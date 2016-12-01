Player Page

Taijuan Walker | Starting Pitcher | #99

Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:  (24) / 8/13/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 235
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2010 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Taijuan Walker lost his arbitration hearing against the Diamondbacks.
Walker requested $2.6 million when arbitration figures were exchanged in January, but he'll make the $2.25 million salary which was filed by the Diamondbacks. It's a little awkward to go a hearing with a player who was just acquired, but the two sides will attempt to move forward. Walker, who was arbitration-eligible for the first time as a Super Two player, posted a 4.22 ERA and 119/37 K/BB ratio over 134 1/3 innings last season with Seattle. Feb 14 - 1:04 PM
Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
SEA252581100134.1129756337119114.221.24
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Tacoma(PCL)AAA3310015126686003.6001.333
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jeff Mathis
2Chris Herrmann
3Chris Iannetta
4Oscar Hernandez
5Josh Thole
1B1Paul Goldschmidt
2B1Brandon Drury
2Daniel Descalso
3Domingo Leyba
4Ildemaro Vargas
SS1Chris Owings
2Nick Ahmed
3Ketel Marte
4Dawel Lugo
5Jack Reinheimer
3B1Jake Lamb
LF1Yasmany Tomas
2Jeremy Hazelbaker
3Gregor Blanco
CF1A.J. Pollock
2Socrates Brito
RF1David Peralta
2Oswaldo Arcia
3Reymond Fuentes
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Zack Greinke
2Taijuan Walker
3Robbie Ray
4Archie Bradley
5Shelby Miller
6Patrick Corbin
7Braden Shipley
8Anthony Banda
9Matt Koch
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Fernando Rodney
2Jake Barrett
3Randall Delgado
4Enrique Burgos
5Andrew Chafin
6Steve Hathaway
7Silvino Bracho
8Rubby De La Rosa
9Zack Godley
10Jimmie Sherfy
11Tyler Jones
12Keyvius Sampson
13JJ Hoover
14Kevin Jepsen
 

 