Drew Hutchison | Starting Pitcher | #34 Team: Pittsburgh Pirates Age / DOB: (26) / 8/22/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 203 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: None Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 15 (0) / TOR Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $2.2 million, 2017-18: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Pirates and RHP Drew Hutchison avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.3 million contract. It's just a tick higher than the $2.2 million he received last year. Hutchison was traded to the Pirates mid-season from Toronto in the Francisco Liriano deal. He spent most of the year in the minors, but saw action in nine major-league games, putting up a 5.25 ERA in 24 innings. The 26-year-old has yet to experience much success in the majors, but his minor league track record suggests some potential for a breakout. Pirates pitching coach Ray Searage has helped several less-talented pitchers revitalize their careers in recent seasons. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

Drew Hutchison struggled in a no-decision against the Reds on Saturday, allowing four runs on eight hits over his four frames. Hutchison struck out three and didn't walk a batter in the contest. He kept the Reds offense at bay through the first three innings until they broke free for four runs in the fourth. It's unclear if this was just a spot start, or if he'll get another opportunity in the rotation on Thursday against the Phillies in Philadelphia.

Drew Hutchison will start for the Pirates on Saturday against the Reds. The club has opted to skip Chad Kuhl's next start, which will give Hutchison his first shot at showing what he can do in the Pirates rotation. Acquired in the deal that sent Francisco Liriano to the Blue Jays, Hutchison posted a 4.50 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 28/15 K/BB ratio over 36 innings at Triple-A Indianapolis. Source: MLB.com