Drew Hutchison | Starting Pitcher | #34

Team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:  (26) / 8/22/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 203
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 15 (0) / TOR
Contract: view contract details
Pirates and RHP Drew Hutchison avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.3 million contract.
It's just a tick higher than the $2.2 million he received last year. Hutchison was traded to the Pirates mid-season from Toronto in the Francisco Liriano deal. He spent most of the year in the minors, but saw action in nine major-league games, putting up a 5.25 ERA in 24 innings. The 26-year-old has yet to experience much success in the majors, but his minor league track record suggests some potential for a breakout. Pirates pitching coach Ray Searage has helped several less-talented pitchers revitalize their careers in recent seasons. Jan 12 - 8:51 PM
Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
PIT93100024281414722005.251.46
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Buffalo(INT)AAA181865010278403735110003.2651.108
Indianapolis(INT)AAA76110363723181528004.5001.444
