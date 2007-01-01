Welcome,
date 2007-01-01
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Watson will continue to close for Pirates
Gary Sanchez dropped to sixth in lineup
Beltre (ankle) out of TEX lineup Wednesday
Fowler, Yadi not in Cards' lineup Wednesday
Rays promote SP Jacob Faria for MLB debut
Schebler (shoulder) back in Reds lineup Wed.
Mariners, Segura finalize 5-year, $70M pact
Maeda to Dodgers bullpen for weekend series
Encarnacion out Wednesday due to sore hip
Travis Shaw back from paternity leave Wed.
Matt Garza (chest contusion) lands on the DL
Justin Turner (hamstring) says he feels ready
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Johnny Barbato
(R)
Adam Frazier
(OF)
Jung Ho Kang
(3B)
Andrew McCutchen
(OF)
Doug Slaten
(R)
Antonio Bastardo
(R)
David Freese
(3B)
Chad Kuhl
(S)
Jordy Mercer
(SS)
Chris Stewart
(C)
Josh Bell
(1B)
Tyler Glasnow
(S)
Wade LeBlanc
(R)
Max Moroff
(2B)
Jameson Taillon
(S)
John Bowker
(OF)
Phil Gosselin
(2B)
Brad Lincoln
(R)
Juan Nicasio
(R)
Wyatt Toregas
(C)
Francisco Cervelli
(C)
Josh Harrison
(2B)
Josh Lindblom
(R)
Ivan Nova
(S)
Phillippe Valiquette
(R)
Phil Coke
(R)
Corey Hart
(OF)
Radhames Liz
(R)
Jose Osuna
(OF)
Tony Watson
(R)
Gerrit Cole
(S)
Daniel Hudson
(R)
Jhan Marinez
(R)
Gregory Polanco
(OF)
Duke Welker
(R)
Elias Diaz
(C)
John Jaso
(OF)
Starling Marte
(OF)
Felipe Rivero
(R)
Trevor Williams
(S)
Cody Eppley
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Tony Watson | Relief Pitcher | #44
Team:
Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 5/30/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Nebraska
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 9 (0) / PIT
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $5.6 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said that Tony Watson will remain the team's closer.
Watson blew his fourth save of the season on Tuesday when he gave up a two-run home run to Jonathan Schoop in the ninth inning. He is now 10-for-14 in save opportunities while pitching to a 3.91 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 19/8 K/BB ratio across 25 1/3 innings. For the time being, it looks like he will hold onto his job. Should he continue to struggle, the Pirates could potentially call up Felipe Rivero.
Jun 7 - 4:22 PM
Source:
Rob Biertempfel on Twitter
Tony Watson gave up a two-run homer in the ninth to blow his fourth save Tuesday against the Orioles.
The Pirates would be better off with Watson back in his old setup role, but that would probably mean promoting Felipe Rivero and potentially paying him megabucks down the road as an arbitration-eligible closer. They'd rather not go that route, but another blown save from Watson might not leave them with much choice. He's just 10-for-14 right now.
Jun 6 - 11:16 PM
Tony Watson worked a scoreless ninth inning in a non-save situation Sunday versus the Mets.
Watson retired all three batters he faced on just 11 total pitches to ice the Pirates' 11-1 blowout victory at Citi Field. He's made two scoreless, hitless appearances since blowing his third save of the season last Monday against the Diamondbacks.
Jun 4 - 4:09 PM
Tony Watson blew a save but got a win Monday in the Pirates' defeat of the Diamondbacks.
Watson gave up a game-tying two-run shot to Chris Iannetta in the top of the ninth inning, but Andrew McCutchen answered with a walkoff blast in the bottom of the ninth. Watson has now allowed nine earned runs in May and he's blown his last two save opportunities. Felipe Rivero may get a look at closer earlier than anticipated.
May 29 - 7:54 PM
Watson will continue to close for Pirates
Jun 7 - 4:22 PM
Tony Watson takes fourth blown save
Jun 6 - 11:16 PM
Tony Watson works scoreless ninth Sunday
Jun 4 - 4:09 PM
Watson blows save but Pirates top D'Backs
May 29 - 7:54 PM
More Tony Watson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Pittsburgh Pirates Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
PIT
23
0
4
1
10
0
25.1
30
12
11
8
19
0
0
3.91
1.50
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jun 6
@ BAL
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
2
2
2
0
1
0
0
18.00
2.00
Jun 4
@ NYM
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
.00
May 31
ARZ
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
May 29
ARZ
1
0
1
0
0
1.0
2
2
2
0
1
0
0
18.00
2.00
May 27
NYM
1
0
1
0
0
1.0
2
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
2.00
May 23
@ ATL
1
0
0
1
0
.2
3
2
2
1
1
0
0
27.00
6.00
May 21
PHI
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
May 20
PHI
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
.00
May 19
PHI
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
2
3
2
0
0
0
0
18.00
2.00
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Francisco Cervelli
Sidelined
Francisco Cervelli was pulled from Tuesday's game against the Orioles after taking a ball off his mask.
Elias Diaz replaced him behind the dish in the bottom of the ninth inning at Camden Yards. Cervelli will likely be put through MLB's concussion protocol.
Jun 6
2
Chris Stewart
10-Day DL
Chris Stewart is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his left leg Tuesday.
Stewart was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday afternoon after experiencing lingering discomfort around his left calf and hamstring during a light pregame workout. Hopefully the MRI will provide some answers.
May 30
3
Elias Diaz
1B
1
Josh Bell
2
John Jaso
2B
1
Josh Harrison
2
Phil Gosselin
3
Max Moroff
SS
1
Jordy Mercer
3B
1
Jung Ho Kang
Suspended
Seoul Central District Court has dismissed Jung Ho Kang's appeal of a suspended eight-month prison sentence for DUI and fleeing the scene.
Kang won't actually have to serve jail time in South Korea if he stays clean for the next two years, but in upholding the suspended sentence on Thursday the court has made it even more difficult for Kang to obtain a work visa to travel to the United States. Kang's lawyers have called the suspended prison term a potential "death sentence" for his baseball career. He is highly doubtful to join the Pirates in 2017, and it's possible the 30-year-old is done with MLB entirely.
May 18
2
David Freese
LF
1
Gregory Polanco
2
Adam Frazier
3
Jose Osuna
CF
1
Starling Marte
Suspended
MLB announced Tuesday that Starling Marte has been suspended 80 games for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.
Marte tested positive for Nandrolone. It's a shocker for Pittsburgh, who is 6-7 to begin the season. The 28-year-old Marte was batting .241/.288/.370 with two homers and two steals over 13 games to begin the year. Andrew McCutchen figures to return to center field while Marte is away. The suspension could open the door for top prospect Austin Meadows to be called up, but Adam Frazier will likely take on a everyday role in the short-term. As a consequence of his suspension, Marte would be ineligible to participate if the Pirates reach the postseason.
Apr 18
RF
1
Andrew McCutchen
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Gerrit Cole
2
Jameson Taillon
10-Day DL
Jameson Taillon (cancer) will make another rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Indianapolis.
Taillon allowed just one unearned run over five innings Friday with Indy, after working three scoreless innings in his rehab debut last Sunday at Double-A Altoona. The 25-year-old right-hander will likely return to the Pirates' starting rotation after Wednesday's outing, assuming it goes smoothly. He underwent surgery just four weeks ago for testicular cancer.
Jun 3
3
Ivan Nova
Sidelined
Ivan Nova has been diagnosed with left knee inflammation.
Nova exited with a trainer in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday night at Camden Yards after surrendering back-to-back homers to Chris Davis and Jonathan Schoop. The right-hander will be reevaluated on Wednesday. He gave up three total runs in the game, on five hits and a walk.
Jun 6
4
Chad Kuhl
5
Tyler Glasnow
6
Trevor Williams
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Tony Watson
2
Daniel Hudson
3
Felipe Rivero
4
Juan Nicasio
5
Antonio Bastardo
10-Day DL
Antonio Bastardo (quad) has allowed just one run through 5 1/3 rehab innings with Triple-A Indianapolis.
Bastardo went 2 1/3 scoreless innings in his latest outing Monday, which serves as a pretty strong indication that he is fully recovered from his strained left quad and ready to return to the Pirates' bullpen. The lefty reliever has been on the disabled list since April 25. Look for an official move soon.
Jun 7
6
Johnny Barbato
7
Wade LeBlanc
8
Josh Lindblom
10-Day DL
Josh Lindblom (side) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.
Lindblom landed on the DL with side discomfort about a week ago and could be activated as soon as his 10 days are up. The right-hander holds a 7.94 ERA over four big league outings this year.
May 27
9
Jhan Marinez
