Matt Szczur | Outfielder | #20

Team: San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:  (27) / 7/20/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Villanova
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 5 (0) / CHC
Contract: view contract details
Padres acquired OF Matt Szczur from the Cubs in exchange for RHP Justin Hancock.
Szczur had been designated for assignment. The 27-year-old could play pretty regularly against lefties in left field for the Padres, but he's a career .243/.295/.370 hitter and has never run much in the majors following big stolen base totals in the minors. It's doubtful he'll produce much fantasy value unless the Padres let him loose on the bases. Szczur is worth a speculative NL-only play. May 8 - 8:54 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
15194100322400.211.273.263.536
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000070
201600000700
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 5NYY10000000100000.0001.000.000
May 4PHI15110010000001.200.200.400
May 3PHI111000100000001.0001.0001.000
May 2PHI11000000000000.000.000.000
May 1PHI11000010000000.000.000.000
Apr 28@ BOS11000000010000.000.000.000
Apr 26@ PIT111000000000001.0001.0001.000
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Austin Hedges
2Hector Sanchez
3Luis Torrens
1B1Wil Myers
2B1Ryan Schimpf
2Cory Spangenberg
SS1Erick Aybar
2Luis Sardinas
3Allen Cordoba
3B1Yangervis Solarte
LF1Travis Jankowski
2Alex Dickerson
3Jabari Blash
CF1Manuel Margot
RF1Hunter Renfroe
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jhoulys Chacin
2Jered Weaver
3Trevor Cahill
4Clayton Richard
5Luis Perdomo
6Christian Friedrich
7Robbie Erlin
8Colin Rea
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Maurer
2Carter Capps
3Brad Hand
4Ryan Buchter
5Miguel Diaz
6Craig Stammen
7Buddy Baumann
8Jarred Cosart
9Jose Torres
10Kirby Yates
11Kevin Quackenbush
 

 