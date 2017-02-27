Player Page

Adam Eaton | Outfielder | #2

Team: Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:  (28) / 12/6/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'8" / 185
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Miami (OH)
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 19 (0) / ARZ
Contract: view contract details
Adam Eaton will bat second on Opening Day against the Marlins.
Nationals manager Dusty Baker previously said that he didn't want to go with Eaton, Bryce Harper, and Daniel Murphy consecutively in the lineup, but that's exactly what he's doing on Opening Day. It will be interesting to see how long he sticks with it, but it's worth a shot since the Marlins don't have any lefties in their bullpen. Of course, it's worth noting that the right-handed hitting Anthony Rendon (calf) is out Monday, so things could change once he's back to full health. Apr 3 - 9:29 AM
Source: Jorge Castillo on Twitter
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
PreGame00.000000000000000
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
2016000001561
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Matt Wieters
2Jose Lobaton
1B1Ryan Zimmerman
2Adam Lind
3Jose Marmolejos
2B1Daniel Murphy
2Wilmer Difo
SS1Trea Turner
2Stephen Drew
3B1Anthony Rendon
LF1Jayson Werth
CF1Adam Eaton
2Michael Taylor
RF1Bryce Harper
2Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Max Scherzer
2Stephen Strasburg
3Tanner Roark
4Gio Gonzalez
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Blake Treinen
2Shawn Kelley
3Koda Glover
4Sammy Solis
5Oliver Perez
6Joe Blanton
7Enny Romero
 

 