Jarrett Parker | Outfielder | #6 Team: San Francisco Giants Age / DOB: (28) / 1/1/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 210 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Virginia Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (0) / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Updating an earlier report, Jarrett Parker suffered a broken clavicle in Saturday’s loss to the Rockies. In layman’s terms, he broke his collarbone. Parker injured himself crashing into the wall for an incredible catch to rob D.J. LeMahieu in the fourth inning. The Giants haven’t given a timetable for his return but it’s safe to say he won’t be playing anytime soon. In his absence, left field will likely be occupied by some combination of Chris Marrero, Gorkys Hernandez and Aaron Hill. Source: Henry Schulman on Twitter

Jarrett Parker left Saturday's game against the Rockies with an apparent shoulder injury. Parker made a terrific play to rob D.J. LeMahieu of extra bases but paid the price by banging his shoulder on the left field wall. Aaron Hill replaced Parker in left field to begin the fifth inning. Parker grounded out in his only at-bat of the afternoon. The 27-year-old is probably looking at a lengthy stint on the disabled list. Source: San Francisco Chronicle

Jarrett Parker went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBI and an intentional walk Wednesday versus the Diamondbacks. Parker had been 1-for-14 with seven strikeouts. Of course, that's a really small sample size, but it seemed to play a role in the Giants' decision to bring in Melvin Upton Jr. on a minor league deal. Parker should have a few weeks to show what he can do as the Giants' primary left fielder, but he's not guaranteed anything beyond that.