Oswaldo Arcia | Outfielder | #34

Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:  (25) / 5/9/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 225
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2007 / UDFA / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Diamondbacks signed OF Oswaldo Arcia to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports was first to report news of an agreement, and now Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic confirms it's a non-guaranteed minor league deal. Arcia will try to position himself as a useful left-handed bench bat for the Diamondbacks next spring. He batted just .214/.289/.369 in 114 plate appearances last season between the Twins, Rays, Marlins, and Padres. Dec 20 - 4:18 PM
Source: Nick Piecoro on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
69202417182317188011.203.270.366.637
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600000190
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Sep 18@ COL11000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 17@ COL13000000020000.000.000.000
Sep 13@ SF13000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 12@ SF14000000020000.000.000.000
Sep 11COL14000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 8COL11000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 6BOS14100000000000.250.250.250
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Charlotte(FSL)A9288013762700.286.333.679
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Chris Herrmann
2Jeff Mathis
3Oscar Hernandez
1B1Paul Goldschmidt
2B1Brandon Drury
2Phil Gosselin
3Domingo Leyba
4Ildemaro Vargas
SS1Chris Owings
2Nick Ahmed
3Ketel Marte
4Dawel Lugo
5Jack Reinheimer
3B1Jake Lamb
LF1Yasmany Tomas
2Peter O'Brien
3Jeremy Hazelbaker
CF1A.J. Pollock
2Socrates Brito
RF1David Peralta
2Oswaldo Arcia
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Zack Greinke
2Robbie Ray
3Taijuan Walker
4Archie Bradley
5Patrick Corbin
6Shelby Miller
7Braden Shipley
8Anthony Banda
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jack Reinheimer
2Jake Barrett
3Enrique Burgos
4Randall Delgado
5Silvino Bracho
6Andrew Chafin
7Steve Hathaway
8Zack Godley
9Matt Koch
10Jimmie Sherfy
11Tyler Jones
12Keyvius Sampson
 

 