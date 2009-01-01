Aaron Altherr | Outfielder | #23

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Scott Feldman tosses complete game shutout
Jose Altuve socks three-run homer in victory
Altherr blasts game-tying three-run homer
Sandy Leon homers twice in rout of Twins
Pham goes 4-for-5 with two HRs versus ATL
Thames hits RBI double, 12th HR vs. Pirates
Brach nets seventh save against White Sox
Osuna earns fourth save as Jays down Rays
Stanton slugs two homers, Marlins rout Mets
Michael Brantley exits game with ankle sprain
Martin Prado aggravates hamstring injury
Report: Harvey didn't show up to park Sat.
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Buccaneers pass on Riley Cooper after tryout
49ers cut WR KD Cannon after rookie minicamp
Bengals sign No. 9 overall pick John Ross
Bruce Allen: 'No decision' on general manager
Brandon Marshall plans to play two more years
Bills interviewing Eagles' Trey Brown for GM
Julius Thomas can add '10, 12 touchdowns'
49ers' Aaron Lynch reports 20 lbs overweight
Jay Cutler insists retirement is 'permanent'
Tavon Austin (wrist surgery) out for OTAs
Mike Zimmer declines to name a starting RB
Rams want Tavon to be more DeSean Jackson-ish
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
LeBron James powers Cavs to Game 4 win
DeMar DeRozan scores 22 points in Game 4 loss
Amir Johnson starting, Green to the bench
P.J. Tucker starting, Powell to the bench
Kyle Lowry (ankle) ruled out for Game 4
KD Is Still Not Nice: Durant explodes for 38
Rudy Gobert goes for 21 and 15 in loss to GSW
Shelvin Mack plays 37 minutes in start
Boris Diaw listed as starter over Joe Johnson
Draymond Green (knee) will play in Game 3
George Hill will not play on Saturday night
Bojan Bogdanovic likely to get more minutes?
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Alexander Steen played through a broken foot
Pekka Rinne, Preds head to WCF for first time
Alexander Steen draws back into Blues' lineup
Andrej Sekera out for rest of second round
Ovechkin scores, Caps take down Pens in GM 5
Erik Karlsson picks up 3 assists in GM 5 win
Conor Sheary (concussion) will play in GM 5
Sidney Crosby (concussion) returns for GM 5
Kyle Turris scores OT winner vs. NYR in GM 5
Erik Karlsson (lower body) will play in GM 5
Sidney Crosby is a game-time decision on Sat
Conor Sheary is a game-time decision on Sat
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
5th-place Kasey Kahne snaps 7-race streak
Aric Almirola fourth in Geico 500
Kyle Busch fades to 3rd on last lap
Jamie McMurray survives wild ‘Dega in 2nd
Stenhouse wins Geico 500 for career-first
Allmendinger triggers 17-car Big One at Dega
Jeff Green: Spark Energy 300 results
Ben Kennedy: Spark Energy 300 results
Vinnie Miller: So. Boston Twin-100s results
Peyton Sellers: So. Boston Twin-100s results
Burton holds off Gilliland for So.Boston win
Justin Haley wins ARCA race in Talladega
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rahm settles for solo 4th after 1-under 71
Perez T2 at WFC; his third podium of season
Birdie-birdie finish lifts Harman to 2nd win
Dustin Johnson posts -9; day-tying-low 67
Kaufman puts -7 on the board with 4-under 68
Denmark defeats Australia, wins GolfSixes
Paratore helps Italy makes the semi-finals
F. Molinari gives up lead; second straight 72
Sponsor invite Noren in final group on Sunday
Rahm heads to finale 1 back after 69 in R3
MDF jettisons five @ Wells Fargo Championship
Reed posts 8-under target w/ third-round 67
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Gus Malzahn believes Auburn a title contender
SC's Samuel, Moore cleared in fight probe
Tennessee WR Smith charged with assault
Florida could be out of running for Zaire
Insider: Josh Allen could be No. 1 in 2018
Fleck: We're going to get WR Still the ball
'Last Chance U' star RB Law leaves UAB
T McGlinchey received Rd. 1 grade from NFL
UCF extends HC Frost through 2021 season
Former No. 3 MLB pick Tate joins Arizona
Rawleigh Williams (neck) future uncertain
Horns shift Jefferson to natural OLB position
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Welbeck scores to take down former club
Forster penalty save earns Saints a point
Milner spot kick miss sees Reds drop points
Foxes shine in convincing win over Watford
Watford unable to break slump at Leicester
Everton beaten by inspired Swansea City
Rondon ends drought but Baggies drop points
Defoe breaks scoring duck in win
Silva handed first home loss at Hull
Vokes brace brings Burnley to magic number
Cherries and Potters play out 2-2 draw
KdB with big day as City clobber Palace, 5-0
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Aaron Altherr
(OF)
Jerad Eickhoff
(S)
Cesar Hernandez
(2B)
Daniel Nava
(OF)
Cameron Rupp
(C)
Joaquin Benoit
(R)
Maikel Franco
(3B)
Odubel Herrera
(OF)
Drew Naylor
(S)
Rusty Ryal
(1B)
Chad Billingsley
(S)
Austin Gallagher
(3B)
Frank Herrmann
(R)
Hector Neris
(R)
Dane Sardinha
(C)
Andres Blanco
(1B)
Freddy Galvis
(SS)
Cedric Hunter
(OF)
Pat Neshek
(R)
Michael Saunders
(OF)
Clay Buchholz
(S)
Jeanmar Gomez
(R)
Stefan Jarrin
(2B)
Aaron Nola
(S)
Brian Schneider
(C)
Sean Burnett
(R)
Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez
(S)
Tommy Joseph
(1B)
Xavier Paul
(OF)
Brock Stassi
(1B)
Zach Collier
(OF)
Aaron Harang
(S)
Howie Kendrick
(OF)
Nick Pivetta
(S)
Michael Stutes
(R)
Juan Cruz
(R)
Matt Harrison
(S)
Andrew Knapp
(C)
Edubray Ramos
(R)
Jake Thompson
(R)
Zach Eflin
(S)
Jeremy Hellickson
(S)
Mark Leiter
(R)
Joely Rodriguez
(R)
Vince Velasquez
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Aaron Altherr | Outfielder | #23
Team:
Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 1/14/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 219
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 9 (0) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $538,500, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Aaron Altherr blasted a game-tying three-run homer in the eighth inning of Sunday's victory over the Nationals.
The Phillies would have never forced extra innings and had a chance to win had it not been for Altherr's heroics off of Matt Albers in the eighth. He only came to the plate twice on Sunday, walking in his other at-bat. Altherr is now hitting an impressive .338/.427/.631 with four homers and 14 RBI on the season.
May 7 - 6:37 PM
Updating an earlier report, Aaron Altherr is dealing with stiffness in his left wrist.
Altherr hurt himself laying out for a ball in left field on Friday night. He's feeling a little sore but shouldn't miss more than a day or two. Brock Stassi will fill in for him Saturday against the Nationals.
May 6 - 5:06 PM
Source:
Todd Zolecki on Twitter
Aaron Altherr is not in the Phillies' starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals.
Just a regular day of rest it appears for the hot-hitting outfielder. Brock Stassi is starting in left field and batting second for the Phillies against A.J. Cole and the Nats on Saturday.
May 6 - 2:41 PM
Source:
Philadelphia Phillies on Twitter
Aaron Altherr went 2-for-3 with a homer off the Cubs' Jon Lester and a walk in Tuesday's loss.
At this point, there just wouldn't seem to be any way that the Phillies can take Altherr out of the lineup when Howie Kendrick returns. Maybe that means using Kendrick or Michael Saunders at first base over Tommy Joseph, but regardless, Altherr needs to play.
May 3 - 12:25 AM
Altherr blasts game-tying three-run homer
May 7 - 6:37 PM
Aaron Altherr nursing a wrist injury
May 6 - 5:06 PM
Aaron Altherr not in Phillies lineup Saturday
May 6 - 2:41 PM
Aaron Altherr hits third homer
May 3 - 12:25 AM
More Aaron Altherr Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Bellinger
LA
(3077)
2
R. Braun
MLW
(2693)
3
N. Syndergaard
NYM
(2643)
4
Z. Britton
BAL
(2580)
5
A. Judge
NYY
(2469)
6
J. Donaldson
TOR
(2466)
7
M. Trout
LAA
(2389)
8
B. Harper
WAS
(2347)
9
J. Ellsbury
NYY
(2232)
10
A. Beltre
TEX
(2169)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Phillies Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
1
1
1.000
1
3
0
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
22
64
21
7
0
3
11
15
8
20
3
1
.328
.411
.578
.989
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
22
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
57
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 7
WAS
1
1
1
0
0
1
3
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
4.000
May 5
WAS
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
1
1
2
0
0
0
0
.250
.400
.250
May 4
@ CHC
1
5
2
0
0
0
1
0
2
2
1
0
0
0
.400
.571
.400
May 3
@ CHC
1
4
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.500
May 2
@ CHC
1
3
2
0
0
1
1
1
1
1
0
1
0
0
.667
.750
1.667
May 1
@ CHC
1
4
2
2
0
0
3
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.600
1.000
Apr 30
@ LA
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Cameron Rupp
2
Andrew Knapp
1B
1
Tommy Joseph
2
Brock Stassi
2B
1
Cesar Hernandez
SS
1
Freddy Galvis
3B
1
Maikel Franco
2
Andres Blanco
LF
1
Howie Kendrick
10-Day DL
There's no timetable for when Howie Kendrick (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment.
Kendrick's oblique is improving, but he's not game-ready yet. Aaron Altherr has been doing quite well as a fill-in.
May 5
2
Daniel Nava
CF
1
Odubel Herrera
RF
1
Michael Saunders
2
Aaron Altherr
Sidelined
Aaron Altherr blasted a game-tying three-run homer in the eighth inning of Sunday's victory over the Nationals.
The Phillies would have never forced extra innings and had a chance to win had it not been for Altherr's heroics off of Matt Albers in the eighth. He only came to the plate twice on Sunday, walking in his other at-bat. Altherr is now hitting an impressive .338/.427/.631 with four homers and 14 RBI on the season.
May 7
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jeremy Hellickson
2
Aaron Nola
10-Day DL
An MRI on Aaron Nola's lower back came back negative.
Nola hasn't recovered as hoped after a couple throwing sessions since going on the disabled list with a lower back strain. There's nothing structurally wrong, though, and Nola will throw another bullpen session this weekend. While this is certainly good news, his timetable is up in the air.
May 5
3
Jerad Eickhoff
4
Vince Velasquez
5
Zach Eflin
6
Clay Buchholz
60-Day DL
Clay Buchholz (arm) said he hopes to pitch in September.
Buchholz recently underwent surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon and is expected to miss 4-6 months. The right-hander felt so bad about getting hurt that he actually apologized to his teammates. The 32-year-old is headed for free agency at the end of this year and probably won't get a warm welcome on the open market.
Apr 26
7
Nick Pivetta
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Hector Neris
2
Joaquin Benoit
3
Jeanmar Gomez
4
Pat Neshek
5
Edubray Ramos
6
Joely Rodriguez
7
Mark Leiter
8
Jake Thompson
Headlines
Binge on Yankees
May 7
Brad Johnson covers his top waiver wire targets for Monday May 8 including a widely available but confusing group of Yankees.
More MLB Columns
»
Binge on Yankees
May 7
»
Dose: A Starlin Is (Re)born
May 7
»
Week That Was: Noah's Argh
May 6
»
The Week Ahead: Velocity Blues
May 6
»
Dose: Here to Stay
May 6
»
Dose: Cubs Win in Extras
May 5
»
Podcast: Replacing Eaton
May 5
»
FanDuel MLB Pivots: Thursday
May 4
MLB Headlines
»
Scott Feldman tosses complete game shutout
»
Jose Altuve socks three-run homer in victory
»
Altherr blasts game-tying three-run homer
»
Sandy Leon homers twice in rout of Twins
»
Pham goes 4-for-5 with two HRs versus ATL
»
Thames hits RBI double, 12th HR vs. Pirates
»
Brach nets seventh save against White Sox
»
Osuna earns fourth save as Jays down Rays
»
Stanton slugs two homers, Marlins rout Mets
»
Michael Brantley exits game with ankle sprain
»
Martin Prado aggravates hamstring injury
»
Report: Harvey didn't show up to park Sat.
