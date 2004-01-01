Martin Maldonado | Catcher | #12 Team: Los Angeles Angels Age / DOB: (30) / 8/16/1986 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 225 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 27 (0) / LAA Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $1.725 million, 2018: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Martin Maldonado belted a pair of home runs and finished the night 3-for-4 with four RBI but it wasn't enough to prevent the Yankees from winning the ballgame on Wednesday. He went deep off starter Jordan Montgomery with Andrelton Simmons aboard in the fourth inning, then took reliever Tyler Clippard out of the yard with Simmons again on base in the ninth. The former Brewers backstop is getting the bulk of the action behind the plate in his first season as an Angel. He has a .267 batting average with seven home runs and 21 RBI in 220 plate appearances.

Martin Maldonado went 2-for-4 and hit his fifth homer Friday versus the Astros. Maldonado might not be going Alex Avila on the league, but his .270 average, five homers and .744 OPS still combine to make him one of the AL's biggest surprises to date. Always a defense-first catcher, he entered the year with a .217 average and a .640 OPS in six seasons and 965 at-bats with Milwaukee.

Martin Maldonado finished 2-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's game against the Twins. Maldonado started out a bit slow, managing just three RBI in the month of April. However, he has warmed up with the weather, posting three doubles, four homers and 11 RBI in May, and he has hit safely in each of his three outings in June. He remains a solid No. 2 backstop in AL-only play.