Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Parra Punch
Jul 20
Daily Dose: Snake Bite
Jul 20
The Closer Market
Jul 19
Notes: Manny On The Move?
Jul 19
Daily Dose: Big Deals
Jul 19
Roundtable: 2nd Half Sleepers
Jul 18
MLB Power Rankings: Week 16
Jul 18
Daily Dose: Polanco Producing
Jul 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Brewers have interest in SP Justin Verlander
Reed attracting most trade interest on Mets
Dodgers 'remain in mix' on O's Zach Britton
Mariners get David Phelps for four prospects
Astros' pursuit of Sonny Gray is 'heating up'
A.J. Ramos drawing interest from three clubs
JD Martinez (hand) out for D'Backs on Thurs.
Taijuan Walker placed on paternity leave list
Bogaerts (hand) back in lineup vs. Blue Jays
Braun (calf, wrist) out Thursday vs. Pirates
Cozart goes 4-for-6 with a home run, two RBI
Kelvin Herrera left game because of illness
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dominate Your Draft
Jul 20
Tight End Notebook
Jul 20
Podcast: The Real 1.01
Jul 20
No Deal!
Jul 19
Steelers Fantasy Preview
Jul 18
Eagles Fantasy Preview
Jul 18
Raiders Fantasy Preview
Jul 18
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Panthers lock up RG Trai Turner through 2021
Jamaal Williams will open camp as No. 2
Arians: Palmer wore arm out last offseason
Le'Veon not planning regular-season holdout
Report: Lions, Stafford close to new deal
Packers WR Geronimo Allison banned 1 game
Bolts rook WR Williams may need back surgery
Cam Newton (shoulder) throwing to teammates
Gary Barnidge to visit Jaguars next Tuesday
Panthers officially make Hurney interim GM
Ron Rivera 'surprised' by Gettleman firing
Thomas Davis: Don't blame me for GM firing
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Summer League Winners, Losers
Jul 19
Summer League Summary: DSJ
Jul 18
Vegas Summer League Pod
Jul 16
Free Agency Overview
Jul 14
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft
Jul 11
Friday Summer League Recap Pod
Jul 8
League Pass Ranks & News Talk
Jul 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Udonis Haslem signs one-year deal with Heat
Lakers to meet w/ Derrick Rose Thursday
Troy Williams agrees to 3-year deal w/ HOU
Derrick Rose in 'serious talks' w/ Cavaliers
Wolves, Wiggins working on 5-year extension
Lillard: A 'real possibility' Melo joins POR
Blake Griffin expects to be ready for camp
Mario Chalmers agrees to deal with Grizzlies
Ty Lawson agrees to deal with Shanxi Dragons
Willie Reed agrees to deal with the Clippers
Report: SA working on deal with Pau Gasol
Report: Manu Ginobili to re-sign with Spurs
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
Podcast: Draft Weekend Recap
Jun 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Wings, Tatar can't avoid arbitration hearing
Colton Parayko signs 5-year/$27.5M contract
Panthers ink prospect Owen Tippett to ELC
Stars expect Nichushkin back in 2018-19
Jean-Gabriel Pageau signs 3-year/$9.3M deal
Flyers ink second overall pick Nolan Patrick
Brian Campbell calls an end to playing career
Vegas signs its first ever pick, Cody Glass
Devils sign first overall pick Nico Hischier
Arizona plans to sign Duclair to bridge deal
Tampa Bay locks up Ondrej Palat for 5 years
Report: Tomas Tatar wants $6-7 million AAV
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Indy
Jul 19
Caps After New Hampshire (Summ
Jul 18
Wrapup: NH Motor Speedway
Jul 16
Update: New Hampshire (Summer)
Jul 15
DFS: New Hampshire
Jul 13
Chasing New Hampshire (Summer)
Jul 12
Caps After Kentucky
Jul 11
Wrapup: Kentucky Speedway
Jul 9
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Justin Haley: Eldora Dirt Derby results
Jeb Burton: Lilly Diabetes 250 advance
Kaz Grala: DNF in Eldora truck race
Cody Coughlin: Eldora Dirt Derby results
Eckes extends partnership with VMS thru 2018
Wendell Chavous: Eldora Dirt Derby results
Pitkat out of Goodale #46 Whelen Modified
Bowman to drive #88 Nationwide Chevy in 2018
Friesen: Runner-up in Eldora truck race
Bobby Pierce: Eldora Dirt Derby results
Matt Crafton wins Eldora Dirt Derby 150
Ward leads the Southern Modified points
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Open Championship: Rankings
Jul 19
Expert Picks: The 146th Open
Jul 18
DeChambeau wins John Deere
Jul 17
Open Championship Sleepers
Jul 17
Open Championship Preview
Jul 17
Expert Picks: John Deere
Jul 11
John Deere Classic: Preview
Jul 10
Schauffele wins the Greenbrier
Jul 10
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Kuchar signs a clean card in R1 of The Open
Koepka cruises to co-lead in return to action
Spieth sets the tone in R1 of The 146th Open
Furyk misses The Open; pegs it at Barbasol
Snedeker (ribs) WDs from The 146th Open
Defending champion Stenson heads to Birkdale
Spieth sets his eyes on the Claret Jug
Rose will look to beat Amateur mark at Open
McIlroy facing huge test as third MC looms
Rodgers finishes runner-up for second time
DeChambeau (-18) wins first TOUR title @ JDC
Rookie Lamb bags first career top 10 at JDC
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 11
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 6
Top-75 CFB Fantasy QBs
Jul 3
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Florida S Harris out for season (achilles)
Ex-Ducks WR Darren Carrington visited Utah
Zierlein comps DE Amstrong to Haason Reddick
LB Baker flies to ridiculous 4.37 forty time
Oregon loses 4-star DT Reitmaier to transfer
Morris: Sutton is a bigger DeAndre Hopkins
OSU nets pledge from four-star TE Ruckert
Media picks Florida State to win ACC
Darren Carrington planning on a transfer
Baylor RB Williams (shoulder) to miss games
UM frosh DE Malone-Hatcher (Achilles) retires
Penn State lands four-star S Isheem Young
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag's Take - Brighton preview
Jul 18
The Transfer Hub-July 17
Jul 17
Are Spurs the new Arsenal?
Jul 15
FPL 101 - Welcome New Students
Jul 14
FPL Prices Review - Part 1
Jul 13
Stag’s Take - FPL Prices
Jul 12
The Transfer Hub-July 11
Jul 12
Impact of Lukaku and Rooney
Jul 10
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Glenn Whelan leaves Stoke for Villa
LCFC Hamer out a win in the PL Asia Trophy
Everton defender ruled out until 2018
Lucas Leiva switches Liverpool for Lazio
Forster pens another Southampton contract
Kouyate to start season in the treatment room
Leicester complete swoop for Hull keeper
Blow as Barkley is ruled out for a month
Alvaro Morata headed to Chelsea
Arsenal down Bayern Munich on penalties
Juventus confirm Wojciech Szczesny transfer
Sturridge is making a big impression
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Vince Belnome
(2B)
Josh Edgin
(R)
Kelly Johnson
(2B)
Brandon Nimmo
(OF)
Bobby Scales
(3B)
Jerry Blevins
(R)
Jeurys Familia
(R)
Juan Lagares
(OF)
Addison Reed
(R)
Paul Sewald
(R)
Jay Bruce
(OF)
Wilmer Flores
(3B)
Seth Lugo
(S)
Jose Reyes
(SS)
Josh Smoker
(R)
Asdrubal Cabrera
(SS)
Erik Goeddel
(R)
Steven Matz
(S)
Matt Reynolds
(3B)
Noah Syndergaard
(S)
Yoenis Cespedes
(OF)
Curtis Granderson
(OF)
Tommy Milone
(S)
Rene Rivera
(C)
Cory Vaughn
(OF)
Michael Conforto
(OF)
Robert Gsellman
(S)
Rafael Montero
(R)
T.J. Rivera
(3B)
Neil Walker
(2B)
Travis d'Arnaud
(C)
Matt Harvey
(S)
Christian Montgomery
(S)
Hansel Robles
(R)
Zack Wheeler
(S)
Jacob deGrom
(S)
Brad Holt
(S)
Scott Moviel
(S)
Fernando Salas
(R)
David Wright
(3B)
Lucas Duda
(1B)
Desmond Jennings
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Addison Reed | Relief Pitcher | #43
Team:
New York Mets
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 12/27/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 232
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
San Diego State
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 3 (0) / CWS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $7.75 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN's Jerry Crasnick reports that Addison Reed is "attracting the most interest of any of the Mets' trade chips."
That's no real surprise given that Reed has posted a stellar 2.40 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 47/5 K/BB ratio in 45 innings this season and New York's other chips are Lucas Duda, Asdrubal Cabrera, and T.J. Rivera. There's known to be serious interest from the Red Sox and Brewers, along with a half-dozen other teams. Reed, a free-agent-to-be, would make sense as a bullpen rental for any contender.
Jul 20 - 2:04 PM
Source:
Jerry Crasnick on Twitter
Addison Reed fanned two batters while getting the last four outs and earning a save in Wednesday's ballgame against the Cardinals.
He was brought in to squelch an eighth-inning rally and whiffed Luke Voit to end the threat. He gave up a two-out single to Jedd Gyorko in the ninth but grounded out Eric Fryer to slam the door. Reed has 16 saves and a 2.40 ERA with 47 strikeouts and just five walks in 45 innings.
Jul 19 - 11:21 PM
Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports that the Red Sox are among the clubs showing interest in Addison Reed.
Reed is drawing interest from a bevy of teams, which is no surprise. The Mets reliever has posted a 2.47 ERA and 45/5 K/BB ratio over 43 2/3 innings this season and is an impending free agent. The Red Sox would obviously want him in a setup role ahead of Craig Kimbrel.
Jul 18 - 12:20 PM
Source:
Rob Bradford on Twitter
Addison Reed got the final four outs to earn a save against the Phillies on Saturday.
He was brought in to get the last out of the eighth inning with a runner on first and he punched out Freddy Galvis. Leading off the ninth, Aaron Altherr doubled on a ball that nearly left the yard but Reed was able to leave him stranded and notch his 14th save. He has a 2.59 ERA with 42 strikeouts and five walks in 41 2/3 innings.
Jul 1 - 9:50 PM
Reed attracting most trade interest on Mets
Jul 20 - 2:04 PM
Reed fans two, earns save vs Cardinals Wed.
Jul 19 - 11:21 PM
Red Sox among teams in on Addison Reed
Jul 18 - 12:20 PM
Reed gets four outs for 14th save on Saturday
Jul 1 - 9:50 PM
More Addison Reed Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
T. Frazier
NYY
(3626)
2
T. Turner
WAS
(3468)
3
J. Martinez
ARZ
(3464)
4
S. Doolittle
WAS
(3342)
5
M. Trout
LAA
(3229)
6
S. Gray
OAK
(2815)
7
Z. Britton
BAL
(2756)
8
P. Sandoval
BOS
(2670)
9
J. Quintana
CHC
(2603)
10
R. Madson
WAS
(2557)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Mets Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
0
1.0
1
0
0
.00
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
NYM
43
0
0
2
16
4
45.0
42
12
12
5
47
0
0
2.40
1.04
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jul 20
STL
1
0
1
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
.00
Jul 19
STL
1
0
0
0
1
1.1
1
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
.75
Jul 15
COL
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
.00
Jul 7
@ STL
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Jul 1
PHI
1
0
0
0
1
1.1
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.75
Jun 30
PHI
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
.00
Jun 29
@ MIA
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
1
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
1.00
Jun 24
@ SF
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
2
1
1
0
0
0
0
9.00
2.00
Jun 23
@ SF
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
.00
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Travis d'Arnaud
2
Rene Rivera
1B
1
Lucas Duda
2
T.J. Rivera
2B
1
Neil Walker
10-Day DL
Neil Walker (hamstring) is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.
Walker has been on the shelf with a strained left hamstring since mid-June. He tested out the leg by running on Monday. Assuming he does not suffer a setback during the planned minor league rehab assignment, he could potentially return to action some time before the end of July.
Jul 19
SS
1
Asdrubal Cabrera
3B
1
Wilmer Flores
2
Jose Reyes
3
Matt Reynolds
4
David Wright
60-Day DL
David Wright (shoulder) is at least 3-5 weeks away from resuming baseball activities.
Wright had a checkup recently and remains limited to physical therapy. "It's going to be a while," Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said. The club hasn't ruled him out yet, but Wright is almost surely not going to play this season.
Jun 30
LF
1
Yoenis Cespedes
CF
1
Michael Conforto
2
Juan Lagares
10-Day DL
Juan Lagares had surgery Monday to repair a fractured left thumb.
The Mets say that the operation was a success and that he'll have the stitches removed in a couple weeks. They didn't release a timetable for Lagares' return, but it's obviously going to be a while.
Jun 19
RF
1
Jay Bruce
2
Curtis Granderson
3
Brandon Nimmo
10-Day DL
Mets placed OF Brandon Nimmo on the 10-day disabled list with a partially collapsed lung.
No word yet on how he sustained the injury or how long he may be sidelined for, but our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family. Michael Conforto was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move.
Jul 8
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Noah Syndergaard
60-Day DL
Noah Syndergaard (lat) will begin a throwing program Monday.
Syndergaard broke the news himself via his Twitter account. The Mets' ace has been out since the end of April with a partial tear of his right lat muscle. The Mets are poised to be sellers and should be more focused on 2018 at this point, so they figure to take things slow with him. Still, there's a decent chance he'll be back down the stretch if he can avoid setbacks.
Jul 17
2
Jacob deGrom
3
Matt Harvey
10-Day DL
Matt Harvey (shoulder) has resumed a throwing program.
Harvey has been working on rebuilding strength in his right shoulder after it was discovered that the muscles behind the shoulder had atrophied following last year's thoracic outlet surgery. Monday's flat-ground throwing session was the first step in what will be a multi-week rehab process. He would be back until sometime in August.
Jul 17
4
Steven Matz
5
Zack Wheeler
6
Robert Gsellman
10-Day DL
Robert Gsellman (hamstring) remains shut down from throwing.
"He’s again doing the rehab stuff and making sure his leg’s OK," Mets manager Terry Collins said Sunday. "But we can’t do too much throwing-wise until we know his legs are going to be able to handle it." Gsellman has been sidelined for the last two weeks with a strained left hamstring.
Jul 10
7
Seth Lugo
8
Tommy Milone
60-Day DL
Mets transferred LHP Tommy Milone from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Chase Bradford. Milone now isn't eligible to return from his knee sprain until late July.
Jun 23
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jeurys Familia
60-Day DL
Jeurys Familia (shoulder) began a throwing program Thursday at the Mets' spring training complex in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Familia underwent surgery in mid-May for an arterial blood clot in his right shoulder and probably won't be ready to return to the Mets until sometime in August. There's also the possibility of a setback or two along the way. Addison Reed will continue to fill in at closer for New York, unless he's traded ahead of the July 31 deadline.
Jul 13
2
Addison Reed
3
Fernando Salas
4
Jerry Blevins
5
Josh Smoker
6
Josh Edgin
7
Paul Sewald
8
Hansel Robles
9
Rafael Montero
10
Erik Goeddel
Headlines
Waiver Wired: Parra Punch
Jul 20
D.J. Short discusses the red-hot Gerardo Parra and the resurgent Odubel Herrera in this week's Waiver Wired.
More MLB Columns
»
Waiver Wired: Parra Punch
Jul 20
»
Daily Dose: Snake Bite
Jul 20
»
The Closer Market
Jul 19
»
Notes: Manny On The Move?
Jul 19
»
Daily Dose: Big Deals
Jul 19
»
Roundtable: 2nd Half Sleepers
Jul 18
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 16
Jul 18
»
Daily Dose: Polanco Producing
Jul 18
MLB Headlines
»
Brewers have interest in SP Justin Verlander
»
Reed attracting most trade interest on Mets
»
Dodgers 'remain in mix' on O's Zach Britton
»
Mariners get David Phelps for four prospects
»
Astros' pursuit of Sonny Gray is 'heating up'
»
A.J. Ramos drawing interest from three clubs
»
JD Martinez (hand) out for D'Backs on Thurs.
»
Taijuan Walker placed on paternity leave list
»
Bogaerts (hand) back in lineup vs. Blue Jays
»
Braun (calf, wrist) out Thursday vs. Pirates
»
Cozart goes 4-for-6 with a home run, two RBI
»
Kelvin Herrera left game because of illness
MLB Links
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved