Addison Reed | Relief Pitcher | #43

Team: New York Mets
Age / DOB:  (28) / 12/27/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 232
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: San Diego State
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 3 (0) / CWS
Contract: view contract details
ESPN's Jerry Crasnick reports that Addison Reed is "attracting the most interest of any of the Mets' trade chips."
That's no real surprise given that Reed has posted a stellar 2.40 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 47/5 K/BB ratio in 45 innings this season and New York's other chips are Lucas Duda, Asdrubal Cabrera, and T.J. Rivera. There's known to be serious interest from the Red Sox and Brewers, along with a half-dozen other teams. Reed, a free-agent-to-be, would make sense as a bullpen rental for any contender. Jul 20 - 2:04 PM
Source: Jerry Crasnick on Twitter
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final01.0100.00.0000000000000
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
NYM4300216445.0421212547002.401.04
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jul 20STL101001.00000000.00.00
Jul 19STL100011.11000200.00.75
Jul 15COL100001.00000200.00.00
Jul 7@ STL100011.00000100.00.00
Jul 1PHI100011.11000100.00.75
Jun 30PHI100011.00000000.00.00
Jun 29@ MIA100011.01000200.001.00
Jun 24@ SF100001.021100009.002.00
Jun 23@ SF100001.00000000.00.00
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Travis d'Arnaud
2Rene Rivera
1B1Lucas Duda
2T.J. Rivera
2B1Neil Walker
SS1Asdrubal Cabrera
3B1Wilmer Flores
2Jose Reyes
3Matt Reynolds
4David Wright
LF1Yoenis Cespedes
CF1Michael Conforto
2Juan Lagares
RF1Jay Bruce
2Curtis Granderson
3Brandon Nimmo
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Noah Syndergaard
2Jacob deGrom
3Matt Harvey
4Steven Matz
5Zack Wheeler
6Robert Gsellman
7Seth Lugo
8Tommy Milone
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jeurys Familia
2Addison Reed
3Fernando Salas
4Jerry Blevins
5Josh Smoker
6Josh Edgin
7Paul Sewald
8Hansel Robles
9Rafael Montero
10Erik Goeddel
 

 