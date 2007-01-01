Oswaldo Arcia | Outfielder | #34 Team: Arizona Diamondbacks Age / DOB: (25) / 5/9/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 225 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: None Drafted: 2007 / UDFA / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: Minor League Contract Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Diamondbacks signed OF Oswaldo Arcia to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports was first to report news of an agreement, and now Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic confirms it's a non-guaranteed minor league deal. Arcia will try to position himself as a useful left-handed bench bat for the Diamondbacks next spring. He batted just .214/.289/.369 in 114 plate appearances last season between the Twins, Rays, Marlins, and Padres. Source: Nick Piecoro on Twitter

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Diamondbacks have agreed to a deal with free agent outfielder Oswaldo Arcia. It's unclear whether it's a guaranteed major league deal or a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training. Either way, Arcia gives the Diamondbacks a potential left-handed bat for their outfield. The 25-year-old hit just .214/.289/.369 in 114 plate appearances this past season between the Twins, Rays, Marlins, and Padres. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Diamondbacks are among the teams in on free agent outfielder Oswaldo Arcia. The D-Backs are in the market for a lefty hitter and Heyman pegs them as the "probable front-runner." Arcia once looked like a promising young slugger with the Twins, but he bounced around four different organizations this past season while hitting just .214/.289/.369 in 114 plate appearances. He has struck out in 31.5 percent of his plate appearances in the majors. Still, he's just 25 years old, so someone will take a chance on him. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter