[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
David Aardsma
(R)
Matt Dermody
(R)
Dominic Leone
(R)
Juan Oramas
(S)
Bo Schultz
(R)
Nori Aoki
(OF)
Josh Donaldson
(3B)
Rafael Lopez
(C)
Roberto Osuna
(R)
Justin Smoak
(1B)
Danny Barnes
(R)
Marco Estrada
(S)
Aaron Loup
(R)
Steve Pearce
(OF)
Marcus Stroman
(S)
Darwin Barney
(2B)
Gavin Floyd
(R)
Luke Maile
(C)
Kevin Pillar
(OF)
Ryan Tepera
(R)
Jose Bautista
(OF)
Ryan Goins
(SS)
Russell Martin
(C)
Dalton Pompey
(OF)
Nick Tepesch
(S)
Mark Buehrle
(S)
J.A. Happ
(S)
Miguel Montero
(C)
Rob Refsnyder
(2B)
Devon Travis
(2B)
Ezequiel Carrera
(OF)
Clinton Hollon
(S)
Franklin Morales
(R)
Chris Rowley
(S)
Troy Tulowitzki
(SS)
Brett Carroll
(OF)
T.J. House
(S)
Kendrys Morales
(DH)
Aaron Sanchez
(S)
Cesar Valdez
(R)
Darrell Ceciliani
(OF)
Mat Latos
(S)
Dioner Navarro
(C)
Ramon Santiago
(SS)
Lance Zawadzki
(2B)
Chris Coghlan
(3B)
Arnold Leon
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Tom Koehler | Starting Pitcher | #34
Team:
Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 6/29/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 238
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Stony Brook
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 18 (0) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $5.75 million, 2018: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Blue Jays acquired RHP Tom Koehler from the Marlins in exchange for RHP Osman Gutierrez.
Aug 19 - 8:22 PM
Source:
Chris Cotillo on Twitter
Marlins optioned RHP Tom Koehler to Triple-A New Orleans.
Koehler has been a Marlins' rotation mainstay the last few years, but it speaks to how awful he's been in 2017 that he's now been optioned twice even while the club has a weak starting staff. The righty holds a 7.92 ERA over 12 starts in the majors this season.
Jul 24 - 4:22 PM
Tom Koehler surrendered six runs -- five earned -- over 5 2/3 innings Sunday in a loss to the Reds.
Koehler gave up nine hits, including three home runs, while falling to 1-5 on the year with a brutal 7.92 ERA. If he gets another turn in the Marlins' rotation, it'll be a rematch against the Reds on Friday night in Miami.
Jul 23 - 4:21 PM
Tom Koehler allowed four earned runs over five innings Monday in a no-decision versus the Phillies.
Philly pounced for all four of those runs in the top of the third, on two walks, two doubles, and a single. Miami wound up winning the game in extras, though that's not much of a consolation for Koehler and his 7.92 season ERA. He has surrendered 22 earned runs over his last 14 2/3 frames.
Jul 17 - 11:21 PM
Blue Jays acquire Tom Koehler from Marlins
Aug 19 - 8:22 PM
Tom Koehler optioned to Triple-A
Jul 24 - 4:22 PM
Koehler allows three homers in loss to Reds
Jul 23 - 4:21 PM
Koehler allows four runs in no-decision
Jul 17 - 11:21 PM
More Tom Koehler Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Toronto Blue Jays Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
MIA
12
12
1
5
0
0
55.2
67
50
49
29
44
0
0
7.92
1.72
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jul 23
@ CIN
1
1
0
1
0
5.2
9
6
5
2
2
0
0
7.94
1.94
Jul 17
PHI
1
1
0
0
0
5.0
4
4
4
3
2
0
0
7.20
1.40
Jul 6
@ STL
1
1
0
1
0
5.0
4
3
3
3
7
0
0
5.40
1.40
Jul 1
@ MLW
1
1
0
1
0
1.2
6
7
7
2
2
0
0
37.80
4.80
May 16
HOU
1
1
0
1
0
3.0
7
8
8
4
3
0
0
24.00
3.67
May 10
STL
1
1
0
0
0
5.1
5
4
4
2
5
0
0
6.75
1.31
May 5
@ NYM
1
1
0
0
0
5.0
4
3
3
2
3
0
0
5.40
1.20
Apr 30
PIT
1
1
0
0
0
4.0
6
3
3
1
3
0
0
6.75
1.75
Apr 23
@ SD
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
6
3
3
2
7
0
0
4.50
1.33
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jupiter(FSL)
A
1
1
0
1
0
4
5
3
3
2
5
0
0
6.750
1.750
New Orleans(PCL)
AAA
7
6
1
1
0
37.2
30
12
7
13
55
0
0
1.673
1.142
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Russell Martin
10-Day DL
Blue Jays placed C Russell Martin on the 10-day disabled list with a left oblique strain.
The veteran backstop sustained the injury during Friday's game against the Pirates. The Jays will lean on the duo of Raffy Lopez and Michael Ohlman behind the dish until Miguel Montero is ready to return.
Aug 12
2
Miguel Montero
3
Luke Maile
10-Day DL
Luke Maile (knee) is expected to return until late August or early September.
It will probably be September since the Blue Jays would only need him as a third catcher. Maile has been out nearly all of July with right knee irritation.
Jul 24
4
Rafael Lopez
5
Michael Ohlman
1B
1
Justin Smoak
2B
1
Devon Travis
60-Day DL
Devon Travis (knee) fielded grounders and took batting practice on Tuesday afternoon in Toronto.
Travis has also been cleared for light jogging and told reporters after Tuesday's workout that he is "getting closer and closer every single day." The second baseman has been on the disabled list since early June following surgery to clear up cartilage damage in his right knee. He could be ready for major league action in a couple weeks if he's able to avoid setbacks.
Aug 8
2
Darwin Barney
3
Rob Refsnyder
SS
1
Troy Tulowitzki
60-Day DL
Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said that Troy Tulowitzki (ankle) should be healthy come spring training in 2018.
Tulowitzki sustained ligament damage in his right ankle near the end of July. He is expected to miss the remainder of the 2017 season, but barring offseason complications, it sounds like he should be a full-go for next spring.
Aug 9
2
Ryan Goins
3B
1
Josh Donaldson
LF
1
Steve Pearce
2
Nori Aoki
3
Ezequiel Carrera
CF
1
Kevin Pillar
2
Dalton Pompey
60-Day DL
Dalton Pompey (concussion, leg) has been pulled off his minor league rehab assignment.
Pompey batted .143/.172/.250 in eight rehab games between High-A Dunedin and Triple-A Buffalo just before the MLB All-Star break. He hasn't played anywhere in the last 10 days, and there is no clear timetable for his return to live action. The 24-year-old outfielder has been on the major league disabled list all season after suffering a serious head injury in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.
Jul 19
RF
1
Jose Bautista
DH
1
Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Marco Estrada
2
Aaron Sanchez
10-Day DL
Aaron Sanchez (finger) threw off of flat ground without issue on Saturday.
The club remains hopeful that they'll get the right-hander back in some capacity at some point in September. It's looking like it's a lost season for him from a fantasy perspective however.
Aug 19
3
Marcus Stroman
4
J.A. Happ
5
Cesar Valdez
10-Day DL
Blue Jays placed RHP Cesar Valdez on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder impingement.
Valdez had allowed 13 runs -- 12 earned -- over his last two starts covering just 5 1/3 total innings. The 32-year-old right-hander could be on the shelf for a while.
Aug 8
6
Nick Tepesch
7
Chris Rowley
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Roberto Osuna
Sidelined
Roberto Osuna will not be available to pitch Friday due to the flu.
He's not even at the ballpark, as the Blue Jays have told Osuna to stay at the team hotel to rest. Hopefully he'll be ready to go Saturday. Ryan Tepera will close on Friday if Toronto has a save chance. Danny Barnes and Dominic Leone are also unavailable Friday due to recent usage, so the Jays are shorthanded in the bullpen.
Aug 18
2
Ryan Tepera
3
J.P. Howell
4
Aaron Loup
5
Dominic Leone
6
Danny Barnes
7
Matt Dermody
8
Bo Schultz
60-Day DL
Bo Schultz (elbow) began a throwing program Monday.
It's the beginning of a long progression as he works his way back from April Tommy John surgery. Schultz might get a late start to 2018.
Jul 31
9
Tim Mayza
Week That Was: Ninth Wonders
Aug 19
Nick Nelson reviews a week full of pivotal closer developments, catching you up on all the pertinent details.
