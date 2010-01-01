Welcome,
COLUMNS
Playoff Previews: Part 4
Apr 14
Playoff Previews: Part 3
Apr 13
Dose: Playoffs Finally Set
Apr 13
Playoff Previews: Part 2
Apr 12
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 12
Apr 12
Dose: It's Wacky Wednesday!
Apr 12
Playoff Previews Part 1
Apr 11
Dose: A Cloudy Playoff Picture
Apr 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jamal Murray played through a sports hernia
Tony Allen (calf strain) out indefinitely
Dirk Nowitzki will return for 20th season
Woj: Orlando fires GM Rob Hennigan
James Harden drops 22nd triple-double
Clint Capela scores 22 points vs. MIN
Aaron Gordon scores 32 points w/ 12 rebounds
Karl-Anthony Towns scores 28 with 21 boards
Boban Marjanovic double-doubles w/ 3 blocks
Kris Dunn hands out 16 dimes in loss
Paul George, Pacers secure No. 7 seed on Wed
Jamal Murray scores 27 points w/ six dimes
Jesus Aguilar
(1B)
Chris Capuano
(R)
Matt Garza
(S)
Jimmy Nelson
(S)
Travis Shaw
(3B)
Chase Anderson
(S)
Joba Chamberlain
(R)
David Goforth
(R)
Kirk Nieuwenhuis
(OF)
Andrew Susac
(C)
Orlando Arcia
(SS)
Shawn Clowers
(S)
Junior Guerra
(S)
Boanerges Nova
(S)
Eric Thames
(1B)
Eric Arnett
(S)
Zach Davies
(S)
Jared Hughes
(R)
Wily Peralta
(S)
Carlos Torres
(R)
Jett Bandy
(C)
Alan Farina
(S)
Cesar Jimenez
(R)
Hernan Perez
(SS)
Miguel Velazquez
(OF)
Jacob Barnes
(R)
Neftali Feliz
(R)
Corey Knebel
(R)
Manny Pina
(C)
Jonathan Villar
(2B)
Ryan Braun
(OF)
Nick Franklin
(OF)
Jhan Marinez
(R)
Domingo Santana
(OF)
Will West
(S)
Keon Broxton
(OF)
Omar Garcia
(OF)
Tommy Milone
(S)
Alan Sharkey
(1B)
Miguel Yan
(R)
Nicholas Bucci
(S)
Jimmy Nelson | Starting Pitcher | #52
Team:
Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 6/5/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'6" / 246
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Alabama
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 2 (0) / MLW
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $547,000, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jimmy Nelson held the Reds to one run on five hits over seven innings in a 5-1 Brewers win Thursday.
Nelson fanned five without walking a batter, seemingly having little issue with a Reds lineup that has been hot to start the year. Through two starts, the 27-year-old has allowed a pair of runs over 13 innings while striking out 13. Nelson had a rough 2016 season, posting a 4.62 ERA and 1.52 WHIP over 32 starts, but he's better than those numbers suggest. We'll see if he can hold up against a stout Cubs lineup, one he's beaten already this year, when the Brewers visit Chicago on Tuesday.
Apr 14 - 8:09 AM
Jimmy Nelson yielded just one earned run, four hits and a pair of walks over six innings in Friday's no-decision against the Cubs.
Nelson held down the high-octane offense of the world champs, but his offense did very little to reward the effort. Still, it was a very positive outing for a guy who led the NL in losses and walks last season. Despite the positive showing in his initial 2017 outing, Nelson still should only be trusted in deeper NL-only fantasy play until this type of outing becomes the norm.
Apr 8 - 12:04 AM
Jimmy Nelson surrendered one run on two hits over five innings of work in Saturday's Cactus League game against the White Sox.
Nelson struck out three and did not walk a batter on the afternoon. The lone run to score on his watch came via a solo home run by Melky Cabrera with two outs in the first inning. Nelson has been named part of the Opening Day rotation for the Brew Crew, but having yet to post an ERA lower than 4.00 in a season, holds nothing more than limited value for those in deeper NL-only formats.
Apr 1 - 5:35 PM
Jimmy Nelson turned in a passable performance Wednesday in the Brewers’ Cactus League loss to the Giants, letting up two hits, three runs and one walk over 5 2/3 innings.
He also earned four strikeouts. Nelson pitched reasonably well but the bullpen let him down by coughing up a one-run lead in the seventh inning. He let his guard down by allowing a two-run homer to Denard Span in the third but recovered by setting down the next nine hitters he faced. Nelson is probably good enough to be in the Brewers’ rotation but doesn’t have the chops to be a major fantasy asset.
Mar 22 - 8:15 PM
Nelson scatters five hits, one run in victory
Apr 14 - 8:09 AM
Jimmy Nelson whiffs eight in season debut
Apr 8 - 12:04 AM
Jimmy Nelson strikes out three in tune-up
Apr 1 - 5:35 PM
Nelson gives up three in loss to San Fran
Mar 22 - 8:15 PM
More Jimmy Nelson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Beltre
TEX
(2723)
2
B. Posey
SF
(2341)
3
G. Bird
NYY
(2303)
4
T. Turner
WAS
(2289)
5
G. Sanchez
NYY
(2210)
6
A. Garrett
CIN
(2203)
7
J. Bradley
BOS
(2062)
8
J. Donaldson
TOR
(2042)
9
J. Ross
WAS
(2033)
10
D. Pomeranz
BOS
(1902)
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
7.0
1
0
0
1.29
.714
1
1
5
0
5
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
MLW
2
2
1
0
0
0
13.0
9
2
2
2
13
0
0
1.38
.85
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 13
@ CIN
1
1
1
0
0
7.0
5
1
1
0
5
0
0
1.29
.71
Apr 7
CHC
1
1
0
0
0
6.0
4
1
1
2
8
0
0
1.50
1.00
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jett Bandy
2
Manny Pina
3
Andrew Susac
10-Day DL
Andrew Susac (trapezius) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Colorado Springs.
Susac should be ready to join the Brewers early next week. The 27-year-old catcher came down with tightness in his trapezius in the middle of spring training and didn't appear in a Cactus League game after March 13.
Apr 13
1B
1
Eric Thames
2
Jesus Aguilar
2B
1
Jonathan Villar
2
Nick Franklin
SS
1
Orlando Arcia
3B
1
Travis Shaw
2
Hernan Perez
LF
1
Ryan Braun
CF
1
Keon Broxton
2
Kirk Nieuwenhuis
RF
1
Domingo Santana
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Junior Guerra
10-Day DL
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday that Junior Guerra (calf) will be out "at least six weeks."
Guerra put his own timetable at 4-6 weeks in a chat with the media Tuesday, but MRI results showed a "significant" strain of his right calf, per Counsell. Guerra suffered the injury during his Opening Day start against the Rockies while trying to leg out a bunt in the bottom of the third inning. Tommy Milone will move into the Brewers' rotation.
Apr 4
2
Zach Davies
3
Chase Anderson
4
Wily Peralta
5
Jimmy Nelson
6
Matt Garza
10-Day DL
Matt Garza (groin) will make another rehab start Monday for Triple-A Colorado Springs.
After that, Garza should be ready to rejoin Milwaukee's starting rotation. The right-hander looked sharp in his first rehab start, allowing just one run on two hits Wednesday against Memphis. Garza has been working his way back from a strained groin he suffered late in spring training.
Apr 13
7
Tommy Milone
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Neftali Feliz
2
Corey Knebel
3
Jacob Barnes
4
Jhan Marinez
5
Carlos Torres
6
Jared Hughes
7
David Goforth
8
Oliver Drake
