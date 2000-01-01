Francisco Liriano | Starting Pitcher | #45 Team: Toronto Blue Jays Age / DOB: (33) / 10/26/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 225 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2000 / UDFA / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $13 million, 2017: $13 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Francisco Liriano rebounded from a disastrous first start to strike out 10 Orioles batters while allowing two runs over 6 2/3 innings Thursday. Liriano got just one out in his season debut against the Rays, but the O's found his less inviting. The southpaw fanned 10 while allowing five hits and two walks, with a blip in the fifth inning responsible for the only runs against him. Unfortunately for Liriano, it was enough to saddle him with the loss, but the outing was a positive one overall. His control issues always make him a risk for ugly outings, but the 33-year-old had a tremendous spring and has a history of pitching at a high level. We'll see which pitcher shows up when Liriano and the Jays face off against the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Francisco Liriano was obliterated by the Rays in his season debut on Friday, surrendering five runs on three hits and four walks in only 1/3 of an inning. It was the shortest start of the veteran southpaw's career. Liriano simply wasn't able to throw the ball over the plate, throwing just 12 strikes in his 34 pitches thrown. This unexpected disaster came after Liriano was dominant throughout the preseason. He'll try to somehow put this one behind him and get to work on lowering his 135.00 ERA when he takes on the Orioles at home on Thursday.

Francisco Liriano allowed one run on two hits in 3 2/3 innings during a 6-4 win over the Pirates in an exhibition game at Montreal's Olympic Stadium on Saturday. He racked up four strikeouts and two walks in his last start of what has been an encouraging spring for his owners. He finishes with an even 2.00 ERA and an amazing 29 strikeouts and six walks through 18 innings. Strikeouts have never been a problem for Liriano, but walks have. Only one pitcher (Jimmy Nelson) walked more batters than Liriano last year. He split last season between the Pirates and Blue Jays, going 8-13 with a 4.69 ERA in 163 innings.