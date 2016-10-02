Player Page

George Springer | Outfielder | #4

Team: Houston Astros
Age / DOB:  (27) / 9/19/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'3 / 212
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Connecticut
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (11) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Astros and OF George Springer avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.9 million contract.
It's the first of four arbitration years for Springer, who qualified for Super 2 status. He sported a .261/.359/.457 batting line with 29 home runs for the Astros last season. Jan 13 - 2:05 PM
Source: Jake Kaplan on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
162644168295298211688178910.261.359.457.815
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160000014912
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Brian McCann
2Evan Gattis
3Max Stassi
4Juan Centeno
1B1Yulieski Gurriel
2Marwin Gonzalez
3Tyler White
4A.J. Reed
2B1Jose Altuve
SS1Carlos Correa
3B1Alex Bregman
2Colin Moran
LF1Nori Aoki
2Teoscar Hernandez
3Tony Kemp
CF1George Springer
2Jake Marisnick
RF1Josh Reddick
DH1Carlos Beltran
2Preston Tucker
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Dallas Keuchel
2Collin McHugh
3Lance McCullers
4Charlie Morton
5Mike Fiers
6Joe Musgrove
7Brad Peacock
8Reymin Guduan
9David Paulino
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Ken Giles
2Will Harris
3Luke Gregerson
4Tony Sipp
5Chris Devenski
6Michael Feliz
7James Hoyt
8Jandel Gustave
9Ashur Tolliver
10Brady Rodgers
11Kevin Chapman
12C.J. Riefenhauser
 

 