Francisco Liriano | Starting Pitcher | #45

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Cespedes Shines
Apr 14
Waiver Wired: You Be the Judge
Apr 13
Dose: Go Get Garrett
Apr 13
Notes: Saves Up For Grabs
Apr 12
Jeanmar Gone-mez
Apr 12
Dose: Bad News Beltre
Apr 12
MLB Power Rankings: Week 2
Apr 11
MLB Live Chat
Apr 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
D'Arnaud's homer lifts Mets in 16-inning game
Cespedes goes deep twice against Marlins
Liriano bounces back to fan 10 O's in loss
Garcia stays hot with three hits, three RBI
Jon Gray gets X-ray on nagging toe injury
Severino whiffs 11 in dazzling performance
Hicks homers twice to lead Yanks past Rays
Britton escapes danger to lock down 4th save
Cozart runs hitting streak to eight games
Thames connects for second homer against Reds
Braun hits two-run homer in win over Reds
Nelson scatters five hits, one run in victory
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Packers
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Vikings
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 13
What’s Next for Sherman?
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Lions
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Bears
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Eagles
Apr 11
NFL Draft Needs: Redskins
Apr 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
NFL releases list of players attending draft
Steelers chairman Dan Rooney dead at 84
Titans release McCourty after eight seasons
Peterson not expected to sign before draft
Lynch's deal expected to be incentive-based
Colts snag DT Hankins with 3-year, $30M deal
Report: Lynch likely to be traded to Raiders
Free agent Cutler contemplating retirement
Giants offer DT Hankins 4 years, $28 million
Report: Hankins unlikely to sign with Colts
Rams to pass on Greg Robinson's 2018 option
Rams likely to make Donald richest DEF player
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Playoff Previews: Part 4
Apr 14
Playoff Previews: Part 3
Apr 13
Dose: Playoffs Finally Set
Apr 13
Playoff Previews: Part 2
Apr 12
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 12
Apr 12
Dose: It's Wacky Wednesday!
Apr 12
Playoff Previews Part 1
Apr 11
Dose: A Cloudy Playoff Picture
Apr 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jamal Murray played through a sports hernia
Tony Allen (calf strain) out indefinitely
Dirk Nowitzki will return for 20th season
Woj: Orlando fires GM Rob Hennigan
James Harden drops 22nd triple-double
Clint Capela scores 22 points vs. MIN
Aaron Gordon scores 32 points w/ 12 rebounds
Karl-Anthony Towns scores 28 with 21 boards
Boban Marjanovic double-doubles w/ 3 blocks
Kris Dunn hands out 16 dimes in loss
Paul George, Pacers secure No. 7 seed on Wed
Jamal Murray scores 27 points w/ six dimes
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lundqvist is Roi in Montreal
Apr 13
Podcast: Playoff Preview
Apr 12
Dose: Day 1 of the Playoffs
Apr 12
Western Conference Preview
Apr 11
First Round Predictions
Apr 11
Eastern Conference Preview
Apr 10
Dose: The Life of Riley
Apr 10
Changes: Next and Last steps
Apr 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Viktor Arvidsson nets GWG in GM 1 W over CHI
Getzlaf leads the Ducks to Game 1 victory
Justin Williams scores two goals in GM 1 win
Matt Murray (LBI) isn't available for Game 2
Marc-Andre Fleury will start again in Game 2
Marc Methot a game-time decision for Game 2
Dallas names Ken Hitchcock as head coach
Las Vegas' first head coach is Gerard Gallant
David Krejci day-to-day with UBI
Melker Karlsson nets OT winner in Game 1
Jake Allen makes 51 saves in win over Wild
Phil Kessel nets 1G, 1A in Game 1 W over CBJ
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Texas (Spring)
Apr 11
Wrapup: Texas Motor Speedway
Apr 9
Update: Texas (Spring)
Apr 8
O'Reilly 500 Stats
Apr 7
DFS: Texas (Spring)
Apr 6
Chasing Texas (Spring)
Apr 5
Caps After Martinsville (Sprg)
Apr 4
Wrapup: Martinsville Speedway
Apr 2
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Eckes top SCOTT Rookie at Nashville
Gragson returns to Super Late Model Roots
Stenhouse Jr. team issued penalty at Texas
Joey Gase pulling 'Dega double duty
Lupton joins JGL Racing 'Young Guns' program
Solomito 2nd at Thompson, retains points lead
Zachem: Third at Thompson, third in points
Justin Bonsignore: Icebreaker 150 results
Vinny Miller: Music City 200 results
Pitkat: 8th at Thompson, gains in NWMT points
Matt Swanson: Icebreaker 150 results
Weatherman rocks Special Awards at Nashville
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: RBC Heritage
Apr 12
RBC Heritage: Preview and Rank
Apr 11
Expert Picks: RBC Heritage
Apr 11
Sergio Garcia; MAJOR Champion
Apr 10
Trophee Hassan II Preview
Apr 10
FanDuel Focus: 81st Masters
Apr 5
Expert Picks: 81st Masters
Apr 4
Masters Preview and Power Rank
Apr 3
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
DeLaet blemish-free in opening lap at RBC
Cauley cruises to the top of RBC leaderboard
Bjerregaard heads the four-way Hassan II lead
Luke Donald contending again at RBC Heritage
Henley stays hot with bogey-free 66 in RBC R1
Stone back on home continent for Morocco bid
Morgan Hoffmann hopeful on Hilton Head Island
Grace gears up for RBC Heritage title defense
Rose closes w/ 69, loses Masters in playoff
Garcia wins 81st Masters; first major title
STM Thomas Pieters T4 in his Masters debut
Past champ Schwartzel bags solo 3rd w/ 68
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Vikings
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Packers
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Lions
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Bears
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Eagles
Apr 11
NFL Draft Needs: Redskins
Apr 11
Norris: Top 50 Big Board
Apr 10
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Sooners CB Cobb arrested for armed robbery
Takk continues busy pre-Draft visit schedule
Bucs to host RB Cook for a pre-Draft visit
UW WR Ross adds Bengals to visit list
Steelers hosting Obi for a Thursday visit
AFC HC on Kizer: There are diva qualities
Breer: NFL has questioned Fournette's passion
Chris Godwin visited the Jets Wednesday
Noles EDGE/DL Walker visits NE, CAR & JAX
Booger: Both sides want Dalvin Cook to Bucs
Titans have done 'extensive work' on Williams
SF GM Lynch on No. 2: I'm open for business
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW33
Apr 14
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 33
Apr 14
Sean's Super Subs - Week 33
Apr 13
AM's Perfect XI - Week 33
Apr 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 33
Apr 11
Overreaction Monday - Week 32
Apr 10
Team News - Week 32
Apr 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 32
Apr 7
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Cork fails to recover from injury
United draw away in Belgium but get away goal
Injury ends Antonio's season early
Foxes need heroics after first-leg defeat
Galloway returns from West Brom loan
Rooney trains but won't play in Belgium
Mane successfully undergoes knee surgery
Hull hope to hold on to prodigal Marco Silva
Noble suspended for two games
Morgan out for UCL clash says Shakespeare
Palace winger confident of a swift recovery
Pied back playing for Southampton's reserves
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
David Aardsma
(R)
Gavin Floyd
(R)
Francisco Liriano
(S)
Roberto Osuna
(R)
Joe Smith
(R)
Darwin Barney
(3B)
Ryan Goins
(3B)
Aaron Loup
(R)
Steve Pearce
(OF)
Justin Smoak
(1B)
Jose Bautista
(OF)
Jason Grilli
(R)
Luke Maile
(C)
Kevin Pillar
(OF)
Glenn Sparkman
(S)
Joe Biagini
(R)
J.A. Happ
(S)
Russell Martin
(C)
Dalton Pompey
(OF)
Marcus Stroman
(S)
Mark Buehrle
(S)
Clinton Hollon
(S)
Franklin Morales
(R)
Jarrod Saltalamacchia
(DH)
Ryan Tepera
(R)
Ezequiel Carrera
(OF)
J.P. Howell
(R)
Kendrys Morales
(DH)
Aaron Sanchez
(S)
Devon Travis
(2B)
Brett Carroll
(OF)
Arnold Leon
(R)
Dioner Navarro
(C)
Ramon Santiago
(SS)
Troy Tulowitzki
(SS)
Josh Donaldson
(3B)
Dominic Leone
(R)
Juan Oramas
(S)
Bo Schultz
(R)
Lance Zawadzki
(2B)
Marco Estrada
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Francisco Liriano | Starting Pitcher | #45
Team:
Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 10/26/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2000 / UDFA / SF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $13 million, 2017: $13 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Francisco Liriano rebounded from a disastrous first start to strike out 10 Orioles batters while allowing two runs over 6 2/3 innings Thursday.
Liriano got just one out in his season debut against the Rays, but the O's found his less inviting. The southpaw fanned 10 while allowing five hits and two walks, with a blip in the fifth inning responsible for the only runs against him. Unfortunately for Liriano, it was enough to saddle him with the loss, but the outing was a positive one overall. His control issues always make him a risk for ugly outings, but the 33-year-old had a tremendous spring and has a history of pitching at a high level. We'll see which pitcher shows up when Liriano and the Jays face off against the Red Sox on Wednesday.
Apr 14 - 8:20 AM
Francisco Liriano was obliterated by the Rays in his season debut on Friday, surrendering five runs on three hits and four walks in only 1/3 of an inning.
It was the shortest start of the veteran southpaw's career. Liriano simply wasn't able to throw the ball over the plate, throwing just 12 strikes in his 34 pitches thrown. This unexpected disaster came after Liriano was dominant throughout the preseason. He'll try to somehow put this one behind him and get to work on lowering his 135.00 ERA when he takes on the Orioles at home on Thursday.
Apr 7 - 11:09 PM
Francisco Liriano allowed one run on two hits in 3 2/3 innings during a 6-4 win over the Pirates in an exhibition game at Montreal's Olympic Stadium on Saturday.
He racked up four strikeouts and two walks in his last start of what has been an encouraging spring for his owners. He finishes with an even 2.00 ERA and an amazing 29 strikeouts and six walks through 18 innings. Strikeouts have never been a problem for Liriano, but walks have. Only one pitcher (Jimmy Nelson) walked more batters than Liriano last year. He split last season between the Pirates and Blue Jays, going 8-13 with a 4.69 ERA in 163 innings.
Apr 1 - 4:59 PM
Francisco Liriano fanned seven while allowing one run in 4 2/3 innings Sunday against the Orioles.
The slider has been working for Liriano all spring; he's sporting a 25/4 K/BB ratio in just 14 1/3 innings. He'd still look really good in the Pirates rotation right about now.
Mar 26 - 3:47 PM
Liriano bounces back to fan 10 O's in loss
Apr 14 - 8:20 AM
Francisco Liriano obliterated in first start
Apr 7 - 11:09 PM
Liriano allows one run in 3 2/3 innings Sat.
Apr 1 - 4:59 PM
Francisco Liriano strikes out seven Orioles
Mar 26 - 3:47 PM
More Francisco Liriano Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Beltre
TEX
(2723)
2
B. Posey
SF
(2341)
3
G. Bird
NYY
(2303)
4
T. Turner
WAS
(2289)
5
G. Sanchez
NYY
(2210)
6
A. Garrett
CIN
(2203)
7
J. Bradley
BOS
(2062)
8
J. Donaldson
TOR
(2042)
9
J. Ross
WAS
(2033)
10
D. Pomeranz
BOS
(1902)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Toronto Blue Jays Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
6.2
0
0
0
2.70
1.050
2
2
5
2
10
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
TOR
2
2
0
1
0
0
7.0
8
7
7
6
11
0
0
9.00
2.00
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 13
BAL
1
1
0
1
0
6.2
5
2
2
2
10
0
0
2.70
1.05
Apr 7
@ TB
1
1
0
0
0
.1
3
5
5
4
1
0
0
135.00
21.00
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Russell Martin
2
Jarrod Saltalamacchia
1B
1
Justin Smoak
2B
1
Devon Travis
2
Ryan Goins
SS
1
Troy Tulowitzki
2
Darwin Barney
3B
1
Josh Donaldson
2
Ty Kelly
LF
1
Steve Pearce
2
Ezequiel Carrera
CF
1
Kevin Pillar
2
Dalton Pompey
7-Day DL
Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Monday that they are hoping Dalton Pompey (concussion) will be back on the field "within weeks."
Pompey suffered a concussion on a slide during the recent World Baseball Classic and was placed on the 7-day disabled list on Sunday. The Blue Jays are naturally going to be cautious as he makes his way back.
Apr 3
RF
1
Jose Bautista
DH
1
Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Marco Estrada
2
Aaron Sanchez
3
Marcus Stroman
4
J.A. Happ
5
Francisco Liriano
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Roberto Osuna
2
Jason Grilli
3
Joe Smith
4
Joe Biagini
5
Aaron Loup
6
Ryan Tepera
7
J.P. Howell
10-Day DL
Blue Jays placed LHP J.P. Howell on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to April 8, with left shoulder soreness.
Howell didn't retire a batter in his last appearance Friday, but he apparently wasn't feeling 100 percent. It's unclear at this point how much time he might miss.
Apr 9
8
Glenn Sparkman
60-Day DL
Blue Jays transferred RHP Glenn Sparkman from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Ty Kelly. Sparkman is sidelined with a fractured right thumb.
Apr 10
9
Bo Schultz
60-Day DL
Blue Jays transferred RHP Bo Schultz from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move frees up a 40-man roster spot. Schultz is out for the season following Tommy John surgery.
Apr 9
10
Dominic Leone
11
Casey Lawrence
Headlines
Dose: Cespedes Shines
Apr 14
In Friday's Dose, Jesse Pantuosco recaps the Mets-Marlins game, Yoenis Cespedes on fire, Michael Conforto's sizzling start & more.
More MLB Columns
»
Dose: Cespedes Shines
Apr 14
»
Waiver Wired: You Be the Judge
Apr 13
»
Dose: Go Get Garrett
Apr 13
»
Notes: Saves Up For Grabs
Apr 12
»
Jeanmar Gone-mez
Apr 12
»
Dose: Bad News Beltre
Apr 12
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 2
Apr 11
»
MLB Live Chat
Apr 11
MLB Headlines
»
D'Arnaud's homer lifts Mets in 16-inning game
»
Cespedes goes deep twice against Marlins
»
Liriano bounces back to fan 10 O's in loss
»
Garcia stays hot with three hits, three RBI
»
Jon Gray gets X-ray on nagging toe injury
»
Severino whiffs 11 in dazzling performance
»
Hicks homers twice to lead Yanks past Rays
»
Britton escapes danger to lock down 4th save
»
Cozart runs hitting streak to eight games
»
Thames connects for second homer against Reds
»
Braun hits two-run homer in win over Reds
»
Nelson scatters five hits, one run in victory
MLB Links
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved