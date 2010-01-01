Jimmy Nelson | Starting Pitcher | #52 Team: Milwaukee Brewers Age / DOB: (27) / 6/5/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'6" / 246 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Alabama Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (0) / MLW Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $547,000, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Jimmy Nelson held the Reds to one run on five hits over seven innings in a 5-1 Brewers win Thursday. Nelson fanned five without walking a batter, seemingly having little issue with a Reds lineup that has been hot to start the year. Through two starts, the 27-year-old has allowed a pair of runs over 13 innings while striking out 13. Nelson had a rough 2016 season, posting a 4.62 ERA and 1.52 WHIP over 32 starts, but he's better than those numbers suggest. We'll see if he can hold up against a stout Cubs lineup, one he's beaten already this year, when the Brewers visit Chicago on Tuesday.

Jimmy Nelson yielded just one earned run, four hits and a pair of walks over six innings in Friday's no-decision against the Cubs. Nelson held down the high-octane offense of the world champs, but his offense did very little to reward the effort. Still, it was a very positive outing for a guy who led the NL in losses and walks last season. Despite the positive showing in his initial 2017 outing, Nelson still should only be trusted in deeper NL-only fantasy play until this type of outing becomes the norm.

Jimmy Nelson surrendered one run on two hits over five innings of work in Saturday's Cactus League game against the White Sox. Nelson struck out three and did not walk a batter on the afternoon. The lone run to score on his watch came via a solo home run by Melky Cabrera with two outs in the first inning. Nelson has been named part of the Opening Day rotation for the Brew Crew, but having yet to post an ERA lower than 4.00 in a season, holds nothing more than limited value for those in deeper NL-only formats.