Max Kepler | Outfielder | #26

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Kepler (finger) leaves early, X-rays negative
Guerra to start Opening Day for Milwaukee
Baez swipes three as Puerto Rico advances
Danny Salazar fans nine against Rangers
Ryan Braun slugs first home run of the spring
Chi Chi Gonzalez diagnosed with UCL tear
Miguel Cabrera likely to miss rest of WBC
Owings continues hot spring with 2-run triple
Broxton leaves game with discomfort in wrist
Schwarber homers, drives in four vs. ChiSox
Tanaka fans six in Yankees' no-hitter
Prado (hamstring) heading for MRI on Saturday
McCown visit 'going very well,' talking deal
Report: Jags to draft RB, Fournette possible
Report: Lockett ahead of schedule, ready Wk 1
Seahawks visit with free agent LT Ryan Clady
Pierre-Paul reaches 4-year deal with Giants
Report: Seahawks open to trading Sherman
Jamaal Charles leaves Seahawks without deal
Lacy's deal includes monthly weight clauses
Report: E.J. Manuel signing with the Raiders
Rams bolster front seven with Connor Barwin
'Persistent belief' Pats want to keep Jimmy G
Raiders upgrade tight end corps, snag Cook
Cousins (knee, ribs) expects to play Sunday
Evans, Afflalo, McLemore ruled out Saturday
Rodney Hood (knee) will not play Saturday
Nicolas Batum (migraine) will play Saturday
Nikola Vucevic scores 18 with 17 boards
T.J. Warren scores 26 points in 37 minutes
Tyler Ulis scores 19 points in second start
Ivica Zubac scores 18 w/ eight rebounds
Anthony Davis scores 24 points with 15 boards
Khris Middleton scores season-high 30 points
Solomon Hill scores a career-high 30 points
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 26 points in win
Marian Hossa sidelined Saturday with LBI
Jamie Benn (eye) should be good to go Monday
Steven Stamkos unsure when return will come
Brian Elliott wins 10th straight on Friday
Kyle Palmieri nets 2 goals in loss to Pens
Sidney Crosby scores 2G, 1A in win over NJ
Aleksander Barkov scores GWG in shootout
No Jamie Benn for Stars vs Flames on Friday
Patric Hornqvist returns Friday vs Devils
Richard Bachman will get the start Saturday
Devils to stick with Keith Kinkaid on Friday
Steven Stamkos takes part in Friday's skate
Solomito sets pace in lone Modified practice
Keselowski: 5th-fastest in PIR practice 2
Daniel Suarez: 18th-fastest in PIR practice 2
Chase Elliott fastest in Saturday am practice
Denny Hamlin: to the back at PIR
Dillon Bros., Ragan penalized in practice 2
Martin chasing NASCAR Pinty's rookie title
Stenhouse slaps wall in PIR practice 2
Phoenix is not Truex’s best track
Matt Kenseth seesaws at Phoenix
Almirola finished all but 2 recent PIR laps
Ty Dillon has two previous PIR starts
Fowler big jump on Moving Day; week-low 65
Stenson among notable MCs at Palmer Invite
Leishman matches week low w/ 6-under 66 in R2
Two hole-out eagles buoys Grillo to 68 in R2
Fleetwood 12 better on Day 2; bogey-free 66
Hoffman sets 36-hole target at Arnie's Invite
Kelly Kraft (back) WDs prior to R2 at the API
Fitzpatrick shares the lead after R1 of API
Grillo grabs the early lead at Arnie's Invite
F. Molinari makes early move at Bay Hill
Danny Willett (illness) WDs from the API
Koepka slumping ahead of API appearance
Clemson lands four-star DE Justin Mascoll
Evaluator: Reddick over Foster wouldn't shock
Casserly prefers WR Williams to Hopkins
Dalvin Cook visiting the Eagles on Friday
WR Peoples-Jones makes mark at UM combine
Former Texas QB David Ash cleared for pro day
UM soph DE Rashan Gary clocks 4.57-second 40
Troy QB Silvers undergoes procedure on hand
Brugler: Jourdan Lewis not a draft guarantee
WR Williams clocks 4.56, 4.58 40-yard dashes
Watson's pro day workout draws mixed reviews
Academic issue pushed McKenzie towards Draft
Troy Deeney gifts Palace third win in a row
Huddlestone sent off in Hull loss
Leicester hang on to take victory at WHam
The Allardyce rebound continues for Palace
Phil Bardsley sees red as Potters fall late
Gary Cahill atones for error with winner
Cech is removed early with calf injury
Wenger saga continues, Gunners fall 3-1
Craig Dawson heads a brace as Baggies win 3-1
Clarets earn rare road point with clean sheet
Cats needed three points, only able to draw
Sanchez injury does not look good
Roster
Ehire Adrianza
(SS)
Cole De Vries
(R)
Justin Haley
(S)
Ben Paulsen
(1B)
Hector Santiago
(S)
Matt Belisle
(R)
Brian Dozier
(2B)
Phil Hughes
(S)
Glen Perkins
(R)
J.B. Shuck
(OF)
Joe Benson
(OF)
Tyler Duffey
(S)
Max Kepler
(OF)
Jorge Polanco
(SS)
Drew Stubbs
(OF)
James Beresford
(1B)
Eduardo Escobar
(SS)
Brandon Kintzler
(R)
Ryan Pressly
(R)
Ryan Sweeney
(OF)
Jose Berrios
(S)
Raul Fernandez
(R)
Wil Ledezma
(R)
Eddy Rodriguez
(C)
Nick Tepesch
(S)
Buddy Boshers
(R)
Tommy Field
(2B)
Joe Mauer
(1B)
Taylor Rogers
(R)
Michael Tonkin
(R)
Craig Breslow
(R)
Kyle Gibson
(S)
Trevor May
(R)
Dan Rohlfing
(C)
Loek Van Mil
(S)
Buck Britton
(3B)
Chris Gimenez
(C)
Adalberto Mejia
(S)
Eddie Rosario
(OF)
Kennys Vargas
(1B)
Byron Buxton
(OF)
Benji Gonzalez
(SS)
Jermaine Mitchell
(OF)
Drew Rucinski
(R)
Ryan Vogelsong
(S)
Jason Castro
(C)
Nick Greenwood
(R)
John Ryan Murphy
(C)
Miguel Sano
(3B)
Alex Wimmers
(R)
JT Chargois
(R)
Robbie Grossman
(OF)
Ryan O'Rourke
(R)
Danny Santana
(OF)
Tim Wood
(R)
Logan Darnell
(R)
Matt Hague
(1B)
ByungHo Park
(1B)
Ervin Santana
(S)
Max Kepler | Outfielder | #26
Team:
Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 2/10/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 207
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2009 / UDFA / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Max Kepler left Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox with an abrasion on his right pinkie.
Kepler went for a precautionary X-ray, but it came back negative. The injury occurred when Kepler slid into third base on a first-inning triple. He stayed in to run the bases but was replaced by Robbie Grossman in right field to begin the second inning. The Twins are calling him day-to-day.
Mar 18 - 2:05 PM
Source:
Mike Berardino on Twitter
Max Kepler (neck) singled in one of his three plate appearances in his return to the lineup Saturday.
Kepler was removed from Thursday's contest and sat out Friday with a mild neck strain. It doesn't appear it will be an issue for him moving forward.
Sun, Sep 25, 2016 08:25:00 AM
Max Kepler (neck) is not in the Twins' lineup Friday.
Kepler was lifted from Thursday's game with a mild neck strain. He did report improvement Friday and is available off the bench. Logan Schafer will cover right field Friday.
Fri, Sep 23, 2016 06:02:00 PM
Source:
Rhett Bollinger on Twitter
Max Kepler was removed from Thursday's contest with a mild neck strain.
He sustained the injury when he was crunched into a wall in foul territory by teammate Kennys Vargas while chasing down a fly ball. He should be considered day-to-day.
Thu, Sep 22, 2016 10:58:00 PM
Source:
LaVelle Neal on Twitter
Kepler (finger) leaves early, X-rays negative
Mar 18 - 2:05 PM
Max Kepler (neck) singles in return to action
Sun, Sep 25, 2016 08:25:00 AM
Max Kepler (neck) available off the bench
Fri, Sep 23, 2016 06:02:00 PM
Kepler leaves game with mild neck strain
Thu, Sep 22, 2016 10:58:00 PM
More Max Kepler Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
113
396
93
20
2
17
63
52
42
93
6
2
.235
.309
.424
.734
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
2
0
0
0
112
0
Max Kepler's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Max Kepler's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Max Kepler's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Max Kepler's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Rochester(INT)
AAA
30
110
31
4
6
1
19
16
16
14
1
1
.282
.367
.455
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jason Castro
2
John Ryan Murphy
3
Chris Gimenez
4
Mitch Garver
5
Eddy Rodriguez
1B
1
Joe Mauer
2
Daniel Palka
3
Ben Paulsen
4
Matt Hague
2B
1
Brian Dozier
2
Tommy Field
SS
1
Eduardo Escobar
2
Jorge Polanco
3
Ehire Adrianza
4
Engelb Vielma
5
Benji Gonzalez
3B
1
Miguel Sano
LF
1
Robbie Grossman
2
Eddie Rosario
CF
1
Byron Buxton
2
Danny Santana
3
Drew Stubbs
4
J.B. Shuck
RF
1
Max Kepler
Sidelined
Max Kepler left Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox with an abrasion on his right pinkie.
Kepler went for a precautionary X-ray, but it came back negative. The injury occurred when Kepler slid into third base on a first-inning triple. He stayed in to run the bases but was replaced by Robbie Grossman in right field to begin the second inning. The Twins are calling him day-to-day.
Mar 18
2
Zack Granite
DH
1
Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Ervin Santana
2
Phil Hughes
Sidelined
Phil Hughes shut out the Rays for five innings, striking out four, in the Twins' 4-2 victory Friday.
That's the first really positive outing for Hughes, who had given up seven runs and three homers in nine innings this spring. He's not close to 2014 form, and the Twins should be content if he's an adequate bottom-of-the-rotation starter this year.
Mar 17
3
Hector Santiago
4
Kyle Gibson
5
Jose Berrios
6
Justin Haley
7
Tyler Duffey
8
Ryan Vogelsong
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Kintzler
2
Ryan Pressly
3
Trevor May
Sidelined
Trevor May is going for a second opinion on his injured elbow.
May suffered what's believed to be a torn UCL Wednesday in an exhibition game against the United States. Twins manager Paul Molitor said the second opinion is mostly for May's peace of mind, adding that "our medical people say it's pretty clear cut." Assuming the diagnosis is confirmed, May is almost certainly headed for Tommy John surgery. That usual recovery window for Tommy John surgery is 12-15 months.
Mar 11
4
Michael Tonkin
5
Taylor Rogers
6
Buddy Boshers
7
Craig Breslow
8
JT Chargois
9
Ryan O'Rourke
10
Glen Perkins
Sidelined
Glen Perkins has continued his throwing program without reporting any discomfort in his surgically-repaired left shoulder.
Perkins had to be shut down for a bit after feeling soreness in the shoulder a month ago, but he's progressed without any issues since resuming a throwing program. The lefty might still be a long shot to ever get his closer job back, but things are moving in the right direction.
Mar 10
11
Nick Tepesch
12
Nick Greenwood
13
Alex Wimmers
14
Matt Belisle
ST Daily: Debating the WBC
Mar 17
Why do so many players skip the World Baseball Classic? Jesse Pantuosco investigates in Friday's Spring Training Daily.
MLB Headlines
