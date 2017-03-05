Tyler Thornburg | Relief Pitcher | #47

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
K-Rod (groin) to remain with Team Venezuela
Thornburg (dead arm) to throw off mound Wed
Carson Smith (elbow) throws light pen session
Josh Donaldson (calf) nearing spring debut?
Gregorius homers, plates five against Israel
Max Scherzer says he will be ready for season
Hardy (back) making spring debut on Monday
Danny Duffy dominates Canada in WBC victory
Ian Desmond diagnosed with left hand fracture
Segura plates three as DR outlasts Colombia
Ian Desmond leaves after getting hit by pitch
A.J. Pollock leaves game with groin tightness
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Boldin returning for 15th season
Giants expected to retain Shane Vereen
Report: Butler 'wants to make it work' w/Pats
Steelers next up for Dont'a Hightower
Teams have called Cowboys' 'bluff' on Romo?
Le'Veon has core muscle surgery, out 6 weeks
Report: Jets 'have been in touch' with Cutler
Report: Burkhead visiting Patriots on Monday
Report: Daniel expected to be released Monday
Falcons trying to get Dontari Poe to Atlanta
Dont'a Hightower visiting the Jets Monday
Homecoming: Foles headed back to Philly
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Nerlens Noel (left knee soreness) out Monday
Larry Sanders to spend time in the D-League?
Kaminsky (shoulder) goes through shootaround
Nicolas Batum (migraine) questionable Monday
Victor Oladipo says wrist is 'a lot better'
Nerlens Noel (knee) questionable Monday
Ivica Zubac has 10 & 6, four blocks in start
Jordan Clarkson scores career-high 30
Dario Saric scores career-high 29 pts vs. LAK
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot w/ career-high 18 pts
James Harden gets 38/11/10 in win vs. Cavs
Devin Booker's 28 points not enough vs. POR
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Mark Stone (lower body) is week-to-week
Nick Foligno (illness) is questionable Monday
Peter Budaj is expected to start Monday night
Jean-Francois Berube will start on Monday
John Gibson out again with LBI
Patrick Kane reaches 30-goal mark Sunday
Shattenkirk banned two games for charging
Antoine Vermette's suspension has ended
Hanzal returns to Minnesota due to illness
Kevin Shattenkirk to go before NHL Sunday
Carl Hagelin out for at least four weeks
Radulov to play against Oilers Sunday
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kasey Kahne holds onto 9th in points
Sadler eighth in Las Vegas, retains NXS lead
15th-place Erik Jones is top rookie at Vegas
William Byron: Boyd Gaming 300 results
Battery issue ruins Kurt Busch’s day
Cut tire sends Harvick home early from Vegas
Hemric: Big XFINITY points gain after Vegas
Wallace earns a gutsy 6th in Las Vegas
DNF for Matt Tifft in Las Vegas XFINITY event
Brennan Poole: Boyd Gaming 300 results
Dakoda Armstrong: Boyd Gaming 300 results
Custer: 11th at Vegas, 10th in NXS points
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rookie Bozzelli career-best T3 at the Valspar
Sponsor invite Cantlay career-best solo 2nd
Hadwin breaks through w/ 1-shot win @ Valspar
Rookie Bryan bags his third straight top 10
Finau (-11) w/ bogey-free 64; ties career low
OQer Mitchell vying for top 10 in TOUR debut
Stellar Chawrasia defense of Hero Indian Open
Chawrasia gains 54 hole Indian Open advantage
Herman chases 62 with second straight 71
Hadwin 4 clear at Valspar after bogey-free 67
Sponsor invite Cantlay (-10); clubhouse lead
Defender Schwartzel eight back heading to R4
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Wilson: Melifonwu to visit PIT, SEA and NO
Charles Harris climbs 16 spots in DJ's top 50
Report: Sidney Jones tore Achilles on pro day
Report: Cincy to host Joe Mixon for visit
Brandon Harris set to pay Tar Heels a visit
Dawgs WR Riley Ridley arrested for marijuana
LSU HC Orgeron to make $3.5 million annually
Horned Frogs land four-star S Atanza Vongor
Jordan Willis' Indy showing 'shocked' scouts
Baker Mayfield arrest dash-cam surfaces
Pauline: Jovon Robinson not at Auburn pro day
Jonathan Allen to meet with Bears, Jaguars
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Can strike settles tight affair at Anfield
Kane injury takes the shine off Spurs win
McCarthy to miss a few weeks
Leighton Baines leaves win with back injury
In-form King nets hat-trick in win over WHU
Lukaku continues breakout year in win
Niasse brace off bench steers Hull to 2-1 win
West Brom silent in loss to Everton
Swansea hit with injuries in 2-0 loss to Hull
Defensive worries begin to grow for Karanka
Matt Phillips misses out again vs Toffees
Jonny Evans likely to start again in Week 28
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Fernando Abad
(R)
Marco Hernandez
(2B)
Juan Carlos Linares
(OF)
Carlos Quentin
(OF)
Steve Selsky
(OF)
Matt Barnes
(R)
Matt Hoffman
(R)
Carlos Marmol
(R)
Hanley Ramirez
(1B)
Carson Smith
(R)
Andrew Benintendi
(OF)
Brock Holt
(OF)
Deven Marrero
(2B)
Noe Ramirez
(R)
Blake Swihart
(OF)
Mookie Betts
(OF)
Casey Janssen
(R)
Kyle Martin
(S)
Mike Rivera
(C)
Tyler Thornburg
(R)
Xander Bogaerts
(SS)
Brian Johnson
(S)
Justin Maxwell
(OF)
Eduardo Rodriguez
(S)
Andres Torres
(OF)
Brian Bogusevic
(OF)
Joe Kelly
(R)
Luke Montz
(C)
Henry Rodriguez
(2B)
Christian Vazquez
(C)
Jackie Bradley
(OF)
Kyle Kendrick
(S)
Mitch Moreland
(1B)
Robbie Ross
(R)
Hector Velazquez
(S)
Jesse Carlson
(R)
Craig Kimbrel
(R)
Henry Owens
(S)
Josh Rutledge
(3B)
Brandon Workman
(R)
Matt Dominguez
(3B)
Dan Kolb
(R)
Dustin Pedroia
(2B)
Chris Sale
(S)
Steven Wright
(S)
Roenis Elias
(S)
Bryan LaHair
(1B)
Drew Pomeranz
(S)
Pablo Sandoval
(3B)
Chris Young
(OF)
Ryan Harvey
(R)
Junior Lake
(OF)
Rick Porcello
(S)
Robby Scott
(R)
Luis Ysla
(S)
Heath Hembree
(R)
Sandy Leon
(C)
David Price
(S)
Tyler Thornburg | Relief Pitcher | #47
Team:
Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 9/29/1988
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 189
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Charleston Southern
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 3 (0) / MLW
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $2.05 million, 2018-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Tyler Thornburg (arm) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Wednesday.
Thornburg is working through a dead arm phase and hasn't thrown off a mound since March 1. He still has time to get properly prepared for the start of the 2017 regular season, but Wednesday's mound workout will have to go smoothly. The right-handed setup man put up a dominant 2.15 ERA with 90 strikeouts in 67 innings last season for Milwaukee.
Mar 13 - 11:34 AM
Source:
Brian MacPherson on Twitter
Tyler Thornburg (arm) hasn't thrown off a mound since March 1.
Thornburg has been going through a "dead arm" period. He had been slated to return to the mound Tuesday but wound up throwing on flat ground instead. It's obviously not ideal with Opening Day just over three weeks away, but Thornburg should ultimately be fine.
Mar 10 - 2:28 PM
Source:
Brian MacPherson on Twitter
Red Sox manager John Farrell announced Sunday that they will back off Tyler Thornburg for a bit as he's dealing with a dead arm period.
Thornburg told reporters on Saturday, "I've thrown a lot of pitches in both outings, so I'm taking a little bit of time off to just recover from that". The right-hander was supposed to appear in a game over the weekend which was changed to a side session and then pushed back until Tuesday. He has been tagged for nine runs (seven earned) on seven hits in just 1 1/3 innings this spring.
Mar 5 - 8:45 PM
Source:
Providence Journal
Tyler Thornburg had another ugly outing Wednesday, giving up four runs -- three earned -- in two-thirds of an inning against the Orioles.
It's too soon to panic here, but nervous Red Sox fans will already be starting to wonder if this is the team's latest colossal blunder in trading for relievers. Thornburg has given up nine runs -- seven earned -- over 1 1/3 innings in his two appearances. His velocity seems fine, but the fastball command obviously isn't there yet. Then again, he had a 10.24 ERA for Milwaukee last spring before turning in an excellent season out of the pen.
Mar 1 - 5:02 PM
Thornburg (dead arm) to throw off mound Wed
Mar 13 - 11:34 AM
Tyler Thornburg (arm) not throwing off mound
Mar 10 - 2:28 PM
Tyler Thornburg dealing with dead arm period
Mar 5 - 8:45 PM
Tyler Thornburg gets lit up by Orioles
Mar 1 - 5:02 PM
More Tyler Thornburg Player News
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
MLW
67
0
8
5
13
20
67
38
19
16
25
90
0
0
2.15
.94
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Sandy Leon
2
Blake Swihart
3
Christian Vazquez
1B
1
Mitch Moreland
2B
1
Dustin Pedroia
2
Josh Rutledge
3
Marco Hernandez
SS
1
Xander Bogaerts
2
Deven Marrero
3B
1
Pablo Sandoval
Sidelined
Pablo Sandoval went 2-for-4 and hit his first homer of the spring Sunday against the Phillies.
The two-run homer came off Aaron Nola. Sandoval is batting .370 with three extra-base hits through 26 at-bats, and there haven't been any complaints about his defense thus far. The Red Sox couldn't have hoped for anything more.
Mar 12
2
Brock Holt
3
Matt Dominguez
LF
1
Andrew Benintendi
2
Chris Young
3
Steve Selsky
4
Carlos Quentin
CF
1
Jackie Bradley
RF
1
Mookie Betts
Sidelined
Mookie Betts went 2-for-3 and hit his first homer Tuesday as the Red Sox topped the Nationals 5-3.
Betts and Hanley Ramirez hit back-to-back homers off Joe Ross in the first inning. Betts would have been starting alongisde Mike Trout and Bryce Harper in Team USA's ideal outfield this month, but like the others, he opted to skip the WBC. He's 8-for-16 in Red Sox camp.
Mar 7
2
Junior Lake
DH
1
Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Sale
2
David Price
Sidelined
David Price (elbow) made 25 throws into a net in a batting cage again on Sunday.
He could do it for a third straight day Monday unless trainers decide he should rest instead. Price looks to be a tad ahead of schedule as he works his way back from an elbow injury, but obviously he still has a long ways to go. He will begin the season on the disabled list.
Mar 12
3
Rick Porcello
4
Drew Pomeranz
Sidelined
Drew Pomeranz (elbow) has been cleared to make his Grapefruit League debut on Tuesday.
Pomeranz has been eased into action this spring after getting stem cell treatment on his left elbow last October. He will probably have a rotation spot if he's close to 100 percent when Opening Day arrives.
Mar 9
5
Steven Wright
Sidelined
Steven Wright (shoulder) is scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut on Monday.
The knuckleballer has been limited to side sessions and simulated work so far in Red Sox camp due to a shoulder injury that he initially suffered last August. If he is at full strength by the beginning of the 2017 regular season, Wright should have a spot in the Red Sox starting rotation.
Mar 9
6
Eduardo Rodriguez
7
Henry Owens
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Craig Kimbrel
2
Tyler Thornburg
Sidelined
Tyler Thornburg (arm) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Wednesday.
Thornburg is working through a dead arm phase and hasn't thrown off a mound since March 1. He still has time to get properly prepared for the start of the 2017 regular season, but Wednesday's mound workout will have to go smoothly. The right-handed setup man put up a dominant 2.15 ERA with 90 strikeouts in 67 innings last season for Milwaukee.
Mar 13
3
Joe Kelly
4
Robbie Ross
5
Fernando Abad
6
Matt Barnes
7
Carson Smith
Sidelined
Carson Smith (elbow) threw a light bullpen session Monday in Red Sox camp.
It was Smith's first time throwing off a mound since his Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery last May. He tossed 15-18 pitches and felt good. The young setup man should be a contributor for the Red Sox by midseason.
Mar 13
8
Heath Hembree
9
Robby Scott
10
Noe Ramirez
11
Brandon Workman
Sidelined
Brandon Workman (elbow) threw to hitters Monday.
Workman hasn't appeared in a major league game since 2014 due to elbow troubles, but he apparently looked sharp during Monday's workout in Red Sox camp. "I was excited. It was good to be back out there and have batters in the box and just be part of the regular stuff," Workman said. "I felt like it got there." The 28-year-old right-hander is trying to win a spot in the Boston bullpen.
Feb 20
12
Kyle Martin
13
Luis Ysla
