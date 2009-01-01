Aaron Altherr | Outfielder | #23 Team: Philadelphia Phillies Age / DOB: (26) / 1/14/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 219 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 9 (0) / PHI Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $538,500, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Aaron Altherr blasted a game-tying three-run homer in the eighth inning of Sunday's victory over the Nationals. The Phillies would have never forced extra innings and had a chance to win had it not been for Altherr's heroics off of Matt Albers in the eighth. He only came to the plate twice on Sunday, walking in his other at-bat. Altherr is now hitting an impressive .338/.427/.631 with four homers and 14 RBI on the season.

Updating an earlier report, Aaron Altherr is dealing with stiffness in his left wrist. Altherr hurt himself laying out for a ball in left field on Friday night. He's feeling a little sore but shouldn't miss more than a day or two. Brock Stassi will fill in for him Saturday against the Nationals. Source: Todd Zolecki on Twitter

Aaron Altherr is not in the Phillies' starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals. Just a regular day of rest it appears for the hot-hitting outfielder. Brock Stassi is starting in left field and batting second for the Phillies against A.J. Cole and the Nats on Saturday. Source: Philadelphia Phillies on Twitter