Drew Smyly | Starting Pitcher | #33 Team: Seattle Mariners Age / DOB: (27) / 6/13/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 190 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Arkansas Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (0) / DET Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $3.75 million, 2017-18: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Mariners acquired LHP Drew Smyly from the Rays for OF Mallex Smith, INF Carlos Vargas, and LHP Ryan Yarbrough. Smith's stay in Seattle was ultimately a brief one, as Jerry Dipoto only acquired him to use as a chip to secure Smyly. The 27-year-old left-hander is coming off a disappointing 4.88 ERA and 167/49 K/BB ratio over 175 innings and has had major issues with the home run ball over the past two seasons, but making the move to Seattle could be good for him. The Mariners project to enter 2017 with a rotation consisting of Smyly, Felix Hernandez, Hisashi Iwakauma, James Paxton, and Yovani Gallardo.

Drew Smyly yielded three runs in five innings Monday in a loss to the White Sox. It's the home run ball that's been Smyly;s bugaboo all season long, but he went without allowing a bomb for the first time in eight starts tonight and still wasn't very good. Someone with a 167/49 K/BB ratio in 175 innings should have a much better ERA than 4.88, which is where Smyly stands now.

Drew Smyly deserved better fate but had to settle for a no-decision Tuesday, limiting the Yankees to one run over six innings. Smyly held the Bombers to just four hits and two walks while recording three strikeouts over his six frames. He had thrown only 87 pitches, but Rays manager Kevin Cash decided to pull his starter in favor of Brad Boxberger, who melted down in giving up a four-spot. While he did have to settle for a no-decision, Smyly now hasn't lost since his first start of the second half. He'll get the Red Sox on Sunday.