Jackie Bradley | Outfielder | #25 Team: Boston Red Sox Age / DOB: (26) / 4/19/1990 Ht / Wt: 5'10" / 200 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: South Carolina Drafted: 2011 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / BOS Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $3.6 million, 2018-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent

Red Sox and OF Jackie Bradley avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.6 million contract. Bradley earned the substantial raise in his first year of arbitration eligibility, as he's coming off a breakout season that saw him bat .267/.349/.486 with 27 homers. He was also a Gold Glove finalist in center field. Source: Jerry Crasnick on Twitter

Jackie Bradley is starting in center field and batting ninth in Sunday's ALDS Game 3 against the Indians. There's a pretty good chance the game will be postponed by rain, but if it isn't the Red Sox will roll out the same lineup as the one they had in Game 2. It looks like this: Dustin Pedroia 2B, Brock Holt 3B, Mookie Betts RF, David Ortiz DH, Hanley Ramirez 1B, Xander Bogaerts SS, Andrew Benintendi LF, Sandy Leon C, Bradley Jr. CF. Source: Rotoworld Daily Lineups

Jackie Bradley Jr. went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Padres. Bradley's two-run home run off Paul Clemens in the fourth inning boosted the Red Sox to a 2-0 lead. Chris Young would immediately follow with a solo shot of his own to cap off the three-run frame. The 26-year-old outfielder has fallen off after a molten start to the season, but is still slashing a respectable .273/.353/.501 with 23 homers and 79 RBI over 483 at-bats. He has also stolen seven bases in what has been a fine offensive campaign on the whole.