Addison Reed | Relief Pitcher | #43 Team: New York Mets Age / DOB: (28) / 12/27/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 232 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: San Diego State Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 3 (0) / CWS Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $7.75 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

ESPN's Jerry Crasnick reports that Addison Reed is "attracting the most interest of any of the Mets' trade chips." That's no real surprise given that Reed has posted a stellar 2.40 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 47/5 K/BB ratio in 45 innings this season and New York's other chips are Lucas Duda, Asdrubal Cabrera, and T.J. Rivera. There's known to be serious interest from the Red Sox and Brewers, along with a half-dozen other teams. Reed, a free-agent-to-be, would make sense as a bullpen rental for any contender. Source: Jerry Crasnick on Twitter

Addison Reed fanned two batters while getting the last four outs and earning a save in Wednesday's ballgame against the Cardinals. He was brought in to squelch an eighth-inning rally and whiffed Luke Voit to end the threat. He gave up a two-out single to Jedd Gyorko in the ninth but grounded out Eric Fryer to slam the door. Reed has 16 saves and a 2.40 ERA with 47 strikeouts and just five walks in 45 innings.

Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports that the Red Sox are among the clubs showing interest in Addison Reed. Reed is drawing interest from a bevy of teams, which is no surprise. The Mets reliever has posted a 2.47 ERA and 45/5 K/BB ratio over 43 2/3 innings this season and is an impending free agent. The Red Sox would obviously want him in a setup role ahead of Craig Kimbrel. Source: Rob Bradford on Twitter