Alex Dickerson | Outfielder | #24

Team: San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:  (26) / 5/26/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 235
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Indiana
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 3 (0) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Padres manager Andy Green said Wednesday that Alex Dickerson (back) will see a spine specialist.
Dickerson recently experienced a setback with his back injury, so the Padres want to see if there's anything different they can do to get him on track. His chances of being ready for Opening Day are looking increasingly doubtful. Mar 15 - 12:51 PM
Source: San Diego Padres on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
8425365162103739264451.257.333.455.788
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600000682
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
El Paso(PCL)AAA6221783163105150142700.382.425.622
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Austin Hedges
2Christian Bethancourt
3Luis Torrens
4Hector Sanchez
5Tony Cruz
1B1Wil Myers
2Jamie Romak
2B1Ryan Schimpf
2Carlos Asuaje
3Cory Spangenberg
4Jose Pirela
SS1Luis Sardinas
2Erick Aybar
3Javier Guerra
4Allen Cordoba
5Dusty Coleman
3B1Yangervis Solarte
2Brett Wallace
3Christian Villanueva
LF1Alex Dickerson
2Rafael Ortega
3Collin Cowgill
CF1Travis Jankowski
2Manuel Margot
3Franchy Cordero
RF1Hunter Renfroe
2Jabari Blash
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jered Weaver
2Jhoulys Chacin
3Clayton Richard
4Christian Friedrich
5Luis Perdomo
6Jarred Cosart
7Trevor Cahill
8Paul Clemens
9Tyrell Jenkins
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Maurer
2Carter Capps
3Brad Hand
4Ryan Buchter
5Kevin Quackenbush
6Miguel Diaz
7Buddy Baumann
8Keith Hessler
9Jon Edwards
10Craig Stammen
11Jose Torres
12Andre Rienzo
13Jose Ruiz
14Will Locante
 

 