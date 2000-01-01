Player Page

Weather | Roster

Francisco Liriano | Starting Pitcher | #45

Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:  (33) / 10/26/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 225
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2000 / UDFA / SF
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Francisco Liriano rebounded from a disastrous first start to strike out 10 Orioles batters while allowing two runs over 6 2/3 innings Thursday.
Liriano got just one out in his season debut against the Rays, but the O's found his less inviting. The southpaw fanned 10 while allowing five hits and two walks, with a blip in the fifth inning responsible for the only runs against him. Unfortunately for Liriano, it was enough to saddle him with the loss, but the outing was a positive one overall. His control issues always make him a risk for ugly outings, but the 33-year-old had a tremendous spring and has a history of pitching at a high level. We'll see which pitcher shows up when Liriano and the Jays face off against the Red Sox on Wednesday. Apr 14 - 8:20 AM
More Francisco Liriano Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final16.20002.701.05022521000100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
TOR2201007.0877611009.002.00
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 13BAL110106.2522210002.701.05
Apr 7@ TB11000.13554100135.0021.00
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Russell Martin
2Jarrod Saltalamacchia
1B1Justin Smoak
2B1Devon Travis
2Ryan Goins
SS1Troy Tulowitzki
2Darwin Barney
3B1Josh Donaldson
2Ty Kelly
LF1Steve Pearce
2Ezequiel Carrera
CF1Kevin Pillar
2Dalton Pompey
RF1Jose Bautista
DH1Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Marco Estrada
2Aaron Sanchez
3Marcus Stroman
4J.A. Happ
5Francisco Liriano
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Roberto Osuna
2Jason Grilli
3Joe Smith
4Joe Biagini
5Aaron Loup
6Ryan Tepera
7J.P. Howell
8Glenn Sparkman
9Bo Schultz
10Dominic Leone
11Casey Lawrence
 

 