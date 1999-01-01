Leonys Martin | Outfielder | #12

Martin was off to a brutal .111/.172/.130 start this season, but it's a surprise that the Mariners are cutting him loose given his plus defense and ability to steal bases and offer a little pop when he's right. He could clear waivers given his $4.85 million salary, but Martin won't be out of a job long. The Tigers are an obvious fit. Jarrod Dyson will slide over to handle center field now, with the Mariners likely going with a combination of Guillermo Heredia, Taylor Motter and Danny Valencia in left.

Leonys Martin went 0-for-4 and struck out twice in Monday's loss to the Astros.

The Mariners should be sitting either Martin or Jarrod Dyson against left-handers in favor of Guillermo Heredia, but they had both in there against Dallas Keuchel tonight, perhaps to give them the honor of starting on Opening Day. Most likely, Dyson will do more sitting versus southpaws than Martin. Both would be platoon players on an ideal roster, but there's no way the Mariners can make that work while carrying 13 pitchers.