Xander Bogaerts | Shortstop | #2

Batters

Pos Role Name

C 1 Sandy Leon

2 Christian Vazquez

1B 1 Mitch Moreland

2B 1 Dustin Pedroia

2 Josh Rutledge Sidelined

Red Sox placed INF Josh Rutledge on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain. Rutledge suffered the injury in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against Pittsburgh. Utility man Brock Holt will continue to serve as infield depth for the Red Sox.

SS 1 Xander Bogaerts

3B 1 Pablo Sandoval Sidelined

Pablo Sandoval smashed a three-run homer in a 7-5 win over the Rays on Saturday. He finished 1-for-4 on the afternoon. He hit the home run off Blake Snell in the fifth inning. Sandoval was terrible in 2015 and missed all but three games of 2016 with a shoulder injury. The Red Sox took some heat over the winter for not bringing in an alternative to Sandoval at the hot corner. So far he has justified their faith in him, notching a .353 batting average with four home runs in 51 at-bats.

2 Brock Holt

LF 1 Andrew Benintendi

2 Chris Young

3 Steve Selsky

CF 1 Jackie Bradley

RF 1 Mookie Betts

DH 1 Hanley Ramirez

Starting Pitcher

Pos Role Name

S 1 Chris Sale

2 David Price 10-Day DL

Red Sox placed LHP David Price on the 10-day disabled list with an elbow injury. Price resumed throwing recently but hasn't advanced to mound work yet. The Red Sox aren't expecting him back until May at the earliest. For now, the Red Sox will roll with Rick Porcello, Chris Sale, Steven Wright, Eduardo Rodriguez and Drew Pomeranz for their starting five.

3 Rick Porcello

4 Drew Pomeranz 10-Day DL

Red Sox placed LHP Drew Pomeranz on the 10-day disabled list with a left flexor strain. Pomeranz remains on track to make his first regular-season start April 9 in Detroit. He was slowed this spring by some triceps discomfort, but the left-hander threw 76 pitches in a Grapefruit League start against the Twins on Wednesday and he should get up to 90 pitches in his next outing -- wherever that might be.

5 Steven Wright

6 Eduardo Rodriguez

7 Roenis Elias 10-Day DL

Red Sox placed LHP Roenis Elias on the 10-day disabled list with a right intercostal strain. Elias hasn't pitched in almost a month and has yet to resume throwing. The left-hander spent the bulk of last season in Triple-A and will probably follow a similar plan in 2017.

Relief Pitcher

Pos Role Name

R 1 Craig Kimbrel

2 Tyler Thornburg 10-Day DL

Red Sox placed RHP Tyler Thornburg on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder impingement. The Red Sox have a bad habit of acquiring damaged goods with Drew Pomeranz and now Thornburg. With Thornburg on the shelf, either Joe Kelly or Matt Barnes will open the season as the bridge to Craig Kimbrel in the ninth inning.

3 Joe Kelly

4 Robbie Ross

5 Fernando Abad

6 Matt Barnes

7 Carson Smith 10-Day DL

Red Sox placed RHP Carson Smith on the 10-day disabled list with an elbow injury. It seems like Smith has been on the disabled list since the moment he arrived in Boston. He's still recovering from Tommy John surgery and won't be ready until June at the earliest.

8 Heath Hembree

9 Robby Scott