Jarrett Parker | Outfielder | #6

Team: San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:  (28) / 1/1/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 210
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Virginia
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (0) / SF
Contract: view contract details
Updating an earlier report, Jarrett Parker suffered a broken clavicle in Saturday’s loss to the Rockies.
In layman’s terms, he broke his collarbone. Parker injured himself crashing into the wall for an incredible catch to rob D.J. LeMahieu in the fourth inning. The Giants haven’t given a timetable for his return but it’s safe to say he won’t be playing anytime soon. In his absence, left field will likely be occupied by some combination of Chris Marrero, Gorkys Hernandez and Aaron Hill. Apr 15 - 9:19 PM
Source: Henry Schulman on Twitter
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final10.000000000000030
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
82030102121000.150.227.250.477
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000090
201600000374
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 15COL11000000000000.000.000.000
Apr 13COL13000000020000.000.000.000
Apr 12ARZ13201020110000.667.7501.333
Apr 10ARZ12100001100000.500.667.500
Apr 8@ SD12000000010000.000.000.000
Apr 7@ SD13000000010000.000.000.000
Apr 5@ ARZ13000000020000.000.000.000
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Buster Posey
2Nick Hundley
3Trevor Brown
4Tim Federowicz
1B1Brandon Belt
2B1Joe Panik
2Aaron Hill
SS1Brandon Crawford
3B1Eduardo Nunez
2Conor Gillaspie
LF1Chris Marrero
2Mac Williamson
CF1Denard Span
2Gorkys Hernandez
RF1Hunter Pence
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Madison Bumgarner
2Johnny Cueto
3Jeff Samardzija
4Matt Moore
5Matt Cain
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Mark Melancon
2Hunter Strickland
3Derek Law
4Cory Gearrin
5George Kontos
6Ty Blach
7Neil Ramirez
8Will Smith
 

 