</>
Player Results
Article Results
Marte fills up stat sheet in comeback victory
Chatwood dominates Giants in two-hit shutout
Marcus Semien (wrist) to have CT scan Monday
Carlos Correa's X-rays come back negative
Strained hamstring sends Jake Odorizzi to DL
Jarrett Parker diagnosed with broken clavicle
Mitch Moreland stays hot with three-hit game
Chris Sale dominant again in win over Rays
Brewers, Dodgers still talking Braun trade
Santana fires one-hit shutout vs White Sox
Thames cranks two dongs in loss to Reds
Sabathia yields one run in 7 1/3 to top Cards
Player Page
Roster
Roster
Brandon Belt
(1B)
Edgmer Escalona
(R)
Nick Hundley
(C)
Matt Moore
(S)
Buster Posey
(C)
Ty Blach
(R)
Wendell Fairley
(OF)
George Kontos
(R)
Eduardo Nunez
(3B)
Neil Ramirez
(R)
Brett Bochy
(R)
Tim Federowicz
(C)
Derek Law
(R)
Angel Pagan
(OF)
Jeff Samardzija
(S)
Trevor Brown
(C)
Kevin Frandsen
(OF)
Hak-Ju Lee
(SS)
Joe Panik
(2B)
Will Smith
(R)
Madison Bumgarner
(S)
Cory Gearrin
(R)
Chris Marrero
(OF)
Jarrett Parker
(OF)
Denard Span
(OF)
Matt Cain
(S)
Conor Gillaspie
(3B)
Mark Melancon
(R)
Jake Peavy
(S)
Hunter Strickland
(R)
Brandon Crawford
(SS)
Gorkys Hernandez
(OF)
Nestor Molina
(S)
Hunter Pence
(OF)
Mac Williamson
(OF)
Johnny Cueto
(S)
Aaron Hill
(OF)
Jarrett Parker | Outfielder | #6
Team:
San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 1/1/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Virginia
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 2 (0) / SF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Updating an earlier report, Jarrett Parker suffered a broken clavicle in Saturday’s loss to the Rockies.
In layman’s terms, he broke his collarbone. Parker injured himself crashing into the wall for an incredible catch to rob D.J. LeMahieu in the fourth inning. The Giants haven’t given a timetable for his return but it’s safe to say he won’t be playing anytime soon. In his absence, left field will likely be occupied by some combination of Chris Marrero, Gorkys Hernandez and Aaron Hill.
Apr 15 - 9:19 PM
Source:
Henry Schulman on Twitter
Jarrett Parker left Saturday's game against the Rockies with an apparent shoulder injury.
Parker made a terrific play to rob D.J. LeMahieu of extra bases but paid the price by banging his shoulder on the left field wall. Aaron Hill replaced Parker in left field to begin the fifth inning. Parker grounded out in his only at-bat of the afternoon. The 27-year-old is probably looking at a lengthy stint on the disabled list.
Apr 15 - 6:05 PM
Source:
San Francisco Chronicle
Jarrett Parker went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBI and an intentional walk Wednesday versus the Diamondbacks.
Parker had been 1-for-14 with seven strikeouts. Of course, that's a really small sample size, but it seemed to play a role in the Giants' decision to bring in Melvin Upton Jr. on a minor league deal. Parker should have a few weeks to show what he can do as the Giants' primary left fielder, but he's not guaranteed anything beyond that.
Apr 13 - 2:06 AM
Jarrett Parker went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two total RBI during Saturday's Cactus League loss to the Mariners.
Parker took Hisashi Iwakuma deep to lead off the third inning, picking up home run No. 4 for the spring in the process. The 28-year-old outfielder is hitting .333 with a 1.149 OPS in Cactus League play. He has a legitimate shot of carving out a platoon role in left field given how well he has played to date.
Mar 18 - 7:22 PM
Jarrett Parker diagnosed with broken clavicle
Apr 15 - 9:19 PM
Jarrett Parker leaves with shoulder injury
Apr 15 - 6:05 PM
Jarrett Parker triples, knocks in two
Apr 13 - 2:06 AM
Jarrett Parker blasts solo home run in loss
Mar 18 - 7:22 PM
More Jarrett Parker Player News
1
J. Donaldson
TOR
(3293)
2
A. Beltre
TEX
(2808)
3
B. Posey
SF
(2570)
4
M. Bush
TEX
(2385)
5
T. Turner
WAS
(2352)
6
G. Bird
NYY
(2232)
7
J. Bradley
BOS
(2080)
8
J. Segura
SEA
(2077)
9
Y. Cespedes
NYM
(2000)
10
J. Ross
WAS
(1985)
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
1
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
8
20
3
0
1
0
2
1
2
10
0
0
.150
.227
.250
.477
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
9
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
37
4
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 15
COL
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 13
COL
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 12
ARZ
1
3
2
0
1
0
2
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.667
.750
1.333
Apr 10
ARZ
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.667
.500
Apr 8
@ SD
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 7
@ SD
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 5
@ ARZ
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Buster Posey
7-Day DL
Buster Posey (consussion) is optimistic he'll be able to return to the Giants starting lineup on Tuesday when he's first eligible.
Posey has ramped up physical activity and took swings in the indoor batting cages on Friday. Even if he doesn't make it back on Tuesday, expect the hard-hitting backstop to make his return at some point next week.
Apr 14
2
Nick Hundley
3
Trevor Brown
10-Day DL
Trevor Brown is dealing with a hip injury in addition to his ankle injury.
Brown's timetable is uncertain, and when he is able to return it's expected he'll be sent down to Triple-A Sacramento. Look for Brown only to be summoned in the event of a long-term injury at the big-league level.
Apr 4
4
Tim Federowicz
1B
1
Brandon Belt
2B
1
Joe Panik
2
Aaron Hill
SS
1
Brandon Crawford
3B
1
Eduardo Nunez
2
Conor Gillaspie
LF
1
Chris Marrero
2
Mac Williamson
10-Day DL
Mac Williamson (quadriceps) is not yet ready to playing in extended spring training games, manager Bruce Bochy said Tuesday.
With Williamson on the shelf and making very slow progress it will be up to Chris Marrero and Jarrett Parker to hold down the fort in left field. Parker will be his biggest competition for at-bats when he is healthy enough to return to the big club.
Apr 4
CF
1
Denard Span
2
Gorkys Hernandez
RF
1
Hunter Pence
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Madison Bumgarner
2
Johnny Cueto
3
Jeff Samardzija
4
Matt Moore
5
Matt Cain
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Mark Melancon
2
Hunter Strickland
3
Derek Law
4
Cory Gearrin
5
George Kontos
6
Ty Blach
7
Neil Ramirez
8
Will Smith
60-Day DL
Giants placed LHP Will Smith on the 60-day disabled list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament.
Smith underwent Tommy John surgery last week. He's hoping to be ready to pitch for the Giants next May.
Apr 2
Week That Was: Ranger Danger
Apr 15
Shifting ninth-inning dynamics and tough injury setbacks were among the key storylines in MLB's second week of play.
