Aaron Altherr | Outfielder | #23

Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:  (26) / 1/14/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 219
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 9 (0) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Aaron Altherr blasted a game-tying three-run homer in the eighth inning of Sunday's victory over the Nationals.
The Phillies would have never forced extra innings and had a chance to win had it not been for Altherr's heroics off of Matt Albers in the eighth. He only came to the plate twice on Sunday, walking in his other at-bat. Altherr is now hitting an impressive .338/.427/.631 with four homers and 14 RBI on the season. May 7 - 6:37 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final111.000130100010000
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
226421703111582031.328.411.578.989
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700000220
201600000570
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 7WAS111001311000001.0001.0004.000
May 5WAS14100001120000.250.400.250
May 4@ CHC15200010221000.400.571.400
May 3@ CHC14110001010000.250.250.500
May 2@ CHC13200111110100.667.7501.667
May 1@ CHC14220032100000.500.6001.000
Apr 30@ LA13000000010000.000.000.000
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Cameron Rupp
2Andrew Knapp
1B1Tommy Joseph
2Brock Stassi
2B1Cesar Hernandez
SS1Freddy Galvis
3B1Maikel Franco
2Andres Blanco
LF1Howie Kendrick
2Daniel Nava
CF1Odubel Herrera
RF1Michael Saunders
2Aaron Altherr
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jeremy Hellickson
2Aaron Nola
3Jerad Eickhoff
4Vince Velasquez
5Zach Eflin
6Clay Buchholz
7Nick Pivetta
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Hector Neris
2Joaquin Benoit
3Jeanmar Gomez
4Pat Neshek
5Edubray Ramos
6Joely Rodriguez
7Mark Leiter
8Jake Thompson
 

 