Steve Cishek | Relief Pitcher | #31

Team: Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:  (30) / 6/18/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'6" / 217
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Carson-Newman
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 5 (0) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Steve Cishek surrendered a two-run home run to Matt Joyce in the ninth inning to blow a 5-4 lead in Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the A's.
Edwin Diaz was removed from closing duty earlier on Tuesday, opening the door for Cishek to potentially see some ninth inning work. Just a few hours after Diaz lost his job, the Mariners handed Cishek a 5-4 ninth-inning advantage, one which he almost immediately squandered. He started out the ninth surrendering a single to Rajai Davis, which Matt Joyce then followed up with a go-ahead two-run homer. While this was a rough appearance (particularly given the context of the team's late bullpen struggles), Cishek was just activated from the disabled list after sitting on the shelf all season while rehabbing from hip surgery. It is possible he still has some rust to knock off. In addition to Cishek, Tony Zych, Nick Vincent and Marc Rzepczynski (who, himself, surrendered a three-run homer in the ninth after Cishek left the game on Tuesday) could all see closing opportunities as the Mariners try to sort out their pen. May 17 - 1:41 AM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final00.100081.009.0003321010000
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
SEA2001010.2233100040.504.50
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
May 16OAK10010.1233100081.009.00
May 15OAK10000.10000000.00.00
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Arkansas(TEX)AA410003.142214005.4001.500
Tacoma(PCL)AAA311002.22003300.0001.875
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Carlos Ruiz
2Tuffy Gosewisch
1B1Danny Valencia
2Mike Freeman
2B1Robinson Cano
SS1Jean Segura
2Shawn O'Malley
3B1Kyle Seager
LF1Guillermo Heredia
2Taylor Motter
CF1Jarrod Dyson
2Boog Powell
RF1Mitch Haniger
2Ben Gamel
DH1Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Felix Hernandez
2Hisashi Iwakuma
3James Paxton
4Drew Smyly
5Yovani Gallardo
6Ariel Miranda
7Chase De Jong
8Dillon Overton
9Christian Bergman
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Edwin Diaz
2Steve Cishek
3Nick Vincent
4Evan Scribner
5Marc Rzepczynski
6James Pazos
7Tony Zych
8Daniel Altavilla
9Evan Marshall
10Sam Gaviglio
11Shae Simmons
 

 