Max Kepler | Outfielder | #26

Max Kepler left Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox with an abrasion on his right pinkie.

Kepler went for a precautionary X-ray, but it came back negative. The injury occurred when Kepler slid into third base on a first-inning triple. He stayed in to run the bases but was replaced by Robbie Grossman in right field to begin the second inning. The Twins are calling him day-to-day.