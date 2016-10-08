Player Page

Denard Span | Outfielder | #2

Team: San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:  (33) / 2/27/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 210
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 1 (20) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Denard Span is out of the Giants' starting lineup Tuesday because of a sore hip.
Giants manager Bruce Bochy said it's a new injury for Span. Gorkys Hernandez will start in center field and bat leadoff Tuesday night against Diamondbacks lefty Patrick Corbin. Apr 4 - 6:18 PM
Source: Henry Schulman on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
152000000001.400.400.400.800
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000010
2016000001370
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 2@ ARZ15200000000100.400.400.400
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Buster Posey
2Nick Hundley
3Trevor Brown
1B1Brandon Belt
2B1Joe Panik
2Aaron Hill
SS1Brandon Crawford
3B1Eduardo Nunez
2Conor Gillaspie
LF1Jarrett Parker
2Chris Marrero
3Mac Williamson
CF1Denard Span
2Gorkys Hernandez
RF1Hunter Pence
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Madison Bumgarner
2Johnny Cueto
3Jeff Samardzija
4Matt Moore
5Matt Cain
6Ty Blach
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Mark Melancon
2Hunter Strickland
3Derek Law
4Cory Gearrin
5George Kontos
6Ty Blach
7Neil Ramirez
8Will Smith
 

 