Corey Dickerson | Outfielder | #10

Team: Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:  (27) / 5/22/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 205
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Meridian (MS) CC
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 8 (0) / COL
Contract: view contract details
Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times expects Corey Dickerson to begin the season as the Rays' leadoff hitter against right-handers.
Topkin projects Kevin Kiermaier to remain in the No. 2 spot and Dickerson to precede him. It's obviously very favorable news for Dickerson for fantasy purposes, as he slugged 22 home runs against righties last season and is a career .288/.335/.552 hitter against them. Dickerson entered Grapefruit League play on Sunday batting .367/.392/.633 with four longballs this spring. Mar 26 - 3:49 PM
Source: Tampa Bay Times
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1485101253632470573313402.245.293.469.761
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000007862
Corey Dickerson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Corey Dickerson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Corey Dickerson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Corey Dickerson's player profile.
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Wilson Ramos
2Derek Norris
3Jesus Sucre
4Curt Casali
5Luke Maile
1B1Logan Morrison
2Nick Franklin
2B1Brad Miller
2Ryan Brett
SS1Matt Duffy
2Tim Beckham
3Daniel Robertson
3B1Evan Longoria
LF1Colby Rasmus
2Shane Peterson
CF1Kevin Kiermaier
2Mallex Smith
RF1Steven Souza
2Jason Coats
DH1Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Archer
2Alex Cobb
3Jake Odorizzi
4Blake Snell
5Matt Andriese
6Chase Whitley
7Austin Pruitt
8Jaime Schultz
9Nathan Eovaldi
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Alex Colome
2Brad Boxberger
3Xavier Cedeno
4Danny Farquhar
5Erasmo Ramirez
6Shawn Tolleson
7Ryan Garton
8Kevin Gadea
9Tommy Hunter
10Jumbo Diaz
11Justin Marks
12Cory Rasmus
13Diego Moreno
 

 