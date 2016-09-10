Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Antonio Bastardo
(R)
Neftali Feliz
(R)
John Jaso
(1B)
Dovydas Neverauskas
(S)
Doug Slaten
(R)
Josh Bell
(1B)
Adam Frazier
(OF)
Jung Ho Kang
(3B)
Juan Nicasio
(R)
Chris Stewart
(C)
Lisalverto Bonilla
(S)
David Freese
(3B)
Chad Kuhl
(S)
Ivan Nova
(S)
Jason Stoffel
(S)
Chris Bostick
(2B)
Tyler Glasnow
(S)
Wade LeBlanc
(S)
Nefi Ogando
(R)
Jameson Taillon
(S)
John Bowker
(OF)
Alen Hanson
(2B)
Brad Lincoln
(R)
Jose Osuna
(1B)
Wyatt Toregas
(C)
Steven Brault
(S)
Josh Harrison
(2B)
Josh Lindblom
(S)
Eury Perez
(OF)
Phillippe Valiquette
(R)
Francisco Cervelli
(C)
Corey Hart
(OF)
Radhames Liz
(R)
Gregory Polanco
(OF)
Tony Watson
(R)
Phil Coke
(R)
Clay Holmes
(S)
Starling Marte
(OF)
Felipe Rivero
(R)
Tyler Webb
(S)
Gerrit Cole
(S)
Daniel Hudson
(R)
Justin Masterson
(S)
Dan Runzler
(R)
Duke Welker
(R)
Elias Diaz
(C)
Jared Hughes
(R)
Andrew McCutchen
(OF)
A.J. Schugel
(R)
Trevor Williams
(S)
Cody Eppley
(R)
Drew Hutchison
(S)
Jordy Mercer
(SS)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Drew Hutchison | Starting Pitcher | #34
Team:
Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 8/22/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 203
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 15 (0) / TOR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $2.2 million, 2017-18: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Pirates and RHP Drew Hutchison avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.3 million contract.
It's just a tick higher than the $2.2 million he received last year. Hutchison was traded to the Pirates mid-season from Toronto in the Francisco Liriano deal. He spent most of the year in the minors, but saw action in nine major-league games, putting up a 5.25 ERA in 24 innings. The 26-year-old has yet to experience much success in the majors, but his minor league track record suggests some potential for a breakout. Pirates pitching coach Ray Searage has helped several less-talented pitchers revitalize their careers in recent seasons.
Jan 12 - 8:51 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Drew Hutchison struggled in a no-decision against the Reds on Saturday, allowing four runs on eight hits over his four frames.
Hutchison struck out three and didn't walk a batter in the contest. He kept the Reds offense at bay through the first three innings until they broke free for four runs in the fourth. It's unclear if this was just a spot start, or if he'll get another opportunity in the rotation on Thursday against the Phillies in Philadelphia.
Sat, Sep 10, 2016 11:48:00 PM
Drew Hutchison will start for the Pirates on Saturday against the Reds.
The club has opted to skip Chad Kuhl's next start, which will give Hutchison his first shot at showing what he can do in the Pirates rotation. Acquired in the deal that sent Francisco Liriano to the Blue Jays, Hutchison posted a 4.50 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 28/15 K/BB ratio over 36 innings at Triple-A Indianapolis.
Thu, Sep 8, 2016 07:40:00 PM
Source:
MLB.com
Pirates recalled RHP Drew Hutchison from Triple-A Indianapolis.
Hutchison was recently acquired from the Blue Jays in the Francisco Liriano deal. He didn't pitch all that great in Triple-A, but it will be interesting to see if he gets a couple of starts this month.
Tue, Sep 6, 2016 03:25:00 PM
Pirates, Hutchison avoid arb with $2.3M deal
Jan 12 - 8:51 PM
Drew Hutchison struggles against Reds
Sat, Sep 10, 2016 11:48:00 PM
Drew Hutchison to start for Pirates Saturday
Thu, Sep 8, 2016 07:40:00 PM
Pirates recall RHP Hutchison from AAA
Tue, Sep 6, 2016 03:25:00 PM
More Drew Hutchison Player News
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
PIT
9
3
1
0
0
0
24
28
14
14
7
22
0
0
5.25
1.46
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Buffalo(INT)
AAA
18
18
6
5
0
102
78
40
37
35
110
0
0
3.265
1.108
Indianapolis(INT)
AAA
7
6
1
1
0
36
37
23
18
15
28
0
0
4.500
1.444
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Francisco Cervelli
2
Chris Stewart
3
Elias Diaz
1B
1
Josh Bell
2
John Jaso
3
Jose Osuna
2B
1
Josh Harrison
2
Alen Hanson
3
Chris Bostick
SS
1
Jordy Mercer
3B
1
Jung Ho Kang
2
David Freese
LF
1
Starling Marte
CF
1
Andrew McCutchen
2
Eury Perez
RF
1
Gregory Polanco
2
Adam Frazier
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Gerrit Cole
2
Jameson Taillon
3
Ivan Nova
4
Tyler Glasnow
5
Chad Kuhl
6
Steven Brault
7
Drew Hutchison
8
Clay Holmes
9
Josh Lindblom
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Tony Watson
2
Daniel Hudson
3
Felipe Rivero
4
Jared Hughes
5
Juan Nicasio
6
Antonio Bastardo
7
Trevor Williams
8
A.J. Schugel
9
Wade LeBlanc
10
Dovydas Neverauskas
11
Lisalverto Bonilla
12
Nefi Ogando
13
Dan Runzler
14
Tyler Webb
