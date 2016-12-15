Matt Adams | First Baseman | #32

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Royals had 'preliminary talks' for Matt Adams
Royals acquire slugger Peter O'Brien from AZ
Brantley (shoulder) begins non-contact swings
Reds sign Drew Storen to one-year deal
Giants showing interest in Jae-gyun Hwang
Nats willing to talk extension with Baker
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Complete Playoff Ranks
Jan 3
Week 17 NFC Targets/Touches
Jan 3
Dose: Coaching Chaos
Jan 3
Dose: Coaching Carousel Begins
Jan 2
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Jan 1
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Jan 1
Injury Report: Week 17
Jan 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Broncos to interview Kansas City's Dave Toub
Bucs DC Mike Smith to interview with Bolts
Carr admits he played through broken finger
Chargers seek to interview Lions DC Austin
Redskins OC McVay interviewing with 49ers
Texans' Kevin Johnson undergoes foot surgery
Chip Kelly says he'd take coordinating job
Patricia lines up Chargers, Rams interviews
Report: Jets interested in DeFilippo as OC
Jets OC Chan Gailey announces 'retirement'
Jets find 1st scapegoat: Axe DL coach Johnson
Osweiler tabbed as starter for Wild Card game
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stats: By the Beard of Zeus
Jan 3
Dose: All the Jimmy Butler
Jan 3
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 2
NBA Power Rankings: Week 11
Jan 2
Dose: McCollum Madness
Jan 2
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 2
Derrick Rose's Dungeon
Jan 1
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Jan 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Goran Dragic (back) will play Tuesday
Tyler Johnson (migraine) doubtful Tuesday
James Johnson (illness) is now doubtful
Kenneth Faried (back) not expected to play
Bradley Beal's minutes will be 'monitored'
Aron Baynes (ankle) out Tuesday vs. Indiana
Jeff Teague (ankle) will play Tuesday vs. DET
Avery Bradley (illness) will play on Tuesday
Gerald Henderson (hip) ruled out for Tuesday
Matthew Dellavedova (hamstring) out vs. NYK
Faried, Arthur, Nelson questionable Tuesday
Rudy Gay (hip) ruled out for Tuesday vs. DEN
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
New Year, New Lines
Jan 3
Dose: Vladimir Tara-terrifc
Jan 3
Kessel on the PP
Jan 2
Dose: Awesome Auston Matthews
Jan 2
Waiver Wired: New Year of Adds
Jan 1
Dose: Blue Jackets are wilder
Jan 1
Rotoworld Hockey Podcast
Dec 31
Crawford is Ready to Roll
Dec 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Travis Zajac returns from illness Tuesday
December's first star goes to Bobrovsky
Jamie Benn not expected to play Wednesday
Matthews claims Rookie of the Month honor
Max Pacioretty will be a game-time decision
Flyers activate Michal Neuvirth from IR
Alexander Steen tops 500 career points
Chicago sends Tyler Motte to the AHL
Stamkos making progress, off of crutches
Ryan Miller stops 24 in win over Avs
Two points for Taylor Hall in 3-0 victory
NJ G Cory Schneider rebounds with shutout
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Trent Owens to be Chris Buescher’s crew chief
Plan ahead: Landon Cassill best at Talladega
Brad Keselowski tied for 3rd-best avg. finish
Plan ahead: David Ragan best at Martinsville
Strong run put Kyle Larson in Chase
Plan ahead: Kevin Harvick best at Phoenix
Alex Bowman subbed admirably in 2016
Plan ahead: Ky Busch best at Indy, Texas
Cole Whitt: top-20s in two plate races
Chili Bowl has record entrants
Hamlin expects to stay with JGR
Edwards, Busch in top-10 all 2016
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Leidner: Claeys firing a 'terrible decision'
Texas brings in Bears RB coach Stan Drayton
Gators CB Quincy Wilson to push off to NFL
Minnesota drops axe on HC Tracy Claeys
Wake HC Clawson receives eight-year extension
Buckeyes reportedly tab Kevin Wilson as OC
Derek Barnett announces entry into NFL Draft
Budda Baker among four Huskies off to draft
Ohio State CB Conley joins 2017 draft class
Report: Tennessee OC DeBord to join Indiana
Report: Texas to hire OSU's Tim Beck as OC
Badgers LB T.J. Watt follows brothers to NFL
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 20
Jan 2
Team News - Week 20
Jan 2
Late Fitness Check GW20
Jan 1
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 20
Jan 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 20
Jan 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 20
Jan 1
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
DFS Soccer: Week 19
Dec 30
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Arsenal fightback without hamstrung Coquelin
Giroud completes Arsenal comeback v Cherries
Swans announce new manager, defeat Palace
Mike Phelan sacked as Hull City manager
Zaha off to AFCON on a high note
Watford winless streak extends to five
Cedric Soares injury not very serious
Race for Schneiderlin's signature hots up
Alonso injury fears ahead of clash with Spurs
Illness threatens to keep Mesut Ozil out
The injuries just keep on coming for Watford
Remy could return for Cup weekend
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Matt Adams
(1B)
Eric Fryer
(C)
Victor Marte
(R)
Zach Phillips
(R)
Cody Stanley
(C)
Eliezer Alvarez
(2B)
John Gant
(R)
Carlos Martinez
(S)
Stephen Piscotty
(OF)
Robert Stock
(R)
Dean Anna
(SS)
Greg Garcia
(3B)
Jose Martinez
(OF)
Alex Reyes
(R)
Wilfredo Tovar
(SS)
Scott Bittle
(R)
Randal Grichuk
(OF)
Mike Mayers
(R)
Mikey Reynolds
(2B)
Sam Tuivailala
(R)
Matt Bowman
(R)
Jedd Gyorko
(2B)
Yadier Molina
(C)
Alberto Rosario
(C)
Breyvic Valera
(2B)
Jonathan Broxton
(R)
Chad Huffman
(OF)
Scott Moore
(1B)
Trevor Rosenthal
(R)
Michael Wacha
(R)
Matt Carpenter
(3B)
Carson Kelly
(C)
Brandon Moss
(OF)
Jordan Schafer
(R)
Adam Wainwright
(S)
Brett Cecil
(R)
Mike Leake
(S)
Seung Hwan Oh
(R)
Kevin Siegrist
(R)
Luke Weaver
(R)
Todd Cunningham
(OF)
Gabriel Lino
(C)
Brayan Peña
(C)
Magneuris Sierra
(OF)
Rowan Wick
(OF)
Aledmys Diaz
(SS)
Lance Lynn
(S)
Jhonny Peralta
(3B)
Miguel Socolovich
(R)
Jerome Williams
(R)
Zach Duke
(R)
Tyler Lyons
(R)
Tommy Pham
(OF)
Edmundo Sosa
(SS)
Kolten Wong
(2B)
Dexter Fowler
(OF)
Seth Maness
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Matt Adams | First Baseman | #32
Team:
St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 8/31/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 260
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Slippery Rock
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 23 (0) / STL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $1.65 million, 2017-18: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports the Royals "had been engaged in preliminary talks" with the Cardinals about a Matt Adams trade.
But those talks might be finished now that Kansas City has acquired slugger Peter O'Brien in a waiver trade from the Diamondbacks. Adams is positioned for a backup role with the Cardinals in 2017 after batting .249/.309/.471 with 16 home runs and 54 RBI over 118 games last year. St. Louis will probably remaining in listening mode on the 28-year-old first baseman for the remainder of the offseason. And into the spring and summer.
Jan 3 - 6:15 PM
Source:
Bob Nightengale on Twitter
Matt Adams revealed in an interview Monday that he's lost 25 pounds so far this offseason.
Adams is currently in line for a backup job with the Cardinals going into 2017, although the club is reportedly willing to listen to trade offers for him. A trade would certainly be in his best interest for fantasy purposes, and it appears the 28-year-old has been extra motivated in his offseason workouts. Adams is a career .270/.314/.455 hitter with a OPS+ of 109.
Jan 2 - 5:05 PM
Source:
Brian Stull on Twitter
According to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick, the Cardinals are "in listening mode" on first baseman Matt Adams.
There's talk of the Cardinals trying to acquire one of the remaining sluggers on the free agent market to play first base -- like Edwin Encarnacion or Mark Trumbo. If that doesn't happen, Matt Carpenter will shift from third base to first base in 2017. All of which points to Adams being fully expendable. The big 28-year-old is eligible for salary arbitration for the second time this offseason after batting .249/.309/.471 with 16 home runs and 54 RBI over 118 games for St. Louis in 2016.
Thu, Dec 15, 2016 04:01:00 PM
Source:
Jerry Crasnick on Twitter
Matt Adams hit his 15th home run of the season and scored twice in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.
Adams took Rockies starter Jorge De La Rosa, a lefty, out to right for a solo shot in the second inning, the third homer he's hit off a southpaw this season. That's noteworthy after Adams had just six homers against lefties in the first three-plus seasons of his big league career. Adams now has 50 RBI and 35 runs scored to go with those 15 homers. He's hitting .247/.306/.463 in 108 games.
Wed, Sep 21, 2016 12:40:00 AM
Royals had 'preliminary talks' for Matt Adams
Jan 3 - 6:15 PM
Matt Adams has lost 25 pounds this offseason
Jan 2 - 5:05 PM
Cardinals 'in listening mode' with 1B Adams
Thu, Dec 15, 2016 04:01:00 PM
Adams launches 15th homer in win over Rockies
Wed, Sep 21, 2016 12:40:00 AM
More Matt Adams Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Bautista
TOR
(3811)
2
M. Napoli
CLE
(3526)
3
B. Dozier
MIN
(3453)
4
M. Wieters
BAL
(3344)
5
G. Holland
KC
(2422)
6
D. Murphy
WAS
(2363)
7
B. Posey
SF
(2321)
8
J. Hammel
CHC
(2311)
9
E. Rodriguez
BOS
(2162)
10
E. Mujica
DET
(1955)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
St Louis Cardinals Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
118
297
74
18
0
16
54
37
25
81
0
1
.249
.309
.471
.780
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
86
0
0
0
0
0
Matt Adams's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Matt Adams's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Matt Adams's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Matt Adams's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Memphis(PCL)
AAA
5
16
3
1
0
1
2
4
4
3
0
0
.188
.350
.438
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yadier Molina
2
Eric Fryer
3
Carson Kelly
4
Alberto Rosario
5
Gabriel Lino
1B
1
Matt Carpenter
2
Matt Adams
3
Chad Huffman
2B
1
Kolten Wong
2
Greg Garcia
3
Breyvic Valera
4
Eliezer Alvarez
SS
1
Aledmys Diaz
2
Edmundo Sosa
3
Wilfredo Tovar
3B
1
Jhonny Peralta
2
Jedd Gyorko
LF
1
Randal Grichuk
2
Jose Martinez
3
Todd Cunningham
CF
1
Dexter Fowler
2
Tommy Pham
3
Magneuris Sierra
4
Jordan Schafer
RF
1
Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Carlos Martinez
2
Adam Wainwright
3
Lance Lynn
Sidelined
Lance Lynn told KFNS 590 in St. Louis on Thursday that he expects to hit the open market after the 2017 season.
Lynn said he's open to remaining with the Cardinals via that process but wants to "see what free agency has to offer" following the final year of a three-year, $22 million deal signed in January 2015. The big right-hander should be close to 100 percent recovered from last winter's Tommy John surgery heading into camp this spring and he put up a 2.87 ERA in 379 innings between 2014-2015. Lynn could be in for a big payday next winter if the elbow fully rebounds.
Dec 15
4
Mike Leake
5
Alex Reyes
6
Michael Wacha
7
Luke Weaver
8
Mike Mayers
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Seung Hwan Oh
2
Kevin Siegrist
3
Brett Cecil
4
Trevor Rosenthal
5
Matt Bowman
6
Jonathan Broxton
7
Tyler Lyons
Sidelined
Tyler Lyons underwent knee surgery on Tuesday.
A right knee injury kept Lyons out of action for the final two months of the 2016 season, and on November 5 general manager John Mozeliak relayed that the injury was "not responding as quickly as we hoped." Lyons' current recovery timetable from the surgery is set at 5-6 months. Along those lines, a return in late spring would be the most optimistic outlook here. Prior to the season-ending injury, Lyons had pitched to a 3.38 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and 46/14 K/BB ratio over 48 frames.
Nov 9
8
Miguel Socolovich
9
Sam Tuivailala
10
John Gant
11
Rowan Wick
12
Zach Duke
Sidelined
Zach Duke underwent Tommy John surgery and also had his flexor muscle repaired last week.
This comes out of nowhere, as we hadn't heard of any elbow trouble that Duke was having until now. However, he is coming off a career-high 81 appearances in 2016, and it appears that his arm just couldn't hold up. He'll miss the entire 2017 season before hitting free agency the following winter.
Oct 14
13
Zach Phillips
Headlines
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Nate Grimm takes a look at Jason Hammel's free agent case, Brian Dozier's trade market and more in Monday's Offseason Lowdown.
More MLB Columns
»
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
»
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
»
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
»
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
»
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
»
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
»
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
»
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
MLB Headlines
»
Royals had 'preliminary talks' for Matt Adams
»
Royals acquire slugger Peter O'Brien from AZ
»
Brantley (shoulder) begins non-contact swings
»
Reds sign Drew Storen to one-year deal
»
Giants showing interest in Jae-gyun Hwang
»
Nats willing to talk extension with Baker
»
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
»
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
»
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
»
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
»
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
»
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
MLB Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get 5 free entries with 1st deposit on FanDuel
»
Think you know fantasy? Prove it.
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
FanDuel Premium Content
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved