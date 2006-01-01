Salvador Perez | Catcher | #13

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Strasburg vs. Verlander
Mar 11
Podcast: Tigers Check-In
Mar 10
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 10
ST Daily: Gray Skies Looming
Mar 10
Podcast: It's Draft Time!
Mar 9
Video: Fantasy Sleepers
Mar 9
2017 Breakdowns: Shortstop
Mar 9
ST Daily: Frazier Feeling Good
Mar 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Sal Perez suffers scary knee injury in WBC
Gibson fires five shutout innings vs Red Sox
Hyun-Jin Ryu fans two in spring debut
Sale fans five in four one-hit frames vs Rays
Tanaka fans seven in four shutout frames Sat.
O's close to minor league deal with Alvarez
David Price (elbow) throws in cage Saturday
Trevor May diagnosed with torn UCL
Yasiel Puig launches two homers in win Friday
Seth Lugo carves up Venezuelan lineup Friday
Jharel Cotton whiffs five in impressive start
Chris Archer hurls four perfect frames in WBC
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 10
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 9
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Bears land Kendall Wright on 1-year, $4M deal
Texans keep TE Griffin at 3 years, $9 million
Bears sign often-burned CB Marcus Cooper
Jaguars set to visit with Latavius Murray
Rex Burkhead visits the Falcons on Saturday
Packers pair Lance Kendricks with Martellus
Broncos beef up interior with Peko, Zach Kerr
David Johnson says he's back 'full throttle'
Browns targeting 3rd-rounder for Osweiler
Cowboys want to keep La'El Collins at guard?
'Major upset' if Cowboys able to trade Romo
RT Doug Free calls it quits after 10 seasons
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Week 21
Mar 11
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 11
Mar 11
Dose: Beal is Ballin'
Mar 11
Mailbag: Enter the Zubac
Mar 11
Stew: Hood, the Bad & the Ugly
Mar 10
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 10
Mar 10
Dose: Jusuf Nurkic's Feast
Mar 10
Hardaway Heater
Mar 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Alex Len (hip) ruled out for Saturday
Carmelo's usage rate continues sharp decline
Chris Paul scores season-high 30 points
Kris Humphries starting for Dwight Howard
DeMarre Carroll (ankle) out, Powell to start
JaMychal Green starting, Wright to bench
Nerlens Noel (knee) hopeful to play Monday
Richaun Holmes scores career-high 24 points
Shaun, McCaw, Barnes and Looney starting
David Lee, Anderson and Mills are starting
Popovich 'hopeful' Kawhi Leonard plays Monday
Russell Westbrook scores 33 in 32nd trip-dub
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Bobrovsky is Heating Up
Mar 11
Panthers In Free Fall
Mar 11
The Playoff Push
Mar 10
Leafs Top Flyers, Isles Win
Mar 10
Fantasy Nuggets Week 22
Mar 9
Malkin has Howe hat trick
Mar 9
NHL By Quarters
Mar 8
Bobrovsky gets 3rd straight SO
Mar 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Arvidsson scores fourth SHG of the season
Ryan Murray leaves Sabres game early
Pastrnak's point streak reaches eight on Sat
Parenteau makes Predators debut Sat vs SJ
Anderson looks to extend win streak to six
Capitals switch up lines in practice Friday
Henrik Lundqvist (LBI) is out 2-3 weeks
Zach Werenski sets Jackets rookie record
Vladimir Tarasenko picks up 1G, 1A in win
Aleksander Barkov scores 1G, 1A in loss
Eric Staal scores 3 points in win over FLA
Tomas Tatar nets 2G, 1A in win over CHI
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Las Vegas
Mar 11
Kobalt 400 Stats
Mar 10
DFS: Las Vegas
Mar 9
Chasing Las Vegas
Mar 8
Caps After Atlanta
Mar 7
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
Update: Atlanta
Mar 4
QuikTrip 500 Stats
Mar 3
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Logano wins XFINITY Series Boyd Gaming 300
Ryan Blaney quickest in final Vegas practice
Martin Truex fastest in Vegas final practice
Stenhouse pancakes car in final practice
Tagliani adds Lowe's to 2017 Pinty's team
Kyle Busch on pole for XFINITY race in Vegas
Matt Kenseth 2nd-quick in Sat. a.m. practice
Elliott also quickest in Sat a.m. practice
Kyle Larson 2nd-fastest in Sat. a.m. practice
Chase Elliott fastest in Sat a.m. practice
Ty Dillon advances to round two in quals
Kahne, Truex, Jones penalized in practice
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Herman chases 62 with second straight 71
Hadwin 4 clear at Valspar after bogey-free 67
Sponsor invite Cantlay (-10); clubhouse lead
Defender Schwartzel eight back heading to R4
Sean O'Hair WD (neck) prior to R3 of Valspar
Pigem in 3-way tie; 25 holes remain in India
Stewart has ace but misses India cut by one
Chia in 3-way tie for 36-hole lead in India
Pepperell has piece of halfway lead in India
FEC leader Thomas among notable MCs @ Valspar
Herman lurking one back at Valspar midpoint
Hadwin leads the Valspar after 7-under 64
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
UW CB Sidney Jones carted off at pro day
LSU HC Orgeron to make $3.5 million annually
Horned Frogs land four-star S Atanza Vongor
Jordan Willis' Indy showing 'shocked' scouts
Baker Mayfield arrest dash-cam surfaces
Pauline: Jovon Robinson not at Auburn pro day
Jonathan Allen to meet with Bears, Jaguars
Kevin Wilson addresses tumult at Indiana
Former four-star UM TE Asiasi heads to UCLA
Curtis Samuel draws Harvin & Cobb comparisons
Scout: Jabrill Peppers is a top five player
Report: Pac-12 extends commish Larry Scott
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 28
Mar 11
DFS Soccer: Week 28
Mar 10
Late Fitness Check GW28
Mar 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW28
Mar 10
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 28
Mar 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 28
Mar 8
AM's Perfect XI - Week 28
Mar 8
The Bargain Hunter-Week 28
Mar 7
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
In-form King nets hat-trick in win over WHU
Lukaku continues breakout year in win
Niasse brace off bench steers Hull to 2-1 win
West Brom silent in loss to Everton
Swansea hit with injuries in 2-0 loss to Hull
Defensive worries begin to grow for Karanka
Matt Phillips misses out again vs Toffees
Jonny Evans likely to start again in Week 28
Alex Iwobi to miss FA Cup match with illness
Danny Welbeck out for Lincoln City clash
Mesut Ozil questionable for FA Cup showdown
Davies back in contention for Hull City
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Al Alburquerque
(R)
Hunter Dozier
(OF)
Kelvin Herrera
(R)
Raul Mondesi
(2B)
Jonathan Sanchez
(S)
Scott Alexander
(R)
Samir Duenez
(1B)
Luke Hochevar
(R)
Brandon Moss
(OF)
George Sherrill
(R)
Dean Anna
(2B)
Danny Duffy
(S)
Eric Hosmer
(1B)
Mike Moustakas
(3B)
Jorge Soler
(OF)
Clint Barmes
(SS)
Andrew Edwards
(R)
Jake Junis
(S)
Peter Moylan
(R)
Joakim Soria
(R)
Joe Beimel
(R)
Alcides Escobar
(SS)
Nate Karns
(S)
Peter O'Brien
(OF)
Matt Strahm
(S)
Jorge Bonifacio
(OF)
Brian Flynn
(R)
Ian Kennedy
(S)
Lester Oliveros
(R)
Jason Vargas
(S)
Billy Burns
(OF)
Cameron Gallagher
(C)
Brandon League
(R)
Paulo Orlando
(OF)
Cory Wade
(R)
Drew Butera
(C)
Alex Gordon
(OF)
Seth Maness
(R)
Bobby Parnell
(R)
Chien-Ming Wang
(R)
Lorenzo Cain
(OF)
Terrance Gore
(DH)
Kevin McCarthy
(R)
Brayan Peña
(C)
Chris Withrow
(R)
Christian Colon
(2B)
Jason Hammel
(S)
Whit Merrifield
(2B)
Salvador Perez
(C)
Travis Wood
(S)
Cheslor Cuthbert
(3B)
Ramon Hernandez
(C)
Mike Minor
(S)
Alex Rios
(OF)
Chris Young
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Salvador Perez | Catcher | #13
Team:
Kansas City Royals
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 5/10/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 240
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2006 / UDFA / KC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $2 million, 2017: $3 million, 2018: $7.5 million, 2019: $10 million, 2020: $13 million, 2021: $13 million, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Salvador Perez left Saturday's WBC game against Italy following a collision at home plate.
In what has easily been the most exciting game of the tournament so far, Drew Butera (ironically Perez's teammate in Kansas City) was thrown out at home plate to end the ninth inning. Butera appeared to make contact with Perez's left knee on the play, leaving Perez writhing on the ground in pain. He was later carried to the clubhouse and replaced at catcher by Robinson Chirinos. ESPN Deportes reporter Marly Rivera said Perez couldn't put any weight on his leg upon exiting. This is a nightmare scenario for the Royals. We'll update Perez's status as soon as we know more.
Mar 11 - 7:59 PM
Source:
Marly Rivera on Twitter
Salvador Perez lost 25 pounds during the offseason.
No word on if he considers himself to be in the "Best Shape of His Life," but the narrative is off and running, as he's 4-for-5 with two homers over his first two spring games. The 26-year-old amassed 22 homers and 64 RBI last season, but he hit just .247 with a .288 on-base percentage. He owns a 90 OPS+ over the past three seasons.
Feb 28 - 12:53 PM
Source:
Rustin Dodd on Twitter
Salvador Perez went 2-for-3 with four RBI and a home run in a 14-3 thrashing of the Mariners on Monday.
He laced a two-run double to left field in the first inning. He trumped that by homering off Mark Rzepczynski with a runner aboard in the third inning. The five-year veteran is still only 26 years old. He hit 22 home runs and drove in 64 RBI with a .247 batting average in 2016.
Feb 28 - 12:12 AM
Salvador Perez went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and four RBI in Saturday's Cactus League win over the Rangers.
Perez burned A.J. Griffin with a solo home run, then later came through with a bases-clearing single. The 26-year-old backstop has posted escalating home run totals in every season he has been in the bigs. A year ago, he mashed 22 of them while driving in 64 runs over the course of 514 at-bats. He is a rock solid fantasy option at a thin position.
Feb 25 - 6:29 PM
Sal Perez suffers scary knee injury in WBC
Mar 11 - 7:59 PM
Salvador Perez lost 25 pounds over winter
Feb 28 - 12:53 PM
Perez goes 2-for-3 with four RBI and a bomb
Feb 28 - 12:12 AM
Salvador Perez homers, drives in four
Feb 25 - 6:29 PM
More Salvador Perez Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Seager
LA
(2655)
2
M. Carpenter
STL
(2429)
3
D. Price
BOS
(2010)
4
M. Harvey
NYM
(1968)
5
M. Brantley
CLE
(1895)
6
S. Kazmir
LA
(1870)
7
M. Scherzer
WAS
(1860)
8
A. Pujols
LAA
(1749)
9
B. Lawrie
CWS
(1722)
10
D. Dahl
COL
(1664)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Kansas City Royals Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
139
514
127
28
2
22
64
57
22
119
0
0
.247
.288
.438
.725
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
128
1
0
0
0
0
8
Salvador Perez's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Salvador Perez's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Salvador Perez's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Salvador Perez's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Salvador Perez
Sidelined
Salvador Perez left Saturday's WBC game against Italy following a collision at home plate.
In what has easily been the most exciting game of the tournament so far, Drew Butera (ironically Perez's teammate in Kansas City) was thrown out at home plate to end the ninth inning. Butera appeared to make contact with Perez's left knee on the play, leaving Perez writhing on the ground in pain. He was later carried to the clubhouse and replaced at catcher by Robinson Chirinos. ESPN Deportes reporter Marly Rivera said Perez couldn't put any weight on his leg upon exiting. This is a nightmare scenario for the Royals. We'll update Perez's status as soon as we know more.
Mar 11
2
Drew Butera
3
Brayan Peña
4
Cameron Gallagher
1B
1
Eric Hosmer
2
Samir Duenez
2B
1
Raul Mondesi
2
Whit Merrifield
3
Christian Colon
SS
1
Alcides Escobar
3B
1
Mike Moustakas
Sidelined
Mike Moustakas (knee) will make his first start at third base Monday in Cactus League play.
Moose has been eased along carefully this spring following his major knee injury last May. He should be 100 percent when the regular season opens and is shaping up as a nice buy-low in fantasy drafts after his somewhat lost 2016. Moustakas owns a strong .815 OPS (117 OPS+) over his last 174 major league games.
Mar 6
2
Hunter Dozier
LF
1
Alex Gordon
CF
1
Lorenzo Cain
2
Billy Burns
3
Terrance Gore
RF
1
Jorge Soler
2
Paulo Orlando
DH
1
Brandon Moss
2
Cheslor Cuthbert
3
Peter O'Brien
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Danny Duffy
2
Ian Kennedy
3
Jason Vargas
4
Jason Hammel
5
Nate Karns
6
Travis Wood
7
Mike Minor
Sidelined
Mike Minor (shoulder) is preparing as a reliever in spring training, competing for a job in the club's Opening Day bullpen.
Minor was limited to just 10 minor league appearances in 2016 due to his troublesome shoulder. Both Minor and the Royals are hopeful that pitching out of the bullpen will lead to less wear and tear on his shoulder and keep him healthier. The move to the pen should also boost his velocity and effectiveness.
Feb 19
8
Jake Junis
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kelvin Herrera
2
Joakim Soria
3
Matt Strahm
4
Brian Flynn
60-Day DL
Royals placed LHP Brian Flynn on the 60-day disabled list with a stable lumbar vertebral fracture.
Flynn suffered the injury before camp when he fell through the roof of his barn. He's expected to be sidelined for eight weeks, so he'll miss the start of the season. The move clears a spot for the newly-signed Travis Wood on the 40-man roster.
Feb 15
5
Chris Young
6
Scott Alexander
7
Kevin McCarthy
8
Andrew Edwards
9
Bobby Parnell
10
Chris Withrow
11
Al Alburquerque
12
Brandon League
13
Jonathan Sanchez
Headlines
Strasburg vs. Verlander
Mar 11
Stephen Strasburg or Justin Verlander? Two Rotoworld writers take sides and debate.
More MLB Columns
»
Strasburg vs. Verlander
Mar 11
»
Podcast: Tigers Check-In
Mar 10
»
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 10
»
ST Daily: Gray Skies Looming
Mar 10
»
Podcast: It's Draft Time!
Mar 9
»
Video: Fantasy Sleepers
Mar 9
»
2017 Breakdowns: Shortstop
Mar 9
»
ST Daily: Frazier Feeling Good
Mar 9
MLB Headlines
»
Sal Perez suffers scary knee injury in WBC
»
Gibson fires five shutout innings vs Red Sox
»
Hyun-Jin Ryu fans two in spring debut
»
Sale fans five in four one-hit frames vs Rays
»
Tanaka fans seven in four shutout frames Sat.
»
O's close to minor league deal with Alvarez
»
David Price (elbow) throws in cage Saturday
»
Trevor May diagnosed with torn UCL
»
Yasiel Puig launches two homers in win Friday
»
Seth Lugo carves up Venezuelan lineup Friday
»
Jharel Cotton whiffs five in impressive start
»
Chris Archer hurls four perfect frames in WBC
MLB Links
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved