Steve Cishek | Relief Pitcher | #31

Steve Cishek surrendered a two-run home run to Matt Joyce in the ninth inning to blow a 5-4 lead in Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the A's.

Edwin Diaz was removed from closing duty earlier on Tuesday, opening the door for Cishek to potentially see some ninth inning work. Just a few hours after Diaz lost his job, the Mariners handed Cishek a 5-4 ninth-inning advantage, one which he almost immediately squandered. He started out the ninth surrendering a single to Rajai Davis, which Matt Joyce then followed up with a go-ahead two-run homer. While this was a rough appearance (particularly given the context of the team's late bullpen struggles), Cishek was just activated from the disabled list after sitting on the shelf all season while rehabbing from hip surgery. It is possible he still has some rust to knock off. In addition to Cishek, Tony Zych, Nick Vincent and Marc Rzepczynski (who, himself, surrendered a three-run homer in the ninth after Cishek left the game on Tuesday) could all see closing opportunities as the Mariners try to sort out their pen.