Tommy Milone | Starting Pitcher | #33

Team: New York Mets
Age / DOB:  (30) / 2/16/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 215
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: USC
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 10 (0) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Mets claimed LHP Tommy Milone off waivers from the Brewers.
Milone was lit up for a 6.43 ERA through three starts and three relief appearances for the Brewers and got designated for assignment. However, he'll likely be thrust right into the Mets' rotation given their injury issues. Milone could take Rafael Montero's spot later this week. May 7 - 2:17 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
MLW63101021.0291515216006.431.48
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 29ATL100002.0644010018.003.00
Apr 25CIN100013.021113003.001.00
Apr 19@ CHC110005.031105001.80.60
Apr 14@ CIN111005.063303005.401.20
Apr 8CHC110004.094412009.002.50
Apr 3COL100002.032202009.001.50
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Travis d'Arnaud
2Rene Rivera
3Kevin Plawecki
1B1Lucas Duda
2Wilmer Flores
2B1Neil Walker
SS1Asdrubal Cabrera
2Matt Reynolds
3B1David Wright
2Jose Reyes
3T.J. Rivera
LF1Yoenis Cespedes
CF1Curtis Granderson
2Juan Lagares
RF1Jay Bruce
2Michael Conforto
3Brandon Nimmo
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Noah Syndergaard
2Jacob deGrom
3Matt Harvey
4Steven Matz
5Zack Wheeler
6Robert Gsellman
7Rafael Montero
8Adam Wilk
9Tommy Milone
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jeurys Familia
2Addison Reed
3Fernando Salas
4Jerry Blevins
5Hansel Robles
6Josh Smoker
7Josh Edgin
8Seth Lugo
9Paul Sewald
 

 