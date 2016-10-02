George Springer | Outfielder | #4

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Chris Tillman settles with Orioles at $10.05M
Anthony Rendon, Nationals settle at $5.8M
Nats, Harper avoid arbitration at $13.625M
George Springer, Astros agree at $3.9 million
Royals, Eric Hosmer settle at $12.25 million
Arenado gets $29.5M in two-year extension
Orioles, Manny Machado avoid arb. at $11.5M
Todd Frazier avoids arb. with $12M contract
Keuchel avoids arbitration with $9.15M deal
Orioles, closer Britton avoid arb. at $11.4M
Indians, Cody Allen settle at $7.35 million
Reds and Billy Hamilton avoid arb. at $2.625M
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 13
Podcast: State Of Your Team
Jan 13
Divisional Round Picks
Jan 13
Dose: Nelson Extremely Iffy
Jan 12
Wild Card Targets/Touches
Jan 11
Divisional Round Rankings
Jan 11
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 10
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Start time of KC/PIT moved back to 8:20 PM ET
McDermott noncommittal on Tyrod's future
Rivers now embracing Chargers move to LA
Ladarius (concussion) doubtful for Sunday
Packers CB Sam Shields popped for marijuana
Jordy Nelson ruled out for Divisional Round
Report: Broncos finalizing deal with OC McCoy
Schefter: Rams snag Phillips to coordinate D
Chargers still want to retain Ken Whisenhunt
Report: Chargers to target Gus Bradley for DC
Malcolm Mitchell to be inactive against HOU?
Bills hire Frazier as defensive coordinator
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 13
Jan 13
Stew: What's Up, Buddy?
Jan 13
Dose: Tyreke Evans Breaks Out
Jan 13
The Most Annoying NBA Teams
Jan 12
Dose: No. 18 for Westbrook
Jan 12
True Value: Supporting Stats
Jan 11
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 11
Jan 11
Dose: Harden goes for 40-15-10
Jan 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Eric Gordon wants to test toe before game
Zach LaVine (hip) a game-time decision Friday
Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) doubtful for Friday
Avery Bradley (Achilles) feels 'a lot better'
Nicolas Batum (knee) will play on Friday
Porzingis (Achilles) questionable for Sunday
Devin Booker scores 39 points in loss
Kawhi Leonard scores 31 points on 13 FGAs
Pau Gasol makes all 9 FGAs, scores 22 points
Tyreke Evans busts out with 29 points vs. BK
Terrence Jones goes off with 24 points in win
Donuts: Motiejunas goes 0-of-7 on FGAs
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Ovechkin's 1001 Capital Points
Jan 13
Wild blowout Price, Canadiens
Jan 13
Fantasy Nuggets Week 14
Jan 12
Dose: Ovi does it again
Jan 12
Kings Rolling Heat
Jan 11
A Turning Point for Boedker?
Jan 11
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 10
Line Changes: Galla-hurt
Jan 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Roman Josi (UBI) has been put on the IR list
Mark Streit (shoulder) is ready to return
Jets put Patrik Laine (concussion) on IR
Predators acquire Cody McLeod from Avs
Connor McDavid first to hit the 50-point mark
Jake Muzzin scores Kings past Blues
John Gibson picks up 17th win
Henrik Zetterberg scores 2 pts in loss to DAL
John Klingberg nets game-winner vs. DET
Eric Staal has three-point night vs. Habs
Tuukka Rask exits game with upper-body injury
Roman Josi injured in win over Bruins
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Tyler Reddick on XFINITY Series watch list
Spencer Gallagher on XFINITY watch list
Daniel Hemric on XFINITY Series watch list
Cole Custer on XFINITY Series watch list
William Byron on XFINITY Series watch list
Sieg plans another full XFINITY Series season
Las Vegan Gaughan will attempt Daytona 500
Davis fastest in first ARCA Daytona test
Gerhart to make record 30th start at Daytona
Weatherman running 10 ARCA races in MMM's #78
Cornett-Ching rescues Moose in time for test
Lira tests at Daytona in prep for track debut
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Van Zyl wins BMW with ace; 10th after R2 65
Rollercoaster for Rory in SA Open; 3 behind
Storm matches course record; leads at SA Open
Hudson Swafford lurking after career-low 62
J. Thomas torches Waialae w/ course-record 59
Knox dialed in with irons during R1 of Sony
Woodland blemish-free in R1 of the Sony Open
Past champ Henley off to a quick start @ Sony
Bowditch WDs from Sony ahead of R1 tee time
Horne joins Fisher Jr as R1 SA Open leader
McIlroy shoots 67 in season opener; one back
Course horse Fisher, Jr. posts R1 lead in SA
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: Cal offers HC job to Justin Wilcox
6'5'' 4-star WR Harris commits to Ohio State
Bama WR Stewart heads to NFL with Rd. 2 grade
Alabama CB Humphrey opts into NFL Draft
Alabama T Robinson declares for NFL Draft
Ducks officially add Bama OL coach Cristobal
Schefter: 3 execs say Watson lands in top 16
McShay ranks Charles Harris at No. 15 overall
Jeremiah hasn't found team with Watson in 1st
Report: Cal closing in on Justin Wilcox
Make it official: Michigan hires Pep Hamilton
Ohio State loses commitment of WR Lindsey
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Late Fitness Check GW21
Jan 13
DFS Soccer: Week 21
Jan 12
Sean's Super Subs - Week 21
Jan 12
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 21
Jan 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 21
Jan 12
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW21
Jan 12
AM's Perfect XI - Week 21
Jan 12
Overreaction Monday - New Year
Jan 9
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Cherries right-back Lee leaves on loan
Rangers snap up USMNT youngster on loan
United extend Marouane Fellaini's contract
Pogba shining thanks to Mou's confidence
United reject approach for Memphis Depay
Clement makes 1st signing in winger Narsingh
Schneiderlin in contention to start v. City
Everton gets major injury boost with trio fit
Kompany passed fit for Man City
De Bruyne, Sane cleared for return
Collins in contention after lengthy layoff
Ndidi could make his PL debut against Chelsea
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jose Altuve
(2B)
Kyle Farnsworth
(R)
Will Harris
(R)
Charlie Morton
(S)
Joe Sclafani
(2B)
Nori Aoki
(OF)
Michael Feliz
(R)
Teoscar Hernandez
(OF)
Joe Musgrove
(S)
Tony Sipp
(R)
Charles Basford
(R)
Mike Fiers
(S)
James Hoyt
(R)
Ariel Ovando
(OF)
George Springer
(OF)
Carlos Beltran
(DH)
Doug Fister
(S)
Tony Kemp
(OF)
David Paulino
(S)
Max Stassi
(C)
Alex Bregman
(3B)
Evan Gattis
(DH)
Dallas Keuchel
(S)
Brad Peacock
(S)
Ashur Tolliver
(R)
Reid Brignac
(3B)
Ken Giles
(R)
Chia-Jen Lo
(R)
Cionel Perez
(S)
Preston Tucker
(DH)
Edwar Cabrera
(S)
Alex Gillingham
(S)
Jake Marisnick
(OF)
Colby Rasmus
(OF)
Luis Valbuena
(3B)
Juan Centeno
(C)
Marwin Gonzalez
(1B)
Brian McCann
(C)
Josh Reddick
(OF)
Danry Vasquez
(OF)
Kevin Chapman
(R)
Luke Gregerson
(R)
Lance McCullers
(S)
A.J. Reed
(1B)
Blair Walters
(S)
Carlos Correa
(SS)
Reymin Guduan
(R)
Collin McHugh
(S)
C.J. Riefenhauser
(R)
Tyler White
(1B)
Chris Devenski
(S)
Yulieski Gurriel
(3B)
Colin Moran
(3B)
Brady Rodgers
(S)
Danny Worth
(2B)
Darin Downs
(R)
Jandel Gustave
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
George Springer | Outfielder | #4
Team:
Houston Astros
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 9/19/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'3 / 212
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Connecticut
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (11) / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $3.9 million, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Astros and OF George Springer avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.9 million contract.
It's the first of four arbitration years for Springer, who qualified for Super 2 status. He sported a .261/.359/.457 batting line with 29 home runs for the Astros last season.
Jan 13 - 2:05 PM
Source:
Jake Kaplan on Twitter
George Springer will not participate in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.
Springer was eligible to play for Puerto Rico, but he has apparently decided to focus on the season ahead. The 27-year-old hit .261/.359/.457 with 29 homers, 82 RBI, and nine steals over 162 games in 2016.
Jan 3 - 10:23 AM
Source:
Marly Rivera on Twitter
George Springer singled leading off the game and was replaced by a pinch-runner despite not being injured versus the Angels on Sunday.
It was simply the Astros' way of recognizing him for playing in all 162 games this year. Only two other players in the majors matched that feat this season. Springer finishes the year batting .261/.359/.457 with 29 homers, 82 RBI and 116 runs scored. He led the majors with 744 plate appearances.
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 06:38:00 PM
George Springer went 3-for-5 with a two-run double and two runs scored to help the Astros double up the Mariners 8-4 on Tuesday.
Springer singled and scored leading off the first inning, but it was his double with the bases loaded in the sixth inning that made the difference. That two-run knock gave the Astros a lead, and they would hold onto it to keep pace in the hunt for a spot in the AL Wild Card game. Springer is the owner of an eight-game hitting streak during which he's 17-for-36. The good stretch has his overall line up to .262/.362/.458 with 28 homers, 81 RBI, 115 runs scored and nine steals.
Wed, Sep 28, 2016 12:42:00 AM
George Springer, Astros agree at $3.9 million
Jan 13 - 2:05 PM
George Springer won't play in WBC
Jan 3 - 10:23 AM
Springer goes 1-for-1, plays in every game
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 06:38:00 PM
Springer swats two-run double to down M's
Wed, Sep 28, 2016 12:42:00 AM
More George Springer Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
T. Plouffe
MIN
(2724)
2
B. Phillips
CIN
(2514)
3
B. Dozier
MIN
(2370)
4
M. Trumbo
BAL
(2313)
5
J. Dyson
SEA
(2278)
6
J. Hammel
CHC
(2175)
7
J. Quintana
CWS
(2019)
8
B. Moss
STL
(2009)
9
B. League
KC
(1896)
10
Y. Gallardo
SEA
(1871)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Astros Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
162
644
168
29
5
29
82
116
88
178
9
10
.261
.359
.457
.815
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
149
12
George Springer's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
George Springer's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View George Springer's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
George Springer's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Brian McCann
2
Evan Gattis
3
Max Stassi
4
Juan Centeno
1B
1
Yulieski Gurriel
2
Marwin Gonzalez
3
Tyler White
4
A.J. Reed
2B
1
Jose Altuve
SS
1
Carlos Correa
3B
1
Alex Bregman
2
Colin Moran
LF
1
Nori Aoki
2
Teoscar Hernandez
3
Tony Kemp
CF
1
George Springer
2
Jake Marisnick
RF
1
Josh Reddick
DH
1
Carlos Beltran
2
Preston Tucker
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Dallas Keuchel
2
Collin McHugh
3
Lance McCullers
Sidelined
Lance McCullers' agent, Scott Boras, said that there has been no medical indication that his client's elbow injury will have an effect on the 2017 season.
"There's nothing from the doctors that we've heard that would suggest that there's going to be any problem for '17," Boras said. McCullers was forced out of action in early August due to a mild elbow sprain, one which kept him on the shelf for the remainder of the regular season. He did progress to throwing a bullpen session in late September, but the Astros ultimately decided it would be best for his long-term prospects not to push the issue. GM Jeff Luhnow has said that he expects McCullers to be fully recovered by spring training.
Nov 9
4
Charlie Morton
5
Mike Fiers
6
Joe Musgrove
7
Brad Peacock
8
Reymin Guduan
9
David Paulino
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Ken Giles
2
Will Harris
3
Luke Gregerson
4
Tony Sipp
5
Chris Devenski
6
Michael Feliz
7
James Hoyt
8
Jandel Gustave
9
Ashur Tolliver
10
Brady Rodgers
11
Kevin Chapman
12
C.J. Riefenhauser
Headlines
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
Nate Grimm analyzes the Drew Smyly-Mallex Smith trade and discusses Santiago Casilla's impact on the A's bullpen in Friday's Offseason Lowdown.
More MLB Columns
»
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
»
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
»
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
»
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
»
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
»
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
»
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
»
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
MLB Headlines
»
Chris Tillman settles with Orioles at $10.05M
»
Anthony Rendon, Nationals settle at $5.8M
»
Nats, Harper avoid arbitration at $13.625M
»
George Springer, Astros agree at $3.9 million
»
Royals, Eric Hosmer settle at $12.25 million
»
Arenado gets $29.5M in two-year extension
»
Orioles, Manny Machado avoid arb. at $11.5M
»
Todd Frazier avoids arb. with $12M contract
»
Keuchel avoids arbitration with $9.15M deal
»
Orioles, closer Britton avoid arb. at $11.4M
»
Indians, Cody Allen settle at $7.35 million
»
Reds and Billy Hamilton avoid arb. at $2.625M
MLB Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get 5 free entries with 1st deposit on FanDuel
»
Think you know fantasy? Prove it.
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved