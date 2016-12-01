Taijuan Walker | Starting Pitcher | #99 Team: Arizona Diamondbacks Age / DOB: (24) / 8/13/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 235 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2010 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / SEA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2017-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Taijuan Walker lost his arbitration hearing against the Diamondbacks. Walker requested $2.6 million when arbitration figures were exchanged in January, but he'll make the $2.25 million salary which was filed by the Diamondbacks. It's a little awkward to go a hearing with a player who was just acquired, but the two sides will attempt to move forward. Walker, who was arbitration-eligible for the first time as a Super Two player, posted a 4.22 ERA and 119/37 K/BB ratio over 134 1/3 innings last season with Seattle. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

Taijuan Walker requested $2.6 million and was offered $2.25 million by the Diamondbacks when arbitration figures were exchanged on Friday. He was projected by MLBTradeRumors.com to earn $2.8 million, which is higher than the figure submitted by Walker. Arbitration-eligible for the first time as a Super-2 player, Walker registered a 4.22 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 119/37 K/BB ratio over 134 1/3 innings for the Mariners in 2016. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

Taijuan Walker said Thursday that he was dealing with 10 bone spurs in his right foot this past season. Ouch. Walker said that the bone spurs impacted his ability to push off and use lower body, which would certainly explain why he faded after getting off to a strong start. He finally had surgery in October to remove a bone fragment from his ankle. The Diamondbacks acquired him as the centerpiece of the Jean Segura trade last week and clearly believe in his potential. Interestingly, Walker noted Thursday that he would like to use his two-seamer more often, especially as he makes the move to Chase Field. Walker gave up 27 home runs in just 134 1/3 innings this past season. Source: Steve Gilbert on Twitter