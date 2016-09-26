Player Page

Drew Smyly | Starting Pitcher | #33

Team: Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:  (27) / 6/13/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 190
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Arkansas
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (0) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Mariners acquired LHP Drew Smyly from the Rays for OF Mallex Smith, INF Carlos Vargas, and LHP Ryan Yarbrough.
Smith's stay in Seattle was ultimately a brief one, as Jerry Dipoto only acquired him to use as a chip to secure Smyly. The 27-year-old left-hander is coming off a disappointing 4.88 ERA and 167/49 K/BB ratio over 175 innings and has had major issues with the home run ball over the past two seasons, but making the move to Seattle could be good for him. The Mariners project to enter 2017 with a rotation consisting of Smyly, Felix Hernandez, Hisashi Iwakauma, James Paxton, and Yovani Gallardo. Jan 11 - 3:52 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
TB303071200175.11741039549167004.881.27
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Mike Zunino
2Carlos Ruiz
3Jesus Sucre
4Steven Baron
1B1Daniel Vogelbach
2Danny Valencia
3D.J. Peterson
2B1Robinson Cano
SS1Jean Segura
2Shawn O'Malley
3B1Kyle Seager
LF1Jarrod Dyson
2Mike Freeman
CF1Leonys Martin
2Guillermo Heredia
RF1Mitch Haniger
2Ben Gamel
DH1Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Felix Hernandez
2Hisashi Iwakuma
3James Paxton
4Drew Smyly
5Yovani Gallardo
6Ariel Miranda
7Chris Heston
8Robert Whalen
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Edwin Diaz
2Steve Cishek
3Marc Rzepczynski
4Nick Vincent
5Evan Scribner
6James Pazos
7Casey Fien
8Daniel Altavilla
9Shae Simmons
10Paul Fry
11Thyago Vieira
12Micah Owings
13Christian Bergman
 

 