Josh Bell | First Baseman | #55 Team: Pittsburgh Pirates Age / DOB: (24) / 8/14/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 245 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right College: None Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (0) / PIT

Latest News

Josh Bell underwent surgery to remove a "loose body" in his left knee. Bell will need about 2-4 weeks to recover. The Pirates are unsure if he'll be ready for Opening Day. Bell has a history of knee problems after undergoing surgery for a torn meniscus in 2012. The 24-year-old held his own as a rookie last year, hitting a respectable .273 with three homers and 19 RBI over 128 at-bats. If Bell's recovery drags into the regular season, David Freese and John Jaso could see more time at first base. Source: Stephen Nesbitt on Twitter

Josh Bell reported to the Pirates' minicamp earlier this month at 225 pounds. Bell reported to spring training last year at 248 pounds, but with the help of yoga has become more lean and flexible. "I feel like the best version of myself because of yoga, so I'm going to continue. I'm all in," Bell said. "I have the body control (that), in the past, I was trying to find in the weight room. I have more coordination. It shows when I'm hitting, when I'm throwing and when I'm taking ground balls." Bell, who hit an impressive .273/.368/.406 with a 19/21 K/BB ratio in 152 plate appearances in 2016, is slated to be the Pirates' everyday first baseman in 2017. He could see time in the outfield if the club winds up trading Andrew McCutchen. Source: Pittsburgh Tribune-Review

Pirates GM Neal Huntington said he's focused on using Josh Bell at first base. Bell played both first base and right field in the minors. The 24-year-old top prospect performed well in his first taste of the majors in 2016 and figures to be a big part of the Pirates' offensive attack in 2017, wherever he's positioned defensively. A trade of Andrew McCutchen could obviously change the Buccos' plans entirely. Source: Travis Sawchik on Twitter