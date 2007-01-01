Player Page

Tony Watson | Relief Pitcher | #44

Team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:  (32) / 5/30/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 225
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Nebraska
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 9 (0) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said that Tony Watson will remain the team's closer.
Watson blew his fourth save of the season on Tuesday when he gave up a two-run home run to Jonathan Schoop in the ninth inning. He is now 10-for-14 in save opportunities while pitching to a 3.91 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 19/8 K/BB ratio across 25 1/3 innings. For the time being, it looks like he will hold onto his job. Should he continue to struggle, the Pirates could potentially call up Felipe Rivero. Jun 7 - 4:22 PM
Source: Rob Biertempfel on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
PIT2304110025.1301211819003.911.50
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jun 6@ BAL100001.0222010018.002.00
Jun 4@ NYM100001.00000000.00.00
May 31ARZ100001.00000100.00.00
May 29ARZ101001.0222010018.002.00
May 27NYM101001.02000100.002.00
May 23@ ATL10010.2322110027.006.00
May 21PHI100011.00000100.00.00
May 20PHI100011.00000000.00.00
May 19PHI100001.0232000018.002.00
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Francisco Cervelli
2Chris Stewart
3Elias Diaz
1B1Josh Bell
2John Jaso
2B1Josh Harrison
2Phil Gosselin
3Max Moroff
SS1Jordy Mercer
3B1Jung Ho Kang
2David Freese
LF1Gregory Polanco
2Adam Frazier
3Jose Osuna
CF1Starling Marte
RF1Andrew McCutchen
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Gerrit Cole
2Jameson Taillon
3Ivan Nova
4Chad Kuhl
5Tyler Glasnow
6Trevor Williams
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Tony Watson
2Daniel Hudson
3Felipe Rivero
4Juan Nicasio
5Antonio Bastardo
6Johnny Barbato
7Wade LeBlanc
8Josh Lindblom
9Jhan Marinez
 

 