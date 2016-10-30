Trevor Bauer | Starting Pitcher | #47 Team: Cleveland Indians Age / DOB: (25) / 1/17/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 200 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: UCLA Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (3) / ARZ Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $3.55 million, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Indians and RHP Trevor Bauer avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.55 million contract. A nice payout for a first-year arbitration player. Bauer, who turns 26 years old next week, registered a 4.26 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, and 168/70 K/BB ratio in 190 innings last summer for the American League-champion Indians. He had a 5.27 ERA in 13 2/3 innings during the playoffs. The right-hander is locked into a rotation spot for 2017. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

Trevor Bauer failed to make it out of the fifth inning in Sunday's loss to the Cubs in Game 5 of the World Series, allowing three runs on six hits over four innings. Bauer became the first hurler in history to pitch fewer than five innings in four starts in a single postseason. He looked dominant through the first three innings, racking up five strikeouts and allowing nothing but a single to Addison Russell. The tide turned in the fourth though, when Kris Bryant tied the game with a line-drive homer to left field. Anthony Rizzo followed with a double, Ben Zobrist singled and Addison Russell knocked in another with an infield hit. Bauer battled back to fan Jason Heyward, but then allowed a bunt single to Javier Baez and a sacrifice fly to David Ross to complete the damage against him. He owns a troublesome 5.54 ERA and 1.69 WHIP over his 13 innings in the postseason.

Indians manager Terry Francona announced Friday that Trevor Bauer will start Game 5 of the World Series against the Cubs. The Tribe had already announced that Corey Kluber would work on short rest in Game 4. Bauer labored in his Game 2 loss, throwing 87 pitches in just 3 2/3 innings. Danny Salazar worked in relief of him in Game 5 and should also be available for Game 5 should Bauer struggle again. Source: Paul Hoynes on Twitter