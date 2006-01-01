Player Page

Brad Peacock | Relief Pitcher | #41

Team: Houston Astros
Age / DOB:  (29) / 2/2/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 208
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Palm Beach (FL) JC
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 41 (0) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Brad Peacock moved to 8-1 on Tuesday after limiting the Mariners to one run in seven innings.
Peacock wasn't very good in March and it wouldn't have been a big surprise to see the Astros put him on waivers, since he was out of options. Fortunately, they didn't go that route, and he's turned out to be an absolute stud, amassing a 1.10 ERA in 12 relief appearances and now a 2.92 ERA in 10 starts. He's fanned 93 batters in 68 2/3 innings. Jul 18 - 11:39 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final17.01001.29.5711131900100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
HOU219710061.24318183784002.631.30
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jul 18SEA111007.031119001.29.57
Jul 9@ TOR111006.05005400.001.67
Jul 4@ ATL111006.073327004.501.50
Jun 29OAK111005.021167001.801.60
Jun 19@ OAK111005.241128001.591.06
Jun 13TEX110004.2211410001.931.29
Jun 9LAA110103.0744410012.003.67
Jun 4@ TEX111006.042219003.00.83
May 29@ MIN110004.244418007.711.07
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Brian McCann
2Evan Gattis
1B1Yulieski Gurriel
2Marwin Gonzalez
2B1Jose Altuve
SS1Carlos Correa
3B1Alex Bregman
2Colin Moran
LF1Nori Aoki
CF1George Springer
2Jake Marisnick
RF1Josh Reddick
DH1Carlos Beltran
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Dallas Keuchel
2Lance McCullers
3Collin McHugh
4Charlie Morton
5Mike Fiers
6Brad Peacock
7Francis Martes
8Joe Musgrove
9David Paulino
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Ken Giles
2Luke Gregerson
3Chris Devenski
4Will Harris
5Tony Sipp
6Michael Feliz
7Jandel Gustave
8James Hoyt
9Reymin Guduan
 

 