00
Jul 6
BAL
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
1.00
Jul 4
LAA
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
.00
2.00
Jul 3
LAA
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
1.00
Jul 1
@ KC
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Jun 28
@ BOS
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
1.00
Jun 25
@ CLE
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jason Castro
2
Chris Gimenez
1B
1
Joe Mauer
2B
1
Brian Dozier
SS
1
Eduardo Escobar
2
Jorge Polanco
3
Ehire Adrianza
3B
1
Miguel Sano
LF
1
Eddie Rosario
CF
1
Byron Buxton
10-Day DL
Twins placed OF Byron Buxton on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left groin.
He suffered the injury in Friday night's loss to Houston. Buxton has had a tough year offensively (.218 AVG) for the Twins but has been a menace on the base paths with 16 steals while playing his position as well as anyone in the sport. Joe Mauer (back) was activated from the disabled list in the corresponding move. Buxton should be back as soon as his 10 days are up.
Jul 15
RF
1
Max Kepler
DH
1
Robbie Grossman
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Ervin Santana
2
Jose Berrios
3
Hector Santiago
10-Day DL
Hector Santiago (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday.
He'll throw another one Friday assuming Tuesday's session goes off without a hitch. Santiago has been out for nearly all of July with an upper back issue but it would appear he might have a shot to return before the end of the month.
Jul 17
4
Kyle Gibson
5
Adalberto Mejia
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Kintzler
2
Taylor Rogers
3
Tyler Duffey
4
Craig Breslow
10-Day DL
Craig Breslow (rib) is scheduled to make his second rehab appearance with Triple-A Rochester on Thursday.
Breslow struggled in his rehab debut Sunday at Rochester, allowing an earned run on a walk and an RBI double. The veteran southpaw has been on the disabled list since June 28 because of left thoracic rib soreness.
Jul 13
5
Glen Perkins
60-Day DL
Glen Perkins (shoulder, biceps) could begin a rehab assignment Saturday.
Perkins came out of a live batting practice session last Friday with no issues and will face hitters again Wednesday. If that goes well, he'll be cleared for his first game action since April of last season. The former closer is working his way back from major shoulder surgery and more recently biceps tendinitis.
Jul 17
6
Matt Belisle
7
Ryan O'Rourke
60-Day DL
Ryan O'Rourke underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery on Tuesday.
The procedure was performed by Dr. David Altchek. O'Rourke will miss the entire 2017 season and his rehab will also extend into the first half of the 2018 campaign.
May 2
8
Justin Haley
10-Day DL
Justin Haley (shoulder) is scheduled to make his third rehab start Friday with Triple-A Rochester.
Haley tossed four innings of one-run ball for Rochester on Sunday, throwing 64 pitches. He'll try to make it up to 80 pitches on Friday and could be an option for the Twins next week if all goes well. The right-hander has been on the disabled list since late May due to a sore shoulder.
Jul 13
9
Buddy Boshers
10
Ryan Pressly
11
Phil Hughes
12
Trevor Hildenberger
13
Trevor May
60-Day DL
Twins placed RHP Trevor May on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Craig Breslow. May underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday and will miss the entire 2017 season.
Mar 22
Headlines
Top 10 Prospects: July 17
Jul 17
Christopher Crawford shares his current top-10 prospects, with a look at why each player can help your team.
More MLB Columns
»
Top 10 Prospects: July 17
Jul 17
»
MLB Live Chat
Jul 17
»
Daily Dose: Dazzling Debut
Jul 17
»
Week That Was: Chi-Town Swap
Jul 16
»
Merrifield For Steals
Jul 16
»
Daily Dose: Ring The Bellinger
Jul 16
»
The Week Ahead: Long Ball Jon
Jul 15
»
Daily Dose: Gray Skies Looming
Jul 15
MLB Headlines
»
Kintzler nets 26th save Monday vs. Yankees
»
Stanton homers twice as Marlins top Phillies
»
Martin Prado (knee) lands on disabled list
»
Gordon hits walkoff RBI single to down Phils
»
Pham hits three-run shot Monday vs. NYM
»
Stephen Vogt (knee) to have MRI Tuesday
»
Cecil earns first save Monday against Mets
»
Polanco goes 4-for-4 as Bucs defeat Brewers
»
J.D. Martinez exits with lower back tightness
»
Carlos Correa dealing with jammed thumb
»
Brach earns 16th save Monday vs. Rangers
»
Black not sure Dahl plays in majors in 2017
MLB Links
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved