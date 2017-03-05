Tyler Thornburg | Relief Pitcher | #47 Team: Boston Red Sox Age / DOB: (28) / 9/29/1988 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 189 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Charleston Southern Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 3 (0) / MLW Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $2.05 million, 2018-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Tyler Thornburg (arm) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Wednesday. Thornburg is working through a dead arm phase and hasn't thrown off a mound since March 1. He still has time to get properly prepared for the start of the 2017 regular season, but Wednesday's mound workout will have to go smoothly. The right-handed setup man put up a dominant 2.15 ERA with 90 strikeouts in 67 innings last season for Milwaukee. Source: Brian MacPherson on Twitter

Tyler Thornburg (arm) hasn't thrown off a mound since March 1. Thornburg has been going through a "dead arm" period. He had been slated to return to the mound Tuesday but wound up throwing on flat ground instead. It's obviously not ideal with Opening Day just over three weeks away, but Thornburg should ultimately be fine. Source: Brian MacPherson on Twitter

Red Sox manager John Farrell announced Sunday that they will back off Tyler Thornburg for a bit as he's dealing with a dead arm period. Thornburg told reporters on Saturday, "I've thrown a lot of pitches in both outings, so I'm taking a little bit of time off to just recover from that". The right-hander was supposed to appear in a game over the weekend which was changed to a side session and then pushed back until Tuesday. He has been tagged for nine runs (seven earned) on seven hits in just 1 1/3 innings this spring. Source: Providence Journal