Aaron Sanchez | Starting Pitcher | #41 Team: Toronto Blue Jays Age / DOB: (24) / 7/1/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 220 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2010 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / TOR Contract: 2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Blue Jays placed RHP Aaron Sanchez on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to March 15, with a right middle finger blister. Sanchez first started dealing with a blister in his final spring training start, and it evidently must have been bothering him on Friday when the Orioles touched him up for five runs over 5 1/3 innings. It's possible that he'll be ready to go when his 10 days are up, but it just depends on how fast the blister heals. Toronto has an off day Monday, so they can put off a decision on their fifth starter for a little while if they want.

Aaron Sanchez struggled in Friday's loss to the Orioles, surrendering five runs on seven hits over 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander walked one and struck out three on the night. The O's scratched out a run against him in the second inning, but that was the extent of the damage against Sanchez heading into the fifth. That's where things fell apart as Jonathan Schoop and J.J. Hardy each homered, while Chris Davis left the yard the following inning. Still looking for his first win, Sanchez will bring a 4.38 ERA and 1.22 WHIP into Thursday's start against the Red Sox.

Aaron Sanchez held the Rays to just one run on four hits in seven innings but had to settle for a no-decision in Saturday's extra-inning loss. He walked three and fanned six on 101 pitches and looked like an ace in today's outing, his first of the season. The game was a tight pitchers' duel between Sanchez and Chris Archer and ultimately needed extra innings to determine the winner. Sanchez dealt with a popped blister on his pitching hand late in spring training but seems to have put that issue in the rearview mirror. He will toe the rubber on Friday against the Orioles.