Blue Jays acquired RHP Tom Koehler from the Marlins in exchange for RHP Osman Gutierrez.

Koehler has been a Marlins' rotation mainstay the last few years, but it speaks to how awful he's been in 2017 that he's now been optioned twice even while the club has a weak starting staff. The righty holds a 7.92 ERA over 12 starts in the majors this season.

Tom Koehler surrendered six runs -- five earned -- over 5 2/3 innings Sunday in a loss to the Reds.

Koehler gave up nine hits, including three home runs, while falling to 1-5 on the year with a brutal 7.92 ERA. If he gets another turn in the Marlins' rotation, it'll be a rematch against the Reds on Friday night in Miami.