Jeurys Familia | Relief Pitcher | #27 Team: New York Mets Age / DOB: (27) / 10/10/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 242 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2007 / UDFA / NYM Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $7.425 million, 2018: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said the league will make a decision on whether to punish Jeurys Familia for his October 31 domestic violence arrest by Opening Day. The league has been looking into the Familia incident for months but so far no punishment has been handed down. The charges against Familia were dropped but a suspension is still likely. For a point of reference, Aroldis Chapman was banned for the first 30 games of 2016 following an offseason domestic violence arrest. Addison Reed would fill in at closer if Familia is suspended to start the year. Source: Bob Nightengale on Twitter

MLB chief legal officer Dan Halem told the New York Daily News on Wednesday that Jeurys Familia and his wife, Bianca Rivas, have cooperated with the investigation into his October 31 arrest for domestic violence. "Mr. Familia and his spouse have fully cooperated with our investigation. Any media reports to the contrary are inaccurate," said Halem. This directly refutes a report earlier this week from Bob Klapisch of the Bergen Record, who was told by one "higher-up" at MLB that "everyone on (Familia’s) side has clammed up." Charges against Familia were dismissed after his wife declined to testify, but he's still expected to receive a suspension from MLB. Source: New York Daily News

According to Bob Klapisch of the Bergen Record, MLB officials admit that they are frustrated at how slowly their investigation into Jeurys Familia's domestic violence case is moving. Familia was arrested October 31 for a domestic violence incident with his wife, Bianca Rivas, but charges were dismissed in December after she declined to testify in court. Similarly, she has been reluctant to cooperate with MLB. "Everyone on (Familia’s) side has clammed up," said "one higher-up" at MLB. Commissioner Rob Manfred has the ability to suspend Familia even though he wasn't convicted. The expectation is that he could be facing a similar punishment to Aroldis Chapman's 30-game suspension from last year. Klapisch was told by an MLB official that a decision will likely come down by the end of camp. This means that Addison Reed will almost certainly begin the season in the closer role for New York. Source: Bergen Record