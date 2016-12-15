Player Page

Matt Adams | First Baseman | #32

Team: St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (28) / 8/31/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 260
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Slippery Rock
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 23 (0) / STL
Contract: view contract details
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports the Royals "had been engaged in preliminary talks" with the Cardinals about a Matt Adams trade.
But those talks might be finished now that Kansas City has acquired slugger Peter O'Brien in a waiver trade from the Diamondbacks. Adams is positioned for a backup role with the Cardinals in 2017 after batting .249/.309/.471 with 16 home runs and 54 RBI over 118 games last year. St. Louis will probably remaining in listening mode on the 28-year-old first baseman for the remainder of the offseason. And into the spring and summer. Jan 3 - 6:15 PM
Source: Bob Nightengale on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
11829774180165437258101.249.309.471.780
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201608600000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Memphis(PCL)AAA5163101244300.188.350.438
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yadier Molina
2Eric Fryer
3Carson Kelly
4Alberto Rosario
5Gabriel Lino
1B1Matt Carpenter
2Matt Adams
3Chad Huffman
2B1Kolten Wong
2Greg Garcia
3Breyvic Valera
4Eliezer Alvarez
SS1Aledmys Diaz
2Edmundo Sosa
3Wilfredo Tovar
3B1Jhonny Peralta
2Jedd Gyorko
LF1Randal Grichuk
2Jose Martinez
3Todd Cunningham
CF1Dexter Fowler
2Tommy Pham
3Magneuris Sierra
4Jordan Schafer
RF1Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Carlos Martinez
2Adam Wainwright
3Lance Lynn
4Mike Leake
5Alex Reyes
6Michael Wacha
7Luke Weaver
8Mike Mayers
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Seung Hwan Oh
2Kevin Siegrist
3Brett Cecil
4Trevor Rosenthal
5Matt Bowman
6Jonathan Broxton
7Tyler Lyons
8Miguel Socolovich
9Sam Tuivailala
10John Gant
11Rowan Wick
12Zach Duke
13Zach Phillips
 

 