Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Drury goes for career-high 6 RBI on Wednesday
Pham thumps two solo homers vs Phillies
Adrian Gonzalez hints at retirement down road
Berrios allows just four hits in win over CWS
Torres (elbow) undergoes successful surgery
Maldonado punches two homers in losing effort
Steve Pearce lifted with knee contusion
Dexter Fowler exits with hamstring tightness
Mariners activate Jean Segura from DL
Michael Conforto sitting against Dodgers
Nunez MRI reveals hamstring inflammation
Salvador Perez hits grand slam vs. Red Sox
Martin Maldonado | Catcher | #12
Team:
Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 8/16/1986
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 27 (0) / LAA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $1.725 million, 2018: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Martin Maldonado belted a pair of home runs and finished the night 3-for-4 with four RBI but it wasn't enough to prevent the Yankees from winning the ballgame on Wednesday.
He went deep off starter Jordan Montgomery with Andrelton Simmons aboard in the fourth inning, then took reliever Tyler Clippard out of the yard with Simmons again on base in the ninth. The former Brewers backstop is getting the bulk of the action behind the plate in his first season as an Angel. He has a .267 batting average with seven home runs and 21 RBI in 220 plate appearances.
Jun 21 - 10:50 PM
Martin Maldonado went 2-for-4 and hit his fifth homer Friday versus the Astros.
Maldonado might not be going Alex Avila on the league, but his .270 average, five homers and .744 OPS still combine to make him one of the AL's biggest surprises to date. Always a defense-first catcher, he entered the year with a .217 average and a .640 OPS in six seasons and 965 at-bats with Milwaukee.
Jun 10 - 1:30 AM
Martin Maldonado finished 2-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's game against the Twins.
Maldonado started out a bit slow, managing just three RBI in the month of April. However, he has warmed up with the weather, posting three doubles, four homers and 11 RBI in May, and he has hit safely in each of his three outings in June. He remains a solid No. 2 backstop in AL-only play.
Jun 4 - 2:29 AM
Martin Maldonado hit his fourth home run of the season Sunday in the Angels' loss to the Marlins.
It was a two-run shot in the fourth inning off Marlins starter Jose Urena, but that provided the entirety of the offense for Anaheim in the loss at Miami. Maldonado is slashing .265/.329/.397 in 44 games this season as the Angels' primary catcher.
May 28 - 4:57 PM
Maldonado punches two homers in losing effort
Jun 21 - 10:50 PM
Martin Maldonado hits fifth homer
Jun 10 - 1:30 AM
Martin Maldonado reaches base three times
Jun 4 - 2:29 AM
Maldonado slugs fourth home run Sunday
May 28 - 4:57 PM
More Martin Maldonado Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Angels Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
3
.750
2
4
0
2
1
1
0
0
1
0
7
1
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
61
191
49
9
0
5
17
19
10
51
0
1
.257
.330
.382
.712
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
61
1
0
0
0
0
0
2016
69
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Jun 21
@ NYY
1
4
3
1
0
2
4
2
0
1
0
1
0
0
.750
.750
2.500
Jun 20
@ NYY
1
4
2
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.750
Jun 18
KC
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 17
KC
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
.500
.750
.500
Jun 16
KC
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 15
KC
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 13
NYY
1
5
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.400
.400
.600
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Martin Maldonado
2
Juan Graterol
1B
1
Luis Valbuena
2
C.J. Cron
2B
1
Danny Espinosa
2
Cliff Pennington
SS
1
Andrelton Simmons
3B
1
Yunel Escobar
LF
1
Cameron Maybin
2
Ben Revere
CF
1
Mike Trout
10-Day DL
Mike Trout (thumb) is expected to begin hitting off a tee within the next couple of days.
Trout has already taken some dry swings as he eases back into baseball activities following May 31 surgery for a torn UCL in his left thumb. The reigning American League MVP has stated that he wants to return before the All-Star break, but that might be pushing it. And the Angels aren't going to let him rush this process.
Jun 20
2
Eric Young Jr.
RF
1
Kole Calhoun
DH
1
Albert Pujols
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Garrett Richards
60-Day DL
Garrett Richards (biceps) is hoping to return in August.
"Looking at the schedule right now, I think that’s realistic," said Richards on Saturday. The right-hander said he feels weakness in his biceps but no pain. He's done some weight lifting but isn't close to throwing yet. Injuries have limited Richards to just seven starts since the beginning of 2016.
May 13
2
Ricky Nolasco
3
Matt Shoemaker
10-Day DL
Matt Shoemaker (forearm) played catch from 120 feet on Wednesday.
Shoemaker is on the mend from a strained right forearm suffered in a start against the Yankees last week. The hope here is that he will be able to rejoin the rotation on Sunday when the Angels take on the Red Sox. He would need to put in a full bullpen without discomfort on Friday if that weekend start is to occur.
Jun 21
4
Tyler Skaggs
60-Day DL
Tyler Skaggs (oblique) threw off a mound on Friday.
Skaggs continues to make steady progress and remains optimistic that he'll return as soon as he's first eligible at the end of the month. The left-hander landed on the disabled list with a strained oblique in late April and was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 29.
Jun 9
5
Jesse Chavez
6
Nick Tropeano
60-Day DL
Angels placed RHP Nick Tropeano on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
The Angels needed the 40-man roster spot. Tropeano will miss all of this season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.
Apr 2
7
Andrew Heaney
60-Day DL
Andrew Heaney (elbow) is still hoping to return at some point this year.
Heaney has advanced to throwing "up-and-down" bullpen sessions (including breaks to simulate throwing multiple innings) and is about two weeks away from facing live hitters at the team's spring training facility in Arizona. He'll likely spend about six weeks in Arizona, which is roughly the length of a normal spring training. "I don’t know in what capacity, but I’m going to pitch somewhere," he said. July 1 will mark the one-year anniversary of Heaney's Tommy John surgery.
Jun 17
8
J.C. Ramirez
9
Alex Meyer
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Bud Norris
10-Day DL
Angels placed RHP Bud Norris on the 10-day disabled list with right knee inflammation.
It's been a lingering issue for Norris over the last couple of weeks and he'll now grab some extended rest. Cam Bedrosian worked a scoreless inning Saturday in his first appearance back from the disabled list and figures to reclaim closer duties in Anaheim. Norris has posted an excellent 2.43 ERA and 42/13 K/BB ratio through 33 1/3 innings this season for the Halos, tallying 11 saves.
Jun 20
2
Cam Bedrosian
3
Huston Street
10-Day DL
Huston Street (lat, shoulder) expects to be activated from the disabled list Thursday.
Street joined up with the Angels on Wednesday in New York after working 1 1/3 scoreless innings Monday in his final rehab appearance with Triple-A Salt Lake. The veteran reliever has been out all season with lat and shoulder injuries, and he'll likely be eased into higher-leverage situations.
Jun 21
4
Andrew Bailey
60-Day DL
Andrew Bailey (shoulder) will resume throwing in the next few days.
Bailey has been on the shelf for two months and had a setback last month. Even if all goes well from here on out, it figures to be a little while before he's ready to rejoin the Angels' bullpen.
Jun 2
5
Jose Alvarez
6
Blake Parker
7
Yusmeiro Petit
8
David Hernandez
9
Keynan Middleton
10
Mike Morin
Miller Time?
Jun 21
Brad Johnson covers the latest mayhem on the closer and stolen base leaderboards including a surprise role reversal in Cleveland
