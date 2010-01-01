Player Page

Jimmy Nelson | Starting Pitcher | #52

Team: Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:  (27) / 6/5/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'6" / 246
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Alabama
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (0) / MLW
Contract: view contract details
Jimmy Nelson held the Reds to one run on five hits over seven innings in a 5-1 Brewers win Thursday.
Nelson fanned five without walking a batter, seemingly having little issue with a Reds lineup that has been hot to start the year. Through two starts, the 27-year-old has allowed a pair of runs over 13 innings while striking out 13. Nelson had a rough 2016 season, posting a 4.62 ERA and 1.52 WHIP over 32 starts, but he's better than those numbers suggest. We'll see if he can hold up against a stout Cubs lineup, one he's beaten already this year, when the Brewers visit Chicago on Tuesday. Apr 14 - 8:09 AM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final17.01001.29.7141150500100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
MLW22100013.0922213001.38.85
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 13@ CIN111007.051105001.29.71
Apr 7CHC110006.041128001.501.00
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jett Bandy
2Manny Pina
3Andrew Susac
1B1Eric Thames
2Jesus Aguilar
2B1Jonathan Villar
2Nick Franklin
SS1Orlando Arcia
3B1Travis Shaw
2Hernan Perez
LF1Ryan Braun
CF1Keon Broxton
2Kirk Nieuwenhuis
RF1Domingo Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Junior Guerra
2Zach Davies
3Chase Anderson
4Wily Peralta
5Jimmy Nelson
6Matt Garza
7Tommy Milone
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Neftali Feliz
2Corey Knebel
3Jacob Barnes
4Jhan Marinez
5Carlos Torres
6Jared Hughes
7David Goforth
8Oliver Drake
 

 