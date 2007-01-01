Leury Garcia | Outfielder | #28 Team: Chicago White Sox Age / DOB: (26) / 3/18/1991 Ht / Wt: 5'8" / 180 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right College: None Drafted: 2007 / UDFA / TEX Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $546,500, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Leury Garcia left Thursday's game against the Mariners with a bruised right elbow. Garcia came out after taking a pitch off his elbow in the fifth inning. Willy Garcia has come on to take his place in center field. The White Sox are calling him day-to-day. Garcia went 0-for-1 with a walk and a stolen base before exiting. Source: Dan Hayes on Twitter

Leury Garcia stayed hot in Sunday's 9-3 comeback victory over the Padres, going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI. Garcia also scored a pair of runs in the contest and swiped his third base of the season. He came through with a two-run double as part of an eight-run rally in the eighth inning that the White Sox used to take the lead and then put the game away. He has been a spark plug atop the lineup in recent days and is now hitting an impressive .307/.343/.485 with four homers and 14 RBI on the season.

Leury Garcia connected for two homers and knocked in three runs Friday against the Padres. It was the first multi-homer game of his career. Garcia carried the load for Chicago’s offense in the loss, slugging a two-run homer off Jhoulys Chacin in the third inning before taking him deep again in the seventh. Garcia has mostly played center field this season, but he started at shortstop and hit leadoff on Friday with Tim Anderson away from the team in order to attend the funeral of a close friend.