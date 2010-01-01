Player Page

Weather | Roster

Vince Velasquez | Starting Pitcher | #28

Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:  (24) / 6/7/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 205
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (0) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Tuesday night's game between the Marlins and Phillies has been postponed due to rain.
It's the third postponement of the night in the Northeast. Vince Velasquez was scheduled to start at home for the Phillies against left-hander Wei-Yin Chen of the Marlins. Velasquez will start on Wednesday against Miami with Nick Pivetta's major league debut getting pushed to the weekend. Apr 25 - 6:43 PM
Source: Matt Gelb on Twitter
More Vince Velasquez Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
PreGame10.0000.00.0000000000000
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
PHI33020015.01512121019007.201.67
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 19@ NYM110006.053332004.501.33
Apr 12NYM110105.055547009.001.80
Apr 7WAS110104.0544310009.002.00
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Cameron Rupp
2Andrew Knapp
1B1Tommy Joseph
2Brock Stassi
2B1Cesar Hernandez
SS1Freddy Galvis
3B1Maikel Franco
2Andres Blanco
3Ty Kelly
LF1Howie Kendrick
2Daniel Nava
CF1Odubel Herrera
RF1Michael Saunders
2Aaron Altherr
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jeremy Hellickson
2Aaron Nola
3Jerad Eickhoff
4Vince Velasquez
5Zach Eflin
6Clay Buchholz
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Hector Neris
2Joaquin Benoit
3Jeanmar Gomez
4Pat Neshek
5Edubray Ramos
6Joely Rodriguez
7Luis Garcia
8Mark Leiter
 

 