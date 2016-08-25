Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Diamondbacks, Descalso ink one-year deal
Nationals acquire lefty Enny Romero from TB
Rays re-sign LoMo to one-year, $2.5M pact
Gary Sanchez will not play for D.R. in WBC
Padres sign SS Erick Aybar to minors deal
Indians finalize deal with LHP Boone Logan
Yankees to sign Chris Carter to one-year deal
Report: Rangers, Napoli have deal in place
Romo to sign with Dodgers, pending physical
Nats and White Sox discussing Robertson trade
Royals and Jason Hammel agree to $16M deal
Jacob deGrom says elbow is pain-free
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Austin Adams
(S)
Stephen Drew
(2B)
Devin Ivany
(C)
Derek Norris
(C)
Brandon Snyder
(3B)
Matt Albers
(R)
Adam Eaton
(OF)
Reed Johnson
(OF)
Will Ohman
(R)
Sammy Solis
(R)
Dustin Antolin
(R)
Derek Eitel
(R)
Taylor Jordan
(R)
Jonathan Papelbon
(R)
Daniel Stange
(R)
Bronson Arroyo
(S)
Christian Garcia
(R)
Corban Joseph
(2B)
Oliver Perez
(R)
Stephen Strasburg
(S)
Aaron Barrett
(R)
Koda Glover
(R)
Shawn Kelley
(R)
Yusmeiro Petit
(R)
Michael Taylor
(OF)
Rafael Bautista
(OF)
Gio Gonzalez
(S)
Spencer Kieboom
(C)
Raudy Read
(C)
Blake Treinen
(R)
Michael Broadway
(R)
Michael Gonzalez
(R)
Braulio Lara
(S)
Anthony Rendon
(3B)
Jacob Turner
(S)
Emmanuel Burriss
(2B)
Brian Goodwin
(OF)
Mat Latos
(S)
Tanner Roark
(S)
Trea Turner
(SS)
A.J. Cole
(S)
Trevor Gott
(R)
Jose Lobaton
(C)
Clint Robinson
(1B)
Dan Uggla
(2B)
Tim Collins
(R)
Matt Grace
(R)
Jose Marmolejos
(1B)
Enny Romero
(R)
Jose Valverde
(R)
Jimmy Cordero
(S)
Grant Green
(2B)
Rafael Martin
(R)
Joe Ross
(S)
Austin Voth
(S)
Neal Cotts
(R)
Jeremy Guthrie
(S)
Nate McLouth
(OF)
Max Scherzer
(S)
Kris Watts
(C)
Manny Delcarmen
(R)
Bryce Harper
(OF)
Daniel Murphy
(2B)
Pedro Severino
(C)
Jayson Werth
(OF)
Wilmer Difo
(2B)
Chris Heisey
(OF)
Joe Nathan
(R)
Matt Skole
(3B)
Ryan Zimmerman
(1B)
Greg Dobbs
(1B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Enny Romero | Relief Pitcher | #45
Team:
Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 1/24/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2008 / UDFA / TB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Nationals acquired LHP Enny Romero from the Rays for RHP Jeffrey Rosa.
The minor trade clears a spot on Tampa Bay's roster for first baseman Logan Morrison, who was officially re-signed to a one-year, $2.5 million free agent contract on Tuesday. Romero posted a rough 5.91 ERA in 45 2/3 innings last season out of the Rays' bullpen, but he throws hard and could have some upside left at age 26 if he can rein in his control issues.
Feb 7 - 5:45 PM
Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Rays have traded left-hander Enny Romero to the Nationals for a low-level starting pitching prospect.
Romero was out of minor league options and in danger of being designated for assignment by Tampa Bay this spring after registering a disappointing 5.91 ERA over 45 2/3 innings last season. The 26-year-old southpaw will now compete for a spot in the Washington bullpen. He has a big arm, averaging 96 mph with his fastball in 2016, but control has always been an issue.
Feb 7 - 5:11 PM
Source:
Marc Topkin on Twitter
Enny Romero struck out David Ortiz for his first career save Thursday against the Red Sox.
The Rays didn't want to use Alex Colome or Brad Boxberger today, so Tyler Sturdevant started the ninth in a 2-1 game. He was able to retire both Hanley Ramirez and Jackie Bradley Jr., and Romero took over after Ortiz was called on as a pinch-hitter. Had the inning continued, Danny Farquhar likely would have taken over. Still, it's Boxberger who is the primary fallback to Colome.
Thu, Aug 25, 2016 04:15:00 PM
Rays activated LHP Enny Romero from the 15-day disabled list.
Romero has struggled out of the Rays bullpen this season, registering a 5.23 ERA and 32/20 K/BB ratio over 32 2/3 innings this season. He has been on the shelf since August 4 due to a back strain.
Sat, Aug 20, 2016 02:40:00 PM
Nationals acquire lefty Enny Romero from TB
Feb 7 - 5:45 PM
Rays deal lefty reliever Enny Romero to Nats
Feb 7 - 5:11 PM
Enny Romero records first career save
Thu, Aug 25, 2016 04:15:00 PM
Rays activate Enny Romero from 15-day DL
Sat, Aug 20, 2016 02:40:00 PM
More Enny Romero Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Washington Nationals Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
TB
52
0
2
0
1
6
45.2
42
31
30
28
50
0
0
5.91
1.53
Enny Romero's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Enny Romero's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Enny Romero's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Enny Romero's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Charlotte(FSL)
A
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
.000
.000
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Derek Norris
2
Jose Lobaton
3
Pedro Severino
4
Spencer Kieboom
5
Raudy Read
1B
1
Ryan Zimmerman
2
Clint Robinson
3
Jose Marmolejos
2B
1
Daniel Murphy
2
Wilmer Difo
3
Corban Joseph
4
Emmanuel Burriss
5
Grant Green
SS
1
Trea Turner
2
Stephen Drew
3B
1
Anthony Rendon
2
Matt Skole
3
Brandon Snyder
LF
1
Jayson Werth
CF
1
Adam Eaton
2
Michael Taylor
3
Brian Goodwin
4
Rafael Bautista
RF
1
Bryce Harper
2
Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Max Scherzer
2
Stephen Strasburg
3
Tanner Roark
4
Gio Gonzalez
5
Joe Ross
6
A.J. Cole
Suspended
A.J. Cole dropped the appeal of his five-game suspension on Saturday.
He appealed so that he could start Friday, but he'll serve two games of the suspension this season and three next year. It won't affect Cole at the beginning of next season if he is part of the Nationals' rotation.
Oct 2
7
Austin Voth
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Shawn Kelley
2
Blake Treinen
3
Sammy Solis
4
Oliver Perez
5
Koda Glover
6
Trevor Gott
7
Enny Romero
8
Rafael Martin
9
Michael Broadway
10
Matt Grace
11
Jimmy Cordero
12
Austin Adams
13
Joe Nathan
14
Matt Albers
