Eric Thames | Outfielder | #7 Team: Milwaukee Brewers Age / DOB: (30) / 11/10/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 210 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Pepperdine Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 7 (0) / TOR

Eric Thames hit his first home run of the spring Tuesday in the Brewers' 7-7 Cactus League tie with the Cubs. It was a fifth-inning solo shot off Cubs left-hander Mike Montgomery. Thames also singled in the third inning against Brett Anderson. The first baseman carries a sky-high fantasy ceiling into the 2017 regular season after dominating for three years in the Korea Baseball Organization.

Eric Thames is batting second for the Brewers in Saturday's Cactus League contest. With Jonathan Villar away from the club for the World Baseball Classic, Brewers' manager Craig Counsell is using the opportunity to mix up the lineup. He had mentioned earlier in camp that Thames or Travis Shaw could be options to hit out of the two-hole. Thames is off to a slow start this spring, hitting .211 (4-for-19) with just one extra-base hit. Source: Tom Haudricourt on Twitter

Eric Thames reached base twice Wednesday in the Brewers’ Cactus League win over the White Sox. Thames mashed a line drive double to left field in the second inning and walked in his next trip to the plate. He was replaced by Garrett Cooper after flying out to left field in the sixth. Thames has received a ton of hype in fantasy circles this spring but so far is hitting just .167 through 18 Cactus League at-bats. After a three-year stint in Korea, Thames is penciled in as the Brewers’ starting first baseman.