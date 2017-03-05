Player Page

Tyler Thornburg | Relief Pitcher | #47

Team: Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:  (28) / 9/29/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 189
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Charleston Southern
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 3 (0) / MLW
Contract: view contract details
Tyler Thornburg (arm) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Wednesday.
Thornburg is working through a dead arm phase and hasn't thrown off a mound since March 1. He still has time to get properly prepared for the start of the 2017 regular season, but Wednesday's mound workout will have to go smoothly. The right-handed setup man put up a dominant 2.15 ERA with 90 strikeouts in 67 innings last season for Milwaukee. Mar 13 - 11:34 AM
Source: Brian MacPherson on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
MLW670851320673819162590002.15.94
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Sandy Leon
2Blake Swihart
3Christian Vazquez
1B1Mitch Moreland
2B1Dustin Pedroia
2Josh Rutledge
3Marco Hernandez
SS1Xander Bogaerts
2Deven Marrero
3B1Pablo Sandoval
2Brock Holt
3Matt Dominguez
LF1Andrew Benintendi
2Chris Young
3Steve Selsky
4Carlos Quentin
CF1Jackie Bradley
RF1Mookie Betts
2Junior Lake
DH1Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Sale
2David Price
3Rick Porcello
4Drew Pomeranz
5Steven Wright
6Eduardo Rodriguez
7Henry Owens
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Craig Kimbrel
2Tyler Thornburg
3Joe Kelly
4Robbie Ross
5Fernando Abad
6Matt Barnes
7Carson Smith
8Heath Hembree
9Robby Scott
10Noe Ramirez
11Brandon Workman
12Kyle Martin
13Luis Ysla
 

 