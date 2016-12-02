Avisail Garcia | Outfielder | #26 Team: Chicago White Sox Age / DOB: (25) / 6/12/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 240 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2007 / UDFA / DET Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $3 million, 2018-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Avisail Garcia finished 3-for-4 with an RBI triple and a two-run home run as the White Sox downed the Twins 6-2 on Saturday. Garcia had the run-scoring triple in the second inning before hitting the two-run shot in the sixth. Geovany Soto followed with a homer of his own, going back-to-back. Garcia is off to a scorching start to the season, going 8-for-16 with hits in each of his first four games. Still just 25 years old, it's not a stretch to imagine this year being a career year for Garcia.

Avisail Garcia collected three hits Wednesday in the White Sox’s Cactus League loss to the Brewers. Garcia showed off his power stroke by depositing a solo home run to center field to lead off the second inning. He singled in his next two at-bats and later scored on a two-run shot by Tyler Saladino in the seventh inning. Garcia was caught stealing in the fourth. The 25-year-old is off to a blistering start this spring with 10 hits in his first 23 at-bats. The plan is for Garcia to serve as the White Sox’s everyday right fielder.

Avisail Garcia lost 14 pounds over the offseason. He currently checks in at 254 pounds but would like to get down to 248 by the end of spring training. Garcia appears motivated and knows that the 2017 campaign could be a pivotal one for him after he produced just a .252/.308/.374 batting line while playing poor defense over the previous two seasons. "I do my routine every morning,’’ Garcia said. "After practice, I go back to the gym. When you work and believe in yourself nothing can stop you." Source: Chicago Sun-Times