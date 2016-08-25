Enny Romero | Relief Pitcher | #45 Team: Washington Nationals Age / DOB: (26) / 1/24/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 215 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2008 / UDFA / TB Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Nationals acquired LHP Enny Romero from the Rays for RHP Jeffrey Rosa. The minor trade clears a spot on Tampa Bay's roster for first baseman Logan Morrison, who was officially re-signed to a one-year, $2.5 million free agent contract on Tuesday. Romero posted a rough 5.91 ERA in 45 2/3 innings last season out of the Rays' bullpen, but he throws hard and could have some upside left at age 26 if he can rein in his control issues.

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Rays have traded left-hander Enny Romero to the Nationals for a low-level starting pitching prospect. Romero was out of minor league options and in danger of being designated for assignment by Tampa Bay this spring after registering a disappointing 5.91 ERA over 45 2/3 innings last season. The 26-year-old southpaw will now compete for a spot in the Washington bullpen. He has a big arm, averaging 96 mph with his fastball in 2016, but control has always been an issue. Source: Marc Topkin on Twitter

Enny Romero struck out David Ortiz for his first career save Thursday against the Red Sox. The Rays didn't want to use Alex Colome or Brad Boxberger today, so Tyler Sturdevant started the ninth in a 2-1 game. He was able to retire both Hanley Ramirez and Jackie Bradley Jr., and Romero took over after Ortiz was called on as a pinch-hitter. Had the inning continued, Danny Farquhar likely would have taken over. Still, it's Boxberger who is the primary fallback to Colome.