Vince Velasquez | Starting Pitcher | #28

[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Erasmo Ramirez (rain) scratched from start
Bellinger in left and batting eighth in debut
Graveman (shoulder) threw side session Tues
Soler (oblique) hits second homer on rehab
Marlins @ Phillies postponed by rain Tues.
Aaron Sanchez (finger) throws 'pen session
A's put OF Rajai Davis (hamstring) on the DL
Braves @ Mets postponed Tuesday by rain
David Price (elbow) to face hitters Saturday
Britton (forearm) on target for Friday rehab
Matt Carpenter suspended for bumping ump
Pedroia (knee, ankle) aiming to return Wed.
Trumaine Johnson open to a contract extension
Gareon Conley meeting with police on Monday
Daryl Washington reinstated after three years
Martavis Bryant reinstated after 407-day ban
Report: Browns mulling trade up from No. 12
OLB Dodd (foot) still not 100 percent healthy
Still no Teddy Bridgewater return timeline
Stefon Diggs says he'll be in better shape
Vikings, Bradford have yet to talk extension
Titans exercise Taylor Lewan's option season
Draft prospect Gareon Conley accused of rape
Free agent Cutler not considering retirement
David Lee will remain in starting lineup
Nurkic says leg will be healed in 2-3 months
Gordon Hayward (illness) will play in Game 5
Curry scores 37, Warriors sweep the Blazers
Damian Lillard scores 34, Blazers eliminated
Millsap scores 19 w/ 9 boards and 7 dimes
Dennis Schroder scores 18 as Hawks tie series
Bradley Beal scores 32 points in Game 4 loss
Meyers Leonard will draw the start in Game 4
Giannis' 30 points not enough in Game 5 loss
Norman Powell scores 25 points w/ four treys
Kyle Lowry (back) scores 16 in Game 5 win
Joe Thornton should be ready for next year
Patrice Bergeron played through sports hernia
Tyler Toffoli has minor procedure on knee
Vancouver to name Travis Green as head coach
Mikael Granlund had a broken hand in playoffs
Eric Staal (concussion) is feeling better
Heel fractures haven't stopped Erik Karlsson
Marian Gaborik won't be ready for 2017 camp
Joe Thornton played through torn MCL/ACL
Carey Price wants to sign extension with Habs
Andrei Markov hopes to stay with Montreal
Islanders ink defenseman Dennis Seidenberg
Earnhardt Jr. retiring at end of 2017 season
Hunter Baize: Runner-up in K&N East points
Sadler fourth at Bristol, retains NXS lead
Garcia Jr.: Runner-up in Zombie Auto 125
Bassett falls from points lead after Bristol
Tyler Dippel: Zombie Auto 125 results
Cabre: 6th in Zombie Auto 125, 9th in points
Byron: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
Allgaier: Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 results
Jay Beasley: Zombie Auto 125 results
Hemric wins $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus at BMS
Koch: Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 results
Wiesberger chasing Volvo China Open triumph
Chase Koepka makes TOUR debut at the Zurich
Hao Tong Li defending the Volvo China Open
Tway bags career-best T3 at TPC San Antonio
Koepka runner-up at VTO w/ week-tying-low 65
Chappell wins Texas Open for first TOUR title
Wiesberger wins the Shenzhen International
Huh one shy @ Texas Open following 71 in R3
Chappell one clear at VTO with third-round 71
Grace one back in San Antonio after 70 in R3
Ryan Palmer posts 6-under target at VTO
Wiesberger still the man to catch at Shenzhen
Miami QB Jack Allison decides to transfer
Report: Seattle, Atlanta discussing pick swap
Silver: CLE talking trade-up w/ three teams
Charles Walker has battled w/ depression
Report: CB Conley won't attend the NFL Draft
OSU CB Gareon Conley accused of rape
Watson: You'll regret taking Trubisky over me
CB Jones (Achilles) given 4-6 month timeline
Foreman's infant son died during last season
King: Ballard/IND desperate for a pass rusher
King: Bears are big Solomon Thomas fans
Report: Pat Fitzgerald receives 10-year ext.
Bertrand goal not enough for Saints
Diego Costa leads Blues to a crucial win
Good news for Boro ahead of the derby
Allardyce fears Tomkins could miss the run-in
Niasse's three game ban overturned on appeal
Southampton want to avoid another exodus
Yoshi & Stephens may not be moved by Caceres
Man Utd have 'concrete interest' in Griezmann
United leading the race to sign Michael Keane
Everton now more Keane on Harry Maguire
Carroll set to return against Stoke City
Cahill could return after illness says Conte
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Aaron Altherr
(OF)
Jerad Eickhoff
(S)
Jeremy Hellickson
(S)
Andrew Knapp
(C)
Joely Rodriguez
(R)
Joaquin Benoit
(R)
Maikel Franco
(3B)
Cesar Hernandez
(2B)
Mark Leiter
(S)
Cameron Rupp
(C)
Chad Billingsley
(S)
Austin Gallagher
(3B)
Odubel Herrera
(OF)
Daniel Nava
(OF)
Rusty Ryal
(1B)
Andres Blanco
(1B)
Freddy Galvis
(SS)
Frank Herrmann
(R)
Drew Naylor
(S)
Dane Sardinha
(C)
Clay Buchholz
(S)
Luis Garcia
(R)
Cedric Hunter
(OF)
Hector Neris
(R)
Michael Saunders
(OF)
Sean Burnett
(R)
Jeanmar Gomez
(R)
Stefan Jarrin
(2B)
Pat Neshek
(R)
Brian Schneider
(C)
Zach Collier
(OF)
Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez
(S)
Tommy Joseph
(1B)
Aaron Nola
(S)
Brock Stassi
(1B)
Juan Cruz
(R)
Aaron Harang
(S)
Ty Kelly
(3B)
Xavier Paul
(OF)
Michael Stutes
(R)
Zach Eflin
(S)
Matt Harrison
(S)
Howie Kendrick
(OF)
Edubray Ramos
(R)
Vince Velasquez
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Vince Velasquez | Starting Pitcher | #28
Team:
Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 6/7/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 2 (0) / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $547,000, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Tuesday night's game between the Marlins and Phillies has been postponed due to rain.
It's the third postponement of the night in the Northeast. Vince Velasquez was scheduled to start at home for the Phillies against left-hander Wei-Yin Chen of the Marlins. Velasquez will start on Wednesday against Miami with Nick Pivetta's major league debut getting pushed to the weekend.
Apr 25 - 6:43 PM
Source:
Matt Gelb on Twitter
Vince Velasquez delivered a quality start on Wednesday, working six innings while allowing three runs on five hits in a no-decision outing against the Mets.
He was unscored upon through the first five innings. In the sixth inning he allowed a lead-off single to opposing pitcher Robert Gsellman but induced Curtis Granderson to ground into a double play. He then gave up a single to Asdrubal Cabrera and a walk to Yoenis Cespedes before Jay Bruce walloped a three-run bomb that turned a 2-0 lead into a 3-2 deficit for the Phillies. Velasquez had given up nine runs in nine innings with 17 strikeouts through his first two starts. He reversed those trends today by fanning only two batters while allowing only three runs. He went 1-for-2 with an RBI at the plate. He will toe the rubber again on Tuesday versus the Marlins.
Apr 19 - 10:21 PM
Vince Velasquez coughed up five runs in five innings to take a loss to the Mets on Wednesday.
He managed seven strikeouts but struggled with his command, walking four batters in addition to the five hits he allowed. He was doing OK until the Mets broke things open by scoring three times in the fifth inning. Velasquez loaded the bases with nobody out by hitting Travis d'Arnaud to start the inning, walking pitcher Zack Wheeler and walking Michael Conforto. Asdrubal Cabrera singled to score d'Arnaud and Wheeler before Yoenis Cespedes lifted a sacrifice fly to plate Conforto. Velasquez has been knocked around in both of his starts so far despite punching out 17 batters in nine innings. He carries a 9.00 ERA and an 0-2 record into a rematch with the Mets next Wednesday.
Apr 12 - 11:11 PM
Vincent Velasquez was a combination of dazzling potential and frustration in Friday's season debut against the Nationals, racking up 10 strikeouts in just four innings of work in a losing effort.
The right-hander surrendered a pair of two-run homers, one to Bryce Harper in the first inning and another to Daniel Murphy in the third. He finished the day allowing four runs on five hits and three walks in his four frames, while all but two of the outs he recorded came via the strikeout. He'll hope to harness his dominant arsenal when he takes on the Mets at home on Wednesday.
Apr 7 - 6:46 PM
Marlins @ Phillies postponed by rain Tues.
Apr 25 - 6:43 PM
Velasquez gives up three runs in six innings
Apr 19 - 10:21 PM
Velasquez coughs up five runs in five frames
Apr 12 - 11:11 PM
Velasquez fans 10 but only lasts four innings
Apr 7 - 6:46 PM
More Vince Velasquez Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Phillies Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
PreGame
1
0.0
0
0
0
.00
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
PHI
3
3
0
2
0
0
15.0
15
12
12
10
19
0
0
7.20
1.67
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 19
@ NYM
1
1
0
0
0
6.0
5
3
3
3
2
0
0
4.50
1.33
Apr 12
NYM
1
1
0
1
0
5.0
5
5
5
4
7
0
0
9.00
1.80
Apr 7
WAS
1
1
0
1
0
4.0
5
4
4
3
10
0
0
9.00
2.00
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Cameron Rupp
2
Andrew Knapp
1B
1
Tommy Joseph
2
Brock Stassi
2B
1
Cesar Hernandez
SS
1
Freddy Galvis
3B
1
Maikel Franco
2
Andres Blanco
3
Ty Kelly
LF
1
Howie Kendrick
10-Day DL
Phillies GM Matt Klentak expects to be without Howie Kendrick (oblique) for 2-3 weeks.
Kendrick was placed on the disabled list with a Grade 1 oblique strain earlier this week. Aaron Altherr will continue to hold down the fort in left field, though the Phillies added some depth Saturday by acquiring utility man Ty Kelly in a trade with Toronto.
Apr 22
2
Daniel Nava
CF
1
Odubel Herrera
RF
1
Michael Saunders
2
Aaron Altherr
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jeremy Hellickson
2
Aaron Nola
10-Day DL
Aaron Nola (back) is only expected to miss 1-2 starts.
Nola felt some soreness in his lower back during his most recent start Thursday against the Mets and it lingered during a side session Sunday, so the Phillies don't want to take any chances. He could return as soon as next Monday. Ty Kelly is expected to take his place on the active roster, but Nick Pivetta will likely take his spot in the rotation on Wednesday.
Apr 24
3
Jerad Eickhoff
4
Vince Velasquez
5
Zach Eflin
6
Clay Buchholz
60-Day DL
Phillies transferred RHP Clay Buchholz to the 60-day disabled list.
Nothing has changed in the recovery for the right-hander, this was done as a procedural move to create a spot on the 40-man roster. Buchholz is expected to miss 4-6 months due to a torn flexor tendon in his right arm.
Apr 22
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Hector Neris
2
Joaquin Benoit
3
Jeanmar Gomez
4
Pat Neshek
5
Edubray Ramos
6
Joely Rodriguez
7
Luis Garcia
8
Mark Leiter
