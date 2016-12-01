Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Weather |
Weather |
Roster
Nick Ahmed
(SS)
Patrick Corbin
(S)
Brian Henry
(C)
Ketel Marte
(SS)
Jack Reinheimer
(SS)
Oswaldo Arcia
(OF)
Aaron Cunningham
(OF)
Oscar Hernandez
(C)
Jeff Mathis
(C)
Fernando Rodney
(R)
Joaquin Arias
(SS)
Rubby De La Rosa
(R)
Chris Herrmann
(C)
Jared Miller
(R)
Keyvius Sampson
(R)
Anthony Banda
(S)
Randall Delgado
(R)
JJ Hoover
(R)
Shelby Miller
(S)
Jimmie Sherfy
(R)
Jake Barrett
(R)
Daniel Descalso
(SS)
Chris Iannetta
(C)
Garrett Mock
(S)
Braden Shipley
(S)
Blake Beavan
(S)
Brandon Drury
(OF)
Kevin Jepsen
(R)
Kevin Munson
(S)
Eric Smith
(R)
Gregor Blanco
(OF)
Reymond Fuentes
(OF)
Tyler Jones
(S)
Chris Owings
(SS)
Josh Taylor
(S)
Silvino Bracho
(R)
Daniel Gibson
(S)
Matt Koch
(S)
Matt Pagnozzi
(C)
Josh Thole
(C)
Archie Bradley
(S)
Zack Godley
(S)
Jake Lamb
(3B)
David Pauley
(R)
Yasmany Tomas
(OF)
Socrates Brito
(OF)
Paul Goldschmidt
(1B)
Matt Langwell
(R)
David Peralta
(OF)
Ildemaro Vargas
(SS)
Enrique Burgos
(R)
Zack Greinke
(S)
Domingo Leyba
(2B)
A.J. Pollock
(OF)
Taijuan Walker
(S)
Andrew Chafin
(R)
Steve Hathaway
(R)
Brett Lorin
(S)
Robbie Ray
(S)
Tom Wilhelmsen
(R)
Hank Conger
(C)
Jeremy Hazelbaker
(OF)
Dawel Lugo
(SS)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Taijuan Walker | Starting Pitcher | #99
Team:
Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 8/13/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 235
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2010 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2017-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Taijuan Walker lost his arbitration hearing against the Diamondbacks.
Walker requested $2.6 million when arbitration figures were exchanged in January, but he'll make the $2.25 million salary which was filed by the Diamondbacks. It's a little awkward to go a hearing with a player who was just acquired, but the two sides will attempt to move forward. Walker, who was arbitration-eligible for the first time as a Super Two player, posted a 4.22 ERA and 119/37 K/BB ratio over 134 1/3 innings last season with Seattle.
Feb 14 - 1:04 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Taijuan Walker requested $2.6 million and was offered $2.25 million by the Diamondbacks when arbitration figures were exchanged on Friday.
He was projected by MLBTradeRumors.com to earn $2.8 million, which is higher than the figure submitted by Walker. Arbitration-eligible for the first time as a Super-2 player, Walker registered a 4.22 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 119/37 K/BB ratio over 134 1/3 innings for the Mariners in 2016.
Jan 13 - 10:26 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Taijuan Walker said Thursday that he was dealing with 10 bone spurs in his right foot this past season.
Ouch. Walker said that the bone spurs impacted his ability to push off and use lower body, which would certainly explain why he faded after getting off to a strong start. He finally had surgery in October to remove a bone fragment from his ankle. The Diamondbacks acquired him as the centerpiece of the Jean Segura trade last week and clearly believe in his potential. Interestingly, Walker noted Thursday that he would like to use his two-seamer more often, especially as he makes the move to Chase Field. Walker gave up 27 home runs in just 134 1/3 innings this past season.
Thu, Dec 1, 2016 04:20:00 PM
Source:
Steve Gilbert on Twitter
Diamondbacks acquired RHP Taijuan Walker and SS Ketel Marte from the Mariners for 2B Jean Segura, OF Mitch Haniger and LHP Zac Curtis.
A Thanksgiving Eve blockbuster. In Walker, the Diamondbacks will be bringing in a 24-year-old right-hander who still figures to have several years of development left on his bones before he reaches whatever his ceiling might hold for him. This past season, he pitched to a 4.22 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 119/37 K/BB ratio across 25 starts covering 134 1/3 innings. Foot and ankle injuries took their toll during the summer and Walker underwent arthroscopic surgery to remove a bone fragment from his right ankle in mid-October. He is expected to be ready for spring training, albeit wearing all new duds.
Wed, Nov 23, 2016 10:57:00 PM
Walker loses arb. hearing against D-Backs
Feb 14 - 1:04 PM
Taijuan Walker seeks $2.6 million from Snakes
Jan 13 - 10:26 PM
Walker says he pitched through bone spurs
Thu, Dec 1, 2016 04:20:00 PM
M's, D-Backs swap Taijuan Walker, Jean Segura
Wed, Nov 23, 2016 10:57:00 PM
More Taijuan Walker Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Arizona Diamondbacks Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
SEA
25
25
8
11
0
0
134.1
129
75
63
37
119
1
1
4.22
1.24
Taijuan Walker's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Taijuan Walker's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Taijuan Walker's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Taijuan Walker's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Tacoma(PCL)
AAA
3
3
1
0
0
15
12
6
6
8
6
0
0
3.600
1.333
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jeff Mathis
2
Chris Herrmann
3
Chris Iannetta
4
Oscar Hernandez
5
Josh Thole
1B
1
Paul Goldschmidt
2B
1
Brandon Drury
2
Daniel Descalso
3
Domingo Leyba
4
Ildemaro Vargas
SS
1
Chris Owings
2
Nick Ahmed
Sidelined
Diamondbacks activated SS Nick Ahmed from the 60-day disabled list.
He's got his 40-man roster spot back. Ahmed had hip surgery in August but is hoping to be 100 percent heading into spring training.
Nov 4
3
Ketel Marte
4
Dawel Lugo
5
Jack Reinheimer
3B
1
Jake Lamb
LF
1
Yasmany Tomas
2
Jeremy Hazelbaker
3
Gregor Blanco
CF
1
A.J. Pollock
Sidelined
A.J. Pollock (groin) told Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale that he thought he was "going to feel much better" when he ran on Friday.
Pollock was hoping to make a late-season return from a strained groin that he suffered a little over two weeks ago, but this little setback should effectively end his campaign. "He wants to get back in there," Hale said, "and obviously we’re not going to let him run the bases or get in a game until he can run 100 percent without pain."
Sep 25
2
Socrates Brito
RF
1
David Peralta
Sidelined
Diamondbacks activated OF David Peralta from the 60-day disabled list.
He's now back on the 40-man roster. Peralta had wrist surgery in August but expects to be ready to go for the start of spring training.
Nov 4
2
Oswaldo Arcia
3
Reymond Fuentes
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Zack Greinke
2
Taijuan Walker
Sidelined
Taijuan Walker lost his arbitration hearing against the Diamondbacks.
Walker requested $2.6 million when arbitration figures were exchanged in January, but he'll make the $2.25 million salary which was filed by the Diamondbacks. It's a little awkward to go a hearing with a player who was just acquired, but the two sides will attempt to move forward. Walker, who was arbitration-eligible for the first time as a Super Two player, posted a 4.22 ERA and 119/37 K/BB ratio over 134 1/3 innings last season with Seattle.
Feb 14
3
Robbie Ray
4
Archie Bradley
5
Shelby Miller
6
Patrick Corbin
7
Braden Shipley
8
Anthony Banda
9
Matt Koch
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Fernando Rodney
2
Jake Barrett
3
Randall Delgado
4
Enrique Burgos
5
Andrew Chafin
Sidelined
Andrew Chafin underwent an MRI on his sore shoulder.
The Diamondbacks are still waiting for the results. Chafin was activated from the disabled list on Tuesday but hasn't appeared in any games yet. He tweaked his shoulder while warming up Friday night, which prompted the MRI. The 26-year-old holds a 6.75 ERA over 32 relief outings this season.
Sep 10
6
Steve Hathaway
7
Silvino Bracho
8
Rubby De La Rosa
9
Zack Godley
10
Jimmie Sherfy
11
Tyler Jones
12
Keyvius Sampson
13
JJ Hoover
14
Kevin Jepsen
Headlines
Podcast: White Sox Check-In
Feb 14
D.J. Short continues the Team Check-In Series by talking Chicago White Sox in the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast.
More MLB Columns
»
Podcast: White Sox Check-In
Feb 14
»
Lowdown: Braves Get Phillips
Feb 13
»
Showdown: Sanchez vs. Lucroy
Feb 11
»
Bailey, Perkins Hit Roadblocks
Feb 10
»
Podcast: Mets Check-In
Feb 10
»
Podcast: Reds Check-In
Feb 9
»
Bullpen Review: NL East
Feb 8
»
Lowdown: Nap Time in Texas
Feb 8
MLB Headlines
»
Cards fear Reyes needs Tommy John surgery
»
Richards (elbow) says he feels 100 percent
»
Walker loses arb. hearing against D-Backs
»
Odorizzi wins arb. hearing against Rays
»
Stroman wins arb. case, will make $3.4M
»
Collin McHugh wins arb. case against Astros
»
Tanaka to start Opening Day for Yankees
»
Jung Ho Kang won't report to ST on time
»
Giants sign David Hernandez to minors deal
»
Rays finalize contract with Nathan Eovaldi
»
Indians hire Sizemore for player development
»
Wilson Ramos (knee) likely out until July?
