Dylan Bundy | Starting Pitcher | #37

Team: Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:  (24) / 11/15/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 200
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (4) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
Dylan Bundy fired six scoreless innings Sunday in the Orioles' 11-4 rout of the Blue Jays.
Bundy held the Jays to five hits -- one double, four singles -- while striking out six and issuing just one walk. The young right-hander threw 99 pitches, after totaling a career-high 106 pitches last Tuesday against the Red Sox. Now with a 1.86 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 17/3 K/BB ratio through 19 1/3 innings, it looks like he might be ready to put it all together this year. A rematch with the Red Sox is next. Apr 16 - 5:13 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final16.0100.001.0000051600100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
BAL22110013.11144211002.70.98
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 16@ TOR111006.05001600.001.00
Apr 11@ BOS110106.173323004.261.42
Apr 5TOR111007.041108001.29.57
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Welington Castillo
2Caleb Joseph
1B1Chris Davis
2B1Jonathan Schoop
SS1J.J. Hardy
3B1Manny Machado
2Ryan Flaherty
LF1Hyun Soo Kim
2Joey Rickard
CF1Adam Jones
RF1Seth Smith
2Craig Gentry
3Anthony Santander
DH1Mark Trumbo
2Trey Mancini
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Tillman
2Kevin Gausman
3Dylan Bundy
4Ubaldo Jimenez
5Wade Miley
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Zach Britton
2Darren O'Day
3Brad Brach
4Mychal Givens
5Donnie Hart
6Tyler Wilson
7Richard Bleier
8Vidal Nuno
9Stefan Crichton
 

 