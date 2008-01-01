Tommy Milone | Starting Pitcher | #33

Batters

C 1 Travis d'Arnaud 10-Day DL

Mets placed C Travis d'Arnaud on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 3, with a right wrist bone bruise. D'Arnaud bruised the wrist a couple weeks ago and it began acting up again on him this week. He'll wear a splint and be shut down for a week before resuming baseball activities, so it won't be a minimum DL stay. Rene Rivera and Kevin Plawecki will handle the catching duties.

2 Rene Rivera

3 Kevin Plawecki

1B 1 Lucas Duda 10-Day DL

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said in an interview on MLB Network Radio Sunday that he hopes Lucas Duda (elbow) will return in about a week. Duda had a setback with his hyperextended left elbow while on a rehab assignment, but he was slated to get some at-bats in extended spring training this weekend. He's been on the shelf for nearly three weeks.

2 Wilmer Flores

2B 1 Neil Walker

SS 1 Asdrubal Cabrera Sidelined

An MRI on Asdrubal Cabrera's left thumb came back clean. The Mets have been due for some good news. X-rays on Cabrera's thumb were also negative, so it looks like the club dodged a bullet here. Consider Cabrera day-to-day. Jose Reyes is at shortstop and Wilmer Flores is at third base Sunday.

2 Matt Reynolds

3B 1 David Wright 60-Day DL

Mets transferred David Wright from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. The Mets captain has been battling a shoulder impingement since spring training. Jose Reyes has struggled mightily in his absence, going just 5-for-53 with 15 strikeouts to begin the year. There’s no timetable for Wright’s return.

2 Jose Reyes

LF 1 Yoenis Cespedes 10-Day DL

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports hears that Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) being back before the end of May "may be a long shot." Cespedes said of his strained left hamstring that "this one hurts." The Mets haven't revealed a potential timetable for the outfielder, although they said last week that it's a "non-serious" injury. However, it doesn't sound like he'll be back anytime soon. Michael Conforto is handling left field in Cespedes' absence.

CF 1 Curtis Granderson

2 Juan Lagares

RF 1 Jay Bruce

2 Michael Conforto

3 Brandon Nimmo 10-Day DL

Brandon Nimmo (hamstring) had a double, two RBI, and three runs scored Wednesday in his first rehab game with High-A St. Lucie. Nimmo strained his right hamstring back in early March while playing for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic and then reaggravated the injury when he returned to Mets camp. But it looks like he's recovered now. The former first-round pick is likely to be stationed at Triple-A Las Vegas when the Mets activate him off the major league disabled list.

Starting Pitcher

S 1 Noah Syndergaard 60-Day DL

Mets transferred RHP Noah Syndergaard from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Adam Wilk. Syndergaard will be shut down for the next six weeks with a strained right lat.

2 Jacob deGrom

3 Matt Harvey Suspended

FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that Matt Harvey did not show up at Citi Field for Saturday's game against the Marlins. Rosenthal adds that Harvey had a migraine and cited a possible communication issue with the Mets, but the team apparently wasn't buying it. Peter Botte of the New York Daily News has reported that it was "a compilation of issues" that "dates back to last year" which led to Harvey's three-game suspension for violating team rules. However, it appears his no-show on Saturday was the straw that broke the camel's back. Harvey will rejoin the Mets' rotation later this week, but he has some work to do to get back in the team's good graces.

4 Steven Matz 10-Day DL

Steven Matz (elbow) will throw 20-30 pitches off a mound on Saturday. Matz continues to take steps in his recovery from a strained flexor tendon. Barring a setback, Matz appears to be about two weeks away from game action. He and teammate Seth Lugo (elbow) have been on similar throwing schedules. Matz' health takes on added significance with Noah Syndergaard (lat) out indefinitely.

5 Zack Wheeler

6 Robert Gsellman

7 Rafael Montero

8 Adam Wilk

9 Tommy Milone

Relief Pitcher

R 1 Jeurys Familia

2 Addison Reed

3 Fernando Salas

4 Jerry Blevins

5 Hansel Robles

6 Josh Smoker

7 Josh Edgin

8 Seth Lugo 10-Day DL

Seth Lugo (elbow) will throw 20-30 pitches off a mound on Saturday. If Lugo's pen session goes well, he could return to game action in about two weeks. The initial fear was that Lugo would need Tommy John surgery after suffering a partial UCL tear in his pitching elbow, but now there's optimism he could be back in the big leagues next month. Lugo has been on the same throwing schedule as Steven Matz (elbow).