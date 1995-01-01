Dylan Bundy | Starting Pitcher | #37 Team: Baltimore Orioles Age / DOB: (24) / 11/15/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 200 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right College: None Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (4) / BAL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $1.64 million, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Dylan Bundy fired six scoreless innings Sunday in the Orioles' 11-4 rout of the Blue Jays. Bundy held the Jays to five hits -- one double, four singles -- while striking out six and issuing just one walk. The young right-hander threw 99 pitches, after totaling a career-high 106 pitches last Tuesday against the Red Sox. Now with a 1.86 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 17/3 K/BB ratio through 19 1/3 innings, it looks like he might be ready to put it all together this year. A rematch with the Red Sox is next.

Dylan Bundy notched a quality start but took a loss in Boston on Tuesday, yielding three runs over 6 1/3 innings of work. Bundy wasn't as electric in this one as he was last week versus the Blue Jays, as he recorded just three strikeouts, walked a pair and yielded seven hits. It was a solid showing in a tough environment, though, especially when you consider that one of the runs charged to him scored after he exited. Worth noting is that Bundy threw a career-high 106 pitches in this one, as Orioles manager Buck Showalter sent Bundy out to start the seventh even at 96 pitches. He had never thrown 100 pitches in a game before. Bundy will face the Blue Jays again this weekend, this time in Toronto.

Dylan Bundy held the Blue Jays to one run in seven innings while racking up eight strikeouts as the Orioles won 3-1 on Wednesday night. He allowed three consecutive singles to let in a run in the third inning but that was the extent of the damage. He gave up just one other hit and no walks. The excellent outing was a sight for sore eyes after he posted a scary 7.41 ERA throughout spring training. Bundy split his time between the rotation and the bullpen last year but is solidly entrenched in the starting five this year.