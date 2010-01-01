Matt Szczur | Outfielder | #20

Szczur had been designated for assignment. The 27-year-old could play pretty regularly against lefties in left field for the Padres, but he's a career .243/.295/.370 hitter and has never run much in the majors following big stolen base totals in the minors. It's doubtful he'll produce much fantasy value unless the Padres let him loose on the bases. Szczur is worth a speculative NL-only play.

The Cubs needed to call up a fresh arm and Szczur was out of options. The 27-year-old has played sparingly this year, collecting only four hits in 19 at-bats for the first-place Cubs. He could attract interest on waivers.

Cubs president Theo Epstein said Wednesday that Tommy La Stella will also break camp with the team. Szczur was out of options this spring and would have almost certainly have been scooped up on waivers, so it makes sense that he's sticking around.

FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that Matt Szczur is among the trade candidates the Braves are considering as they look for an extra outfielder.

Szczur is out of options this spring, so Rosenthal notes that the Cubs are expected to keep him rather than lose him on waivers, but the Braves might be able to make an attractive offer. The 27-year-old hits from the right side of the plate and has experience at all three outfield positions.