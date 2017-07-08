Player Page

Justin Wilson | Relief Pitcher | #38

Team: Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:  (29) / 8/18/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 203
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Fresno State
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 5 (0) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
According to Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press, the Dodgers and Nationals are among several teams interested in trading for Justin Wilson.
The Astros and Cubs have also sent high-level scouts to follow Wilson over the past month. The Tigers are fading fast in the AL Central and will probably be sellers at the trade deadline. Wilson has been brilliant this year, holding opponents to a miserable .157 average with 48 strikeouts in 115 at-bats. He'd make a ton of sense for the Nats, who have been cycling through closers for the better part of three months. The Nats have also been linked to Brad Hand, Raisel Iglesias, Pat Neshek and David Robertson. Jul 8 - 10:43 PM
Source: Detroit Free Press
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
DET350339832.218991248002.48.92
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jul 6SF100001.00000100.00.00
Jul 4SF100011.00000100.00.00
Jul 1CLE100011.00000200.00.00
Jun 29KC10000.10000100.00.00
Jun 27KC100011.00000200.00.00
Jun 25@ SD100011.00000200.00.00
Jun 20@ SEA10010.1111100027.006.00
Jun 15TB101001.01000200.001.00
Jun 13ARZ100101.011110009.002.00
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1James McCann
2Alex Avila
1B1Miguel Cabrera
2B1Ian Kinsler
SS1Jose Iglesias
2Dixon Machado
3B1Nicholas Castellanos
LF1Justin Upton
CF1Alex Presley
2Mikie Mahtook
3Andrew Romine
RF1J.D. Martinez
DH1Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Justin Verlander
2Michael Fulmer
3Jordan Zimmermann
4Daniel Norris
5Anibal Sanchez
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Justin Wilson
2Shane Greene
3Alex Wilson
4Bruce Rondon
5Warwick Saupold
6Chad Bell
7Daniel Stumpf
8Blaine Hardy
 

 