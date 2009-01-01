Jeremy Hazelbaker | Outfielder | #41

Jeremy Hazelbaker went 2-for-3 with a homer and four RBI in a 14-2 route of Kansas City on Sunday.

Hazelbaker's homer was a solo shot off Jason Vargas in the fifth. In very limited time, Hazelbaker was impressive, posting a .443 on-base percentage and .577 slugging percentage. He's likely earned a bench role with some club -- possibly the Diamondbacks -- in 2018, and could be one of the first bats off the bench in the wild-card game against the Rockies.