Xander Bogaerts | Shortstop | #2

Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Peraza batting second on Opening Day
Thames batting second in Brewers' opener
Adam Eaton batting second on Opening Day
Rendon (calf) not in lineup for Opening Day
Bogaerts batting sixth on Opening Day
Swanson hitting second in Braves' opener
Randal Grichuk homers, plates walk-off winner
Martinez fans 10 in dominant start vs. Cubs
Pollock HRs, singles twice as D'Backs rally
Mark Melancon blows save in Giants debut
Bumgarner homers twice, fans 11 in SF loss
Tigers will look into signing Melvin Upton
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Adrian Peterson to visit the Patriots Monday
Free agent LB Zach Brown to visit Redskins
49ers add Tim Hightower to backfield mix
Report: Peterson 'not in the Bucs' plans'
Ex-Rams QB Case Keenum lands with Vikings
Dolphins finally pull the plug on Dion Jordan
Dolphins sign banned ex-Rams S T.J. McDonald
Teams concerned about Kaepernick's vegan diet
Drew Brees thinks he can play until he's 45
Coleman would play slot if Gordon returns?
Steelers expect 'another leap' from Coates
Report: Sharrif Floyd's career in jeopardy
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Timothe Luwawu has right knee soreness
Sam Dekker fractures left hand on Sunday
Troy Williams scores 21 pts w/ six 3-pointers
Pat Beverley (ankle) scores 26 w/ Harden out
Tyler Ulis torches Rockets for 34/9/9 Sunday
Stephen Curry goes over 300 triples again
Cavs win in 2OT behind LeBron James' 41/16/11
J.R. Smith scores 18 points on six 3-pointers
Paul George scores 43 pts, 19 straight in OT
Thaddeus Young ditches tape, hits 9-of-12 FGs
Jimmy Butler posts 39 points in Sunday's win
Welcome Back: Emmanuel Mudiay posts 17 & 9
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Zach Werenski leaves with shoulder injury
J. Thornton exits game with lower-body injury
Ryan Johansen scores 100th career goal
Erik Karlsson highly doubtful for Monday
Senators sign Colin White to ELC
Stamkos (knee) isn't ready to play Sunday
Michal Neuvirth remains in hospital overnight
Peter Budaj will start Sunday against Stars
Cam Talbot ties Oilers record with 40th win
Connor McDavid dominates with 3-point night
Mike Hoffman scores twice in loss to Jets
Kari Lehtonen shuts out Hurricanes
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Chris Buescher gets career-best finish
Erik Jones is top finishing rookie of STP 500
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finishes 10th in STP 500
Matt Kenseth avoids trouble, finishes 9th
Ryan Newman battles for 8th in STP 500
Clint Bowyer earns 4th top-15 of 2017
Sauter takes truck points lead at M'ville
Allmendinger gets 3rd straight M’ville top-10
Bell: 2nd in NCWTS points after Martinsville
Crafton: 9th at Martinsville, 3rd in points
Peters: Alpha Energy Solutions 250 results
Kaz Grala: Alpha Energy Solutions 250 results
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Campos career-TOUR-best solo 7th at SHO
Fowler salvages two-way T3 with inward 32
Kang career-best 2nd at Shell w/ even-par 72
Henley ends drought; wins SHO w/ 10-birdie 65
MDF jettisons 11 at SHO, including Walker
Final-round tee times at SHO pushed forward
List solo 4th thru three laps with day-low 65
Fowler 67 in R3 despite a disastrous finish
Kang's lead trimmed to 3 after third-round 71
Odds-fave Spieth among notable MCs; MDF looms
Tiger Woods officially OUT @ the 2017 Masters
Fowler fades to solo fourth after R2 of SHO
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Titans worked out Obi Melifonwu as a CB
Vols RB Alvin Kamara to visit the Vikings
Kam Martin sees SEC starter in Stid the Kid
David Beaty compares DE Armstrong to Garrett
Dantonio: QB Lewerke currently 'the guy'
Spartans RB LJ Scott had offseason surgeries
Pauline: Jets w/ 'strong interest' in Mahomes
Warren (hamstring) to miss spring remainder
Deshaun Watson kicked out of Tuscaloosa bar
Idaho State HC Mike Kramer stepping down
Mahomes turns in mostly positive pro day work
Report: Barnett dealing with hamstring strain
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
United big guns return for Everton on Tues
De Gea out and Griezmann, Donnarumma in?
Gabbiadini struggling to be fit for Palace
Luke Shaw's future at Man U further in doubt
Traore shines but Boro held scoreless again
Sane scores early but City can't hang on
Mustafi goal splits points at Emirates
Worry over Winks ankle injury
Injuries mar an excellent win at Chelsea
United's top four pursuit halted by West Brom
Arter misses penalty in 0-0 draw with Saints
Burnley unable to keep up home form, lose 0-2
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Fernando Abad
(R)
Heath Hembree
(R)
Juan Carlos Linares
(OF)
Hanley Ramirez
(1B)
Steve Selsky
(OF)
Matt Barnes
(R)
Matt Hoffman
(R)
Carlos Marmol
(R)
Mike Rivera
(C)
Carson Smith
(R)
Andrew Benintendi
(OF)
Brock Holt
(OF)
Justin Maxwell
(OF)
Eduardo Rodriguez
(S)
Ben Taylor
(R)
Mookie Betts
(OF)
Casey Janssen
(R)
Luke Montz
(C)
Henry Rodriguez
(2B)
Tyler Thornburg
(R)
Xander Bogaerts
(SS)
Joe Kelly
(R)
Mitch Moreland
(1B)
Robbie Ross
(R)
Andres Torres
(OF)
Jackie Bradley
(OF)
Craig Kimbrel
(R)
Dustin Pedroia
(2B)
Josh Rutledge
(3B)
Christian Vazquez
(C)
Jesse Carlson
(R)
Dan Kolb
(R)
Drew Pomeranz
(S)
Chris Sale
(S)
Steven Wright
(S)
Roenis Elias
(S)
Bryan LaHair
(1B)
Rick Porcello
(S)
Pablo Sandoval
(3B)
Chris Young
(OF)
Ryan Harvey
(R)
Sandy Leon
(C)
David Price
(S)
Robby Scott
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Xander Bogaerts | Shortstop | #2
Team:
Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 10/1/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2009 / UDFA / BOS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $4.5 million, 2018-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Xander Bogaerts will bat sixth in Monday's season opener against the Pirates.
Bogaerts mostly batted second or third last season, but he's moving down in the lineup after his second half-fade. The result is a promotion for impressive young ster Andrew Benintendi. The full lineup for Boston against Gerrit Cole: Dustin Pedroia 2B, Benintendi LF, Mookie Betts RF, Hanley Ramirez DH, Mitch Moreland 1B, Bogaerts SS, Jackie Bradley, Jr. CF, Pablo Sandoval 3B, Sandy Leon C. 2016 AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello will make the start for the Red Sox.
Apr 3 - 9:19 AM
Source:
Rob Bradford on Twitter
Xander Bogaerts will play for Team Netherlands in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.
He's going to start at third base, deferring to defensive maestro Andrelton Simmons at short. Bogaerts noted to Boston beat writers Thursday that the Red Sox won the World Series after he participated in the 2013 WBC.
Jan 19 - 2:39 PM
Source:
Brian MacPherson on Twitter
Red Sox and SS Xander Bogaerts avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4.5 million contract.
Bogaerts was arbitration-eligible for the first time this winter. The young shortstop sported a .294/.356/.446 batting line with a career-high 21 homers and 84 RBI last season.
Jan 13 - 4:15 PM
Source:
Ian Browne on Twitter
Xander Bogaerts is considering playing for Aruba in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.
This, according to Bogaerts' agent, Scott Boras. The 24-year-old shortstop is coming off a 2016 season in which he slashed .294/.356/.446 with 21 homers, 89 RBI and 13 steals.
Wed, Nov 9, 2016 05:13:00 PM
Source:
Pete Abraham on Twitter
Bogaerts sixth, Benintendi second for opener
Apr 3 - 9:19 AM
Bogaerts to play for Netherlands in WBC
Jan 19 - 2:39 PM
Xander Bogaerts avoids arb. with Red Sox
Jan 13 - 4:15 PM
Xander Bogaerts considering playing in WBC
Wed, Nov 9, 2016 05:13:00 PM
More Xander Bogaerts Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Boston Red Sox Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
PreGame
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
157
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Sandy Leon
2
Christian Vazquez
1B
1
Mitch Moreland
2B
1
Dustin Pedroia
2
Josh Rutledge
Sidelined
Red Sox placed INF Josh Rutledge on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain.
Rutledge suffered the injury in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against Pittsburgh. Utility man Brock Holt will continue to serve as infield depth for the Red Sox.
Apr 1
SS
1
Xander Bogaerts
3B
1
Pablo Sandoval
Sidelined
Pablo Sandoval smashed a three-run homer in a 7-5 win over the Rays on Saturday.
He finished 1-for-4 on the afternoon. He hit the home run off Blake Snell in the fifth inning. Sandoval was terrible in 2015 and missed all but three games of 2016 with a shoulder injury. The Red Sox took some heat over the winter for not bringing in an alternative to Sandoval at the hot corner. So far he has justified their faith in him, notching a .353 batting average with four home runs in 51 at-bats.
Mar 25
2
Brock Holt
LF
1
Andrew Benintendi
2
Chris Young
3
Steve Selsky
CF
1
Jackie Bradley
RF
1
Mookie Betts
DH
1
Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Sale
2
David Price
10-Day DL
Red Sox placed LHP David Price on the 10-day disabled list with an elbow injury.
Price resumed throwing recently but hasn't advanced to mound work yet. The Red Sox aren't expecting him back until May at the earliest. For now, the Red Sox will roll with Rick Porcello, Chris Sale, Steven Wright, Eduardo Rodriguez and Drew Pomeranz for their starting five.
Apr 1
3
Rick Porcello
4
Drew Pomeranz
10-Day DL
Red Sox placed LHP Drew Pomeranz on the 10-day disabled list with a left flexor strain.
Pomeranz remains on track to make his first regular-season start April 9 in Detroit. He was slowed this spring by some triceps discomfort, but the left-hander threw 76 pitches in a Grapefruit League start against the Twins on Wednesday and he should get up to 90 pitches in his next outing -- wherever that might be.
Mar 30
5
Steven Wright
6
Eduardo Rodriguez
7
Roenis Elias
10-Day DL
Red Sox placed LHP Roenis Elias on the 10-day disabled list with a right intercostal strain.
Elias hasn't pitched in almost a month and has yet to resume throwing. The left-hander spent the bulk of last season in Triple-A and will probably follow a similar plan in 2017.
Apr 1
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Craig Kimbrel
2
Tyler Thornburg
10-Day DL
Red Sox placed RHP Tyler Thornburg on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder impingement.
The Red Sox have a bad habit of acquiring damaged goods with Drew Pomeranz and now Thornburg. With Thornburg on the shelf, either Joe Kelly or Matt Barnes will open the season as the bridge to Craig Kimbrel in the ninth inning.
Apr 1
3
Joe Kelly
4
Robbie Ross
5
Fernando Abad
6
Matt Barnes
7
Carson Smith
10-Day DL
Red Sox placed RHP Carson Smith on the 10-day disabled list with an elbow injury.
It seems like Smith has been on the disabled list since the moment he arrived in Boston. He's still recovering from Tommy John surgery and won't be ready until June at the earliest.
Apr 1
8
Heath Hembree
9
Robby Scott
10
Ben Taylor
Prospect Roundup: Top 10
Apr 3
In his new series, Christopher Crawford debuts his current top-10 prospects, with a look at why each player can help your team.
