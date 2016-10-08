Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Brandon Belt
(1B)
Edgmer Escalona
(R)
Nick Hundley
(C)
Matt Moore
(S)
Buster Posey
(C)
Ty Blach
(R)
Wendell Fairley
(OF)
George Kontos
(R)
Eduardo Nunez
(3B)
Neil Ramirez
(R)
Brett Bochy
(R)
Kevin Frandsen
(OF)
Derek Law
(R)
Angel Pagan
(OF)
Jeff Samardzija
(S)
Trevor Brown
(C)
Cory Gearrin
(R)
Hak-Ju Lee
(SS)
Joe Panik
(2B)
Will Smith
(R)
Madison Bumgarner
(S)
Conor Gillaspie
(3B)
Chris Marrero
(1B)
Jarrett Parker
(OF)
Denard Span
(OF)
Matt Cain
(S)
Gorkys Hernandez
(OF)
Mark Melancon
(R)
Jake Peavy
(S)
Hunter Strickland
(R)
Brandon Crawford
(SS)
Aaron Hill
(2B)
Nestor Molina
(S)
Hunter Pence
(OF)
Mac Williamson
(OF)
Johnny Cueto
(S)
Denard Span | Outfielder | #2
Team:
San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 2/27/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2002 / Rd. 1 (20) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $10.33 million, 2017: $10.33 million, 2018: $10.33 million, 2019: $12 million mutual option, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Denard Span is out of the Giants' starting lineup Tuesday because of a sore hip.
Giants manager Bruce Bochy said it's a new injury for Span. Gorkys Hernandez will start in center field and bat leadoff Tuesday night against Diamondbacks lefty Patrick Corbin.
Apr 4 - 6:18 PM
Source:
Henry Schulman on Twitter
Denard Span crushed a two-run homer Wednesday in the Giants’ Cactus League win over the Brewers.
The two-run blast was his only hit of the afternoon. It was also Span’s first home run of the spring. The 33-year-old hasn’t brought his A game to Arizona, hitting just .189 with seven strikeouts in 37 Cactus League at-bats. Hopefully he’ll get going once the regular season starts.
Mar 22 - 8:13 PM
Denard Span will start in center field and bat leadoff for the Giants in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Cubs on Saturday.
Span sat out the first game of the series in favor of Gorkys Hernandez with left-hander Jon Lester on the bump for the Cubs. Here's how the Giants will attack Kyle Hendricks in Game 2: Span CF, Brandon Belt 1B, Buster Posey C, Hunter Pence RF, Brandon Crawford SS, Angel Pagan LF, Conor Gillaspie 3B, Joe Panik 2B, Jeff Samardzija P.
Sat, Oct 8, 2016 03:58:00 PM
Source:
Alex Pavlovic on Twitter
Denard Span broke up Noah Syndergaard's no-hitter with a two-out single in the sixth inning of Wednesday's Wild Card Game win over the Mets.
Nobody on the Giants was seeing Syndergaard well, but Span reached base twice against him, drawing a walk in his first plate appearance and singling in his second. He attempted to steal after reaching first on both occasions. He was thrown out on the first attempt (though the replay was less-than-definitive) and was successful on the second. The veteran outfielder finished the game 1-for-4 at the dish. He will be back in action on Friday when the Giants begin their World Series quest proper against the Cubs in the NLDS.
Wed, Oct 5, 2016 11:36:00 PM
Span sits Tuesday night because of sore hip
Apr 4 - 6:18 PM
Denard Span homers in win over Brew Crew
Mar 22 - 8:13 PM
Span back in center field for NLDS Game 2
Sat, Oct 8, 2016 03:58:00 PM
Denard Span breaks up Syndergaard no-hitter
Wed, Oct 5, 2016 11:36:00 PM
More Denard Span Player News
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
1
5
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
.400
.400
.400
.800
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
137
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 2
@ ARZ
1
5
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.400
.400
.400
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Buster Posey
2
Nick Hundley
3
Trevor Brown
10-Day DL
Giants placed C Trevor Brown on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right ankle.
He's not expected to miss much time. Brown will be sent down to Triple-A Sacramento after recovering.
Apr 2
1B
1
Brandon Belt
2B
1
Joe Panik
2
Aaron Hill
SS
1
Brandon Crawford
3B
1
Eduardo Nunez
2
Conor Gillaspie
LF
1
Jarrett Parker
2
Chris Marrero
3
Mac Williamson
10-Day DL
Giants placed OF Mac Williamson on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left quad.
He could miss much of April. The Giants will use Jarrett Parker and Chris Marrero in left field.
Apr 2
CF
1
Denard Span
Sidelined
Denard Span is out of the Giants' starting lineup Tuesday because of a sore hip.
Giants manager Bruce Bochy said it's a new injury for Span. Gorkys Hernandez will start in center field and bat leadoff Tuesday night against Diamondbacks lefty Patrick Corbin.
Apr 4
2
Gorkys Hernandez
RF
1
Hunter Pence
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Madison Bumgarner
2
Johnny Cueto
3
Jeff Samardzija
4
Matt Moore
5
Matt Cain
6
Ty Blach
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Mark Melancon
2
Hunter Strickland
3
Derek Law
4
Cory Gearrin
5
George Kontos
6
Ty Blach
7
Neil Ramirez
8
Will Smith
60-Day DL
Giants placed LHP Will Smith on the 60-day disabled list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament.
Smith underwent Tommy John surgery last week. He's hoping to be ready to pitch for the Giants next May.
Apr 2
