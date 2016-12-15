Matt Adams | First Baseman | #32 Team: St Louis Cardinals Age / DOB: (28) / 8/31/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 260 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Slippery Rock Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 23 (0) / STL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $1.65 million, 2017-18: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports the Royals "had been engaged in preliminary talks" with the Cardinals about a Matt Adams trade. But those talks might be finished now that Kansas City has acquired slugger Peter O'Brien in a waiver trade from the Diamondbacks. Adams is positioned for a backup role with the Cardinals in 2017 after batting .249/.309/.471 with 16 home runs and 54 RBI over 118 games last year. St. Louis will probably remaining in listening mode on the 28-year-old first baseman for the remainder of the offseason. And into the spring and summer. Source: Bob Nightengale on Twitter

Matt Adams revealed in an interview Monday that he's lost 25 pounds so far this offseason. Adams is currently in line for a backup job with the Cardinals going into 2017, although the club is reportedly willing to listen to trade offers for him. A trade would certainly be in his best interest for fantasy purposes, and it appears the 28-year-old has been extra motivated in his offseason workouts. Adams is a career .270/.314/.455 hitter with a OPS+ of 109. Source: Brian Stull on Twitter

According to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick, the Cardinals are "in listening mode" on first baseman Matt Adams. There's talk of the Cardinals trying to acquire one of the remaining sluggers on the free agent market to play first base -- like Edwin Encarnacion or Mark Trumbo. If that doesn't happen, Matt Carpenter will shift from third base to first base in 2017. All of which points to Adams being fully expendable. The big 28-year-old is eligible for salary arbitration for the second time this offseason after batting .249/.309/.471 with 16 home runs and 54 RBI over 118 games for St. Louis in 2016. Source: Jerry Crasnick on Twitter