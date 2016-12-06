Player Page

Josh Bell | First Baseman | #55

Team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:  (24) / 8/14/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 245
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (0) / PIT
Latest News

Recent News

Josh Bell underwent surgery to remove a "loose body" in his left knee.
Bell will need about 2-4 weeks to recover. The Pirates are unsure if he'll be ready for Opening Day. Bell has a history of knee problems after undergoing surgery for a torn meniscus in 2012. The 24-year-old held his own as a rookie last year, hitting a respectable .273 with three homers and 19 RBI over 128 at-bats. If Bell's recovery drags into the regular season, David Freese and John Jaso could see more time at first base. Feb 1 - 5:09 PM
Source: Stephen Nesbitt on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
45128358031918211901.273.368.406.775
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016023000160
Josh Bell's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Indianapolis(INT)AAA114421124234146057577437.295.382.468
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Francisco Cervelli
2Chris Stewart
3Elias Diaz
1B1Josh Bell
2John Jaso
3Jose Osuna
4Joey Terdoslavich
2B1Josh Harrison
2Alen Hanson
3Chris Bostick
SS1Jordy Mercer
3B1Jung Ho Kang
2David Freese
LF1Starling Marte
CF1Andrew McCutchen
2Eury Perez
RF1Gregory Polanco
2Adam Frazier
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Gerrit Cole
2Jameson Taillon
3Ivan Nova
4Tyler Glasnow
5Chad Kuhl
6Steven Brault
7Drew Hutchison
8Clay Holmes
9Josh Lindblom
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Tony Watson
2Daniel Hudson
3Felipe Rivero
4Jared Hughes
5Juan Nicasio
6Antonio Bastardo
7Trevor Williams
8A.J. Schugel
9Wade LeBlanc
10Dovydas Neverauskas
11Lisalverto Bonilla
12Nefi Ogando
13Dan Runzler
14Tyler Webb
 

 