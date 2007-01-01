Tony Watson | Relief Pitcher | #44 Team: Pittsburgh Pirates Age / DOB: (32) / 5/30/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 225 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Nebraska Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 9 (0) / PIT Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $5.6 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said that Tony Watson will remain the team's closer. Watson blew his fourth save of the season on Tuesday when he gave up a two-run home run to Jonathan Schoop in the ninth inning. He is now 10-for-14 in save opportunities while pitching to a 3.91 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 19/8 K/BB ratio across 25 1/3 innings. For the time being, it looks like he will hold onto his job. Should he continue to struggle, the Pirates could potentially call up Felipe Rivero. Source: Rob Biertempfel on Twitter

Tony Watson gave up a two-run homer in the ninth to blow his fourth save Tuesday against the Orioles. The Pirates would be better off with Watson back in his old setup role, but that would probably mean promoting Felipe Rivero and potentially paying him megabucks down the road as an arbitration-eligible closer. They'd rather not go that route, but another blown save from Watson might not leave them with much choice. He's just 10-for-14 right now.

Tony Watson worked a scoreless ninth inning in a non-save situation Sunday versus the Mets. Watson retired all three batters he faced on just 11 total pitches to ice the Pirates' 11-1 blowout victory at Citi Field. He's made two scoreless, hitless appearances since blowing his third save of the season last Monday against the Diamondbacks.