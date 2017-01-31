Player Page

Jeurys Familia | Relief Pitcher | #27

Team: New York Mets
Age / DOB:  (27) / 10/10/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 242
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2007 / UDFA / NYM
Contract: view contract details
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said the league will make a decision on whether to punish Jeurys Familia for his October 31 domestic violence arrest by Opening Day.
The league has been looking into the Familia incident for months but so far no punishment has been handed down. The charges against Familia were dropped but a suspension is still likely. For a point of reference, Aroldis Chapman was banned for the first 30 games of 2016 following an offseason domestic violence arrest. Addison Reed would fill in at closer if Familia is suspended to start the year. Feb 3 - 10:59 AM
Source: Bob Nightengale on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
NYM7803451077.26325223184002.551.21
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Travis d'Arnaud
2Rene Rivera
3Kevin Plawecki
4Tomas Nido
1B1Lucas Duda
2Wilmer Flores
2B1Neil Walker
2T.J. Rivera
3Ty Kelly
SS1Asdrubal Cabrera
2Matt Reynolds
3Gavin Cecchini
4Amed Rosario
3B1David Wright
2Jose Reyes
LF1Yoenis Cespedes
CF1Curtis Granderson
2Juan Lagares
RF1Jay Bruce
2Michael Conforto
3Brandon Nimmo
4Wulimer Becerra
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Noah Syndergaard
2Jacob deGrom
3Matt Harvey
4Steven Matz
5Zack Wheeler
6Robert Gsellman
7Seth Lugo
8Rafael Montero
9Chris Flexen
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jeurys Familia
2Addison Reed
3Hansel Robles
4Josh Edgin
5Sean Gilmartin
6Gabriel Ynoa
7Josh Smoker
8Erik Goeddel
9Ben Rowen
10Adam Wilk
11Jenrry Mejia
 

 