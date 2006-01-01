Brad Peacock | Relief Pitcher | #41 Team: Houston Astros Age / DOB: (29) / 2/2/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 208 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Palm Beach (FL) JC Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 41 (0) / WAS Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $541,500, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Brad Peacock moved to 8-1 on Tuesday after limiting the Mariners to one run in seven innings. Peacock wasn't very good in March and it wouldn't have been a big surprise to see the Astros put him on waivers, since he was out of options. Fortunately, they didn't go that route, and he's turned out to be an absolute stud, amassing a 1.10 ERA in 12 relief appearances and now a 2.92 ERA in 10 starts. He's fanned 93 batters in 68 2/3 innings.

Brad Peacock spun six scoreless innings Sunday in the Astros’ win over the Blue Jays. The Jays managed five hits off Peacock but couldn’t push any runs across as the Astros cruised to a breezy 19-1 victory. Peacock’s command was spotty at times—he issued five walks on the afternoon—but Toronto never truly threatened the right-hander. The 29-year-old has made a smooth rotation to the rotation after beginning the year in Houston’s bullpen. He’s compiled a stellar 1.99 ERA during his four-game winning streak.

Brad Peacock moved to 6-1 after allowing three runs in six-plus innings Tuesday against the Braves. Peacock had a shutout going until the seventh, when he allowed five straight batters to reach. Fortunately for him, Ashur Tolliver was able to prevent the leftover runners from scoring after taking over with none out in the frame. Even though he got to face the opposing starter for once, Peacock struck out just seven tonight, a mild upset for someone averaging 13.2 K/9 IP.