FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Corey Dickerson likely to lead off versus RHP
Wong would rather be traded than platooned
Khris Davis (quad) playing in minors game
Raisel Iglesias (elbow, hips) throwing again
Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) out for Opening Day
Yankees cut ties with veteran SP Jon Niese
Eduardo Nunez (shoulder) returns to lineup
Alex Cobb scratched with tight lower back
Stephen Strasburg starting opener for Nats
Steven Matz dealing with elbow irritation
Tigers release veteran reliever Mark Lowe
Andrew Toles crunches grand slam in win
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Matt Andriese
(S)
Alex Cobb
(S)
Tommy Hunter
(R)
Jordan Norberto
(R)
Josh Sale
(OF)
Juan Apodaca
(C)
Alex Colome
(R)
Will Inman
(S)
Derek Norris
(C)
Jaime Schultz
(S)
Chris Archer
(S)
Jumbo Diaz
(R)
Kevin Kiermaier
(OF)
Jake Odorizzi
(S)
Mallex Smith
(OF)
Nick Barnese
(S)
Corey Dickerson
(OF)
Evan Longoria
(3B)
Shane Peterson
(OF)
Blake Snell
(S)
Tim Beckham
(SS)
Matt Duffy
(SS)
Luke Maile
(C)
Austin Pruitt
(S)
Steven Souza
(OF)
Wilson Betemit
(3B)
Allan Dykstra
(1B)
Justin Marks
(R)
Alexei Ramirez
(SS)
Jesus Sucre
(C)
Brad Boxberger
(R)
Nathan Eovaldi
(S)
Michael McKenry
(C)
Erasmo Ramirez
(S)
Shawn Tolleson
(R)
Ryan Brett
(2B)
Dana Eveland
(R)
Brad Miller
(SS)
Wilson Ramos
(C)
Eugenio Velez
(OF)
David Carpenter
(R)
Danny Farquhar
(R)
Jose Molina
(C)
Colby Rasmus
(OF)
Jeff Walters
(R)
Curt Casali
(C)
Nick Franklin
(OF)
Diego Moreno
(R)
Cory Rasmus
(R)
Rickie Weeks
(OF)
Xavier Cedeno
(R)
Kevin Gadea
(S)
Logan Morrison
(1B)
Daniel Robertson
(SS)
Chase Whitley
(S)
Jason Coats
(OF)
Ryan Garton
(R)
Jeff Niemann
(R)
Corey Dickerson | Outfielder | #10
Team:
Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 5/22/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Meridian (MS) CC
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 8 (0) / COL
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $3.025 million, 2018-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times expects Corey Dickerson to begin the season as the Rays' leadoff hitter against right-handers.
Topkin projects Kevin Kiermaier to remain in the No. 2 spot and Dickerson to precede him. It's obviously very favorable news for Dickerson for fantasy purposes, as he slugged 22 home runs against righties last season and is a career .288/.335/.552 hitter against them. Dickerson entered Grapefruit League play on Sunday batting .367/.392/.633 with four longballs this spring.
Mar 26 - 3:49 PM
Source:
Tampa Bay Times
Corey Dickerson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Red Sox.
It was his fourth homer of the spring. He owns a .367 batting average in 49 at-bats. He needs a strong Grapefruit League campaign to cement his role as an everyday player for the Rays. He hit .245/.293/.469 with 24 home runs and 70 RBI in 148 games in 2016.
Mar 25 - 6:17 PM
Corey Dickerson raised his spring average to .433 by going 4-for-4 as a Rays split-squad beat the Orioles 9-6 on Tuesday.
Dickerson is 13-for-30 with a couple of homers. He's trying to make a case for a spot at or near the top of Tampa Bay's lineup, at least against right-handers. He could also help his chances of playing more versus lefties with a strong showing all spring long.
Mar 14 - 4:47 PM
Corey Dickerson had a two-run homer and a walk Monday in leading the Rays past the Phillies 3-2.
Dickerson was the DH today, and he'll likely start there pretty regularly unless the Rays make some sort of change prior to Opening Day. His fantasy upside is way off from what it was in Coors, but he did manage 24 homers and 36 doubles in his first season in Tampa Bay.
Feb 27 - 4:14 PM
Corey Dickerson likely to lead off versus RHP
Mar 26 - 3:49 PM
Dickerson goes 1-for-3 with a solo home run
Mar 25 - 6:17 PM
Corey Dickerson goes 4-for-4 in Rays' win
Mar 14 - 4:47 PM
Corey Dickerson homers in Rays' win
Feb 27 - 4:14 PM
More Corey Dickerson Player News
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
148
510
125
36
3
24
70
57
33
134
0
2
.245
.293
.469
.761
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
78
62
Corey Dickerson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Corey Dickerson's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Corey Dickerson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Corey Dickerson's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Wilson Ramos
Sidelined
Wilson Ramos (knee) worked out on the field Saturday for the first time this spring.
It's not clear what activities Ramos performed, but they would figure to be limited. Ramos is still hoping to be ready to serve as a designated hitter for the Rays sometime in May as he works his way back from ACL surgery, but his timetable remains very much up in the air.
Mar 5
2
Derek Norris
3
Jesus Sucre
4
Curt Casali
5
Luke Maile
1B
1
Logan Morrison
2
Nick Franklin
2B
1
Brad Miller
2
Ryan Brett
SS
1
Matt Duffy
Sidelined
Rays manager Kevin Cash said Friday that Matt Duffy's recent setback may not be with his surgically-repaired left heel.
Instead, it may simply be that the ankle and calf around the area need more strengthening. While it doesn't help to cut down his timeline for a return, it would be an encouraging development if there was no new issue with his heel. Tim Beckham is expected to hold down the shortstop position until Duffy is ready.
Mar 25
2
Tim Beckham
3
Daniel Robertson
3B
1
Evan Longoria
LF
1
Colby Rasmus
Sidelined
Colby Rasmus (hip) said Saturday that he expects to open the season on the disabled list.
The veteran outfielder, who has been serving as the designated hitter in Grapefruit League play, said he isn't yet comfortable playing in the outfield and that manager Kevin Cash said that's a prerequisite for making the active roster. Even if he starts the season on the DL, it should only be for a week or two.
Mar 25
2
Shane Peterson
CF
1
Kevin Kiermaier
2
Mallex Smith
RF
1
Steven Souza
2
Jason Coats
DH
1
Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Archer
2
Alex Cobb
3
Jake Odorizzi
4
Blake Snell
5
Matt Andriese
6
Chase Whitley
7
Austin Pruitt
8
Jaime Schultz
9
Nathan Eovaldi
60-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Jumbo Diaz. Eovaldi will miss the 2017 season following Tommy John and flexor tendon surgeries last August.
Mar 10
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Alex Colome
2
Brad Boxberger
Sidelined
Brad Boxberger (lat) will take a week off from throwing and then build back up.
Boxberger has been bothered by a lat issue for much of spring training and still can't get over the hump with the injury. He'll try a different approach with the hope that one full week of rest might do the trick. The right-handed setup man is aiming to join the Rays' bullpen sometime in mid-to-late April. He will open the 2017 regular season on the 10-day disabled list.
Mar 23
3
Xavier Cedeno
4
Danny Farquhar
5
Erasmo Ramirez
6
Shawn Tolleson
7
Ryan Garton
8
Kevin Gadea
60-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Kevin Gadea on the 60-day disabled list with right elbow tendinitis.
The Rays had been set to offer the Rule 5 pick back to the Mariners, but instead they'll stash him on the DL. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Derek Norris.
Mar 26
9
Tommy Hunter
10
Jumbo Diaz
11
Justin Marks
12
Cory Rasmus
13
Diego Moreno
Dominate Your Draft
Mar 25
It's draft time! Get a leg up on the competition with our extensive Draft Guide for rankings, profiles, projections and more!
