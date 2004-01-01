Player Page

Brandon Kintzler | Relief Pitcher | #27

Team: Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:  (32) / 8/1/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 191
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Dixie State
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 40 (0) / SD
Contract: view contract details
Brandon Kintzler nailed down his 26th save of the year Monday in the Twins' defeat of the Yankees.
Kintzler retired all three batters he faced in the top of the ninth inning at Target Field to seal a 4-2 win for Minnesota. The right-hander owns an outstanding 2.18 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 41 1/3 innings this season, though he has only tallied 25 strikeouts. Jul 17 - 11:41 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final01.0001.00.0000000100000
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
MIN4002125040.1341110824002.231.04
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jul 17NYY100011.00000100.00.00
Jul 15@ HOU100011.00000000.00.00
Jul 7BAL100011.01000000.001.00
Jul 6BAL100011.01000000.001.00
Jul 4LAA100011.01101000.002.00
Jul 3LAA100001.01000000.001.00
Jul 1@ KC100001.00000100.00.00
Jun 28@ BOS100011.01000100.001.00
Jun 25@ CLE100001.00000100.00.00
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jason Castro
2Chris Gimenez
1B1Joe Mauer
2B1Brian Dozier
SS1Eduardo Escobar
2Jorge Polanco
3Ehire Adrianza
3B1Miguel Sano
LF1Eddie Rosario
CF1Byron Buxton
RF1Max Kepler
DH1Robbie Grossman
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Ervin Santana
2Jose Berrios
3Hector Santiago
4Kyle Gibson
5Adalberto Mejia
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Kintzler
2Taylor Rogers
3Tyler Duffey
4Craig Breslow
5Glen Perkins
6Matt Belisle
7Ryan O'Rourke
8Justin Haley
9Buddy Boshers
10Ryan Pressly
11Phil Hughes
12Trevor Hildenberger
13Trevor May
 

 