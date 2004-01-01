Player Page

Martin Maldonado | Catcher | #12

Team: Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:  (30) / 8/16/1986
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 225
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 27 (0) / LAA
Contract: view contract details
Martin Maldonado belted a pair of home runs and finished the night 3-for-4 with four RBI but it wasn't enough to prevent the Yankees from winning the ballgame on Wednesday.
He went deep off starter Jordan Montgomery with Andrelton Simmons aboard in the fourth inning, then took reliever Tyler Clippard out of the yard with Simmons again on base in the ninth. The former Brewers backstop is getting the bulk of the action behind the plate in his first season as an Angel. He has a .267 batting average with seven home runs and 21 RBI in 220 plate appearances. Jun 21 - 10:50 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final43.750240211001071
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
61191499051719105101.257.330.382.712
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201761100000
201669000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Jun 21@ NYY14310242010100.750.7502.500
Jun 20@ NYY14210001000000.500.500.750
Jun 18KC11000000000000.000.000.000
Jun 17KC12100000000120.500.750.500
Jun 16KC12000000010000.000.000.000
Jun 15KC13000000010000.000.000.000
Jun 13NYY15210000000000.400.400.600
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Martin Maldonado
2Juan Graterol
1B1Luis Valbuena
2C.J. Cron
2B1Danny Espinosa
2Cliff Pennington
SS1Andrelton Simmons
3B1Yunel Escobar
LF1Cameron Maybin
2Ben Revere
CF1Mike Trout
2Eric Young Jr.
RF1Kole Calhoun
DH1Albert Pujols
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Garrett Richards
2Ricky Nolasco
3Matt Shoemaker
4Tyler Skaggs
5Jesse Chavez
6Nick Tropeano
7Andrew Heaney
8J.C. Ramirez
9Alex Meyer
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Bud Norris
2Cam Bedrosian
3Huston Street
4Andrew Bailey
5Jose Alvarez
6Blake Parker
7Yusmeiro Petit
8David Hernandez
9Keynan Middleton
