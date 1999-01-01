Player Page

Leonys Martin | Outfielder | #12

Team: Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:  (29) / 3/6/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 200
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2011 / UDFA / TEX
Contract: view contract details
Mariners designated OF Leonys Martin for assignment.
Martin was off to a brutal .111/.172/.130 start this season, but it's a surprise that the Mariners are cutting him loose given his plus defense and ability to steal bases and offer a little pop when he's right. He could clear waivers given his $4.85 million salary, but Martin won't be out of a job long. The Tigers are an obvious fit. Jarrod Dyson will slide over to handle center field now, with the Mariners likely going with a combination of Guillermo Heredia, Taylor Motter and Danny Valencia in left. Apr 23 - 1:11 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
155461000531441.111.172.130.302
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700000140
2016000001430
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 20@ OAK13000001100000.000.250.000
Apr 19MIA14000001110000.000.200.000
Apr 18MIA11000000000000.000.000.000
Apr 17MIA14100001011000.250.250.250
Apr 16TEX13100001001010.333.500.333
Apr 15TEX13110000000000.333.333.667
Apr 12HOU14000000020000.000.000.000
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Mike Zunino
2Carlos Ruiz
1B1Daniel Vogelbach
2Danny Valencia
2B1Robinson Cano
SS1Jean Segura
2Shawn O'Malley
3Mike Freeman
3B1Kyle Seager
LF1Guillermo Heredia
2Taylor Motter
CF1Jarrod Dyson
2Guillermo Heredia
RF1Mitch Haniger
DH1Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Felix Hernandez
2Hisashi Iwakuma
3James Paxton
4Drew Smyly
5Yovani Gallardo
6Ariel Miranda
7Robert Whalen
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Edwin Diaz
2Steve Cishek
3Nick Vincent
4Evan Scribner
5Marc Rzepczynski
6James Pazos
7Evan Marshall
8Tony Zych
9Shae Simmons
10Chris Heston
 

 