Austin Adams
(R)
Lonnie Chisenhall
(OF)
Yan Gomes
(C)
Francisco Mejia
(C)
Daniel Robertson
(OF)
Jesus Aguilar
(1B)
Mike Clevinger
(S)
Erik Gonzalez
(SS)
Ryan Merritt
(S)
Danny Salazar
(S)
Cody Allen
(R)
Chris Colabello
(1B)
Nick Goody
(R)
Andrew Miller
(R)
Carlos Santana
(DH)
Abraham Almonte
(OF)
Joseph Colon
(R)
Brandon Guyer
(OF)
Hoby Milner
(S)
Chris Seddon
(R)
Cody Anderson
(S)
Ben Copeland
(OF)
Jason Kipnis
(2B)
Mike Napoli
(1B)
Bryan Shaw
(R)
Shawn Armstrong
(R)
Coco Crisp
(OF)
Corey Kluber
(S)
Tyler Naquin
(OF)
Josh Tomlin
(S)
Trevor Bauer
(S)
Kyle Crockett
(R)
Erik Kratz
(C)
Dan Otero
(R)
Juan Uribe
(3B)
Michael Brantley
(OF)
Scott Downs
(R)
Francisco Lindor
(SS)
Roberto Perez
(C)
Chris Wallace
(C)
Marlon Byrd
(OF)
Edwin Encarnacion
(DH)
Jeff Manship
(R)
Adam Plutko
(S)
Casey Weathers
(R)
Carlos Carrasco
(S)
Edwin Escobar
(R)
Michael Martinez
(OF)
Guillermo Quiroz
(C)
Robert Whitenack
(S)
Joba Chamberlain
(R)
Perci Garner
(R)
Zach McAllister
(R)
Jose Ramirez
(3B)
Trevor Bauer | Starting Pitcher | #47
Team:
Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 1/17/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
UCLA
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (3) / ARZ
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $3.55 million, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Indians and RHP Trevor Bauer avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.55 million contract.
A nice payout for a first-year arbitration player. Bauer, who turns 26 years old next week, registered a 4.26 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, and 168/70 K/BB ratio in 190 innings last summer for the American League-champion Indians. He had a 5.27 ERA in 13 2/3 innings during the playoffs. The right-hander is locked into a rotation spot for 2017.
Jan 12 - 3:57 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Trevor Bauer failed to make it out of the fifth inning in Sunday's loss to the Cubs in Game 5 of the World Series, allowing three runs on six hits over four innings.
Bauer became the first hurler in history to pitch fewer than five innings in four starts in a single postseason. He looked dominant through the first three innings, racking up five strikeouts and allowing nothing but a single to Addison Russell. The tide turned in the fourth though, when Kris Bryant tied the game with a line-drive homer to left field. Anthony Rizzo followed with a double, Ben Zobrist singled and Addison Russell knocked in another with an infield hit. Bauer battled back to fan Jason Heyward, but then allowed a bunt single to Javier Baez and a sacrifice fly to David Ross to complete the damage against him. He owns a troublesome 5.54 ERA and 1.69 WHIP over his 13 innings in the postseason.
Sun, Oct 30, 2016 11:45:00 PM
Indians manager Terry Francona announced Friday that Trevor Bauer will start Game 5 of the World Series against the Cubs.
The Tribe had already announced that Corey Kluber would work on short rest in Game 4. Bauer labored in his Game 2 loss, throwing 87 pitches in just 3 2/3 innings. Danny Salazar worked in relief of him in Game 5 and should also be available for Game 5 should Bauer struggle again.
Fri, Oct 28, 2016 06:41:00 PM
Source:
Paul Hoynes on Twitter
Trevor Bauer failed to provide length in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Cubs in Game 2 of the World Series, allowing two runs on six hits over 3 2/3 innings.
Bauer surrendered an RBI double to Anthony Rizzo in the first inning and later coughed up an RBI single to Kyle Schwarber in the third, but his issue was less surrendering hits and more simple inefficiency. He had already thrown 51 pitches by the time he finished off the Cubs in the top of the second inning. He would end his 3 2/3 frames having thrown 87 pitches (53 strikes). For the evening as a whole, Bauer struck out two and walked two. On the more positive side of the ledger, Bauer's lacerated right pinkie -- which forced him to exit early in Game 3 of the ALCS -- did not outwardly cause him issue. The 25-year-old right-hander is scheduled to start Game 5 on three days' rest this coming Sunday.
Wed, Oct 26, 2016 11:14:00 PM
Indians, Bauer avoid arb with a $3.55M deal
Jan 12 - 3:57 PM
Bauer can't last five innings in Game 5 loss
Sun, Oct 30, 2016 11:45:00 PM
Trevor Bauer will start Game 5 for Indians
Fri, Oct 28, 2016 06:41:00 PM
Pitch count undermines Bauer in Game 2 loss
Wed, Oct 26, 2016 11:14:00 PM
More Trevor Bauer Player News
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
CLE
35
28
12
8
0
0
190
179
96
90
70
168
1
0
4.26
1.31
Trevor Bauer's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Trevor Bauer's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Trevor Bauer's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Trevor Bauer's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yan Gomes
2
Roberto Perez
3
Francisco Mejia
4
Guillermo Quiroz
5
Erik Kratz
1B
1
Edwin Encarnacion
2
Chris Colabello
3
Jesus Aguilar
2B
1
Jason Kipnis
SS
1
Francisco Lindor
3B
1
Jose Ramirez
2
Erik Gonzalez
LF
1
Michael Brantley
Sidelined
Michael Brantley (shoulder) began some non-contact swinging last week.
As scheduled. Brantley has undergone three surgeries on his right shoulder over the last calendar year and appeared in only 11 games for the Indians in 2016, but the hope is he'll be somewhere close to 100 percent leading into the start of spring training in February. Brantley remains a risky draft-day gamble in fantasy leagues for 2017.
Jan 3
2
Michael Martinez
CF
1
Tyler Naquin
2
Abraham Almonte
RF
1
Lonnie Chisenhall
2
Brandon Guyer
3
Daniel Robertson
DH
1
Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Corey Kluber
2
Carlos Carrasco
3
Danny Salazar
4
Josh Tomlin
5
Trevor Bauer
6
Mike Clevinger
7
Cody Anderson
Sidelined
Cody Anderson underwent an arthroscopic debridement of his right elbow on Wednesday.
Anderson is expected to begin throwing in eight weeks and should be fine for the start of spring training next February, though he'll face an uphill battle for an Opening Day roster spot after registering a rough 6.68 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 60 2/3 innings (nine starts, 10 relief appearances) for the Indians in 2016. Maybe the elbow was to blame.
Nov 10
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Cody Allen
2
Andrew Miller
3
Bryan Shaw
4
Zach McAllister
5
Dan Otero
6
Kyle Crockett
7
Joseph Colon
8
Austin Adams
9
Nick Goody
10
Adam Plutko
11
Hoby Milner
12
Shawn Armstrong
13
Perci Garner
