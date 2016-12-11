Matt Carpenter | Third Baseman | #13 Team: St Louis Cardinals Age / DOB: (31) / 11/26/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 206 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: TCU Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 13 (0) / STL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $6.25 million, 2017: $9.75 million, 2018: $13.5 million, 2019: $14.5 million, 2020: $18.5 club option ($2 million buyout) Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Matt Carpenter was scratched from the Cardinals' Grapefruit League lineup on Thursday due to lower back stiffness. It doesn't sound like anything to fret about here in early March. Carpenter is locked in as the Cardinals' starting first baseman (and likely No. 3 hitter) to open the 2017 regular season. He batted .271/.380/.505 with 21 home runs, 68 RBI, and 81 runs scored in 129 games last year. Source: St. Louis Cardinals on Twitter

Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said in an interview on KMOX 1120 in St. Louis Sunday that the club is "pretty married" to keeping Matt Carpenter at first base. That's the same thing Mozeliak said a month ago, but it looked like things might change when a report Friday said the club could pursue Edwin Encarnacion or Mark Trumbo. The GM didn't totally dismiss the possibility of moving Carpenter back to third or possibly second base, but it sounds unlikely. It appears Encarnacion or Trumbo would have to come at a big discount in order for the Cards to enter the mix. Source: KMOX Sports on Twitter

Cardinals GM John Mozeliak told Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Matt Carpenter will open 2017 as the team's starting first baseman. It seems like the right call after the Cards juggled Carpenter between third base (52 starts), second base (37 starts), and first base (35 starts) in 2016. Carpenter is the best hitter in St. Louis and his defensive profile fits best at first base entering what will be his age-31 campaign. Jhonny Peralta and Jedd Gyorko figure to share time at third base, with Kolten Wong opening as the starter at second. Mozeliak and Co. could also be thinking of making some infield upgrades this winter. Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch