Tommy Milone | Starting Pitcher | #33

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Binge on Yankees
May 7
Dose: A Starlin Is (Re)born
May 7
Week That Was: Noah's Argh
May 6
The Week Ahead: Velocity Blues
May 6
Dose: Here to Stay
May 6
Dose: Cubs Win in Extras
May 5
Podcast: Replacing Eaton
May 5
FanDuel MLB Pivots: Thursday
May 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Harvey didn't show up to park Sat.
Mets claim lefty Tommy Milone off waivers
Dodgers/Padres postponed because of rain
Crawford (groin) begins rehab assignment Mon.
Reds send down Amir Garrett to Triple-A
Nolan Arenado absent from Rockies' lineup
Bedrosian (groin) resumes throwing program
Bryce Harper (groin) held out again Sunday
Mike Trout (hamstring) out again on Sunday
Jonathan Schoop (hand) hopes to play Monday
MRI on Asdrubal Cabrera's thumb is negative
Byron Buxton (head) returns to Twins' lineup
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 5
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
Silva: Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 5
Front Office Friction
May 4
2017 IDP Rookie Rankings
May 1
Draft 2017: NFC Draft Grades
May 1
Draft 2017: AFC Draft Grades
May 1
NFL Draft: Day 3 Recap
Apr 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
49ers cut WR KD Cannon after rookie minicamp
Bengals sign No. 9 overall pick John Ross
Bruce Allen: 'No decision' on general manager
Brandon Marshall plans to play two more years
Bills interviewing Eagles' Trey Brown for GM
Julius Thomas can add '10, 12 touchdowns'
49ers' Aaron Lynch reports 20 lbs overweight
Jay Cutler insists retirement is 'permanent'
Tavon Austin (wrist surgery) out for OTAs
Mike Zimmer declines to name a starting RB
Rams want Tavon to be more DeSean Jackson-ish
Malcolm Butler 'badly wanted' to play for NO
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Durant Does It All
May 7
NBA DFS Podcast for May 6
May 6
Risers & Fallers: Point Guard
May 6
Dose: Onward King James
May 6
Draft: Point Guard Comparisons
May 5
NBA DFS Podcast for May 5
May 5
Dose: The Great Wall
May 5
FanDuel NBA Plays: Thursday
May 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kyle Lowry (ankle) ruled out for Game 4
KD Is Still Not Nice: Durant explodes for 38
Rudy Gobert goes for 21 and 15 in loss to GSW
Shelvin Mack plays 37 minutes in start
Boris Diaw listed as starter over Joe Johnson
Draymond Green (knee) will play in Game 3
George Hill will not play on Saturday night
Bojan Bogdanovic likely to get more minutes?
Lowry (ankle) is 'probably doubtful' for Gm 4
Kelly Oubre suspended for Game 4 on Sunday
Tony Parker (quad) could miss up to 8 months
Kawhi Leonard scores 26 points in win
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: The Caps are Alive
May 7
Ducks Manage Stunning Comeback
May 6
Lindberg, Rangers Even Series
May 5
Getzlaf the hero in Game 4 win
May 4
Podcast: Ellis Island
May 3
Predators Push Blues To Brink
May 3
Shattenkirk the Hero in Game 3
May 2
Ducks Respond in Edmonton
May 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Andrej Sekera out for rest of second round
Ovechkin scores, Caps take down Pens in GM 5
Erik Karlsson picks up 3 assists in GM 5 win
Conor Sheary (concussion) will play in GM 5
Sidney Crosby (concussion) returns for GM 5
Kyle Turris scores OT winner vs. NYR in GM 5
Erik Karlsson (lower body) will play in GM 5
Sidney Crosby is a game-time decision on Sat
Conor Sheary is a game-time decision on Sat
Andrej Sekera's status unknown for Game 6
Crosby not skating, could still play in GM 5
Conor Sheary practicing on Saturday morning
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Talladega (Spring)
May 6
Geico 500 Stats
May 5
DFS: Talladega (Spring)
May 4
Chasing Talladega (Spring)
May 3
Caps After Richmond (Spring)
May 2
Wrapup: Richmond Int'l Raceway
Apr 30
Update: Richmond (Spring)
Apr 29
DFS: Richmond (Spring)
Apr 28
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Jeff Green: Spark Energy 300 results
Ben Kennedy: Spark Energy 300 results
Vinnie Miller: So. Boston Twin-100s results
Peyton Sellers: So. Boston Twin-100s results
Burton holds off Gilliland for So.Boston win
Justin Haley wins ARCA race in Talladega
Travis Miller wins first K&N East Twin-100
Dale makes in an all-Junior front row
Cabre: First career Pole, new track record
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on Geico 500 pole
Burton tops K&N East South Boston practice
Aric Almirola wins NXS Sparks Energy 300
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Wells Fargo
May 3
Wells Fargo: Preview and Ranks
May 2
Expert Picks: Wells Fargo
May 2
Blixt/Smith win Zurich playoff
May 1
GolfSixes Preview
May 1
Expert Picks: Volvo China Open
Apr 25
Zurich Classic: NOLA Preview
Apr 24
Chappell bags first win at VTO
Apr 24
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Denmark defeats Australia, wins GolfSixes
Paratore helps Italy makes the semi-finals
F. Molinari gives up lead; second straight 72
Sponsor invite Noren in final group on Sunday
Rahm heads to finale 1 back after 69 in R3
MDF jettisons five @ Wells Fargo Championship
Reed posts 8-under target w/ third-round 67
Sullivan and Woods top Group A in GolfSixes
Kisner among notable MCs at WFC; MDF looms
John Peterson one back @ Wells Fargo midpoint
Peterson falls foul of shot clock in USA draw
F. Molinari maintains WFC lead w/ even-par 72
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
Norris: Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 26
Mock Draft: Trubisky goes #1
Apr 26
NFL Draft prop bets
Apr 25
Mock Draft VI
Apr 25
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Gus Malzahn believes Auburn a title contender
SC's Samuel, Moore cleared in fight probe
Tennessee WR Smith charged with assault
Florida could be out of running for Zaire
Insider: Josh Allen could be No. 1 in 2018
Fleck: We're going to get WR Still the ball
'Last Chance U' star RB Law leaves UAB
T McGlinchey received Rd. 1 grade from NFL
UCF extends HC Frost through 2021 season
Former No. 3 MLB pick Tate joins Arizona
Rawleigh Williams (neck) future uncertain
Horns shift Jefferson to natural OLB position
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 36
May 6
DFS Soccer: Week 36
May 5
Sean's Super Subs - GW36
May 5
Late Fitness Check GW36
May 5
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 36
May 4
AM's Perfect XI - Week 36
May 3
The Bargain Hunter-Week 36
May 2
Team News - Week 35
Apr 29
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Welbeck scores to take down former club
Forster penalty save earns Saints a point
Milner spot kick miss sees Reds drop points
Foxes shine in convincing win over Watford
Watford unable to break slump at Leicester
Everton beaten by inspired Swansea City
Rondon ends drought but Baggies drop points
Defoe breaks scoring duck in win
Silva handed first home loss at Hull
Vokes brace brings Burnley to magic number
Cherries and Potters play out 2-2 draw
KdB with big day as City clobber Palace, 5-0
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Vince Belnome
(2B)
Josh Edgin
(R)
Seth Lugo
(S)
Addison Reed
(R)
Paul Sewald
(R)
Jerry Blevins
(R)
Jeurys Familia
(R)
Steven Matz
(S)
Jose Reyes
(3B)
Josh Smoker
(R)
Jay Bruce
(OF)
Wilmer Flores
(3B)
Tommy Milone
(S)
Matt Reynolds
(3B)
Noah Syndergaard
(S)
Asdrubal Cabrera
(SS)
Curtis Granderson
(OF)
Rafael Montero
(R)
Rene Rivera
(C)
Cory Vaughn
(OF)
Yoenis Cespedes
(OF)
Robert Gsellman
(S)
Christian Montgomery
(S)
T.J. Rivera
(1B)
Neil Walker
(2B)
Michael Conforto
(OF)
Matt Harvey
(S)
Scott Moviel
(S)
Hansel Robles
(R)
Zack Wheeler
(S)
Travis d'Arnaud
(C)
Brad Holt
(S)
Brandon Nimmo
(OF)
Fernando Salas
(R)
Adam Wilk
(R)
Jacob deGrom
(S)
Kelly Johnson
(2B)
Kevin Plawecki
(C)
Bobby Scales
(3B)
David Wright
(3B)
Lucas Duda
(1B)
Juan Lagares
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Tommy Milone | Starting Pitcher | #33
Team:
New York Mets
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 2/16/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
USC
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 10 (0) / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $1.25 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Mets claimed LHP Tommy Milone off waivers from the Brewers.
Milone was lit up for a 6.43 ERA through three starts and three relief appearances for the Brewers and got designated for assignment. However, he'll likely be thrust right into the Mets' rotation given their injury issues. Milone could take Rafael Montero's spot later this week.
May 7 - 2:17 PM
Brewers designated LHP Tommy Milone for assignment.
The move clears a spot for Rob Scahill on the active roster. Milone has been rocked to the tune of a 6.43 ERA through three starts and three relief appearances this season.
May 1 - 11:44 AM
Tommy Milone notched his second career save while allowing one run over three innings Tuesday against the Reds.
The Brewers wisely let him finish up the 9-1 game tonight, allowing them to save their short relievers for Wednesday. Milone, who made three starts earlier this month, was returned to the pen with Matt Garza coming back from the DL.
Apr 26 - 12:55 AM
Tommy Milone limited the Cubs to one run on three hits over five innings Wednesday in a no-decision.
Milone gave up a solo home run to Albert Almora in the bottom of the second inning but was otherwise excellent, striking out five batters and walking none following a 55-minute rain delay. He was robbed of a victory when Brewers closer Neftali Feliz blew his first save in the bottom of the ninth. Milone is now 2-0 on the season, though he's sporting a 5.63 ERA in 16 innings. He'll get the Reds at home next.
Apr 19 - 6:46 PM
Mets claim lefty Tommy Milone off waivers
May 7 - 2:17 PM
Brewers designate Milone for assignment
May 1 - 11:44 AM
Tommy Milone credited with save
Apr 26 - 12:55 AM
Milone goes five strong in no-decision Wed.
Apr 19 - 6:46 PM
More Tommy Milone Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Bellinger
LA
(3001)
2
R. Braun
MLW
(2597)
3
N. Syndergaard
NYM
(2583)
4
Z. Britton
BAL
(2496)
5
A. Judge
NYY
(2411)
6
J. Donaldson
TOR
(2327)
7
M. Trout
LAA
(2197)
8
J. Ellsbury
NYY
(2163)
9
B. Harper
WAS
(2132)
10
A. Nola
PHI
(2119)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Mets Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
MLW
6
3
1
0
1
0
21.0
29
15
15
2
16
0
0
6.43
1.48
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 29
ATL
1
0
0
0
0
2.0
6
4
4
0
1
0
0
18.00
3.00
Apr 25
CIN
1
0
0
0
1
3.0
2
1
1
1
3
0
0
3.00
1.00
Apr 19
@ CHC
1
1
0
0
0
5.0
3
1
1
0
5
0
0
1.80
.60
Apr 14
@ CIN
1
1
1
0
0
5.0
6
3
3
0
3
0
0
5.40
1.20
Apr 8
CHC
1
1
0
0
0
4.0
9
4
4
1
2
0
0
9.00
2.50
Apr 3
COL
1
0
0
0
0
2.0
3
2
2
0
2
0
0
9.00
1.50
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Travis d'Arnaud
10-Day DL
Mets placed C Travis d'Arnaud on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 3, with a right wrist bone bruise.
D'Arnaud bruised the wrist a couple weeks ago and it began acting up again on him this week. He'll wear a splint and be shut down for a week before resuming baseball activities, so it won't be a minimum DL stay. Rene Rivera and Kevin Plawecki will handle the catching duties.
May 5
2
Rene Rivera
3
Kevin Plawecki
1B
1
Lucas Duda
10-Day DL
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said in an interview on MLB Network Radio Sunday that he hopes Lucas Duda (elbow) will return in about a week.
Duda had a setback with his hyperextended left elbow while on a rehab assignment, but he was slated to get some at-bats in extended spring training this weekend. He's been on the shelf for nearly three weeks.
May 7
2
Wilmer Flores
2B
1
Neil Walker
SS
1
Asdrubal Cabrera
Sidelined
An MRI on Asdrubal Cabrera's left thumb came back clean.
The Mets have been due for some good news. X-rays on Cabrera's thumb were also negative, so it looks like the club dodged a bullet here. Consider Cabrera day-to-day. Jose Reyes is at shortstop and Wilmer Flores is at third base Sunday.
May 7
2
Matt Reynolds
3B
1
David Wright
60-Day DL
Mets transferred David Wright from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The Mets captain has been battling a shoulder impingement since spring training. Jose Reyes has struggled mightily in his absence, going just 5-for-53 with 15 strikeouts to begin the year. There’s no timetable for Wright’s return.
Apr 20
2
Jose Reyes
3
T.J. Rivera
LF
1
Yoenis Cespedes
10-Day DL
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports hears that Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) being back before the end of May "may be a long shot."
Cespedes said of his strained left hamstring that "this one hurts." The Mets haven't revealed a potential timetable for the outfielder, although they said last week that it's a "non-serious" injury. However, it doesn't sound like he'll be back anytime soon. Michael Conforto is handling left field in Cespedes' absence.
May 5
CF
1
Curtis Granderson
2
Juan Lagares
RF
1
Jay Bruce
2
Michael Conforto
3
Brandon Nimmo
10-Day DL
Brandon Nimmo (hamstring) had a double, two RBI, and three runs scored Wednesday in his first rehab game with High-A St. Lucie.
Nimmo strained his right hamstring back in early March while playing for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic and then reaggravated the injury when he returned to Mets camp. But it looks like he's recovered now. The former first-round pick is likely to be stationed at Triple-A Las Vegas when the Mets activate him off the major league disabled list.
Apr 27
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Noah Syndergaard
60-Day DL
Mets transferred RHP Noah Syndergaard from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Adam Wilk. Syndergaard will be shut down for the next six weeks with a strained right lat.
May 7
2
Jacob deGrom
3
Matt Harvey
Suspended
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that Matt Harvey did not show up at Citi Field for Saturday's game against the Marlins.
Rosenthal adds that Harvey had a migraine and cited a possible communication issue with the Mets, but the team apparently wasn't buying it. Peter Botte of the New York Daily News has reported that it was "a compilation of issues" that "dates back to last year" which led to Harvey's three-game suspension for violating team rules. However, it appears his no-show on Saturday was the straw that broke the camel's back. Harvey will rejoin the Mets' rotation later this week, but he has some work to do to get back in the team's good graces.
May 7
4
Steven Matz
10-Day DL
Steven Matz (elbow) will throw 20-30 pitches off a mound on Saturday.
Matz continues to take steps in his recovery from a strained flexor tendon. Barring a setback, Matz appears to be about two weeks away from game action. He and teammate Seth Lugo (elbow) have been on similar throwing schedules. Matz' health takes on added significance with Noah Syndergaard (lat) out indefinitely.
May 4
5
Zack Wheeler
6
Robert Gsellman
7
Rafael Montero
8
Adam Wilk
9
Tommy Milone
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jeurys Familia
2
Addison Reed
3
Fernando Salas
4
Jerry Blevins
5
Hansel Robles
6
Josh Smoker
7
Josh Edgin
8
Seth Lugo
10-Day DL
Seth Lugo (elbow) will throw 20-30 pitches off a mound on Saturday.
If Lugo's pen session goes well, he could return to game action in about two weeks. The initial fear was that Lugo would need Tommy John surgery after suffering a partial UCL tear in his pitching elbow, but now there's optimism he could be back in the big leagues next month. Lugo has been on the same throwing schedule as Steven Matz (elbow).
May 4
9
Paul Sewald
Headlines
Binge on Yankees
May 7
Brad Johnson covers his top waiver wire targets for Monday May 8 including a widely available but confusing group of Yankees.
More MLB Columns
»
Binge on Yankees
May 7
»
Dose: A Starlin Is (Re)born
May 7
»
Week That Was: Noah's Argh
May 6
»
The Week Ahead: Velocity Blues
May 6
»
Dose: Here to Stay
May 6
»
Dose: Cubs Win in Extras
May 5
»
Podcast: Replacing Eaton
May 5
»
FanDuel MLB Pivots: Thursday
May 4
MLB Headlines
»
Report: Harvey didn't show up to park Sat.
»
Mets claim lefty Tommy Milone off waivers
»
Dodgers/Padres postponed because of rain
»
Crawford (groin) begins rehab assignment Mon.
»
Reds send down Amir Garrett to Triple-A
»
Nolan Arenado absent from Rockies' lineup
»
Bedrosian (groin) resumes throwing program
»
Bryce Harper (groin) held out again Sunday
»
Mike Trout (hamstring) out again on Sunday
»
Jonathan Schoop (hand) hopes to play Monday
»
MRI on Asdrubal Cabrera's thumb is negative
»
Byron Buxton (head) returns to Twins' lineup
MLB Links
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved