Matt Carpenter | Third Baseman | #13

Team: St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (31) / 11/26/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 206
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: TCU
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 13 (0) / STL
Contract: view contract details
Matt Carpenter was scratched from the Cardinals' Grapefruit League lineup on Thursday due to lower back stiffness.
It doesn't sound like anything to fret about here in early March. Carpenter is locked in as the Cardinals' starting first baseman (and likely No. 3 hitter) to open the 2017 regular season. He batted .271/.380/.505 with 21 home runs, 68 RBI, and 81 runs scored in 129 games last year. Mar 2 - 12:44 PM
Source: St. Louis Cardinals on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1294731283662168818110804.271.380.505.885
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160454005401
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Springfield(TEX)AA4124101121400.333.385.667
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yadier Molina
2Eric Fryer
3Carson Kelly
4Alberto Rosario
5Gabriel Lino
1B1Matt Carpenter
2Matt Adams
3Chad Huffman
2B1Kolten Wong
2Greg Garcia
3Breyvic Valera
4Eliezer Alvarez
SS1Aledmys Diaz
2Edmundo Sosa
3Wilfredo Tovar
3B1Jedd Gyorko
2Jhonny Peralta
LF1Randal Grichuk
2Jose Martinez
3Todd Cunningham
CF1Dexter Fowler
2Tommy Pham
3Magneuris Sierra
4Jordan Schafer
RF1Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Carlos Martinez
2Adam Wainwright
3Lance Lynn
4Mike Leake
5Alex Reyes
6Luke Weaver
7Mike Mayers
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Seung Hwan Oh
2Kevin Siegrist
3Brett Cecil
4Trevor Rosenthal
5Matt Bowman
6Jonathan Broxton
7Tyler Lyons
8Michael Wacha
9Sam Tuivailala
10John Gant
11Miguel Socolovich
12Rowan Wick
13Zach Duke
14Zach Phillips
 

 