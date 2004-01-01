Brandon Kintzler | Relief Pitcher | #27 Team: Minnesota Twins Age / DOB: (32) / 8/1/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 191 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Dixie State Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 40 (0) / SD Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $2.925 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Brandon Kintzler nailed down his 26th save of the year Monday in the Twins' defeat of the Yankees. Kintzler retired all three batters he faced in the top of the ninth inning at Target Field to seal a 4-2 win for Minnesota. The right-hander owns an outstanding 2.18 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 41 1/3 innings this season, though he has only tallied 25 strikeouts.

Brandon Kintzler worked a scoreless ninth inning to earn a save against the Astros on Saturday. He drilled Jose Altuve with a pitch with one out but was able to work around the mistake to protect a two-run lead. Kintzler doesn't strike out many batters but he keeps the ball on the ground and in the ballpark. Not all closers have to have a triple-digit fastball and a double-digit strikeout rate. He has a 2.23 ERA with 25 saves. He has struck out 24 batters and walked eight in 40 1/3 innings.

Brandon Kintzler worked around a one-out single in the ninth to record his 23rd save of the season in Thursday's win over the Orioles. Kintzler entered in the top of the ninth with the Twins holding a 6-4 lead. While he did allow a little flair single to Jonathan Schoop with one out, there would be no drama in this one, as the closer proceeded to induce weak tappers from Adam Jones and Mark Trumbo to end the game. Kintzler has pitched to a 2.35 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 24/8 K/BB ratio across 38 1/3 innings this season. He is 22-for-25 in save chances. The overall numbers are good, but Kintzler has been somewhat hittable of late, having surrendered at least one knock in seven of his last 10 appearances.