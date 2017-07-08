Justin Wilson | Relief Pitcher | #38

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week That Was: McCrushin
Jul 8
Daily Dose: Jesus Leads Crew
Jul 8
Podcast: Big-Name Returns
Jul 7
Dose: Turner Wins Big
Jul 7
Waiver Wired: The Happening
Jul 6
Daily Dose: Knock on Wood
Jul 6
Britton Returns Pt. 2
Jul 5
July Starter Rankings
Jul 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Bell leads way with three hits against Cubs
Justin Wilson drawing interest from Nationals
Teheran fires seven shutout frames vs Nats
Markakis homers, scores four runs vs Nats
Wainwright holds Mets to one run in 6 2/3
Jason Kipnis exits with apparent leg injury
Hunter Renfroe leaves with neck stiffness
Johnny Cueto (ear) to start Sunday vs. Miami
Stephen Strasburg fine after injury scare
Cobb fires 7 2/3 scoreless to beat Red Sox
Khris Davis absent from Saturday's lineup
Porcello allows one run in complete game loss
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Packers Fantasy Preview
Jul 8
Chiefs Fantasy Preview
Jul 7
Podcast: Greatest Show on Turf
Jul 7
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 6
Colts Fantasy Preview
Jul 6
Year of the Fins?
Jul 5
Jaguars Fantasy Preview
Jul 5
Texans Fantasy Preview
Jul 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Not a 'done deal' that McCown starts Week 1?
Myles Garrett (foot) shares leg press video
Gary Barnidge yet to hear from the Ravens
Jeremy Hill expected to keep role in offense
Jihad Ward recovering from 'minor' surgery
Mike Evans an overrated 2017 fantasy pick?
Jonathan Stewart to out-carry C. McCaffrey?
Broncos Pro Bowl C Paradis (hip) gets cleared
D. Green-Beckham goes unclaimed on waivers
Report: Reid 'little to no role' in GM search
Gillislee 'most likely' to fill Blount's role
Report: Revis 'hopes' to continue career
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Friday Summer League Recap Pod
Jul 8
League Pass Ranks & News Talk
Jul 4
Free Agency Podcast
Jul 3
NBA Free Agency: Report Cards
Jul 3
Free Agency Round Up Part 2
Jul 2
NBA Free Agency Round Up
Jul 1
Free Agency Tracker
Jun 30
Chris Paul Trade Pod
Jun 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jayson Tatum puts on scoring clinic with 27
Kyle Kuzma erupts for 31 points vs. Boston
Ball Bounces Back: Lonzo drops triple-double
Bam Adebayo scores 18 points with 10 boards
Wizards match max offer sheet on Otto Porter
Caleb Swanigan scores 16 points vs. Jazz
Donovan Mitchell scores 19 points on 26 FGAs
Jamal Crawford plans to sign with Wolves
Dennis Smith Jr. drops 14-7-6 line in win
Harden gets extension through 2022-23 season
Brandon Ingram shut down for Summer League
Markelle Fultz expected to start vs. Warriors
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
Podcast: Draft Weekend Recap
Jun 24
2017 NHL Draft Tracker
Jun 23
Podcast: Expansion Draft Recap
Jun 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Nolan Patrick (abdominal) finally pain free
Jussi Jokinen inks one-year deal with Oilers
Kevin Klein hangs up his skates at age 32
Report:Rick Tocchet could be ARI's head coach
AHL plans to expand to 31 teams in 2018-19
Capitals sign Philipp Grubauer to 1-year deal
Zach Hyman agrees to 4-year deal with Leafs
Habs sign Alex Galchenyuk to three-year deal
Connor McDavid signs 8-year, $100M contract
Rangers sign Jesper Fast to 3-year contract
Andre Burakovsky signs 2-year, $6M extension
Report: Ilya Kovalchuk staying in KHL for now
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Kentucky
Jul 8
DFS: Kentucky
Jul 7
Chasing Kentucky
Jul 5
Caps After Daytona (Summer)
Jul 4
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Jul 2
Update: Daytona (Summer)
Jul 1
DFS: Daytona (Summer)
Jun 30
Chasing Daytona (Summer)
Jun 28
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Chase Elliott gets 4th podium finish
From worst to almost 1st for Kyle Larson
Martin Truex Jr. whips Kentucky field
Purdy beats Truex's K&N East Thompson record
Lee wins General Tire Pole at Iowa Speedway
Austin Cindric: Buckle Up 225 results
Dillon Bassett tops Thompson final practice
Justin Haley: 3rd in Sparta truck race
Alex Tagliani earns pole at Circuit ICAR
Chase Cabre leads K&N PS-East Practice 1
Kyle Busch wins Kentucky XFINITY Series race
Weatherman fastest in ARCA practice at Iowa
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Greenbrier
Jul 4
Stanley ends drought at QLN
Jul 3
Irish Open Preview
Jul 3
Expert Picks: QL National
Jun 27
Quicken Loans: Power Ranking
Jun 26
Spieth wins Travelers playoff
Jun 26
Open de France Preview
Jun 26
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rookie Munoz leads by two after 68 in R3
Streb posts 12-under with day-tying-low 65
Im stays tied for lead after R3 68 in Ireland
Rahm tied for the lead with 18 to go at Irish
Kisner among notable MCs at Greenbrier
Swafford climbs to T2 with bogey-free 66
Henley makes big move; day-tying-low 64
Martin three back after second-round 67
McIlroy fails to make weekend in Irish Open
Munoz extends his Greenbrier lead in R2
Defender Danny Lee matches 2015 pace
Lovemark leaps up the leaderboard in R2
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 6
Top-75 CFB Fantasy QBs
Jul 3
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
NFL Network snafu could cost TCU WR Chase
Oregon AD Rob Mullens receives big contract
Four-star DE Anderson backs off LSU pledge
UNC reinstates senior LB Allen Artis
Vols DC Shoop files counterclaim vs. Penn
Notre Dame-Arkansas set for home-and-home
Trio of ex-MSU players dismissed from school
Bearcats CB Thomas arrested and suspended
PSU sues ex-DC Shoop for breach of contract
USC QB Darnold working to shorten motion
Jeremiah likens T Williams to Joe Staley
QB Jackson gained 10 pounds this offseason
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Lacazette and PL Draft Fantasy
Jul 6
The Transfer Hub-July 3
Jul 3
The Transfer Hub-June 26
Jun 27
The Transfer Hub
Jun 19
The Return of Newcastle
Jun 16
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Confirmed - United land Romelu Lukaku
Mahrez still very keen on a move away
Manchester United agree fee for Lukaku
Gazzaniga heading for the Saints exit door
Utd look at move for Dier with Matic blocked
United fend off Chelsea bid for Lukaku
Rooney will rejoin Everton within days
Alexandre Lacazette arrives at Arsenal
Even if Sanchez stays he might score less
Per Mertesacker to play one final season
Arsenal, Lemar agree to personal terms
Jon Walters trades Stoke City for Burnley
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
A.J. Achter
(R)
Jeff Frazier
(OF)
Mikie Mahtook
(OF)
Luke Putkonen
(R)
Daniel Stumpf
(R)
Alex Avila
(C)
Michael Fulmer
(S)
J.D. Martinez
(OF)
Evan Reed
(R)
Brad Thomas
(R)
Chad Bell
(R)
Shane Greene
(R)
Victor Martinez
(DH)
Andrew Romine
(OF)
Justin Upton
(OF)
Jeremy Bonderman
(R)
Joel Hanrahan
(R)
James McCann
(C)
Bruce Rondon
(R)
Justin Verlander
(S)
Miguel Cabrera
(1B)
Blaine Hardy
(R)
Daniel Norris
(S)
Anibal Sanchez
(R)
Robbie Weinhardt
(R)
Nicholas Castellanos
(3B)
Jose Iglesias
(SS)
Mike O'Neill
(OF)
Warwick Saupold
(R)
Alex Wilson
(R)
Trevor Crowe
(OF)
Ian Kinsler
(2B)
Alex Presley
(OF)
Nate Schierholtz
(OF)
Justin Wilson
(R)
Brad Eldred
(1B)
Dixon Machado
(2B)
Josh Prince
(OF)
Ryan Strieby
(1B)
Jordan Zimmermann
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Justin Wilson | Relief Pitcher | #38
Team:
Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 8/18/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 203
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Fresno State
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 5 (0) / PIT
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $2.7 million, 2018: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press, the Dodgers and Nationals are among several teams interested in trading for Justin Wilson.
The Astros and Cubs have also sent high-level scouts to follow Wilson over the past month. The Tigers are fading fast in the AL Central and will probably be sellers at the trade deadline. Wilson has been brilliant this year, holding opponents to a miserable .157 average with 48 strikeouts in 115 at-bats. He'd make a ton of sense for the Nats, who have been cycling through closers for the better part of three months. The Nats have also been linked to Brad Hand, Raisel Iglesias, Pat Neshek and David Robertson.
Jul 8 - 10:43 PM
Source:
Detroit Free Press
Justin Wilson worked a scoreless ninth inning Thursday in a non-save situation against the Giants.
Wilson cut down all three batters he faced on just nine total pitches to seal a 6-2 victory for Detroit. He struck out one. The 29-year-old lefty boasts a 2.48 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 48/12 K/BB ratio in 32 2/3 innings this season, and he hasn't blown a save opportunity since mid-May.
Jul 6 - 4:10 PM
Justin Wilson tossed a perfect ninth inning against the Giants on Tuesday for his ninth save.
Wilson struck out one batter in the frame and needed just 13 pitches to finish off the victory. He has now delivered five straight scoreless appearances, notching four saves with an 8/0 K/BB ratio in 4 1/3 innings during that time. He’s an obvious candidate to be moved by July 31, though he’d likely pitch in a set-up role at his next stop.
Jul 4 - 4:10 PM
Justin Wilson slammed the door on the Royals in the ninth inning on Tuesday, protecting a two-run advantage to earn his seventh save of the season.
Wilson got Alex Gordon to line back to him then whiffed Whit Merrifield and Jorge Bonifacio to end the ballgame. While he has been one of the few consistent performers in the Tigers' bullpen all season, that makes him a very attractive trade commodity and he's likely to be on the move prior to next month's trade deadline.
Jun 27 - 11:18 PM
Justin Wilson drawing interest from Nationals
Jul 8 - 10:43 PM
Justin Wilson works scoreless ninth Thurs.
Jul 6 - 4:10 PM
Wilson notches ninth save of season
Jul 4 - 4:10 PM
Justin Wilson slams door on Royals in ninth
Jun 27 - 11:18 PM
More Justin Wilson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Trout
LAA
(3242)
2
A. Judge
NYY
(3081)
3
N. Cruz
SEA
(2390)
4
C. Correa
HOU
(2351)
5
T. Turner
WAS
(2263)
6
X. Bogaerts
BOS
(2257)
7
N. Syndergaard
NYM
(2168)
8
A. Pollock
ARZ
(2136)
9
F. Freeman
ATL
(2051)
10
Z. Britton
BAL
(1988)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Detroit Tigers Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
DET
35
0
3
3
9
8
32.2
18
9
9
12
48
0
0
2.48
.92
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jul 6
SF
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Jul 4
SF
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Jul 1
CLE
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
.00
Jun 29
KC
1
0
0
0
0
.1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Jun 27
KC
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
.00
Jun 25
@ SD
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
.00
Jun 20
@ SEA
1
0
0
1
0
.1
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
27.00
6.00
Jun 15
TB
1
0
1
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
1.00
Jun 13
ARZ
1
0
0
1
0
1.0
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
9.00
2.00
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
James McCann
2
Alex Avila
1B
1
Miguel Cabrera
2B
1
Ian Kinsler
SS
1
Jose Iglesias
2
Dixon Machado
3B
1
Nicholas Castellanos
LF
1
Justin Upton
CF
1
Alex Presley
2
Mikie Mahtook
3
Andrew Romine
RF
1
J.D. Martinez
DH
1
Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Justin Verlander
2
Michael Fulmer
3
Jordan Zimmermann
4
Daniel Norris
10-Day DL
An MRI has revealed a mild left groin strain for Daniel Norris.
Norris should return shortly after the All-Star break. The lefty holds an ugly 5.29 ERA on the season.
Jul 7
5
Anibal Sanchez
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Justin Wilson
2
Shane Greene
3
Alex Wilson
4
Bruce Rondon
5
Warwick Saupold
6
Chad Bell
7
Daniel Stumpf
8
Blaine Hardy
Headlines
Week That Was: McCrushin
Jul 8
Andrew McCutchen heads into the break on an insane tear. Read about his big week and more in Nick Nelson's recap.
More MLB Columns
»
Week That Was: McCrushin
Jul 8
»
Daily Dose: Jesus Leads Crew
Jul 8
»
Podcast: Big-Name Returns
Jul 7
»
Dose: Turner Wins Big
Jul 7
»
Waiver Wired: The Happening
Jul 6
»
Daily Dose: Knock on Wood
Jul 6
»
Britton Returns Pt. 2
Jul 5
»
July Starter Rankings
Jul 5
MLB Headlines
»
Bell leads way with three hits against Cubs
»
Justin Wilson drawing interest from Nationals
»
Teheran fires seven shutout frames vs Nats
»
Markakis homers, scores four runs vs Nats
»
Wainwright holds Mets to one run in 6 2/3
»
Jason Kipnis exits with apparent leg injury
»
Hunter Renfroe leaves with neck stiffness
»
Johnny Cueto (ear) to start Sunday vs. Miami
»
Stephen Strasburg fine after injury scare
»
Cobb fires 7 2/3 scoreless to beat Red Sox
»
Khris Davis absent from Saturday's lineup
»
Porcello allows one run in complete game loss
MLB Links
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved