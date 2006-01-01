Salvador Perez | Catcher | #13 Team: Kansas City Royals Age / DOB: (26) / 5/10/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 240 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2006 / UDFA / KC Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $2 million, 2017: $3 million, 2018: $7.5 million, 2019: $10 million, 2020: $13 million, 2021: $13 million, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Salvador Perez left Saturday's WBC game against Italy following a collision at home plate. In what has easily been the most exciting game of the tournament so far, Drew Butera (ironically Perez's teammate in Kansas City) was thrown out at home plate to end the ninth inning. Butera appeared to make contact with Perez's left knee on the play, leaving Perez writhing on the ground in pain. He was later carried to the clubhouse and replaced at catcher by Robinson Chirinos. ESPN Deportes reporter Marly Rivera said Perez couldn't put any weight on his leg upon exiting. This is a nightmare scenario for the Royals. We'll update Perez's status as soon as we know more. Source: Marly Rivera on Twitter

Salvador Perez lost 25 pounds during the offseason. No word on if he considers himself to be in the "Best Shape of His Life," but the narrative is off and running, as he's 4-for-5 with two homers over his first two spring games. The 26-year-old amassed 22 homers and 64 RBI last season, but he hit just .247 with a .288 on-base percentage. He owns a 90 OPS+ over the past three seasons. Source: Rustin Dodd on Twitter

Salvador Perez went 2-for-3 with four RBI and a home run in a 14-3 thrashing of the Mariners on Monday. He laced a two-run double to left field in the first inning. He trumped that by homering off Mark Rzepczynski with a runner aboard in the third inning. The five-year veteran is still only 26 years old. He hit 22 home runs and drove in 64 RBI with a .247 batting average in 2016.