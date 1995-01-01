Welcome,
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Rich Hill leaves start with blister issue
J.T. Riddle swats walkoff homer on Sunday
Colon allows just one hit over seven vs. Pads
Adam Frazier clubs three-run homer in win
Harper homers twice, including walkoff bomb
Jon Lester blanks Pirates over seven innings
Bundy dominant over six as O's rout Toronto
Eric Thames homers in fourth straight game
Wily Peralta beats Reds to improve to 3-0
Miguel Cabrera pulled with injury on Sunday
Flowers leaves game with apparent leg injury
Happ removed from start with apparent injury
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Winston Abreu
(R)
Julio DePaula
(R)
J.J. Hardy
(SS)
Trey Mancini
(OF)
Billy Rowell
(OF)
Alec Asher
(S)
Terry Doyle
(S)
Donnie Hart
(R)
Wade Miley
(S)
Anthony Santander
(OF)
Richard Bleier
(R)
Ryan Flaherty
(SS)
Matthew Hauser
(S)
Vidal Nuno
(R)
Cody Satterwhite
(S)
Brad Brach
(R)
Lew Ford
(OF)
Anthony Hewitt
(OF)
Darren O'Day
(R)
Jonathan Schoop
(2B)
Zach Britton
(R)
Eric Fornataro
(R)
L.J. Hoes
(OF)
Tomo Ohka
(R)
Seth Smith
(OF)
Dylan Bundy
(S)
Steve Garrison
(R)
Ubaldo Jimenez
(S)
Felix Perez
(OF)
Chris Tillman
(S)
Welington Castillo
(C)
Kevin Gausman
(S)
Adam Jones
(OF)
Chris Pettit
(OF)
Mark Trumbo
(DH)
Zach Clark
(R)
Craig Gentry
(OF)
Caleb Joseph
(C)
Nolan Reimold
(OF)
Tyler Wilson
(R)
Stefan Crichton
(R)
Mychal Givens
(R)
Hyun Soo Kim
(OF)
Joey Rickard
(OF)
Delmon Young
(OF)
Chris Davis
(1B)
Trey Haley
(R)
Manny Machado
(3B)
Wandy Rodriguez
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Dylan Bundy | Starting Pitcher | #37
Team:
Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 11/15/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (4) / BAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $1.64 million, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Dylan Bundy fired six scoreless innings Sunday in the Orioles' 11-4 rout of the Blue Jays.
Bundy held the Jays to five hits -- one double, four singles -- while striking out six and issuing just one walk. The young right-hander threw 99 pitches, after totaling a career-high 106 pitches last Tuesday against the Red Sox. Now with a 1.86 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 17/3 K/BB ratio through 19 1/3 innings, it looks like he might be ready to put it all together this year. A rematch with the Red Sox is next.
Apr 16 - 5:13 PM
Dylan Bundy notched a quality start but took a loss in Boston on Tuesday, yielding three runs over 6 1/3 innings of work.
Bundy wasn't as electric in this one as he was last week versus the Blue Jays, as he recorded just three strikeouts, walked a pair and yielded seven hits. It was a solid showing in a tough environment, though, especially when you consider that one of the runs charged to him scored after he exited. Worth noting is that Bundy threw a career-high 106 pitches in this one, as Orioles manager Buck Showalter sent Bundy out to start the seventh even at 96 pitches. He had never thrown 100 pitches in a game before. Bundy will face the Blue Jays again this weekend, this time in Toronto.
Apr 11 - 11:38 PM
Dylan Bundy held the Blue Jays to one run in seven innings while racking up eight strikeouts as the Orioles won 3-1 on Wednesday night.
He allowed three consecutive singles to let in a run in the third inning but that was the extent of the damage. He gave up just one other hit and no walks. The excellent outing was a sight for sore eyes after he posted a scary 7.41 ERA throughout spring training. Bundy split his time between the rotation and the bullpen last year but is solidly entrenched in the starting five this year.
Apr 5 - 10:02 PM
Dylan Bundy surrendered five runs over six innings Thursday in a loss to the Tigers.
The wind blowing out to left played a role in Bundy giving up three homers today. He ends the spring with a 7.41 ERA, but there aren't any new warning signs here. That we're not recommending him in mixed leagues is more about Bundy pitching in Camden Yards and the AL East than any doubts about his talent.
Mar 30 - 3:51 PM
Bundy dominant over six as O's rout Toronto
Apr 16 - 5:13 PM
Dylan Bundy solid but takes loss in Boston
Apr 11 - 11:38 PM
Bundy allows one run in seven innings to win
Apr 5 - 10:02 PM
Dylan Bundy gives up three homers
Mar 30 - 3:51 PM
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
6.0
1
0
0
.00
1.000
0
0
5
1
6
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
BAL
2
2
1
1
0
0
13.1
11
4
4
2
11
0
0
2.70
.98
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 16
@ TOR
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
5
0
0
1
6
0
0
.00
1.00
Apr 11
@ BOS
1
1
0
1
0
6.1
7
3
3
2
3
0
0
4.26
1.42
Apr 5
TOR
1
1
1
0
0
7.0
4
1
1
0
8
0
0
1.29
.57
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Welington Castillo
2
Caleb Joseph
1B
1
Chris Davis
2B
1
Jonathan Schoop
SS
1
J.J. Hardy
3B
1
Manny Machado
2
Ryan Flaherty
LF
1
Hyun Soo Kim
2
Joey Rickard
10-Day DL
Orioles placed OF Joey Rickard on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained left middle finger.
Rickard jammed the finger into the second base bag on a stolen base attempt Saturday. The Orioles are hoping that he won't be sidelined long.
Apr 9
CF
1
Adam Jones
RF
1
Seth Smith
2
Craig Gentry
3
Anthony Santander
10-Day DL
Anthony Santander (forearm) is swinging a bat with no restrictions.
It's good to hear, although what the next step is for the Rule 5 pick isn't clear. Santander missed much of spring training after recovering from shoulder surgery and then suffering a strained forearm.
Apr 9
DH
1
Mark Trumbo
2
Trey Mancini
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Tillman
10-Day DL
Chris Tillman (shoulder) will make a minor league rehab start at Double-A Bowie on Monday.
Tillman is expected to throw three innings max in that one. He has been working in extended spring training as he continues to creep toward a possible season-debut in early May. Expect the Orioles to treat him with kid gloves once he returns, as Tillman's shoulder injury largely prevented him from taking part in spring training and he figures to need an outing or two to shake off the rust.
Apr 12
2
Kevin Gausman
3
Dylan Bundy
4
Ubaldo Jimenez
5
Wade Miley
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Zach Britton
10-Day DL
Orioles placed LHP Zach Britton on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to March 15, with left forearm strain.
Britton first felt soreness when throwing a curveball during Friday's appearance. Manager Buck Showalter said Sunday that he hopes his closer will be ready for activation when his 10 days are up, but it's too soon to tell. Brad Brach figures to handle the ninth inning while Britton is on the shelf.
Apr 16
2
Darren O'Day
3
Brad Brach
4
Mychal Givens
5
Donnie Hart
6
Tyler Wilson
7
Richard Bleier
8
Vidal Nuno
9
Stefan Crichton
