Francisco Lindor | Shortstop | #12 Team: Cleveland Indians Age / DOB: (23) / 11/14/1993 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 190 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right College: None Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (8) / CLE Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Francisco Lindor went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored Sunday in the Indians' 8-2 Cactus League victory over the Padres. Lindor smacked RBI doubles in the first and second off San Diego starter Clayton Richard, who was charged with six earned runs in his short outing. Lindor carries massive fantasy upside into the 2017 season as a 22-year-old shortstop with a .306/.356/.454 batting line, 27 home runs, and 31 stolen bases through his first 257 major league games.

Francisco Lindor was named as the 2016 winner of the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award in the American League. The award, now in its sixth year, recognizes the top defender of all the Gold Glove winners in each league. This is done by combining votes based on the adjusted SABR Defensive Index as well as fan voting. The 22-year-old shortstop is the youngest player to ever receive the award. Source: MLB.com

Francisco Lindor went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in the Indians win over the Blue Jays Saturday in Game 2 of the ALCS. Fueled by his mom’s homemade lasagna, Lindor has had a postseason for the ages. One night after tallying a game-winning two-run homer, Lindor was back at it with two hits including an RBI single that broke a 1-1 tie in the third inning. He also made a fine defensive play to rob Jose Bautista of a base hit. The 22-year-old has hit .500 with three RBI over his last three games. The Indians are now two wins away from reaching the World Series. They haven’t been there since 1997.