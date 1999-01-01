Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Weather |
Roster
Weather |
Roster
Alexi Amarista
(OF)
Manny Corpas
(R)
Dustin Garneau
(C)
German Marquez
(S)
Chris Rusin
(R)
Tyler Anderson
(S)
David Dahl
(OF)
Carlos Gonzalez
(OF)
Jake McGee
(R)
Brian Schlitter
(R)
Nolan Arenado
(3B)
Ian Desmond
(OF)
Jon Gray
(S)
Tom Murphy
(C)
Antonio Senzatela
(S)
Jeremy Barfield
(OF)
Jairo Diaz
(R)
Pedro Hernandez
(S)
Scott Oberg
(R)
Kyle Simon
(S)
Chad Bettis
(S)
Mike Dunn
(R)
Greg Holland
(R)
Adam Ottavino
(R)
Trevor Story
(SS)
Charlie Blackmon
(OF)
Carlos Estevez
(R)
Brett Jacobson
(S)
Gerardo Parra
(OF)
Pat Valaika
(OF)
Bobby Cassevah
(R)
Yohan Flande
(R)
DJ LeMahieu
(2B)
Chad Qualls
(R)
Tony Wolters
(C)
Tyler Chatwood
(S)
Kyle Freeland
(S)
Jordan Lyles
(R)
Mark Reynolds
(1B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Tony Wolters | Catcher | #14
Team:
Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 6/9/1992
Ht / Wt:
5'10" / 193
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 3 (0) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $540,000, 2018: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Tony Wolters has been diagnosed with a concussion.
Wolters suffered the head injury Tuesday night against the Padres when he was struck on the side of his mask with Manuel Margot's backswing. He is likely headed for the 7-day concussion disabled list. Dustin Garneau is currently the only healthy catcher on the Rockies' 40-man roster, though the organization did sign Ryan Hanigan to a minor league contract late in spring training.
May 3 - 9:18 AM
Source:
Rockies.mlb.com
Tony Wolters left Tuesday's game against the Padres after taking Manuel Margot's backswing to the helmet.
Wolters tried to stay in but had trouble seeing the next pitch. He'll be put through MLB's concussion protocol and is likely to be unavailable for Wednesday's game either way. Dustin Garneau replaced Wolters behind the plate for the Rockies on Tuesday night.
May 3 - 12:23 AM
Source:
Jeff Sanders on Twitter
Tony Wolters finished 3-for-4 with a couple of RBI against the Nationals in Monday's win.
Wolters has been great with Tom Murphy out, hitting .351 in 37 at-bats. It's surprising that the Rockies haven't played him over Dustin Garneau more consistently (Garneau has 33 at-bats), given that he's the stronger defender and the far better hitter to date.
Apr 25 - 12:50 AM
Tony Wolters is not in the Rockies' lineup Thursday.
He's getting a breather with it being a day game after a night game. Dustin Garneau will do the catching.
Apr 6 - 11:05 AM
Source:
Rotoworld Daily Lineups
Tony Wolters diagnosed with a concussion
May 3 - 9:18 AM
Wolters leaves game after blow to helmet
May 3 - 12:23 AM
Tony Wolters goes 3-for-4 in win
Apr 25 - 12:50 AM
Tony Wolters not in Rockies' lineup Thursday
Apr 6 - 11:05 AM
More Tony Wolters Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Colorado Rockies Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
2
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
2
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
17
52
18
3
1
0
3
12
3
11
0
0
.346
.393
.442
.835
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
15
0
1
0
1
0
0
2016
59
0
7
3
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 2
@ SD
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 29
@ ARZ
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Apr 27
WAS
1
1
1
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
3.000
Apr 26
WAS
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Apr 25
WAS
1
4
2
1
0
0
1
2
1
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.600
.750
Apr 24
WAS
1
4
3
0
0
0
2
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.750
.750
.750
Apr 23
SF
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
.000
.250
.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tony Wolters
Sidelined
Tony Wolters has been diagnosed with a concussion.
Wolters suffered the head injury Tuesday night against the Padres when he was struck on the side of his mask with Manuel Margot's backswing. He is likely headed for the 7-day concussion disabled list. Dustin Garneau is currently the only healthy catcher on the Rockies' 40-man roster, though the organization did sign Ryan Hanigan to a minor league contract late in spring training.
May 3
2
Tom Murphy
10-Day DL
Tom Murphy has been fitted with a soft cast for his fractured right wrist.
He's out of the hard cast but not progressing as quickly as the Rockies had hoped. Murphy missed all of April and still isn't doing any baseball activities. His absence could easily extend into June.
May 2
3
Dustin Garneau
1B
1
Ian Desmond
2
Mark Reynolds
2B
1
DJ LeMahieu
2
Alexi Amarista
SS
1
Trevor Story
2
Pat Valaika
3B
1
Nolan Arenado
LF
1
David Dahl
10-Day DL
Rockies manager Bud Black said during an appearance on MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM on Tuesday morning that David Dahl (rib) is "still a ways away."
Dahl hasn't had any setbacks with his rib, but Black said that he's still not able to show "100 percent exertion on the swing." He'll obviously need to get to that point to go out on a minor league rehab assignment, but it's unclear when that will happen. Dahl will have a role in the Rockies' outfield when healthy, but Ian Desmond is currently seeing some time out there in order to keep Mark Reynolds in the lineup.
May 2
2
Gerardo Parra
CF
1
Charlie Blackmon
RF
1
Carlos Gonzalez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Gray
10-Day DL
Jon Gray was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his left foot on Friday and will miss at least a month of action.
Gray had been battling what the club believed to be a toe injury, but X-rays revealed that he indeed has a stress fracture. It sounds like he'll be sidelined for a minimum of four weeks before being re-evaluated. It's a difficult blow to the Rockies and to fantasy owners who invested an early pick in the hard-throwing right-hander.
Apr 14
2
Tyler Anderson
3
Tyler Chatwood
4
Kyle Freeland
5
Antonio Senzatela
6
German Marquez
7
Chad Bettis
60-Day DL
Rockies placed RHP Chad Bettis on the 60-day disabled list with testicular cancer.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Mark Reynolds. Bettis began chemotherapy last week and is slated to miss most of the season.
Mar 26
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Greg Holland
2
Adam Ottavino
3
Jake McGee
4
Mike Dunn
10-Day DL
Mike Dunn (back) could be activated from the disabled list as soon as Wednesday.
Dunn's back is feeling much better and he will throw a simulated game Monday. The left-hander has been excellent this season with a 1.17 ERA.
Apr 30
5
Chad Qualls
6
Carlos Estevez
7
Chris Rusin
8
Jordan Lyles
9
Scott Oberg
10
Jairo Diaz
10-Day DL
Rockies placed RHP Jairo Diaz on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
Diaz is still working his way back from Tommy John surgery. He could be ready by May.
Apr 2
