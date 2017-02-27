Adam Eaton | Outfielder | #2 Team: Washington Nationals Age / DOB: (28) / 12/6/1988 Ht / Wt: 5'8" / 185 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Miami (OH) Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 19 (0) / ARZ Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $2.75 million, 2017: $4 million, 2018: $6 million, 2019: $8.4 million, 2020: $9.5 million club option, 2021: $10.5 million club option Share: Tweet

Adam Eaton will bat second on Opening Day against the Marlins. Nationals manager Dusty Baker previously said that he didn't want to go with Eaton, Bryce Harper, and Daniel Murphy consecutively in the lineup, but that's exactly what he's doing on Opening Day. It will be interesting to see how long he sticks with it, but it's worth a shot since the Marlins don't have any lefties in their bullpen. Of course, it's worth noting that the right-handed hitting Anthony Rendon (calf) is out Monday, so things could change once he's back to full health. Source: Jorge Castillo on Twitter

Hitting sixth, Adam Eaton went 0-for-3 Tuesday in a loss to the Red Sox. It's a logic puzzle: Trea Turner has to hit first, Bryce Harper and Daniel Murphy have to hit back-to-back and three lefties can't hit consecutively. It all adds up to Eaton hitting sixth for the Nationals at the beginning of the season, something that would take a big toll on his fantasy value. It would probably take someone from the front office stepping in to change Baker's mind, and that doesn't seem likely to happen in D.C.

Nationals manager Dusty Baker indicated again on Monday that he isn't set on using Trea Turner and Adam Eaton out of the top two spots in the order. Baker wants to use Turner out of the leadoff spot, so the main issue is that he doesn't want three left-handed batters behind him. If Eaton was to bat second, he would be followed by Daniel Murphy and Bryce Harper. "Do I bat two or three left-handers in a row and let the manager wipe out my whole lineup with a couple lefties during the course of a game?" Baker asked. "Or do I try to achieve balance?" Baker could fix the issue by batting Eaton leadoff and the right-handed hitting Turner out of the No. 2 spot, but it sounds like he doesn't like that idea. At least for now. If Eaton ends up hitting lower in the order, it could mean that Jayson Werth will end up in the No. 2 spot in the order, but Baker plans to try some different ideas throughout the spring. It's a situation to watch for fantasy owners. Source: Washington Post