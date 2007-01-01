Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Daniel Altavilla
(R)
Mike Freeman
(1B)
Felix Hernandez
(S)
Dillon Overton
(R)
Kyle Seager
(3B)
Christian Bergman
(S)
Charlie Furbush
(R)
Danny Hultzen
(S)
James Paxton
(S)
Jean Segura
(SS)
Robinson Cano
(2B)
Yovani Gallardo
(S)
Hisashi Iwakuma
(S)
James Pazos
(R)
Shae Simmons
(R)
Steve Cishek
(R)
Ben Gamel
(OF)
Evan Marshall
(R)
Boog Powell
(OF)
Drew Smyly
(S)
Steve Clevenger
(C)
Sam Gaviglio
(R)
Zach Miner
(R)
Carlos Ruiz
(C)
Danny Valencia
(1B)
Nelson Cruz
(DH)
Tuffy Gosewisch
(C)
Ariel Miranda
(S)
Marc Rzepczynski
(R)
Nick Vincent
(R)
Chase De Jong
(S)
Mitch Haniger
(OF)
Taylor Motter
(SS)
Joe Saunders
(R)
Ryan Weber
(S)
Edwin Diaz
(R)
Guillermo Heredia
(OF)
Shawn O'Malley
(SS)
Evan Scribner
(R)
Tony Zych
(R)
Jarrod Dyson
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Steve Cishek | Relief Pitcher | #31
Team:
Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 6/18/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'6" / 217
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Carson-Newman
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 5 (0) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $6 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Steve Cishek surrendered a two-run home run to Matt Joyce in the ninth inning to blow a 5-4 lead in Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the A's.
Edwin Diaz was removed from closing duty earlier on Tuesday, opening the door for Cishek to potentially see some ninth inning work. Just a few hours after Diaz lost his job, the Mariners handed Cishek a 5-4 ninth-inning advantage, one which he almost immediately squandered. He started out the ninth surrendering a single to Rajai Davis, which Matt Joyce then followed up with a go-ahead two-run homer. While this was a rough appearance (particularly given the context of the team's late bullpen struggles), Cishek was just activated from the disabled list after sitting on the shelf all season while rehabbing from hip surgery. It is possible he still has some rust to knock off. In addition to Cishek, Tony Zych, Nick Vincent and Marc Rzepczynski (who, himself, surrendered a three-run homer in the ninth after Cishek left the game on Tuesday) could all see closing opportunities as the Mariners try to sort out their pen.
May 17 - 1:41 AM
Mariners activated RHP Steve Cishek from the 10-day disabled list.
Cishek has been out all season while coming back from hip surgery. He'll return to a setup role, although it's possible he'll be eased into things in low-leverage situations initially.
May 15 - 5:36 PM
Steve Cishek (hip) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session at Safeco Field on Monday.
Cishek was supposed to make a rehab appearance with Triple-A Tacoma on Monday night, but the Mariners decided to keep him in a more controlled environment. He should join back up with Tacoma by the end of this week. The veteran reliever is working through some mechanical adjustments coming off major hip surgery.
May 9 - 6:14 PM
Source:
Seattle Times
Steve Cishek (hip) will resume his minor league rehab assignment Monday with Triple-A Tacoma.
Cishek made five appearances between Double- and Triple-A in April while rehabbing from hip surgery, but he recently took a break to work on his mechanics. Assuming he's back on track, it might not be long before he's deemed ready to join the M's bullpen. He should pitch in a set-up capacity before fireballing-closer Edwin Diaz.
May 8 - 10:51 AM
Source:
Mariners.mlb.com
Cishek adds to M's bullpen woes w/ blown save
May 17 - 1:41 AM
Steve Cishek activated from disabled list
May 15 - 5:36 PM
Cishek (hip) throws another bullpen session
May 9 - 6:14 PM
Cishek (hip) to resume rehab stint Mon.
May 8 - 10:51 AM
More Steve Cishek Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Seattle Mariners Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
0
0.1
0
0
0
81.00
9.000
3
3
2
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
SEA
2
0
0
1
0
1
0.2
2
3
3
1
0
0
0
40.50
4.50
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
May 16
OAK
1
0
0
1
0
.1
2
3
3
1
0
0
0
81.00
9.00
May 15
OAK
1
0
0
0
0
.1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
.00
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Arkansas(TEX)
AA
4
1
0
0
0
3.1
4
2
2
1
4
0
0
5.400
1.500
Tacoma(PCL)
AAA
3
1
1
0
0
2.2
2
0
0
3
3
0
0
.000
1.875
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Carlos Ruiz
2
Tuffy Gosewisch
1B
1
Danny Valencia
2
Mike Freeman
2B
1
Robinson Cano
10-Day DL
Mariners placed 2B Robinson Cano on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 13, with a strained right quad.
The veteran second baseman had missed five straight games with the quad strain and apparently didn't show enough improvement leading into Tuesday night's matchup with the Athletics. Cano will aim to return from the DL when first eligible next week, with Taylor Motter continuing to fill in at second for Seattle.
May 16
SS
1
Jean Segura
2
Shawn O'Malley
60-Day DL
Shawn O'Malley underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery on Wednesday.
O'Malley has been on the disabled list all season following a late-March appendectomy, and he developed a shoulder problem while rehabbing. This surgery will put him out for at least another two months.
May 9
3B
1
Kyle Seager
LF
1
Guillermo Heredia
2
Taylor Motter
CF
1
Jarrod Dyson
2
Boog Powell
RF
1
Mitch Haniger
10-Day DL
Mitch Haniger (oblique) took some light swings in a batting cage on Monday.
It came after he began hitting off a tee over the weekend. Haniger will continue to up his workouts throughout the week in hopes of being ready for a rehab assignment this weekend. "Taking is slow as far as building up each day," he said. "No hiccups yet. Everything’s great, and hopefully it keeps going smoothly." The hope is that Haniger will be ready for activation during the Mariners' road trip that begins May 23.
May 15
2
Ben Gamel
DH
1
Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Felix Hernandez
10-Day DL
Felix Hernandez (shoulder) will back off his throwing program after feeling soreness when playing catch twice this week.
How big of a setback it is isn't known at this point, but obviously this isn't a good development. The Mariners were hoping that Hernandez would be able to rejoin their rotation during the next homestand, but it's now looking unlikely that he'll make it back before the end of the month.
May 12
2
Hisashi Iwakuma
10-Day DL
The Mariners announced Saturday that Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder) is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks with right shoulder inflammation.
While it's encouraging that the MRI didn't find any structural damage, it's a tough blow for Iwakuma owners who may not want to wait a month or two before getting the right-hander back. Christian Bergman filled in for him on Friday and could have a chance to stick in the M's rotation for awhile given all of their injuries.
May 13
3
James Paxton
10-Day DL
James Paxton (forearm) is tentatively schedule to throw a bullpen session Wednesday or Thursday.
Mariners manager Scott Servais said the club got "great news" on Paxton, who played some light catch recently and apparently felt good. The left-hander obviously still has some hoops to jump through, but the hope is that he'll be ready to rejoin the rotation during the May 26-28 series against the Red Sox.
May 15
4
Drew Smyly
60-Day DL
Drew Smyly received a platelet rich plasma injection in his injured left elbow on Tuesday.
Smyly was placed on the 60-day DL with a strained flexor tendon, knocking him out for at least the first two months of 2016. The hope is that he'll resume throwing in about six weeks. Waiver claim Evan Marshall has taken Smyly's place on the 40-man roster.
Apr 5
5
Yovani Gallardo
6
Ariel Miranda
7
Chase De Jong
8
Dillon Overton
9
Christian Bergman
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Edwin Diaz
2
Steve Cishek
3
Nick Vincent
4
Evan Scribner
60-Day DL
Mariners transferred RHP Evan Scribner from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a 40-man roster spot for right-hander Casey Lawrence, who was claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays on Thursday afternoon. Scribner remains out indefinitely with a flexor bundle strain in his right elbow.
May 11
5
Marc Rzepczynski
6
James Pazos
7
Tony Zych
8
Daniel Altavilla
9
Evan Marshall
60-Day DL
Mariners transferred RHP Evan Marshall from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
Marshall can now be ruled out through early July with a severe hamstring strain. The move clears a 40-man roster spot for Sam Gaviglio.
May 10
10
Sam Gaviglio
11
Shae Simmons
60-Day DL
Mariners transferred RHP Shae Simmons from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Christian Bergman. Simmons is throwing again as he works his way back from a flexor strain but now isn't eligible to return until next month.
May 7
