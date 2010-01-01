Vince Velasquez | Starting Pitcher | #28 Team: Philadelphia Phillies Age / DOB: (24) / 6/7/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 205 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (0) / HOU Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $547,000, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Tuesday night's game between the Marlins and Phillies has been postponed due to rain. It's the third postponement of the night in the Northeast. Vince Velasquez was scheduled to start at home for the Phillies against left-hander Wei-Yin Chen of the Marlins. Velasquez will start on Wednesday against Miami with Nick Pivetta's major league debut getting pushed to the weekend. Source: Matt Gelb on Twitter

Vince Velasquez delivered a quality start on Wednesday, working six innings while allowing three runs on five hits in a no-decision outing against the Mets. He was unscored upon through the first five innings. In the sixth inning he allowed a lead-off single to opposing pitcher Robert Gsellman but induced Curtis Granderson to ground into a double play. He then gave up a single to Asdrubal Cabrera and a walk to Yoenis Cespedes before Jay Bruce walloped a three-run bomb that turned a 2-0 lead into a 3-2 deficit for the Phillies. Velasquez had given up nine runs in nine innings with 17 strikeouts through his first two starts. He reversed those trends today by fanning only two batters while allowing only three runs. He went 1-for-2 with an RBI at the plate. He will toe the rubber again on Tuesday versus the Marlins.

Vince Velasquez coughed up five runs in five innings to take a loss to the Mets on Wednesday. He managed seven strikeouts but struggled with his command, walking four batters in addition to the five hits he allowed. He was doing OK until the Mets broke things open by scoring three times in the fifth inning. Velasquez loaded the bases with nobody out by hitting Travis d'Arnaud to start the inning, walking pitcher Zack Wheeler and walking Michael Conforto. Asdrubal Cabrera singled to score d'Arnaud and Wheeler before Yoenis Cespedes lifted a sacrifice fly to plate Conforto. Velasquez has been knocked around in both of his starts so far despite punching out 17 batters in nine innings. He carries a 9.00 ERA and an 0-2 record into a rematch with the Mets next Wednesday.