Player Page

Weather | Roster

Xander Bogaerts | Shortstop | #2

Team: Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:  (24) / 10/1/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2009 / UDFA / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Xander Bogaerts will bat sixth in Monday's season opener against the Pirates.
Bogaerts mostly batted second or third last season, but he's moving down in the lineup after his second half-fade. The result is a promotion for impressive young ster Andrew Benintendi. The full lineup for Boston against Gerrit Cole: Dustin Pedroia 2B, Benintendi LF, Mookie Betts RF, Hanley Ramirez DH, Mitch Moreland 1B, Bogaerts SS, Jackie Bradley, Jr. CF, Pablo Sandoval 3B, Sandy Leon C. 2016 AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello will make the start for the Red Sox. Apr 3 - 9:19 AM
Source: Rob Bradford on Twitter
More Xander Bogaerts Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
PreGame00.000000000000000
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
2016000157000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Sandy Leon
2Christian Vazquez
1B1Mitch Moreland
2B1Dustin Pedroia
2Josh Rutledge
SS1Xander Bogaerts
3B1Pablo Sandoval
2Brock Holt
LF1Andrew Benintendi
2Chris Young
3Steve Selsky
CF1Jackie Bradley
RF1Mookie Betts
DH1Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Sale
2David Price
3Rick Porcello
4Drew Pomeranz
5Steven Wright
6Eduardo Rodriguez
7Roenis Elias
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Craig Kimbrel
2Tyler Thornburg
3Joe Kelly
4Robbie Ross
5Fernando Abad
6Matt Barnes
7Carson Smith
8Heath Hembree
9Robby Scott
10Ben Taylor
 

 