Corey Dickerson | Outfielder | #10 Team: Tampa Bay Rays Age / DOB: (27) / 5/22/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 205 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Meridian (MS) CC Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 8 (0) / COL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $3.025 million, 2018-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times expects Corey Dickerson to begin the season as the Rays' leadoff hitter against right-handers. Topkin projects Kevin Kiermaier to remain in the No. 2 spot and Dickerson to precede him. It's obviously very favorable news for Dickerson for fantasy purposes, as he slugged 22 home runs against righties last season and is a career .288/.335/.552 hitter against them. Dickerson entered Grapefruit League play on Sunday batting .367/.392/.633 with four longballs this spring. Source: Tampa Bay Times

Corey Dickerson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Red Sox. It was his fourth homer of the spring. He owns a .367 batting average in 49 at-bats. He needs a strong Grapefruit League campaign to cement his role as an everyday player for the Rays. He hit .245/.293/.469 with 24 home runs and 70 RBI in 148 games in 2016.

Corey Dickerson raised his spring average to .433 by going 4-for-4 as a Rays split-squad beat the Orioles 9-6 on Tuesday. Dickerson is 13-for-30 with a couple of homers. He's trying to make a case for a spot at or near the top of Tampa Bay's lineup, at least against right-handers. He could also help his chances of playing more versus lefties with a strong showing all spring long.