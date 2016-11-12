Francisco Lindor | Shortstop | #12

Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Wade Davis beat up in Cactus League debut
Lindor hits pair of RBI doubles versus Padres
Garrett Richards allows 3 ER in spring debut
Raisel Iglesias goes two scoreless vs. LAA
Harvey gets knocked around in spring debut
Manuel Margot leaves game with knee soreness
Tyson Ross (TOS) to throw 'pen session Monday
Ryu (shoulder, elbow, leg) nears Cactus debut
Corey Seager (back) could play on Tuesday
Rays 'will at least look into' signing Lawrie
Curtis Granderson (thumb) returns to lineup
Andrew Cashner (biceps) resumes throwing
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Skins OLB Murphy banned 4 games for PEDs
'Ship has sailed' on Ravens keeping RT Wagner
Report: No serious offers for Garoppolo, yet
GMs, scouts predict Mixon drafted on day two
Browns have 'significant interest' in Tyrod
FA CB Gilmore aiming for $14M-plus per year
Utah's Williams posts 2nd best RB Speed Score
PFT: A.P., Charles not getting much interest
Myles Garrett runs 4.64, has monster Combine
FA Calais Campbell atop Broncos' wish list?
Redskins extend HC Jay Gruden through 2020
'Understanding' Romo won't sign with Redskins
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Klay Thompson scores 29 points w/ four treys
Stephen Curry scores 31 points w/ five treys
Willie Cauley-Stein, Ty Lawson start Sunday
Paul Millsap double-doubles in loss to Pacers
Tim Hardaway Jr. scores 24 points w/ 4 treys
Joe Johnson (groin) out Sunday vs. Sacramento
Rodney Hood starting, Joe Ingles to the bench
Kenneth Faried (back) doubtful Monday vs. SAC
Paul George scores 34 points with six triples
Bismack Biyombo will start Sunday vs. Wizards
Nikola Vucevic (Achilles) out Sunday vs. WAS
Tyreke Evens (rest) out Sunday vs. the Jazz
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Pavel Zacha returns Sunday vs Blue Jackets
Jordan Schmaltz to make NHL debut Sunday
Canucks tab Richard Bachman vs Ducks on Sun
Connor McDavid fattens point lead in win
Ben Bishop struggles in Kings' loss vs. VAN
Blake Wheeler gets 1G, 2A in win over Avs
Kari Lehtonen lifts Stars to win
V. Arvidsson scores twice in loss to Hawks
Anton Khudobin has easy night against Devils
C. Crawford starts for second straight night
Artem Anisimov will return from LBI Saturday
Joonas Korpisalo will start Saturday vs. OTT
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
4th-place Kahne was one of several rebounders
3rd-place Matt Kenseth overcomes lost lap
Kyle Larson gives up lead late, finishes 2nd
Brad Keselowski charges to ATL Victory Lane
Matt Crafton: Active Pest Control 200 recap
Garrett Smithley: Rinnai 250 results
John H Nemechek: DNF in Atlanta truck race
Joey Gase: Rinnai 250 results
Peters' late-race rally nets a top-10 finish
Cole Custer: Rinnai 250 results
Enfinger: Active Pest Control 200 results
Reed crosses the finish line 18th at Atlanta
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rahm T3 in WGC debut; third top 5 of season
Fleetwood career-TOUR-best 2nd in Mexico
World No. 1 D. Johnson wins WGC-Mexico by 1
Ross Fisher clubhouse leader w/ 9-birdie 65
Burmester powers to first European Tour win
Mickelson 2 back after all-over-the-yard 68
McIlroy two back; gives up lead w/ 70 in R3
Dustin Johnson 1 back; chasing 4th WGC title
Ace buoys Thomas to 1-shot lead at WGC-Mexico
Spieth, bogey-free 63 on Moving Day at WGC
Jamieson enters Tshwane finale with a co-lead
Bjork co-leading after 54 at the Tshwane Open
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Feldman hearing top-five '18 buzz for Barkley
Bowser leaps toward stars w/ 37.5-inch vert.
Willis burns through 40 in 4.53 seconds
NFL exec says Garrett looks like 'job saver'
Teez Tabor: I'm the best player in the draft
Raekwon McMillan clocks 4.61 seconds
Turpin (academics) not playing this spring
Foster invites teams to meet on March 7
Cook's Combine numbers confound Brugler
Report: 'Many' teams grade Westbrook as UDFA
Jonathan Allen can't crack five seconds in 40
MSU RB Scott hints he may turn pro next year
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Zlatan could face a violent conduct charge
Aguero grabs goal to start double gameweek
Rangel on standby after Naughton limps off
Sunderland loses ground in race for survival
Kane brace keeps Spurs hot at home, 3-2
Lukaku finds the net again but Toffees tumble
Full-back injured as Palace win on the road
City boosted by Kompany, Kolarov return
Concern over Martins Indi knee injury
Welbeck scores but Arsenal lose 3-1 at Anfiel
Sadio Mane the difference as Liverpool win
Albion struggle going forward in 2-0 loss
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Cody Allen
(R)
Joseph Colon
(R)
Nick Goody
(R)
Francisco Mejia
(C)
Jose Ramirez
(3B)
Abraham Almonte
(OF)
Ben Copeland
(OF)
Brandon Guyer
(OF)
Ryan Merritt
(S)
Daniel Robertson
(OF)
Cody Anderson
(S)
Coco Crisp
(OF)
Austin Jackson
(OF)
Andrew Miller
(R)
James Russell
(R)
Shawn Armstrong
(R)
Kyle Crockett
(R)
Jason Kipnis
(2B)
Hoby Milner
(S)
Danny Salazar
(S)
Travis Banwart
(S)
Steve Delabar
(R)
Corey Kluber
(S)
Adam Moore
(C)
Carlos Santana
(1B)
Trevor Bauer
(S)
Scott Downs
(R)
Erik Kratz
(C)
Tyler Naquin
(OF)
Chris Seddon
(R)
Michael Brantley
(OF)
Edwin Encarnacion
(1B)
Francisco Lindor
(SS)
Chris Narveson
(R)
Bryan Shaw
(R)
Marlon Byrd
(OF)
Edwin Escobar
(R)
Boone Logan
(R)
Tyler Olson
(R)
Josh Tomlin
(S)
Carlos Carrasco
(S)
Carlos Frias
(S)
Jeff Manship
(R)
Dan Otero
(R)
Juan Uribe
(3B)
Lonnie Chisenhall
(OF)
Perci Garner
(R)
Josh Martin
(S)
Roberto Perez
(C)
Chris Wallace
(C)
Mike Clevinger
(S)
Yan Gomes
(C)
Michael Martinez
(OF)
Adam Plutko
(S)
Casey Weathers
(R)
Chris Colabello
(1B)
Erik Gonzalez
(SS)
Zach McAllister
(R)
Guillermo Quiroz
(C)
Robert Whitenack
(S)
Francisco Lindor | Shortstop | #12
Team:
Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 11/14/1993
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 190
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (8) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Francisco Lindor went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored Sunday in the Indians' 8-2 Cactus League victory over the Padres.
Lindor smacked RBI doubles in the first and second off San Diego starter Clayton Richard, who was charged with six earned runs in his short outing. Lindor carries massive fantasy upside into the 2017 season as a 22-year-old shortstop with a .306/.356/.454 batting line, 27 home runs, and 31 stolen bases through his first 257 major league games.
Mar 5 - 5:50 PM
Francisco Lindor was named as the 2016 winner of the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award in the American League.
The award, now in its sixth year, recognizes the top defender of all the Gold Glove winners in each league. This is done by combining votes based on the adjusted SABR Defensive Index as well as fan voting. The 22-year-old shortstop is the youngest player to ever receive the award.
Sat, Nov 12, 2016 08:46:00 AM
Source:
MLB.com
Francisco Lindor went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in the Indians win over the Blue Jays Saturday in Game 2 of the ALCS.
Fueled by his mom’s homemade lasagna, Lindor has had a postseason for the ages. One night after tallying a game-winning two-run homer, Lindor was back at it with two hits including an RBI single that broke a 1-1 tie in the third inning. He also made a fine defensive play to rob Jose Bautista of a base hit. The 22-year-old has hit .500 with three RBI over his last three games. The Indians are now two wins away from reaching the World Series. They haven’t been there since 1997.
Sat, Oct 15, 2016 07:23:00 PM
Francisco Lindor blasted a two-run homer in the sixth inning on Friday, powering the Indians to a 2-0 victory over the Blue Jays in Game 1 of the ALCS.
In what had been an exceptional pitcher's duel between Corey Kluber and Marco Estrada, Lindor finally broke through with a towering two-run drive to right field that plated Jason Kipnis who had drawn a one-out walk. Lindor also singled in the contest, finishing the night 2-for-4. He's hitting .313/.313/.750 with a pair of long balls and three RBI through his first four postseason games. With his home run, Lindor became the second youngest player (Derek Jeter) to homer in the history of the ALCS.
Fri, Oct 14, 2016 10:59:00 PM
Lindor hits pair of RBI doubles versus Padres
Mar 5 - 5:50 PM
Francisco Lindor wins AL Platinum Glove
Sat, Nov 12, 2016 08:46:00 AM
Lindor powers Indians to 2-0 lead in ALCS
Sat, Oct 15, 2016 07:23:00 PM
Lindor blasts two-run homer to beat Blue Jays
Fri, Oct 14, 2016 10:59:00 PM
More Francisco Lindor Player News
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
158
604
182
30
3
15
78
99
57
88
19
5
.301
.358
.435
.794
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
155
0
0
1
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yan Gomes
2
Roberto Perez
3
Francisco Mejia
4
Guillermo Quiroz
5
Erik Kratz
1B
1
Edwin Encarnacion
2
Chris Colabello
2B
1
Jason Kipnis
Sidelined
Indians manager Terry Francona said Friday that it will likely be another week before Jason Kipnis (shoulder) is able to make his Cactus League debut.
Kipnis, who is dealing with a strained rotator cuff in his right shoulder, will only be able to DH initially. It will be another 4-5 days after that before he's cleared to play second base. The Indians are taking every possible precaution here, but it still sounds like Kipnis should be ready for Opening Day.
Mar 4
SS
1
Francisco Lindor
3B
1
Jose Ramirez
2
Erik Gonzalez
LF
1
Michael Brantley
Sidelined
Michael Brantley's (shoulder) next step is to hit in simulated games.
Brantley took live batting practice for a second consecutive day on Saturday. There is no firm date for when he'll begin playing in simulated games, and he would presumably have to play in at least a couple before being cleared for his Cactus League debut. The Indians are hoping Brantley is ready to go on Opening Day, but nothing can be considered a given for him at this point.
Mar 5
2
Michael Martinez
CF
1
Tyler Naquin
2
Austin Jackson
3
Abraham Almonte
RF
1
Lonnie Chisenhall
2
Brandon Guyer
3
Daniel Robertson
DH
1
Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Corey Kluber
2
Carlos Carrasco
3
Danny Salazar
4
Josh Tomlin
5
Trevor Bauer
6
Mike Clevinger
7
Ryan Merritt
8
Cody Anderson
Sidelined
Cody Anderson underwent an arthroscopic debridement of his right elbow on Wednesday.
Anderson is expected to begin throwing in eight weeks and should be fine for the start of spring training next February, though he'll face an uphill battle for an Opening Day roster spot after registering a rough 6.68 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 60 2/3 innings (nine starts, 10 relief appearances) for the Indians in 2016. Maybe the elbow was to blame.
Nov 10
9
Travis Banwart
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Cody Allen
2
Andrew Miller
3
Bryan Shaw
4
Zach McAllister
5
Dan Otero
6
Boone Logan
7
Hoby Milner
8
Carlos Frias
9
Nick Goody
10
Kyle Crockett
11
Joseph Colon
12
Adam Plutko
13
Perci Garner
14
Shawn Armstrong
