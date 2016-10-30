Player Page

Trevor Bauer | Starting Pitcher | #47

Team: Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:  (25) / 1/17/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: UCLA
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (3) / ARZ
Contract: view contract details
Indians and RHP Trevor Bauer avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.55 million contract.
A nice payout for a first-year arbitration player. Bauer, who turns 26 years old next week, registered a 4.26 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, and 168/70 K/BB ratio in 190 innings last summer for the American League-champion Indians. He had a 5.27 ERA in 13 2/3 innings during the playoffs. The right-hander is locked into a rotation spot for 2017. Jan 12 - 3:57 PM
Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
CLE352812800190179969070168104.261.31
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yan Gomes
2Roberto Perez
3Francisco Mejia
4Guillermo Quiroz
5Erik Kratz
1B1Edwin Encarnacion
2Chris Colabello
3Jesus Aguilar
2B1Jason Kipnis
SS1Francisco Lindor
3B1Jose Ramirez
2Erik Gonzalez
LF1Michael Brantley
2Michael Martinez
CF1Tyler Naquin
2Abraham Almonte
RF1Lonnie Chisenhall
2Brandon Guyer
3Daniel Robertson
DH1Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Corey Kluber
2Carlos Carrasco
3Danny Salazar
4Josh Tomlin
5Trevor Bauer
6Mike Clevinger
7Cody Anderson
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Cody Allen
2Andrew Miller
3Bryan Shaw
4Zach McAllister
5Dan Otero
6Kyle Crockett
7Joseph Colon
8Austin Adams
9Nick Goody
10Adam Plutko
11Hoby Milner
12Shawn Armstrong
13Perci Garner
 

 