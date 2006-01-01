Brad Peacock | Relief Pitcher | #41

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Wacha delivers three-hitter for first shutout
Brad Peacock fans nine M's, moves to 8-1
Castellanos goes 4-for-4 with 2 HR and 5 RBI
Maybin removed from game with knee injury
Rutherford in Yanks' deal for White Sox trio
Yankees close on Frazier, Robertson, Kahnle
D'Backs, Tigers announce J.D. Martinez deal
Padres put Austin Hedges on concussion DL
Belt (wrist) in Giants' lineup versus Indians
Vogt out at least one month with MCL sprain
Arenado out of Colorado lineup on Tuesday
McHugh (elbow) will make season debut Sat.
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Ron Rivera 'surprised' by Gettleman firing
Panthers expected to bring back Marty Hurney
Thomas Davis: Don't blame me for GM firing
Jerry deflects on possible Zeke suspension
Report: Steelers offered Bell 'over $12M per'
Cousins 'needed more time' to assess team
Witness says Zeke Elliott didn't throw punch
Zach Miller unlikely to make Bears' roster?
Anquan Boldin has visit with undisclosed team
5-of-5 execs say Kirk Cousins is a top-15 QB
Le'Veon could hold out until mid-late August
Redskins blame Cousins for no long-term deal
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Mario Chalmers agrees to deal with Grizzlies
Ty Lawson agrees to deal with Shanxi Dragons
Willie Reed agrees to deal with the Clippers
Report: SA working on deal with Pau Gasol
Report: Manu Ginobili to re-sign with Spurs
Pels plans to start Rondo & Holiday together
Kuzma scores 30, Lakers win Summer League
Lonzo Ball, Dozier, Hart out for SL Finale
Rudy Gay (Achilles) says he's fully cleared
Lonzo Ball exits w/ calf tightness on Sunday
Jarnell Stokes racks up 22 & 15 in Vegas
Luc Mbah a Moute agrees to deal with Houston
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jean-Gabriel Pageau signs 3-year/$9.3M deal
Flyers ink second overall pick Nolan Patrick
Brian Campbell calls an end to playing career
Vegas signs its first ever pick, Cody Glass
Devils sign first overall pick Nico Hischier
Arizona plans to sign Duclair to bridge deal
Tampa Bay locks up Ondrej Palat for 5 years
Report: Tomas Tatar wants $6-7 million AAV
Canes confirm offer to buy team has been made
Andrew Ference, 38, hangs up his skates
Report: Chuck Greenberg might buy Hurricanes
Rangers ink first-round pick Lias Andersson
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Pierce: Top 10 laps in last Truck practice
Holman fastest in final Eldora truck practice
Gragson has top 10 laps in NCWTS Practice 1
Stewart Friesen leads Eldora Truck Practice 1
Cody Coughlin: Eldora Dirt Derby advance
Kennedy to drive for new K&N Pro Series team
Sadler: Retains NXS lead after 7th at Loudon
William Byron: Third in Overton's 200
Allgaier: 32nd at Loudon, 3rd in points
John H. Nemechek: Eldora Dirt Derby advance
Poole: 4th in points after 10th at Loudon
Ben Rhodes: Eldora Dirt Derby advance
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Spieth sets his eyes on the Claret Jug
Rose will look to beat Amateur mark at Open
McIlroy facing huge test as third MC looms
Rodgers finishes runner-up for second time
DeChambeau (-18) wins first TOUR title @ JDC
Rookie Lamb bags first career top 10 at JDC
Byrd records first top 10 in nearly 3 years
Bryan moves target to -16; day-tying-low 64
Cabrera Bello win the 2017 AAM Scottish Open
Stricker posts 15-under with day-tying-low 64
Garrigus DQ at JDC following third-round 71
MDF jettisons eight at Deere, including Streb
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
OSU nets pledge from four-star TE Ruckert
Media picks Florida State to win ACC
Darren Carrington planning on a transfer
Baylor RB Williams (shoulder) to miss games
UM frosh DE Malone-Hatcher (Achilles) retires
Penn State lands four-star S Isheem Young
Jeremiah comps RB Barkley to Zeke Elliott
WR Kirk declines to discuss NFL intentions
Louisville will run more NFL-like O for L-Jax
RB Johnson leaves Michigan football team
FSU S James: I'm the best player in CFB
L-Jax to Vick: Dial back the praise a little
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Sturridge is making a big impression
Nothing the Mata with Juan and Matteo
West Ham on the verge of signing Chicarito
Lukaku opens United account vs Real Salt Lake
West Ham signs Joe Hart on loan
De Boer not interested in selling Benteke
Marko Arnautofic headed towards exit door
Ankle surgery sidelines Leicester defender
Klopp has his eye on Hull's Robertson
Dier move to Old Trafford looks unlikely
Trippier signs new 5-year deal with Spurs
Hart close to joining West Ham on loan
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jose Altuve
(2B)
Kyle Farnsworth
(R)
Yulieski Gurriel
(1B)
Lance McCullers
(S)
Josh Reddick
(OF)
Nori Aoki
(OF)
Michael Feliz
(R)
Jandel Gustave
(R)
Collin McHugh
(S)
Joe Sclafani
(2B)
Charles Basford
(R)
Mike Fiers
(S)
Will Harris
(R)
Colin Moran
(3B)
Tony Sipp
(R)
Carlos Beltran
(DH)
Evan Gattis
(C)
James Hoyt
(R)
Charlie Morton
(S)
George Springer
(OF)
Alex Bregman
(3B)
Ken Giles
(R)
Dallas Keuchel
(S)
Joe Musgrove
(S)
Danry Vasquez
(OF)
Edwar Cabrera
(S)
Alex Gillingham
(S)
Chia-Jen Lo
(R)
Ariel Ovando
(OF)
Blair Walters
(S)
Carlos Correa
(SS)
Marwin Gonzalez
(OF)
Jake Marisnick
(OF)
David Paulino
(S)
Aaron West
(R)
Chris Devenski
(R)
Luke Gregerson
(R)
Francis Martes
(S)
Brad Peacock
(R)
Danny Worth
(2B)
Darin Downs
(R)
Reymin Guduan
(R)
Brian McCann
(C)
Tyson Perez
(R)
Brad Peacock | Relief Pitcher | #41
Team:
Houston Astros
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 2/2/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 208
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Palm Beach (FL) JC
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 41 (0) / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $541,500, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Brad Peacock moved to 8-1 on Tuesday after limiting the Mariners to one run in seven innings.
Peacock wasn't very good in March and it wouldn't have been a big surprise to see the Astros put him on waivers, since he was out of options. Fortunately, they didn't go that route, and he's turned out to be an absolute stud, amassing a 1.10 ERA in 12 relief appearances and now a 2.92 ERA in 10 starts. He's fanned 93 batters in 68 2/3 innings.
Jul 18 - 11:39 PM
Brad Peacock spun six scoreless innings Sunday in the Astros’ win over the Blue Jays.
The Jays managed five hits off Peacock but couldn’t push any runs across as the Astros cruised to a breezy 19-1 victory. Peacock’s command was spotty at times—he issued five walks on the afternoon—but Toronto never truly threatened the right-hander. The 29-year-old has made a smooth rotation to the rotation after beginning the year in Houston’s bullpen. He’s compiled a stellar 1.99 ERA during his four-game winning streak.
Jul 9 - 5:01 PM
Brad Peacock moved to 6-1 after allowing three runs in six-plus innings Tuesday against the Braves.
Peacock had a shutout going until the seventh, when he allowed five straight batters to reach. Fortunately for him, Ashur Tolliver was able to prevent the leftover runners from scoring after taking over with none out in the frame. Even though he got to face the opposing starter for once, Peacock struck out just seven tonight, a mild upset for someone averaging 13.2 K/9 IP.
Jul 4 - 11:51 PM
Despite six walks, Brad Peacock held the A's to one run in five innings Thursday.
It helped that he allowed just two hits and struck out seven. Incredibly, Peacock has been an even bigger source of strikeouts as a starter (51 in 33 1/3 innings) than he was as a reliever (22 in 16 1/3 innings). It's the 30 walks this season that's holding him back; he needed 106 pitches to get through five innings today. He's worth playing right now, but he needs to be more efficient to become a real asset in mixed leagues.
Jun 29 - 6:04 PM
Brad Peacock fans nine M's, moves to 8-1
Jul 18 - 11:39 PM
Peacock improves to 7-1 with win over Toronto
Jul 9 - 5:01 PM
Brad Peacock earns win over Braves
Jul 4 - 11:51 PM
Brad Peacock strikes out seven in win
Jun 29 - 6:04 PM
More Brad Peacock Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Quintana
CHC
(3656)
2
T. Turner
WAS
(3445)
3
M. Trout
LAA
(2974)
4
A. Judge
NYY
(2706)
5
S. Marte
PIT
(2684)
6
S. Doolittle
WAS
(2615)
7
S. Gray
OAK
(2602)
8
Z. Britton
BAL
(2575)
9
K. Hendricks
CHC
(2458)
10
R. Madson
WAS
(2259)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
7.0
1
0
0
1.29
.571
1
1
3
1
9
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
HOU
21
9
7
1
0
0
61.2
43
18
18
37
84
0
0
2.63
1.30
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jul 18
SEA
1
1
1
0
0
7.0
3
1
1
1
9
0
0
1.29
.57
Jul 9
@ TOR
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
5
0
0
5
4
0
0
.00
1.67
Jul 4
@ ATL
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
7
3
3
2
7
0
0
4.50
1.50
Jun 29
OAK
1
1
1
0
0
5.0
2
1
1
6
7
0
0
1.80
1.60
Jun 19
@ OAK
1
1
1
0
0
5.2
4
1
1
2
8
0
0
1.59
1.06
Jun 13
TEX
1
1
0
0
0
4.2
2
1
1
4
10
0
0
1.93
1.29
Jun 9
LAA
1
1
0
1
0
3.0
7
4
4
4
1
0
0
12.00
3.67
Jun 4
@ TEX
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
4
2
2
1
9
0
0
3.00
.83
May 29
@ MIN
1
1
0
0
0
4.2
4
4
4
1
8
0
0
7.71
1.07
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Brian McCann
2
Evan Gattis
1B
1
Yulieski Gurriel
2
Marwin Gonzalez
2B
1
Jose Altuve
SS
1
Carlos Correa
10-Day DL
Astros placed SS Carlos Correa on the 10-day disabled list with a torn ligament in his left thumb.
Correa is expected to miss the next 6-8 weeks, putting him out until early-to-mid September. The star shortstop has been battling left thumb discomfort for a while and he aggravated the injury on a swing Monday night against the Mariners. He should be healthy in time for the playoffs and the Astros have a massive lead in the American League West standings, but this news obviously still stings. Marwin Gonzalez will be the primary fill-in at short.
Jul 18
3B
1
Alex Bregman
2
Colin Moran
LF
1
Nori Aoki
CF
1
George Springer
2
Jake Marisnick
RF
1
Josh Reddick
DH
1
Carlos Beltran
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Dallas Keuchel
10-Day DL
Dallas Keuchel (neck) tossed three scoreless innings in his first rehab start with Double-A Corpus Christi on Monday.
He gave up two hits and one walk while striking out three, throwing 45 pitches over his three frames. Keuchel will need at least one more rehab start before rejoining the Astros' rotation. He's been out since early June with a neck injury.
Jul 17
2
Lance McCullers
3
Collin McHugh
60-Day DL
Collin McHugh (elbow) will make his season debut Saturday in Baltimore.
McHugh got the go-ahead after allowing just one unearned run over six innings Sunday in his final rehab start with Double-A Corpus Christi. The 30-year-old right-hander might carry sneaky fantasy value in the second half on a very good Astros team. He had a 3.71 ERA, 1.249 WHIP, and 8.4 K/9 in 543 innings for Houston between 2014-2016.
Jul 18
4
Charlie Morton
5
Mike Fiers
6
Brad Peacock
7
Francis Martes
8
Joe Musgrove
9
David Paulino
Suspended
MLB suspended Astros RHP David Paulino 80 games for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing drugs.
He tested positive for Boldenone. Paulino has decided not to appeal the ruling. The Astros have 80 games left after tonight, so this effectively ends his season. The right-hander was undefeated in six starts for Houston, but struggled to a 6.52 ERA during that stretch.
Jul 1
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Ken Giles
2
Luke Gregerson
3
Chris Devenski
4
Will Harris
10-Day DL
Astros placed RHP Will Harris on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder inflammation.
The 32-year-old hurler has been an integral part of the Astros' setup corps this season, compiling a 2.86 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 39/5 K/BB ratio across 34 2/3 innings. No corresponding move has been announced yet.
Jul 15
5
Tony Sipp
6
Michael Feliz
7
Jandel Gustave
60-Day DL
Jandel Gustave underwent season-ending surgery on his right elbow Wednesday in Houston.
It was a UCL reconstruction procedure, which sounds a lot like Tommy John surgery. Gustave landed on the disabled list April 20 after experiencing tightness in his right forearm and he'll now remain sidelined until sometime in 2018.
Jun 21
8
James Hoyt
9
Reymin Guduan
Roundtable: 2nd Half Sleepers
Jul 18
In this edition of the Fantasy Roundtable, the Rotoworld Baseball crew tries to identify several second-half values.
