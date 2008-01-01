Player Page

Eric Thames | Outfielder | #7

Team: Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:  (30) / 11/10/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 210
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Pepperdine
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 7 (0) / TOR
Eric Thames hit his first home run of the spring Tuesday in the Brewers' 7-7 Cactus League tie with the Cubs.
It was a fifth-inning solo shot off Cubs left-hander Mike Montgomery. Thames also singled in the third inning against Brett Anderson. The first baseman carries a sky-high fantasy ceiling into the 2017 regular season after dominating for three years in the Korea Baseball Organization. Mar 14 - 7:06 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jett Bandy
2Manny Pina
3Andrew Susac
1B1Eric Thames
2Jesus Aguilar
2B1Jonathan Villar
2Scooter Gennett
3Yadiel Rivera
4Eric Sogard
SS1Orlando Arcia
2Ivan DeJesus Jr.
3B1Travis Shaw
2Hernan Perez
LF1Ryan Braun
CF1Keon Broxton
2Kirk Nieuwenhuis
3Lewis Brinson
4Brett Phillips
RF1Domingo Santana
2Michael Reed
3Ryan Cordell
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Junior Guerra
2Zach Davies
3Jimmy Nelson
4Matt Garza
5Chase Anderson
6Wily Peralta
7Tommy Milone
8Taylor Jungmann
9Brent Suter
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Neftali Feliz
2Corey Knebel
3Jacob Barnes
4Jhan Marinez
5Michael Blazek
6Carlos Torres
7Ryan Webb
8Tyler Cravy
9Joba Chamberlain
10Rob Scahill
11Hiram Burgos
12Andy Oliver
13Forrest Snow
 

 