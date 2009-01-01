Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jeremy Hazelbaker | Outfielder | #41

Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:  (30) / 8/14/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 200
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Ball State
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 4 (0) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jeremy Hazelbaker went 2-for-3 with a homer and four RBI in a 14-2 route of Kansas City on Sunday.
Hazelbaker's homer was a solo shot off Jason Vargas in the fifth. In very limited time, Hazelbaker was impressive, posting a .443 on-base percentage and .577 slugging percentage. He's likely earned a bench role with some club -- possibly the Diamondbacks -- in 2018, and could be one of the first bats off the bench in the wild-card game against the Rockies. Oct 1 - 7:04 PM
More Jeremy Hazelbaker Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final32.667140100011010
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
4049162216981910.327.421.510.931
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700000240
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Oct 1@ KC13200141110000.667.7501.667
Sep 30@ KC10000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 27SF10000000100000.0001.000.000
Sep 26SF11000000010000.000.000.000
Sep 25SF14201000020000.500.5001.000
Sep 18@ SD10000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 14COL10000000000000.000.000.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Scottsdale(ARIZ)R131000011111.333.500.333
Reno(PCL)AAA5219053135625311957110.279.341.495
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Chris Iannetta
2Chris Herrmann
3Jeff Mathis
4John Ryan Murphy
1B1Paul Goldschmidt
2Christian Walker
2B1Brandon Drury
2Adam Rosales
3Daniel Descalso
4Kristopher Negron
5Ildemaro Vargas
SS1Chris Owings
2Ketel Marte
3Nick Ahmed
3B1Jake Lamb
LF1David Peralta
2Yasmany Tomas
3Jeremy Hazelbaker
CF1A.J. Pollock
2Reymond Fuentes
RF1J.D. Martinez
2Gregor Blanco
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Zack Greinke
2Taijuan Walker
3Robbie Ray
4Patrick Corbin
5Zack Godley
6Shelby Miller
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Fernando Rodney
2Archie Bradley
3David Hernandez
4Andrew Chafin
5T.J. McFarland
6Jorge De La Rosa
7Jake Barrett
8Randall Delgado
9Steve Hathaway
10Silvino Bracho
11JJ Hoover
12Braden Shipley
13Jimmie Sherfy
14Anthony Banda
 

 