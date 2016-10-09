Player Page

Jackie Bradley | Outfielder | #25

Team: Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:  (26) / 4/19/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 200
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: South Carolina
Drafted: 2011 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Red Sox and OF Jackie Bradley avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.6 million contract.
Bradley earned the substantial raise in his first year of arbitration eligibility, as he's coming off a breakout season that saw him bat .267/.349/.486 with 27 homers. He was also a Gold Glove finalist in center field. Jan 13 - 10:48 AM
Source: Jerry Crasnick on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1565581493072687946314392.267.349.486.835
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000001560
Jackie Bradley's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Jackie Bradley's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jackie Bradley's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Jackie Bradley's player profile.
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Sandy Leon
2Blake Swihart
3Christian Vazquez
1B1Mitch Moreland
2B1Dustin Pedroia
2Josh Rutledge
3Marco Hernandez
SS1Xander Bogaerts
2Deven Marrero
3B1Pablo Sandoval
2Brock Holt
3Matt Dominguez
LF1Andrew Benintendi
2Chris Young
CF1Jackie Bradley
RF1Mookie Betts
2Junior Lake
DH1Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Sale
2David Price
3Rick Porcello
4Drew Pomeranz
5Steven Wright
6Eduardo Rodriguez
7Henry Owens
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Craig Kimbrel
2Tyler Thornburg
3Joe Kelly
4Robbie Ross
5Fernando Abad
6Matt Barnes
7Robby Scott
8Heath Hembree
9Noe Ramirez
10Brandon Workman
11Carson Smith
12Kyle Martin
13Luis Ysla
 

 