Player Page

Weather | Roster

Aaron Sanchez | Starting Pitcher | #41

Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:  (24) / 7/1/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 220
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2010 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / TOR
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Blue Jays placed RHP Aaron Sanchez on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to March 15, with a right middle finger blister.
Sanchez first started dealing with a blister in his final spring training start, and it evidently must have been bothering him on Friday when the Orioles touched him up for five runs over 5 1/3 innings. It's possible that he'll be ready to go when his 10 days are up, but it just depends on how fast the blister heals. Toronto has an off day Monday, so they can put off a decision on their fifth starter for a little while if they want. Apr 16 - 10:00 AM
More Aaron Sanchez Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
TOR22010012.1116649004.381.22
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 14BAL110105.175513008.441.50
Apr 8@ TB110007.041136001.291.00
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Russell Martin
2Jarrod Saltalamacchia
1B1Justin Smoak
2B1Devon Travis
2Ryan Goins
SS1Troy Tulowitzki
2Darwin Barney
3B1Josh Donaldson
LF1Steve Pearce
2Ezequiel Carrera
CF1Kevin Pillar
2Dalton Pompey
RF1Jose Bautista
DH1Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Marco Estrada
2Aaron Sanchez
3Marcus Stroman
4J.A. Happ
5Francisco Liriano
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Roberto Osuna
2Jason Grilli
3Joe Smith
4Joe Biagini
5Aaron Loup
6Ryan Tepera
7J.P. Howell
8Glenn Sparkman
9Bo Schultz
10Dominic Leone
11Matt Dermody
 

 