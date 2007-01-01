Player Page

Leury Garcia | Outfielder | #28

Team: Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:  (26) / 3/18/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'8" / 180
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2007 / UDFA / TEX
Contract: view contract details
Leury Garcia left Thursday's game against the Mariners with a bruised right elbow.
Garcia came out after taking a pitch off his elbow in the fifth inning. Willy Garcia has come on to take his place in center field. The White Sox are calling him day-to-day. Garcia went 0-for-1 with a walk and a stolen base before exiting. May 19 - 12:02 AM
Source: Dan Hayes on Twitter
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final10.000001000010010
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
3411334704141741632.301.339.469.808
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700020310
201600000160
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 18@ SEA11000000101010.000.667.000
May 17@ LAA14000001120000.000.200.000
May 16@ LAA15210001000000.400.400.600
May 15@ LAA13100001000001.333.333.333
May 14SD15210022001000.400.400.600
May 13SD14100010010001.250.250.250
May 12SD14300232000010.750.8002.250
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Geovany Soto
2Omar Narvaez
3Kevan Smith
1B1Jose Abreu
2B1Tyler Saladino
2Yolmer Sanchez
SS1Tim Anderson
3B1Todd Frazier
LF1Melky Cabrera
CF1Charlie Tilson
2Leury Garcia
RF1Avisail Garcia
DH1Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jose Quintana
2James Shields
3Carlos Rodon
4Miguel Gonzalez
5Derek Holland
6Dylan Covey
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1David Robertson
2Nate Jones
3Zach Putnam
4Tommy Kahnle
5Michael Ynoa
6Jake Petricka
7Dan Jennings
8Anthony Swarzak
9Chris Beck
10David Holmberg
11Gregory Infante
 

 