Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Jose Abreu
(1B)
Leury Garcia
(OF)
Andy LaRoche
(3B)
David Purcey
(R)
Blake Smith
(R)
Tim Anderson
(SS)
Willy Garcia
(OF)
Brett Lawrie
(2B)
Zach Putnam
(R)
Corey Smith
(1B)
Jairo Asencio
(R)
Miguel Gonzalez
(S)
Matt Lindstrom
(R)
Jose Quintana
(S)
Kevan Smith
(C)
Chris Beck
(R)
Scott Hairston
(OF)
J.D. Martin
(S)
David Robertson
(R)
Geovany Soto
(C)
Dan Black
(DH)
Derek Holland
(S)
Justin Morneau
(DH)
Carlos Rodon
(S)
Anthony Swarzak
(R)
Melky Cabrera
(OF)
David Holmberg
(R)
Omar Narvaez
(C)
Tyler Saladino
(2B)
Charlie Tilson
(OF)
Dylan Covey
(S)
Gregory Infante
(R)
Brian Omogrosso
(R)
Yolmer Sanchez
(2B)
Keenyn Walker
(OF)
Jesse Crain
(R)
Dan Jennings
(R)
Eric Patterson
(2B)
Jerry Sands
(DH)
Josh Wall
(R)
Matt Davidson
(DH)
Nate Jones
(R)
Mike Pelfrey
(S)
James Shields
(S)
Daniel Webb
(R)
Todd Frazier
(3B)
Tommy Kahnle
(R)
Jake Petricka
(R)
Charlie Shirek
(S)
Michael Ynoa
(R)
Avisail Garcia
(OF)
Leury Garcia | Outfielder | #28
Team:
Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 3/18/1991
Ht / Wt:
5'8" / 180
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2007 / UDFA / TEX
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $546,500, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Leury Garcia left Thursday's game against the Mariners with a bruised right elbow.
Garcia came out after taking a pitch off his elbow in the fifth inning. Willy Garcia has come on to take his place in center field. The White Sox are calling him day-to-day. Garcia went 0-for-1 with a walk and a stolen base before exiting.
May 19 - 12:02 AM
Source:
Dan Hayes on Twitter
Leury Garcia stayed hot in Sunday's 9-3 comeback victory over the Padres, going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI.
Garcia also scored a pair of runs in the contest and swiped his third base of the season. He came through with a two-run double as part of an eight-run rally in the eighth inning that the White Sox used to take the lead and then put the game away. He has been a spark plug atop the lineup in recent days and is now hitting an impressive .307/.343/.485 with four homers and 14 RBI on the season.
May 14 - 5:58 PM
Leury Garcia connected for two homers and knocked in three runs Friday against the Padres.
It was the first multi-homer game of his career. Garcia carried the load for Chicago’s offense in the loss, slugging a two-run homer off Jhoulys Chacin in the third inning before taking him deep again in the seventh. Garcia has mostly played center field this season, but he started at shortstop and hit leadoff on Friday with Tim Anderson away from the team in order to attend the funeral of a close friend.
May 13 - 12:51 AM
Leury Garcia went 3-for-4 with a double Tuesday in the White Sox's 10-5 win over the Royals.
Garcia is getting more playing time over the slumping Jacob May and is hitting .318/.348/.500 in 44 at-bats. Absolutely nothing in Garcia's track record suggests that he'll continue to hit, but then, it's not like May figures to do anything either.
Apr 26 - 1:26 AM
Leury Garcia day-to-day with bruised elbow
May 19 - 12:02 AM
Leury Garcia stays hot in comeback victory
May 14 - 5:58 PM
Garcia slugs two homers in loss to Padres
May 13 - 12:51 AM
Leury Garcia goes 3-for-4 against Royals
Apr 26 - 1:26 AM
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
1
0
.000
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
34
113
34
7
0
4
14
17
4
16
3
2
.301
.339
.469
.808
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
2
0
31
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
16
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 18
@ SEA
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
1
0
.000
.667
.000
May 17
@ LAA
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.200
.000
May 16
@ LAA
1
5
2
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.400
.400
.600
May 15
@ LAA
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
.333
.333
.333
May 14
SD
1
5
2
1
0
0
2
2
0
0
1
0
0
0
.400
.400
.600
May 13
SD
1
4
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
1
.250
.250
.250
May 12
SD
1
4
3
0
0
2
3
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
.750
.800
2.250
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Geovany Soto
10-Day DL
White Sox transferred C Geovany Soto from the 10-day disabled list to 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot for Gregory Infante on the 40-man roster. Soto is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow on Tuesday and is expected to miss a minimum of 12 weeks.
May 15
2
Omar Narvaez
3
Kevan Smith
1B
1
Jose Abreu
2B
1
Tyler Saladino
2
Yolmer Sanchez
SS
1
Tim Anderson
3B
1
Todd Frazier
LF
1
Melky Cabrera
CF
1
Charlie Tilson
60-Day DL
White Sox transferred OF Charlie Tilson from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
Nothing has changed with the prognosis on the speedy outfielder, this was merely done as a procedural move to create a spot on the 40-man roster for Mike Pelfrey. Tilson has recently shed his walking boot as he continues to recover from a stress reaction in his right foot.
Apr 21
2
Leury Garcia
Sidelined
Leury Garcia left Thursday's game against the Mariners with a bruised right elbow.
Garcia came out after taking a pitch off his elbow in the fifth inning. Willy Garcia has come on to take his place in center field. The White Sox are calling him day-to-day. Garcia went 0-for-1 with a walk and a stolen base before exiting.
May 19
RF
1
Avisail Garcia
DH
1
Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jose Quintana
2
James Shields
10-Day DL
James Shields (lat) will resume a throwing program on Monday.
Shields attempted light games of catch a couple weeks ago and didn't feel great, so he shut things down for a while again. He's ready to try again Monday, but it remains to be seen how he'll respond. Obviously, a timetable for a return remains up in the air.
May 14
3
Carlos Rodon
60-Day DL
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports writes that Carlos Rodon (biceps) "is believed to be about four weeks away from returning."
Rodon has progressed to throwing off a mound, having tossed two bullpen sessions recently. The White Sox have understandably taken it slowly with their talented young left-hander, especially since they're non-contenders this season, but he's making some nice progress of late. Rodon was moved to the 60-day disabled list on Thursday, so he's not eligible for activation until early next month.
May 5
4
Miguel Gonzalez
5
Derek Holland
6
Dylan Covey
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
David Robertson
2
Nate Jones
10-Day DL
White Sox placed RHP Nate Jones on the 10-day disabled list with elbow neuritis.
Jones, who has a history of elbow troubles, is expected to be sidelined for about two weeks. The veteran setup man was sporting a cool 2.31 ERA and 15/1 K/BB ratio in 11 2/3 innings this season out of the White Sox bullpen.
May 4
3
Zach Putnam
10-Day DL
Zach Putnam (elbow) has been cleared to resume playing catch.
Putnam has been sidelined since April 25 due to inflammation in his right elbow. Now that the setup man has been cleared to resume throwing, a concrete timetable for his return should become more clear. Prior to going down injured, the 29-year-old right-hander held a strong 1.04 ERA in 8 2/3 innings.
May 10
4
Tommy Kahnle
5
Michael Ynoa
6
Jake Petricka
10-Day DL
Jake Petricka (lat) still hasn't resumed throwing.
Petricka landed on the disabled list April 5 after straining his left lat muscle in Chicago's season opener. The right-handed reliever probably won't be back to full health until sometime in early-to-mid May.
Apr 18
7
Dan Jennings
8
Anthony Swarzak
9
Chris Beck
10
David Holmberg
11
Gregory Infante
Waiver Wired: Smoak Rising
May 18
In this week's Waiver Wired, D.J. Short discusses Justin Smoak's surprising production and Tommy Joseph's red-hot May.
