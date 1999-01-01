Tony Wolters | Catcher | #14

10-Day DL

Rockies manager Bud Black said during an appearance on MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM on Tuesday morning that David Dahl (rib) is "still a ways away."

Dahl hasn't had any setbacks with his rib, but Black said that he's still not able to show "100 percent exertion on the swing." He'll obviously need to get to that point to go out on a minor league rehab assignment, but it's unclear when that will happen. Dahl will have a role in the Rockies' outfield when healthy, but Ian Desmond is currently seeing some time out there in order to keep Mark Reynolds in the lineup.