Enny Romero | Relief Pitcher | #45

Team: Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:  (26) / 1/24/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 215
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2008 / UDFA / TB
Contract: view contract details
Nationals acquired LHP Enny Romero from the Rays for RHP Jeffrey Rosa.
The minor trade clears a spot on Tampa Bay's roster for first baseman Logan Morrison, who was officially re-signed to a one-year, $2.5 million free agent contract on Tuesday. Romero posted a rough 5.91 ERA in 45 2/3 innings last season out of the Rays' bullpen, but he throws hard and could have some upside left at age 26 if he can rein in his control issues. Feb 7 - 5:45 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
TB520201645.24231302850005.911.53
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Charlotte(FSL)A1100010000200.000.000
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Derek Norris
2Jose Lobaton
3Pedro Severino
4Spencer Kieboom
5Raudy Read
1B1Ryan Zimmerman
2Clint Robinson
3Jose Marmolejos
2B1Daniel Murphy
2Wilmer Difo
3Corban Joseph
4Emmanuel Burriss
5Grant Green
SS1Trea Turner
2Stephen Drew
3B1Anthony Rendon
2Matt Skole
3Brandon Snyder
LF1Jayson Werth
CF1Adam Eaton
2Michael Taylor
3Brian Goodwin
4Rafael Bautista
RF1Bryce Harper
2Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Max Scherzer
2Stephen Strasburg
3Tanner Roark
4Gio Gonzalez
5Joe Ross
6A.J. Cole
7Austin Voth
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Shawn Kelley
2Blake Treinen
3Sammy Solis
4Oliver Perez
5Koda Glover
6Trevor Gott
7Enny Romero
8Rafael Martin
9Michael Broadway
10Matt Grace
11Jimmy Cordero
12Austin Adams
13Joe Nathan
14Matt Albers
 

 