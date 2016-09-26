Drew Smyly | Starting Pitcher | #33

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rays acquire Mallex Smith in Smyly trade
Mariners acquire LHP Drew Smyly from Rays
Yankees haven't talked extension with Tanaka
Holland seeks two-year deal with opt-out
Report: Angels considering run at Wieters
Rangers have checked in on Mark Trumbo
Athletics sign free agent INF Trevor Plouffe
Rockies, Arenado have not talked extension
Dodgers finalize 5-yr, $80M deal with Jansen
Twins, Dodgers at 'impasse' in Dozier talks
Freeman likely to play for Canada in WBC
O's have 'no movement' toward Trumbo deal
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Wild Card Targets/Touches
Jan 11
Divisional Round Rankings
Jan 11
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 10
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 10
Beckham’s Latest Meltdown
Jan 10
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 10
Daily Dose: Wild Card Weekend
Jan 9
Silva's Wild Card Matchups
Jan 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Another one down: Bills hire McDermott as HC
Gus Bradley interviewing for Redskins' DC gig
Broncos to interview McCoy, Musgrave for OC
Broncos officially tab Vance Joseph as new HC
Jordy Nelson (ribs) with rehab group on Wed
McVay eyeing Wade Phillips if he gets LA job?
Report: McVay having second Rams interview
Jonathan Stewart a possible cut for Carolina?
Report: Bills could tab Mike McCoy as new OC
NFL 'clearing path' for Raiders move to Vegas
Report: NFL views San Diego as 'salvageable'
Vance Joseph set to interview with Chargers
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
True Value: Supporting Stats
Jan 11
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 11
Jan 11
Dose: Harden goes for 40-15-10
Jan 11
Stats: Trust The Passes
Jan 10
Dose: Derrick Rose down & out
Jan 10
NBA Power Rankings: Week 12
Jan 10
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 9
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Serge Ibaka (shoulder) doesn't shoot around
Jimmy Butler ruled out again for Thursday
Nikola Mirotic (illness) out for Thursday
Anthony Davis (hip) questionable for Thursday
Derrick Rose (personal) will start Wednesday
Report: MIA not actively shopping Whiteside
Kenneth Faried (illness) questionable vs. IND
Gary Harris, Gallinari questionable vs. IND
Nikola Jokic (illness) probable for Thursday
DeMarcus Cousins scores 24 w/ four treys
Hassan Whiteside's 20-20 game not enough
Kawhi Leonard scores 30 w/ 3 steals, 3 blocks
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Kings Rolling Heat
Jan 11
A Turning Point for Boedker?
Jan 11
LIve Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 10
Line Changes: Galla-hurt
Jan 10
Podcast: Must Own Maroon
Jan 10
Dose: A Luongo Night
Jan 10
Maple Leafs have a big week
Jan 9
Minnesota Wild about Dubnyk
Jan 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
T.J. Oshie returns from UBI Wednesday
Ben Bishop says he's ready to return from LBI
Matt Murray back from LBI, Fleury starts Wed.
Al Montoya gets the nod Wednesday vs. WPG
Anaheim acquires Jhonas Enroth from Leafs
John Gibson gets 3rd shutout in win vs. Stars
Mikkel Boedker gets hat trick in win v Oilers
Duncan Keith scores in OT to defeat Wings
Calle Jarnkrok scores OT winner vs. Canucks
Brad Marchand scores 2G, 1A in win over STL
Cam Atkinson scores 20th goal of the season
Jeff Skinner nets 3 points in win over CBJ
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Slower speeds mark Vegas test
RFR renews Performance Plus sponsorship
Xfinity Suarez champ takes Edwards’ ride
Health, happiness drove Edwards’ decision
Plan ahead: Newman best at Vegas, Charlotte
L3 Yrs.: Jimmie Johnson has 6th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Kasey Kahne best at Sonoma, Dover
L3 Yrs.: Kyle Busch has 7th–most top-10s
Theriault: 2017 ARCA driver for Ken Schrader
Clint King, Lira Motorsports return to ARCA
Kaz Grala joins MMM for Daytona ARCA opener
Halmar Friesen Racing: Full-time truck team
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Si Woo Kim backs out of the Sony Open
Stone defending at SA Open; partners McIlroy
McIlroy introduces new gear in South Africa
Fabian Gomez back on Oahu for Sony defense
John Oda aces his way into the Sony Open
Once again, Matsuyama runner-up to Thomas
Justin Thomas 3-shot winner at SBS TOC
Perez concludes on Maui w/ bogey-free 67
Defender Spieth wraps with week-tying-low 65
Ryan Moore falls off the pace at SBS TOC
Matsuyama two back on Maui after 8-birdie 66
Thomas 2-shot lead after third straight 67
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
WR Scott joins teammates, opts into Draft
HC Shaw: DL Thomas will 'wow NFL folks'
WSU QB Falk announces he'll return in 2017
FS: Niumatalolo a 'strong candidate' at Cal
WR Williams confirms he'll opt into NFL Draft
Projected Rd. 1 CB Lattimore heading to NFL
Stanford QB Burns to transfer as a graduate
WVU WR Gibson declares for the NFL Draft
MSU snipes DC Grantham away from Louisville
Jefferson had 299 yds under heroin withdrawal
Florida LB Anzalone added to Senior Bowl
Mayock: RB Kamara should be in rd. 1 convo
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - New Year
Jan 9
Sean's Super Subs - Week 20
Jan 2
Team News - Week 20
Jan 2
Late Fitness Check GW20
Jan 1
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 20
Jan 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 20
Jan 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 20
Jan 1
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Everton and Man Utd agree Schneiderlin fee
United beat Hull in EFL Cup Semi first leg
Depleted Hull fall valiantly at Old Trafford
Homeward bound as Cameron flies back to USA
Henriksen hands Silva another problem
Concerns over Alonso prompt Ake recall
Boro willing to let Downing go out on loan
Roma keen on Feghouli despite failed loan bid
Three-game ban for Ayala after failed appeal
Illness rules Zlatan out of cup semi-final
Chelsea cruise past Peterbrough 4-1
Schmeichel wins Danish PFA Player of the Year
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Daniel Altavilla
(R)
Paul Fry
(S)
Hisashi Iwakuma
(S)
James Pazos
(R)
Drew Smyly
(S)
Steven Baron
(C)
Charlie Furbush
(R)
Steve Johnson
(R)
D.J. Peterson
(3B)
Jesus Sucre
(C)
Christian Bergman
(R)
Yovani Gallardo
(S)
Dae-Ho Lee
(1B)
Boog Powell
(OF)
Danny Valencia
(3B)
Robinson Cano
(2B)
Ben Gamel
(OF)
Adam Lind
(1B)
Carlos Ruiz
(C)
Thyago Vieira
(S)
Steve Cishek
(R)
Franklin Gutierrez
(OF)
Leonys Martin
(OF)
Marc Rzepczynski
(R)
Nick Vincent
(R)
Steve Clevenger
(C)
Mitch Haniger
(OF)
Zach Miner
(R)
Joe Saunders
(R)
Daniel Vogelbach
(1B)
Nelson Cruz
(DH)
Guillermo Heredia
(OF)
Ariel Miranda
(S)
Evan Scribner
(R)
Robert Whalen
(S)
Edwin Diaz
(R)
Felix Hernandez
(S)
Shawn O'Malley
(SS)
Kyle Seager
(3B)
Tom Wilhelmsen
(R)
Jarrod Dyson
(OF)
Chris Heston
(S)
Micah Owings
(1B)
Jean Segura
(2B)
Mike Zunino
(C)
Casey Fien
(R)
Danny Hultzen
(S)
James Paxton
(S)
Shae Simmons
(R)
Tony Zych
(R)
Mike Freeman
(2B)
Chris Iannetta
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Drew Smyly | Starting Pitcher | #33
Team:
Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 6/13/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 190
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Arkansas
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 2 (0) / DET
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $3.75 million, 2017-18: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Mariners acquired LHP Drew Smyly from the Rays for OF Mallex Smith, INF Carlos Vargas, and LHP Ryan Yarbrough.
Smith's stay in Seattle was ultimately a brief one, as Jerry Dipoto only acquired him to use as a chip to secure Smyly. The 27-year-old left-hander is coming off a disappointing 4.88 ERA and 167/49 K/BB ratio over 175 innings and has had major issues with the home run ball over the past two seasons, but making the move to Seattle could be good for him. The Mariners project to enter 2017 with a rotation consisting of Smyly, Felix Hernandez, Hisashi Iwakauma, James Paxton, and Yovani Gallardo.
Jan 11 - 3:52 PM
Drew Smyly yielded three runs in five innings Monday in a loss to the White Sox.
It's the home run ball that's been Smyly;s bugaboo all season long, but he went without allowing a bomb for the first time in eight starts tonight and still wasn't very good. Someone with a 167/49 K/BB ratio in 175 innings should have a much better ERA than 4.88, which is where Smyly stands now.
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 11:59:00 PM
Drew Smyly deserved better fate but had to settle for a no-decision Tuesday, limiting the Yankees to one run over six innings.
Smyly held the Bombers to just four hits and two walks while recording three strikeouts over his six frames. He had thrown only 87 pitches, but Rays manager Kevin Cash decided to pull his starter in favor of Brad Boxberger, who melted down in giving up a four-spot. While he did have to settle for a no-decision, Smyly now hasn't lost since his first start of the second half. He'll get the Red Sox on Sunday.
Tue, Sep 20, 2016 10:40:00 PM
Drew Smyly yielded two runs over 5 2/3 frames in Tuesday's 6-2 victory over the Blue Jays.
Smyly served up a two-run homer to Russell Martin and wasn't efficient on the night, throwing 101 pitches over his 5 2/3 innings. However, he surrendered just five hits and a walk and was able to avoid much trouble for the most part. The left-hander had been roughed up his last two times out, so he'll take this effort. Smyly faces the Orioles in Baltimore on Sunday.
Tue, Sep 13, 2016 10:43:00 PM
Mariners acquire LHP Drew Smyly from Rays
Jan 11 - 3:52 PM
Drew Smyly gives up three runs in loss
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 11:59:00 PM
Drew Smyly terrific but takes no-decision
Tue, Sep 20, 2016 10:40:00 PM
Drew Smyly picks up seventh victory
Tue, Sep 13, 2016 10:43:00 PM
More Drew Smyly Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
B. Phillips
CIN
(3415)
2
B. Dozier
MIN
(3248)
3
J. Quintana
CWS
(3004)
4
T. Plouffe
MIN
(2818)
5
J. Dyson
SEA
(2565)
6
J. Hammel
CHC
(2389)
7
Y. Gallardo
SEA
(2318)
8
C. Wilson
LAA
(2214)
9
M. Trumbo
BAL
(2112)
10
A. Rodriguez
NYY
(2089)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Seattle Mariners Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
TB
30
30
7
12
0
0
175.1
174
103
95
49
167
0
0
4.88
1.27
Drew Smyly's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Drew Smyly's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Drew Smyly's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Drew Smyly's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Mike Zunino
2
Carlos Ruiz
3
Jesus Sucre
4
Steven Baron
1B
1
Daniel Vogelbach
2
Danny Valencia
3
D.J. Peterson
2B
1
Robinson Cano
SS
1
Jean Segura
2
Shawn O'Malley
3B
1
Kyle Seager
LF
1
Jarrod Dyson
2
Mike Freeman
CF
1
Leonys Martin
2
Guillermo Heredia
RF
1
Mitch Haniger
2
Ben Gamel
DH
1
Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Felix Hernandez
2
Hisashi Iwakuma
3
James Paxton
4
Drew Smyly
5
Yovani Gallardo
6
Ariel Miranda
7
Chris Heston
8
Robert Whalen
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Edwin Diaz
2
Steve Cishek
Sidelined
Steve Cishek will be sidelined for the next 4-6 months after having surgery last week to repair a torn labrum in his left hip.
Cishek spent time on the disabled list but returned to pitch with the injury in the second half this season. However, he decided to go ahead and get it taken care of now. Given that Opening Day is less than six months away, there would seem to be a pretty good chance the reliever might begin next year on the DL.
Oct 17
3
Marc Rzepczynski
4
Nick Vincent
5
Evan Scribner
6
James Pazos
7
Casey Fien
8
Daniel Altavilla
9
Shae Simmons
10
Paul Fry
11
Thyago Vieira
12
Micah Owings
13
Christian Bergman
Headlines
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Have Brian Dozier trade talks hit a dead end? Signs are beginning to point in that direction. If so, what's next?
More MLB Columns
»
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
»
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
»
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
»
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
»
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
»
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
»
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
»
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
MLB Headlines
»
Rays acquire Mallex Smith in Smyly trade
»
Mariners acquire LHP Drew Smyly from Rays
»
Yankees haven't talked extension with Tanaka
»
Holland seeks two-year deal with opt-out
»
Report: Angels considering run at Wieters
»
Rangers have checked in on Mark Trumbo
»
Athletics sign free agent INF Trevor Plouffe
»
Rockies, Arenado have not talked extension
»
Dodgers finalize 5-yr, $80M deal with Jansen
»
Twins, Dodgers at 'impasse' in Dozier talks
»
Freeman likely to play for Canada in WBC
»
O's have 'no movement' toward Trumbo deal
MLB Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get 5 free entries with 1st deposit on FanDuel
»
Think you know fantasy? Prove it.
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved