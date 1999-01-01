Player Page

Tony Wolters | Catcher | #14

Team: Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:  (24) / 6/9/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 193
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 3 (0) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Tony Wolters has been diagnosed with a concussion.
Wolters suffered the head injury Tuesday night against the Padres when he was struck on the side of his mask with Manuel Margot's backswing. He is likely headed for the 7-day concussion disabled list. Dustin Garneau is currently the only healthy catcher on the Rockies' 40-man roster, though the organization did sign Ryan Hanigan to a minor league contract late in spring training. May 3 - 9:18 AM
Source: Rockies.mlb.com
More Tony Wolters Player News

In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final20.000000000000042
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
17521831031231100.346.393.442.835
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201715010100
201659073000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 2@ SD12000000000000.000.000.000
Apr 29@ ARZ14100000020000.250.250.250
Apr 27WAS111010010000001.0001.0003.000
Apr 26WAS14100001010000.250.250.250
Apr 25WAS14210012110000.500.600.750
Apr 24WAS14300020010000.750.750.750
Apr 23SF13000001000010.000.250.000
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tony Wolters
2Tom Murphy
3Dustin Garneau
1B1Ian Desmond
2Mark Reynolds
2B1DJ LeMahieu
2Alexi Amarista
SS1Trevor Story
2Pat Valaika
3B1Nolan Arenado
LF1David Dahl
2Gerardo Parra
CF1Charlie Blackmon
RF1Carlos Gonzalez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Gray
2Tyler Anderson
3Tyler Chatwood
4Kyle Freeland
5Antonio Senzatela
6German Marquez
7Chad Bettis
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Greg Holland
2Adam Ottavino
3Jake McGee
4Mike Dunn
5Chad Qualls
6Carlos Estevez
7Chris Rusin
8Jordan Lyles
9Scott Oberg
10Jairo Diaz
 

 