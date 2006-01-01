Player Page

Salvador Perez | Catcher | #13

Team: Kansas City Royals
Age / DOB:  (26) / 5/10/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 240
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2006 / UDFA / KC
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Salvador Perez left Saturday's WBC game against Italy following a collision at home plate.
In what has easily been the most exciting game of the tournament so far, Drew Butera (ironically Perez's teammate in Kansas City) was thrown out at home plate to end the ninth inning. Butera appeared to make contact with Perez's left knee on the play, leaving Perez writhing on the ground in pain. He was later carried to the clubhouse and replaced at catcher by Robinson Chirinos. ESPN Deportes reporter Marly Rivera said Perez couldn't put any weight on his leg upon exiting. This is a nightmare scenario for the Royals. We'll update Perez's status as soon as we know more. Mar 11 - 7:59 PM
Source: Marly Rivera on Twitter
More Salvador Perez Player News

Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1395141272822264572211900.247.288.438.725
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016128100008
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Salvador Perez
2Drew Butera
3Brayan Peña
4Cameron Gallagher
1B1Eric Hosmer
2Samir Duenez
2B1Raul Mondesi
2Whit Merrifield
3Christian Colon
SS1Alcides Escobar
3B1Mike Moustakas
2Hunter Dozier
LF1Alex Gordon
CF1Lorenzo Cain
2Billy Burns
3Terrance Gore
RF1Jorge Soler
2Paulo Orlando
DH1Brandon Moss
2Cheslor Cuthbert
3Peter O'Brien
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Danny Duffy
2Ian Kennedy
3Jason Vargas
4Jason Hammel
5Nate Karns
6Travis Wood
7Mike Minor
8Jake Junis
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kelvin Herrera
2Joakim Soria
3Matt Strahm
4Brian Flynn
5Chris Young
6Scott Alexander
7Kevin McCarthy
8Andrew Edwards
9Bobby Parnell
10Chris Withrow
11Al Alburquerque
12Brandon League
13Jonathan Sanchez
 

 