Player Results
Article Results
Carlos Asuaje
(2B)
Franchy Cordero
(SS)
Brad Hand
(R)
Kyung-Min Na
(OF)
Luis Sardinas
(SS)
Erick Aybar
(SS)
Allen Cordoba
(SS)
Austin Hedges
(C)
Rafael Ortega
(OF)
Ryan Schimpf
(2B)
Buddy Baumann
(R)
Jarred Cosart
(S)
Keith Hessler
(R)
Luis Perdomo
(S)
Yangervis Solarte
(3B)
Christian Bethancourt
(C)
Collin Cowgill
(OF)
Edwin Jackson
(S)
Jose Pirela
(2B)
Cory Spangenberg
(2B)
Jabari Blash
(OF)
Tony Cruz
(C)
Travis Jankowski
(OF)
Kevin Quackenbush
(R)
Craig Stammen
(R)
Zach Braddock
(R)
Miguel Diaz
(S)
Tyrell Jenkins
(S)
Colin Rea
(S)
Luis Torrens
(C)
Ryan Buchter
(R)
Alex Dickerson
(OF)
Zach Lee
(S)
Hunter Renfroe
(OF)
Jose Torres
(R)
Trevor Cahill
(S)
Jon Edwards
(R)
Will Locante
(R)
Clayton Richard
(S)
Christian Villanueva
(3B)
Carter Capps
(R)
Robbie Erlin
(S)
Walker Lockett
(S)
Andre Rienzo
(R)
Brett Wallace
(3B)
Jhoulys Chacin
(S)
Christian Friedrich
(S)
Manuel Margot
(OF)
Jamie Romak
(OF)
Michael Watt
(S)
Paul Clemens
(S)
Rocky Gale
(C)
Brandon Maurer
(R)
Jose Ruiz
(R)
Jered Weaver
(S)
Dusty Coleman
(3B)
Javier Guerra
(SS)
Wil Myers
(1B)
Hector Sanchez
(C)
Brandon Wood
(3B)
Alex Dickerson | Outfielder | #24
Team:
San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 5/26/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 235
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Indiana
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 3 (0) / PIT
Contract:
view contract details
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Padres manager Andy Green said Wednesday that Alex Dickerson (back) will see a spine specialist.
Dickerson recently experienced a setback with his back injury, so the Padres want to see if there's anything different they can do to get him on track. His chances of being ready for Opening Day are looking increasingly doubtful.
Mar 15 - 12:51 PM
Source:
San Diego Padres on Twitter
Alex Dickerson has experienced a setback in his recovery from a back injury.
Dickerson made his Cactus League debut this weekend, but it apparently did not go totally smoothly. His status for Opening Day is now in question. Look for a fresh update on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Mar 13 - 12:53 PM
Source:
AJ Cassavell on Twitter
Alex Dickerson (back) is hitting cleanup in his Cactus League debut on Saturday.
Dickerson has been on the shelf since tweaking his back during the first week of spring training. He's expected to win the starting job in left field, but will have to prove his health and avoid any further setbacks the rest of the way.
Mar 11 - 10:01 AM
Source:
San Diego Padres on Twitter
Alex Dickerson (back) could make his Cactus League debut on Saturday.
Dickerson tweaked his back during the first week of spring training, but he went through a full practice Thursday morning in Padres camp. He'll probably DH in his spring debut before the Friars clear him for outfield play. Dickerson is trying to win the starting left field job in San Diego.
Mar 9 - 12:27 PM
Source:
Jeff Sanders on Twitter
Alex Dickerson (back) to see spine specialist
Mar 15 - 12:51 PM
Alex Dickerson suffers setback with injury
Mar 13 - 12:53 PM
Alex Dickerson hits cleanup in spring debut
Mar 11 - 10:01 AM
Dickerson (back) nearing spring debut
Mar 9 - 12:27 PM
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
84
253
65
16
2
10
37
39
26
44
5
1
.257
.333
.455
.788
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
68
2
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
El Paso(PCL)
AAA
62
217
83
16
3
10
51
50
14
27
0
0
.382
.425
.622
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Austin Hedges
2
Christian Bethancourt
3
Luis Torrens
4
Hector Sanchez
5
Tony Cruz
1B
1
Wil Myers
2
Jamie Romak
2B
1
Ryan Schimpf
Sidelined
Ryan Schimpf (oblique) still felt lingering soreness after workouts on Sunday and will not return to Cactus League action on Monday as had been anticipated.
The Padres are taking their time with this injury as not aggravate it unnecessarily. Look for him to rest for another couple of days before attempting to return to game action.
Mar 12
2
Carlos Asuaje
3
Cory Spangenberg
4
Jose Pirela
SS
1
Luis Sardinas
2
Erick Aybar
3
Javier Guerra
4
Allen Cordoba
5
Dusty Coleman
3B
1
Yangervis Solarte
2
Brett Wallace
3
Christian Villanueva
LF
1
Alex Dickerson
Sidelined
Padres manager Andy Green said Wednesday that Alex Dickerson (back) will see a spine specialist.
Dickerson recently experienced a setback with his back injury, so the Padres want to see if there's anything different they can do to get him on track. His chances of being ready for Opening Day are looking increasingly doubtful.
Mar 15
2
Rafael Ortega
3
Collin Cowgill
CF
1
Travis Jankowski
2
Manuel Margot
Sidelined
Manuel Margot (knee) won't resume baseball activities until after the Padres' off-day on Tuesday.
The club is taking things very cautiously here as the rookie outfielder continues to deal with lingering soreness in his left knee. The 22-year-old was expected to open the season as their starting center fielder, but his status for Opening Day is currently up in the air.
Mar 11
3
Franchy Cordero
RF
1
Hunter Renfroe
2
Jabari Blash
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jered Weaver
2
Jhoulys Chacin
3
Clayton Richard
4
Christian Friedrich
5
Luis Perdomo
6
Jarred Cosart
7
Trevor Cahill
8
Paul Clemens
9
Tyrell Jenkins
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Maurer
2
Carter Capps
Sidelined
Padres manager Andy Green is aiming for Carter Capps (elbow) to make his Cactus League debut around mid-March.
Capps, who is coming back from Tommy John surgery, is expected to pitch in simulated games and minor league games before appearing in Cactus League action. The way the Padres have mapped things out is giving him a chance to be ready for the start of the season. He could quickly find himself in the mix for the closer role if he proves his health and effectiveness.
Mar 1
3
Brad Hand
4
Ryan Buchter
5
Kevin Quackenbush
6
Miguel Diaz
7
Buddy Baumann
8
Keith Hessler
9
Jon Edwards
10
Craig Stammen
11
Jose Torres
12
Andre Rienzo
13
Jose Ruiz
14
Will Locante
