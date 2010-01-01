Welcome,
Erick Aybar
(SS)
Allen Cordoba
(OF)
Travis Jankowski
(OF)
Hunter Renfroe
(OF)
Matt Szczur
(OF)
Buddy Baumann
(R)
Jarred Cosart
(S)
Manuel Margot
(OF)
Clayton Richard
(S)
Luis Torrens
(C)
Jabari Blash
(OF)
Miguel Diaz
(R)
Brandon Maurer
(R)
Hector Sanchez
(C)
Jose Torres
(R)
Zach Braddock
(R)
Alex Dickerson
(OF)
Wil Myers
(1B)
Luis Sardinas
(2B)
Michael Watt
(S)
Ryan Buchter
(R)
Robbie Erlin
(S)
Kyung-Min Na
(OF)
Ryan Schimpf
(3B)
Jered Weaver
(S)
Trevor Cahill
(S)
Christian Friedrich
(S)
Luis Perdomo
(S)
Yangervis Solarte
(2B)
Brandon Wood
(3B)
Carter Capps
(R)
Brad Hand
(R)
Kevin Quackenbush
(R)
Cory Spangenberg
(OF)
Kirby Yates
(R)
Jhoulys Chacin
(S)
Austin Hedges
(C)
Colin Rea
(S)
Craig Stammen
(R)
Matt Szczur | Outfielder | #20
Team:
San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 7/20/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Villanova
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 5 (0) / CHC
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $549,500, 2018: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Padres acquired OF Matt Szczur from the Cubs in exchange for RHP Justin Hancock.
Szczur had been designated for assignment. The 27-year-old could play pretty regularly against lefties in left field for the Padres, but he's a career .243/.295/.370 hitter and has never run much in the majors following big stolen base totals in the minors. It's doubtful he'll produce much fantasy value unless the Padres let him loose on the bases. Szczur is worth a speculative NL-only play.
May 8 - 8:54 PM
Cubs designated OF Matt Szczur for assignment.
The Cubs needed to call up a fresh arm and Szczur was out of options. The 27-year-old has played sparingly this year, collecting only four hits in 19 at-bats for the first-place Cubs. He could attract interest on waivers.
May 6 - 7:19 PM
Source:
Carrie Muskat on Twitter
Matt Szczur has made the Cubs' Opening Day roster.
Cubs president Theo Epstein said Wednesday that Tommy La Stella will also break camp with the team. Szczur was out of options this spring and would have almost certainly have been scooped up on waivers, so it makes sense that he's sticking around.
Mar 29 - 1:04 PM
Source:
Gordon Wittenmyer on Twitter
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that Matt Szczur is among the trade candidates the Braves are considering as they look for an extra outfielder.
Szczur is out of options this spring, so Rosenthal notes that the Cubs are expected to keep him rather than lose him on waivers, but the Braves might be able to make an attractive offer. The 27-year-old hits from the right side of the plate and has experience at all three outfield positions.
Mar 21 - 2:33 PM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Padres acquire Matt Szczur from Cubs
May 8 - 8:54 PM
Cubs designate Matt Szczur for assignment
May 6 - 7:19 PM
Szczur makes Cubs' Opening Day roster
Mar 29 - 1:04 PM
Braves considering Szczur as trade option
Mar 21 - 2:33 PM
Career Stats
Depth Charts
San Diego Padres Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
15
19
4
1
0
0
3
2
2
4
0
0
.211
.273
.263
.536
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
7
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
70
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 5
NYY
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
1.000
.000
May 4
PHI
1
5
1
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
.200
.200
.400
May 3
PHI
1
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
1.000
May 2
PHI
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 1
PHI
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 28
@ BOS
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 26
@ PIT
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
1.000
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Austin Hedges
2
Hector Sanchez
10-Day DL
Padres placed C Hector Sanchez on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 6, with a right foot contusion.
Sanchez fouled a ball off the foot Friday and is apparently still pretty sore. Luis Torrens will be Austin Hedges' backup.
May 7
3
Luis Torrens
1B
1
Wil Myers
2B
1
Ryan Schimpf
2
Cory Spangenberg
SS
1
Erick Aybar
2
Luis Sardinas
3
Allen Cordoba
3B
1
Yangervis Solarte
LF
1
Travis Jankowski
10-Day DL
Travis Jankowski may have a hairline fracture in his injured foot.
Jankowski was placed on the DL with a bruised right foot earlier this week. Even if Jankowski does have a hairline fracture, it won't alter his rehab plans. He'll be in a walking boot for at least another week and remains out indefinitely.
Apr 27
2
Alex Dickerson
60-Day DL
Alex Dickerson (back) is expected to resume baseball activities within the next week.
Dickerson has been hampered by a bulging disc in his back but has made progress in recent weeks. He's stayed in shape by doing cardio and some light weight lifting and will soon add baseball activities to his regimen. Dickerson is on the 60-day DL, so we won't see him in San Diego until June at the earliest.
Apr 27
3
Jabari Blash
CF
1
Manuel Margot
RF
1
Hunter Renfroe
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jhoulys Chacin
2
Jered Weaver
3
Trevor Cahill
4
Clayton Richard
5
Luis Perdomo
6
Christian Friedrich
10-Day DL
Christian Friedrich (lat, elbow) played catch from 120 feet on Wednesday.
Friedrich started the season on the disabled list with a lat injury and more recently has dealt with a sore elbow. It appears he's making progress, though. "He’s been structurally checked in the elbow and the shoulder," Padres manager Andy Green said. "He’s on a path towards getting back." Friedrich is out indefinitely.
May 5
7
Robbie Erlin
60-Day DL
Padres placed LHP Robbie Erlin on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow injury.
Erlin underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery last May. He should become an option for the Padres around the middle of the 2017 regular season.
Mar 30
8
Colin Rea
60-Day DL
Colin Rea (elbow) is scheduled to begin playing catch on Opening Day.
Rea was initially aiming to start a throwing program in early March, but the Padres backed him off that plan for precautionary reasons. The right-hander is working his way back from Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery and will miss the entire 2017 season.
Mar 27
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Maurer
2
Carter Capps
10-Day DL
Carter Capps (elbow) allowed five runs on three hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning in his last rehab appearance with Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.
Capps has been hit-or-miss on his rehab assignment to say the least, tossing five no-hit innings over five appearances but allowing a whopping nine runs over his other two games. It's not terribly surprising, as command can waver for a guy making his way back from Tommy John surgery. Capps should be activated pretty soon, but his inconsistency combined with Brandon Maurer's nice start should make fantasy owners pump the brakes on Capps taking over the Padres' closer job anytime soon.
Apr 28
3
Brad Hand
4
Ryan Buchter
5
Miguel Diaz
6
Craig Stammen
7
Buddy Baumann
60-Day DL
Padres transferred LHP Buddy Baumann from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Matt Szczur. Baumann has been out all season with a back injury.
May 8
8
Jarred Cosart
10-Day DL
Jarred Cosart (hamstring) threw two scoreless innings Tuesday for High-A Lake Elsinore.
Cosart allowed two hits and a walk but no major damage. The right-hander looks poised to return to a bullpen role with San Diego, possibly by this weekend.
May 2
9
Jose Torres
10
Kirby Yates
11
Kevin Quackenbush
