Player Page

Weather | Roster

Tom Koehler | Starting Pitcher | #34

Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:  (31) / 6/29/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 238
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Stony Brook
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 18 (0) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Blue Jays acquired RHP Tom Koehler from the Marlins in exchange for RHP Osman Gutierrez.
Aug 19 - 8:22 PM
Source: Chris Cotillo on Twitter
More Tom Koehler Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
MIA1212150055.26750492944007.921.72
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jul 23@ CIN110105.296522007.941.94
Jul 17PHI110005.044432007.201.40
Jul 6@ STL110105.043337005.401.40
Jul 1@ MLW110101.2677220037.804.80
May 16HOU110103.0788430024.003.67
May 10STL110005.154425006.751.31
May 5@ NYM110005.043323005.401.20
Apr 30PIT110004.063313006.751.75
Apr 23@ SD111006.063327004.501.33
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jupiter(FSL)A11010453325006.7501.750
New Orleans(PCL)AAA7611037.2301271355001.6731.142
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Russell Martin
2Miguel Montero
3Luke Maile
4Rafael Lopez
5Michael Ohlman
1B1Justin Smoak
2B1Devon Travis
2Darwin Barney
3Rob Refsnyder
SS1Troy Tulowitzki
2Ryan Goins
3B1Josh Donaldson
LF1Steve Pearce
2Nori Aoki
3Ezequiel Carrera
CF1Kevin Pillar
2Dalton Pompey
RF1Jose Bautista
DH1Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Marco Estrada
2Aaron Sanchez
3Marcus Stroman
4J.A. Happ
5Cesar Valdez
6Nick Tepesch
7Chris Rowley
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Roberto Osuna
2Ryan Tepera
3J.P. Howell
4Aaron Loup
5Dominic Leone
6Danny Barnes
7Matt Dermody
8Bo Schultz
9Tim Mayza
 

 