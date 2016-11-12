Player Page

Francisco Lindor | Shortstop | #12

Team: Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:  (23) / 11/14/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 190
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (8) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Francisco Lindor went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored Sunday in the Indians' 8-2 Cactus League victory over the Padres.
Lindor smacked RBI doubles in the first and second off San Diego starter Clayton Richard, who was charged with six earned runs in his short outing. Lindor carries massive fantasy upside into the 2017 season as a 22-year-old shortstop with a .306/.356/.454 batting line, 27 home runs, and 31 stolen bases through his first 257 major league games. Mar 5 - 5:50 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1586041823031578995788195.301.358.435.794
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000155001
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yan Gomes
2Roberto Perez
3Francisco Mejia
4Guillermo Quiroz
5Erik Kratz
1B1Edwin Encarnacion
2Chris Colabello
2B1Jason Kipnis
SS1Francisco Lindor
3B1Jose Ramirez
2Erik Gonzalez
LF1Michael Brantley
2Michael Martinez
CF1Tyler Naquin
2Austin Jackson
3Abraham Almonte
RF1Lonnie Chisenhall
2Brandon Guyer
3Daniel Robertson
DH1Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Corey Kluber
2Carlos Carrasco
3Danny Salazar
4Josh Tomlin
5Trevor Bauer
6Mike Clevinger
7Ryan Merritt
8Cody Anderson
9Travis Banwart
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Cody Allen
2Andrew Miller
3Bryan Shaw
4Zach McAllister
5Dan Otero
6Boone Logan
7Hoby Milner
8Carlos Frias
9Nick Goody
10Kyle Crockett
11Joseph Colon
12Adam Plutko
13Perci Garner
14Shawn Armstrong
 

 