Justin Wilson | Relief Pitcher | #38 Team: Detroit Tigers Age / DOB: (29) / 8/18/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 203 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Fresno State Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 5 (0) / PIT Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $2.7 million, 2018: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent

According to Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press, the Dodgers and Nationals are among several teams interested in trading for Justin Wilson. The Astros and Cubs have also sent high-level scouts to follow Wilson over the past month. The Tigers are fading fast in the AL Central and will probably be sellers at the trade deadline. Wilson has been brilliant this year, holding opponents to a miserable .157 average with 48 strikeouts in 115 at-bats. He'd make a ton of sense for the Nats, who have been cycling through closers for the better part of three months. The Nats have also been linked to Brad Hand, Raisel Iglesias, Pat Neshek and David Robertson. Source: Detroit Free Press

Justin Wilson worked a scoreless ninth inning Thursday in a non-save situation against the Giants. Wilson cut down all three batters he faced on just nine total pitches to seal a 6-2 victory for Detroit. He struck out one. The 29-year-old lefty boasts a 2.48 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 48/12 K/BB ratio in 32 2/3 innings this season, and he hasn't blown a save opportunity since mid-May.

Justin Wilson tossed a perfect ninth inning against the Giants on Tuesday for his ninth save. Wilson struck out one batter in the frame and needed just 13 pitches to finish off the victory. He has now delivered five straight scoreless appearances, notching four saves with an 8/0 K/BB ratio in 4 1/3 innings during that time. He’s an obvious candidate to be moved by July 31, though he’d likely pitch in a set-up role at his next stop.