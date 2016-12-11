Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Matt Adams
(1B)
Eric Fryer
(C)
Lance Lynn
(S)
Zach Phillips
(R)
Cody Stanley
(C)
Eliezer Alvarez
(2B)
John Gant
(S)
Tyler Lyons
(R)
Stephen Piscotty
(OF)
Robert Stock
(R)
Scott Bittle
(R)
Greg Garcia
(3B)
Victor Marte
(R)
Alex Reyes
(S)
Wilfredo Tovar
(SS)
Matt Bowman
(R)
Jose Adolis Garcia
(OF)
Carlos Martinez
(S)
Mikey Reynolds
(2B)
Sam Tuivailala
(R)
Jonathan Broxton
(R)
Randal Grichuk
(OF)
Jose Martinez
(OF)
Alberto Rosario
(C)
Breyvic Valera
(2B)
Matt Carpenter
(3B)
Jedd Gyorko
(2B)
Mike Mayers
(S)
Trevor Rosenthal
(R)
Michael Wacha
(S)
Brett Cecil
(R)
Chad Huffman
(OF)
Yadier Molina
(C)
Jordan Schafer
(R)
Adam Wainwright
(S)
Todd Cunningham
(OF)
Carson Kelly
(C)
Scott Moore
(1B)
Kevin Siegrist
(R)
Luke Weaver
(S)
Aledmys Diaz
(SS)
Mike Leake
(S)
Seung Hwan Oh
(R)
Magneuris Sierra
(OF)
Rowan Wick
(R)
Zach Duke
(R)
Gabriel Lino
(C)
Jhonny Peralta
(3B)
Miguel Socolovich
(R)
Jerome Williams
(R)
Kendry Flores
(S)
Corey Littrell
(S)
Tommy Pham
(OF)
Edmundo Sosa
(SS)
Kolten Wong
(2B)
Dexter Fowler
(OF)
Matt Carpenter | Third Baseman | #13
Team:
St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 11/26/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 206
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
TCU
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 13 (0) / STL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $6.25 million, 2017: $9.75 million, 2018: $13.5 million, 2019: $14.5 million, 2020: $18.5 club option ($2 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Matt Carpenter was scratched from the Cardinals' Grapefruit League lineup on Thursday due to lower back stiffness.
It doesn't sound like anything to fret about here in early March. Carpenter is locked in as the Cardinals' starting first baseman (and likely No. 3 hitter) to open the 2017 regular season. He batted .271/.380/.505 with 21 home runs, 68 RBI, and 81 runs scored in 129 games last year.
Mar 2 - 12:44 PM
Source:
St. Louis Cardinals on Twitter
Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said in an interview on KMOX 1120 in St. Louis Sunday that the club is "pretty married" to keeping Matt Carpenter at first base.
That's the same thing Mozeliak said a month ago, but it looked like things might change when a report Friday said the club could pursue Edwin Encarnacion or Mark Trumbo. The GM didn't totally dismiss the possibility of moving Carpenter back to third or possibly second base, but it sounds unlikely. It appears Encarnacion or Trumbo would have to come at a big discount in order for the Cards to enter the mix.
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 12:56:00 PM
Source:
KMOX Sports on Twitter
Cardinals GM John Mozeliak told Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Matt Carpenter will open 2017 as the team's starting first baseman.
It seems like the right call after the Cards juggled Carpenter between third base (52 starts), second base (37 starts), and first base (35 starts) in 2016. Carpenter is the best hitter in St. Louis and his defensive profile fits best at first base entering what will be his age-31 campaign. Jhonny Peralta and Jedd Gyorko figure to share time at third base, with Kolten Wong opening as the starter at second. Mozeliak and Co. could also be thinking of making some infield upgrades this winter.
Tue, Nov 8, 2016 05:09:00 PM
Source:
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Matt Carpenter said Sunday that he didn't feel comfortable with his oblique injury down the stretch and even modified his swing to avoid aggravating the injury.
"It’s such a fickle injury," said Carpenter, who also played through an injury to his right knuckle. "It has so much to do with your swing. That first month back — and they knew this — I just dealt with it. If with every swing you’re trying to protect an oblique you’re not going to swing well. It’s just the way it is. I could find a way to help the team, to be an option." Carpenter posted a career-high .885 OPS this season, but he batted .229 with a .726 OPS over his final 51 games. Obviously missing the playoffs was a disappointment, but an offseason of rest will do him some good.
Tue, Oct 4, 2016 10:16:00 AM
Source:
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Matt Carpenter out Thursday with stiff back
Mar 2 - 12:44 PM
Cardinals 'pretty married' to Carpenter at 1B
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 12:56:00 PM
Carpenter will open 2017 at 1B for Cardinals
Tue, Nov 8, 2016 05:09:00 PM
Carpenter was bothered by injury down stretch
Tue, Oct 4, 2016 10:16:00 AM
More Matt Carpenter Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
St Louis Cardinals Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
129
473
128
36
6
21
68
81
81
108
0
4
.271
.380
.505
.885
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
45
40
0
54
0
1
Matt Carpenter's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Matt Carpenter's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Matt Carpenter's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Matt Carpenter's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Springfield(TEX)
AA
4
12
4
1
0
1
1
2
1
4
0
0
.333
.385
.667
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yadier Molina
2
Eric Fryer
3
Carson Kelly
4
Alberto Rosario
5
Gabriel Lino
1B
1
Matt Carpenter
2
Matt Adams
3
Chad Huffman
2B
1
Kolten Wong
2
Greg Garcia
3
Breyvic Valera
4
Eliezer Alvarez
SS
1
Aledmys Diaz
2
Edmundo Sosa
3
Wilfredo Tovar
3B
1
Jedd Gyorko
2
Jhonny Peralta
LF
1
Randal Grichuk
2
Jose Martinez
3
Todd Cunningham
CF
1
Dexter Fowler
2
Tommy Pham
3
Magneuris Sierra
4
Jordan Schafer
RF
1
Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Carlos Martinez
2
Adam Wainwright
3
Lance Lynn
4
Mike Leake
5
Alex Reyes
Sidelined
Alex Reyes underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery on Thursday.
As scheduled. Reyes, one of the top young starters in baseball, will miss the entire 2017 season and probably the early part of the 2018 campaign as well. Michael Wacha, Luke Weaver, and Trevor Rosenthal are among the pitchers in the running for the final spot in the Cardinals' season-opening starting rotation. Carlos Martinez, Adam Wainwright, Lance Lynn, and Mike Leake are locked in.
Feb 16
6
Luke Weaver
Sidelined
Luke Weaver was lifted from Wednesday's Grapefruit League outing against the Mets due to lower back spasms.
A trainer came out to attend to Weaver before he exited stage left. No timetable has been given for Weaver's return at this early juncture, but given the sometimes delicate nature of back injuries, the Cardinals figure to take it slow with the 23-year-old right-hander. Expect his readiness for Opening Day to clarify in the coming days and weeks, once the severity of this back issue and a potential timetable is determined.
Mar 1
7
Mike Mayers
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Seung Hwan Oh
2
Kevin Siegrist
3
Brett Cecil
4
Trevor Rosenthal
5
Matt Bowman
6
Jonathan Broxton
7
Tyler Lyons
Sidelined
Tyler Lyons (knee) has begun throwing off a mound.
It's quicker than expected, as Lyons is a bit ahead of schedule in his recovery from last November's right knee surgery. He's not expected to be ready by Opening Day but could appear in some Grapefruit League games next month. Lyons will most likely be used in relief for the Cardinals this season, although being stretched back out is an option after Alex Reyes went down.
Feb 17
8
Michael Wacha
9
Sam Tuivailala
10
John Gant
11
Miguel Socolovich
12
Rowan Wick
13
Zach Duke
Sidelined
Zach Duke underwent Tommy John surgery and also had his flexor muscle repaired last week.
This comes out of nowhere, as we hadn't heard of any elbow trouble that Duke was having until now. However, he is coming off a career-high 81 appearances in 2016, and it appears that his arm just couldn't hold up. He'll miss the entire 2017 season before hitting free agency the following winter.
Oct 14
14
Zach Phillips
