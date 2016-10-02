George Springer | Outfielder | #4 Team: Houston Astros Age / DOB: (27) / 9/19/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'3 / 212 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Connecticut Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (11) / HOU Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $3.9 million, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Astros and OF George Springer avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.9 million contract. It's the first of four arbitration years for Springer, who qualified for Super 2 status. He sported a .261/.359/.457 batting line with 29 home runs for the Astros last season. Source: Jake Kaplan on Twitter

George Springer will not participate in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. Springer was eligible to play for Puerto Rico, but he has apparently decided to focus on the season ahead. The 27-year-old hit .261/.359/.457 with 29 homers, 82 RBI, and nine steals over 162 games in 2016. Source: Marly Rivera on Twitter

George Springer singled leading off the game and was replaced by a pinch-runner despite not being injured versus the Angels on Sunday. It was simply the Astros' way of recognizing him for playing in all 162 games this year. Only two other players in the majors matched that feat this season. Springer finishes the year batting .261/.359/.457 with 29 homers, 82 RBI and 116 runs scored. He led the majors with 744 plate appearances.