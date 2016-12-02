Player Page

Avisail Garcia | Outfielder | #26

Team: Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:  (25) / 6/12/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 240
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2007 / UDFA / DET
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Avisail Garcia finished 3-for-4 with an RBI triple and a two-run home run as the White Sox downed the Twins 6-2 on Saturday.
Garcia had the run-scoring triple in the second inning before hitting the two-run shot in the sixth. Geovany Soto followed with a homer of his own, going back-to-back. Garcia is off to a scorching start to the season, going 8-for-16 with hits in each of his first four games. Still just 25 years old, it's not a stretch to imagine this year being a career year for Garcia. Apr 8 - 9:56 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final43.750130210100000
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
3125000121400.417.462.417.878
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000040
2016000005563
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 8MIN14301132000100.750.7502.000
Apr 7MIN13100000100000.333.500.333
Apr 6DET15200012020000.400.400.400
Apr 4DET14200000020000.500.500.500
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Geovany Soto
2Omar Narvaez
1B1Jose Abreu
2B1Tyler Saladino
2Yolmer Sanchez
3Leury Garcia
SS1Tim Anderson
3B1Todd Frazier
LF1Melky Cabrera
CF1Charlie Tilson
2Jacob May
RF1Avisail Garcia
DH1Cody Asche
2Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jose Quintana
2James Shields
3Carlos Rodon
4Miguel Gonzalez
5Derek Holland
6Dylan Covey
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1David Robertson
2Nate Jones
3Zach Putnam
4Michael Ynoa
5Jake Petricka
6Dan Jennings
7Anthony Swarzak
8Juan Minaya
9Tommy Kahnle
 

 