Jeremy Hazelbaker | Outfielder | #41

Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Hazelbacker knocks in 4 in 14-2 route of KC
Thor throws two scoreless in 11-0 loss
Giancarlo Stanton finishes one short of 60 HR
Snell fans 13 in regular-season finale vs O's
Wilkerson goes seven strong to top Cardinals
Anderson blanks Yankees over five in 2-1 win
Collins to take front office role with Mets
Adam Wainwright having elbow surgery Tuesday
Kershaw won't start on short rest in NLDS
Salvador Perez (groin) held out of lineup
Gray in 'major consideration' for NL WC Game
Adam Jones (legs) sitting out again Sunday
Rivers totals 347 yards, 2 TDs in 'home' loss
Jameis Winston leads game-winning FG drive
Doug Baldwin active for SNF vs Colts
Derek Carr exits Week 4 with back injury
Paul Perkins (ribs) heads to locker room
Marquise Goodwin leaves with concussion
That's more like it: Bell blows up in Week 4
Joe Flacco dreadful in loss to Pittsburgh
Marcus Mariota to undergo MRI on Monday
Ezekiel Elliott scores twice in loss to Rams
Alex Collins starts, breaks out for 82 yards
Joe Mixon turns 21 touches into just 48 yards
Kawhi Leonard (quad) out Monday vs. Kings
Jimmy Butler only plays first half vs. Lakers
Karl Anthony-Towns scores 15 in 21 minutes
Gorgui Dieng drops 14-12 line as backup C
Taj Gibson posts 18 and nine as starting PF
Jeff Teague drops 11 points with nine assists
Lonzo Ball posts 5-7-8 line in 36 minutes
Brandon Ingram scores 10 points in loss
Julius Randle scores 15 points vs. Wolves
Kyle Kuzma steals the show with 19 points
Paul Millsap drops 22 and 11 in Nuggets debut
Emmanuel Mudiay scores 19 points vs. Dubs
Senators assign Thomas Chabot to AHL
Owen Tippett cracks Florida's 23-man roster
Niklas Kronwall questionable for opener
Kevin Shattenkirk to start on top pair
Nick Foligno to start season at center
Anders Bjork slated for top-six role with BOS
Zacha to play alongside Hall and Palmieri
Nolan Patrick likely the number 2 center
Adam Henrique could see third line time
Report: Jaromir Jagr talking to 3 NHL teams
Zetterberg to make preseason debut on FRI
Sens sign Anderson to two-year, $9.5M deal
Kyle Larson gets 4th straight top-5
Martin Truex Jr. sweeps playoff round 1
Jimmie Johnson breaks longest sub-5th streak
Chase Elliott comes up two laps short of win
Dramatic late pass gives Kyle Busch Dover win
Myers wins Fall Spectacular 75 at Hickory
Todd Gilliland on pole at Meridian Speedway
Ryan Truex scores pole for Las Vegas 350
Gilliland paces Meridian field in Idaho
Garcia Jr.: Lap-leader; DNF in KNPSE finale
Ross Chastain: Drive Sober 200 results
Ryan Blaney wins Drive Sober 200 in Dover
Oosthuizen led the Internationals w/ 2.5 pts
Presidents Cup Final: USA: 19.0, Int'l: 11.0
Dustin Johnson halves; wraps with 4.5 points
Berger wins 2-and-1; clinching point for USA
Paul Dunne wins the 2017 British Masters
Lahiri, Si Woo Kim play spoilers; win 1 UP
Berger, Thomas rally on Day 3 PM; win 3-and-2
Karlsson claims 54-hole British Masters lead
USA dominating Internationals 11.5 to 2.5
Spieth, Reed kickoff Day 3 with 4-and-3 win
United States cruising (8-to-2) after Day Two
Thomas and Fowler improve to 2-0 on the week
Trojans drop to No. 15 in Coaches Poll
Report: Oregon QB Herbert breaks collarbone
Gallup goes over 200 against Hawaii
Rosen throws for 372 in win over Colorado
Rudolph has five scores in shootout win
McQuarley runs for five scores 56-38 win
Browning throws for three scores in easy win
Devin Singletary finds end zone four times
Pettis destroys Beavers for 12-116-3 in rout
Chunn stomps on LSU for 191 yards rushing
CCU's Williams explodes for 9-266-2
Kerryon Johnson hits end zone thrice in win
Swansea hoping that Bony will be back in GW8
Joselu hands Newcastle a point home
Coutinho strike not enough against Newcastle
Unlikely heroes power Arsenal to 2-0 win
Burnley impress again with another road win
Toffees continue to struggle with 0-1 loss
Kane brace as Spurs cruise past Terriers, 0-4
Richarlison rescues a late road point
De Bruyne haunts Chelsea again in City win
Morata leaves City loss with hamstring injury
West Ham sneaks by Swansea thanks to Sakho
Terriers no match for high-flying Spurs, 0-4
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Nick Ahmed
(SS)
Aaron Cunningham
(OF)
Brian Henry
(C)
Shelby Miller
(S)
Jack Reinheimer
(SS)
Joaquin Arias
(SS)
Jorge De La Rosa
(R)
David Hernandez
(R)
Garrett Mock
(S)
Fernando Rodney
(R)
Anthony Banda
(S)
Rubby De La Rosa
(R)
Chris Herrmann
(C)
Kevin Munson
(S)
Adam Rosales
(SS)
Jake Barrett
(R)
Randall Delgado
(R)
JJ Hoover
(R)
John Ryan Murphy
(C)
Jimmie Sherfy
(R)
Gregor Blanco
(OF)
Daniel Descalso
(2B)
Chris Iannetta
(C)
Kristopher Negron
(SS)
Braden Shipley
(R)
Silvino Bracho
(R)
Brandon Drury
(2B)
Jake Lamb
(3B)
Chris Owings
(SS)
Eric Smith
(R)
Archie Bradley
(R)
Reymond Fuentes
(OF)
Matt Langwell
(R)
Matt Pagnozzi
(C)
Yasmany Tomas
(OF)
Matt Capps
(R)
Zack Godley
(S)
Brett Lorin
(S)
David Pauley
(R)
Stryker Trahan
(OF)
Andrew Chafin
(R)
Paul Goldschmidt
(1B)
Ketel Marte
(SS)
David Peralta
(OF)
Ildemaro Vargas
(2B)
Louis Coleman
(R)
Zack Greinke
(S)
J.D. Martinez
(OF)
A.J. Pollock
(OF)
Christian Walker
(1B)
Hank Conger
(C)
Steve Hathaway
(R)
Jeff Mathis
(C)
Robbie Ray
(S)
Taijuan Walker
(S)
Patrick Corbin
(S)
Jeremy Hazelbaker
(OF)
T.J. McFarland
(R)
Jeremy Hazelbaker | Outfielder | #41
Team:
Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 8/14/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Ball State
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 4 (0) / BOS
Contract:
view contract details
Latest News
Recent News
Jeremy Hazelbaker went 2-for-3 with a homer and four RBI in a 14-2 route of Kansas City on Sunday.
Hazelbaker's homer was a solo shot off Jason Vargas in the fifth. In very limited time, Hazelbaker was impressive, posting a .443 on-base percentage and .577 slugging percentage. He's likely earned a bench role with some club -- possibly the Diamondbacks -- in 2018, and could be one of the first bats off the bench in the wild-card game against the Rockies.
Oct 1 - 7:04 PM
Diamondbacks recalled OF Jeremy Hazelbaker from Triple-A Rento.
Hazelbaker will give Arizona some extra outfield depth for the stretch run. The 30-year-old has posted an impressive .318/.412/.477 batting line in 51 plate appearances this season at the major league level.
Sep 9 - 6:36 PM
Diamondbacks optioned OF Jeremy Hazelbaker to Triple-A Reno.
The 29-year-old outfielder has performed well in his limited action with the big league club, slashing .318/.412/.477 with one homer, six RBI and a 16/7 K/BB ratio in 51 plate appearances. He'll surely get another opportunity with the D'Backs before long.
Jun 24 - 9:23 AM
Diamondbacks recalled OF Jeremy Hazelbaker from Triple-A Reno.
Hazelbaker will provide depth for the Diamondbacks' outfield while Yasmany Tomas recovers from a groin injury. Hazelbaker batted .308/.379/.538 in 21 games (29 plate appearances) earlier this season with Arizona.
Jun 6 - 6:01 PM
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
3
2
.667
1
4
0
1
0
0
0
1
1
0
1
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
40
49
16
2
2
1
6
9
8
19
1
0
.327
.421
.510
.931
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
24
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Oct 1
@ KC
1
3
2
0
0
1
4
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
.667
.750
1.667
Sep 30
@ KC
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 27
SF
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
1.000
.000
Sep 26
SF
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 25
SF
1
4
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
1.000
Sep 18
@ SD
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 14
COL
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Scottsdale(ARIZ)
R
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
1
1
.333
.500
.333
Reno(PCL)
AAA
52
190
53
13
5
6
25
31
19
57
11
0
.279
.341
.495
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Chris Iannetta
2
Chris Herrmann
3
Jeff Mathis
4
John Ryan Murphy
1B
1
Paul Goldschmidt
2
Christian Walker
2B
1
Brandon Drury
2
Adam Rosales
3
Daniel Descalso
4
Kristopher Negron
5
Ildemaro Vargas
SS
1
Chris Owings
60-Day DL
Chris Owings (finger) could come off the disabled list for the Diamondbacks series against Kansas City at the end of the month.
Owings was placed on the 60-day disabled list with a fractured right middle finger on July 31. He was having a solid -- if unspectacular -- offensive season before the injury, with 12 homers and 12 stolen bases along with a .741 OPS. Ketel Marte has performed admirably as the everyday shortstop, so it will be interesting to see how much playing time Owings gets if/when he comes back.
Sep 13
2
Ketel Marte
Sidelined
Ketel Marte was removed from Sunday's game with left hamstring tightness.
He's considered day-to-day. The injury shouldn't limit the infielder too much heading into the postseason.
Oct 1
3
Nick Ahmed
60-Day DL
Nick Ahmed will undergo surgery to repair a fractured right wrist.
The initial thought was that Ahmed would not need surgery and could potentially return for the postseason, but his year is officially over now. He'll be arbitration-eligible this winter.
Sep 4
3B
1
Jake Lamb
LF
1
David Peralta
Sidelined
David Peralta (neck/back) is not in the Diamondbacks' lineup Sunday.
Peralta tweaked his neck/back on a dive Saturday. He's feeling better, but there's no reason to push him at this point. He'll be ready for Wednesday's Wild Card Game.
Oct 1
2
Yasmany Tomas
60-Day DL
Yasmany Tomas will undergo season-ending core muscle surgery on Tuesday.
Tomas first went on the disabled list back in early June and encountered multiple setbacks along the way. It amounts to a lost season for the 26-year-old, as he hit only .241/.294/.464 with eight homers while being limited to 47 games. The Diamondbacks tried to trade Tomas last winter and it wouldn't be a surprise if they try again this winter, although the market for him might not be there.
Aug 21
3
Jeremy Hazelbaker
CF
1
A.J. Pollock
2
Reymond Fuentes
RF
1
J.D. Martinez
2
Gregor Blanco
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Zack Greinke
2
Taijuan Walker
3
Robbie Ray
4
Patrick Corbin
5
Zack Godley
6
Shelby Miller
60-Day DL
Shelby Miller has hired Kyle Thousand of Roc Nation Sports as his new agent.
Miller was previously represented by CAA Sports. The 26-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery back in May and will likely be out until around midseason next year. He's arbitration-eligible for one more year after making $4.7 million in 2017.
Aug 22
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Fernando Rodney
2
Archie Bradley
3
David Hernandez
4
Andrew Chafin
5
T.J. McFarland
6
Jorge De La Rosa
7
Jake Barrett
8
Randall Delgado
60-Day DL
Randall Delgado will be given a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow on Thursday.
Delgado is working his way back from a strained flexor tendon. He's obviously done for the regular season, but the Diamondbacks haven't officially ruled him out for a potential return during the playoffs.
Sep 24
9
Steve Hathaway
60-Day DL
Diamondbacks transferred LHP Steve Hathaway from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Gregor Blanco. Hathaway is coming back from a shoulder injury.
May 5
10
Silvino Bracho
11
JJ Hoover
12
Braden Shipley
13
Jimmie Sherfy
Sidelined
Jimmie Sherfy (triceps) played catch Sunday.
Sherfy could pitch in an instructional league game Monday in hopes to convincing the Diamondbacks he's healthy enough to be on Wednesday's Wild Card roster. The rookie reliever is unscored upon in 11 appearances in the majors this season.
Oct 1
14
Anthony Banda
Dose: All Over But The Crying
Oct 1
Nate Grimm rounds up the jubilation and heartbreak from Saturday's clinching games, and talks Danny Duffy's elbow procedure in Sunday's Daily Dose.
