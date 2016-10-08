Denard Span | Outfielder | #2 Team: San Francisco Giants Age / DOB: (33) / 2/27/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 210 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 1 (20) / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $10.33 million, 2017: $10.33 million, 2018: $10.33 million, 2019: $12 million mutual option, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Denard Span is out of the Giants' starting lineup Tuesday because of a sore hip. Giants manager Bruce Bochy said it's a new injury for Span. Gorkys Hernandez will start in center field and bat leadoff Tuesday night against Diamondbacks lefty Patrick Corbin. Source: Henry Schulman on Twitter

Denard Span crushed a two-run homer Wednesday in the Giants’ Cactus League win over the Brewers. The two-run blast was his only hit of the afternoon. It was also Span’s first home run of the spring. The 33-year-old hasn’t brought his A game to Arizona, hitting just .189 with seven strikeouts in 37 Cactus League at-bats. Hopefully he’ll get going once the regular season starts.

Denard Span will start in center field and bat leadoff for the Giants in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Cubs on Saturday. Span sat out the first game of the series in favor of Gorkys Hernandez with left-hander Jon Lester on the bump for the Cubs. Here's how the Giants will attack Kyle Hendricks in Game 2: Span CF, Brandon Belt 1B, Buster Posey C, Hunter Pence RF, Brandon Crawford SS, Angel Pagan LF, Conor Gillaspie 3B, Joe Panik 2B, Jeff Samardzija P. Source: Alex Pavlovic on Twitter