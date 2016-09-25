Player Page

Weather | Roster

Max Kepler | Outfielder | #26

Team: Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:  (24) / 2/10/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 207
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2009 / UDFA / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Max Kepler left Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox with an abrasion on his right pinkie.
Kepler went for a precautionary X-ray, but it came back negative. The injury occurred when Kepler slid into third base on a first-inning triple. He stayed in to run the bases but was replaced by Robbie Grossman in right field to begin the second inning. The Twins are calling him day-to-day. Mar 18 - 2:05 PM
Source: Mike Berardino on Twitter
More Max Kepler Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
11339693202176352429362.235.309.424.734
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016020001120
Max Kepler's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Max Kepler's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Max Kepler's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Max Kepler's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Rochester(INT)AAA30110314611916161411.282.367.455
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jason Castro
2John Ryan Murphy
3Chris Gimenez
4Mitch Garver
5Eddy Rodriguez
1B1Joe Mauer
2Daniel Palka
3Ben Paulsen
4Matt Hague
2B1Brian Dozier
2Tommy Field
SS1Eduardo Escobar
2Jorge Polanco
3Ehire Adrianza
4Engelb Vielma
5Benji Gonzalez
3B1Miguel Sano
LF1Robbie Grossman
2Eddie Rosario
CF1Byron Buxton
2Danny Santana
3Drew Stubbs
4J.B. Shuck
RF1Max Kepler
2Zack Granite
DH1Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Ervin Santana
2Phil Hughes
3Hector Santiago
4Kyle Gibson
5Jose Berrios
6Justin Haley
7Tyler Duffey
8Ryan Vogelsong
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Kintzler
2Ryan Pressly
3Trevor May
4Michael Tonkin
5Taylor Rogers
6Buddy Boshers
7Craig Breslow
8JT Chargois
9Ryan O'Rourke
10Glen Perkins
11Nick Tepesch
12Nick Greenwood
13Alex Wimmers
14Matt Belisle
 

 