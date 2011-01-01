Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jose Alvarez
(R)
Nolan Fontana
(SS)
Cameron Maybin
(OF)
Yusmeiro Petit
(R)
Andrelton Simmons
(SS)
Andrew Bailey
(R)
Juan Graterol
(C)
Alex Meyer
(S)
Albert Pujols
(DH)
Tyler Skaggs
(S)
Cam Bedrosian
(R)
Deolis Guerra
(R)
Keynan Middleton
(R)
J.C. Ramirez
(S)
Huston Street
(R)
Kole Calhoun
(OF)
Andrew Heaney
(S)
Mike Morin
(R)
Ben Revere
(OF)
Nick Tropeano
(S)
Ysmael Carmona
(R)
David Hernandez
(R)
Ricky Nolasco
(S)
Garrett Richards
(S)
Mike Trout
(OF)
Jesse Chavez
(S)
Tim Lincecum
(S)
Bud Norris
(R)
Shane Robinson
(OF)
Luis Valbuena
(1B)
Yunel Escobar
(3B)
Martin Maldonado
(C)
Blake Parker
(R)
Francisco Rodriguez
(R)
C.J. Wilson
(S)
Danny Espinosa
(2B)
Jefry Marte
(1B)
Cliff Pennington
(2B)
Matt Shoemaker
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
C.J. Cron | First Baseman | #24
Team:
Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 1/5/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 235
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Utah
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (17) / LAA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $565,000, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Angels optioned 1B C.J. Cron to Triple-A Salt Lake.
Cron gets the boot one day after hitting a grand slam against the Mets. The 27-year-old has missed time with a foot injury this season while batting just .232/.281/.305 through 24 games. Still, he didn't get much of a leash after putting up a .792 OPS (115 OPS+) last season. The Angels can mix and match at first base with Luis Valbuena, Jefry Marte, and Albert Pujols.
May 22 - 2:42 PM
C.J. Cron hit a first-inning grand slam Sunday in the Angels' defeat of the Mets.
It was the first home run of the season for Cron, who's been battling through injuries and ineffectiveness. He finished 1-for-4 in the game and is slashing just .232/.281/.305 on the year.
May 21 - 4:52 PM
Angels activated 1B C.J. Cron from the 10-day disabled list.
He missed a couple weeks with a bruised foot. Cron is starting at first base Sunday, with Luis Valbuena sliding over to third to cover for Yunel Escobar (hamstring).
May 14 - 1:18 PM
C.J. Cron (foot, hand) played in his fourth minor-league rehab game for Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.
Cron's timetable for a return is uncertain. He has collected five hits in 12 at-bats with a home run so far during rehab. Wait until he is officially activated from the 10-day disabled list before plugging him back into the active lineup in AL-only fantasy play.
May 14 - 4:00 AM
Angels demote C.J. Cron to Triple-A
May 22 - 2:42 PM
Cron slugs grand slam in victory Sunday
May 21 - 4:52 PM
C.J. Cron activated from disabled list
May 14 - 1:18 PM
C.J. Cron plays in fourth rehab game
May 14 - 4:00 AM
More C.J. Cron Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Donaldson
TOR
(3139)
2
F. Freeman
ATL
(2797)
3
T. Tulowitzki
TOR
(2745)
4
J. Turner
LA
(2597)
5
E. Thames
MLW
(2514)
6
M. Cabrera
DET
(2434)
7
I. Happ
CHC
(2307)
8
A. Pujols
LAA
(2185)
9
B. Zimmer
CLE
(2160)
10
Y. Cespedes
NYM
(2152)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Angels Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
1
.250
1
4
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
7
2
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
24
82
19
3
0
1
8
7
4
19
0
0
.232
.281
.305
.586
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
24
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
97
0
0
0
0
11
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 21
@ NYM
1
4
1
0
0
1
4
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
1.000
May 20
@ NYM
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
1.000
May 19
@ NYM
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.333
.500
.333
May 17
CWS
1
4
1
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
May 16
CWS
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 15
CWS
1
3
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.333
.500
.667
May 14
DET
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Salt Lake(PCL)
AAA
4
12
5
2
0
1
3
3
1
3
0
0
.417
.500
.833
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Martin Maldonado
2
Juan Graterol
1B
1
Luis Valbuena
2
C.J. Cron
3
Jefry Marte
2B
1
Danny Espinosa
2
Cliff Pennington
SS
1
Andrelton Simmons
3B
1
Yunel Escobar
10-Day DL
Angels placed 3B Yunel Escobar on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 14, with a strained left hamstring.
Escobar was injured on Saturday and is expected to be sidelined for the next 2-4 weeks. The Angels will use Luis Valbuena at third base and C.J. Cron at first base while Escobar is on the shelf.
May 15
LF
1
Cameron Maybin
2
Ben Revere
CF
1
Mike Trout
RF
1
Kole Calhoun
DH
1
Albert Pujols
Sidelined
Albert Pujols (hamstring) remained out of the Angels' lineup Sunday.
Pujols hasn't played since exiting Wednesday's game with a right hamstring. It's possible he'll be available to pinch-hit.
May 21
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Garrett Richards
60-Day DL
Garrett Richards (biceps) is hoping to return in August.
"Looking at the schedule right now, I think that’s realistic," said Richards on Saturday. The right-hander said he feels weakness in his biceps but no pain. He's done some weight lifting but isn't close to throwing yet. Injuries have limited Richards to just seven starts since the beginning of 2016.
May 13
2
Ricky Nolasco
3
Matt Shoemaker
4
Tyler Skaggs
10-Day DL
Tyler Skaggs (oblique) has been cleared to resume a throwing program on Monday.
Skaggs was given a 10-12 week timetable to return from a Grade 2 right oblique strain, which would put his return around the All-Star break. He thinks he can beat that projection, though, and it seems like he might be ready since he's going to resume throwing in a few days.
May 19
5
Jesse Chavez
6
Nick Tropeano
60-Day DL
Angels placed RHP Nick Tropeano on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
The Angels needed the 40-man roster spot. Tropeano will miss all of this season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.
Apr 2
7
Andrew Heaney
60-Day DL
Andrew Heaney (elbow) hasn't been ruled out for a return before the end of the season.
Heaney underwent Tommy John surgery last July and was originally expected to miss the entire 2017 season, but everything has gone well in his rehab and the door now appears to be open a crack. "We’re open-minded to whatever the outcome is," said Angels general manager Billy Eppler. "We are still a time away from the ultimate resolution, so I think it’s premature to say yes or no to that question. The way that he has recovered and responded to each mile marker, so to speak, along the race, probably allows some growing optimism. But we’re still a long ways away." Heaney is currently on a two-week break in his rehab, but he's scheduled to resume throwing bullpen sessions this weekend. He still has a long way to go, but making his way back to the majors down the stretch would at least provide some peace of mind going into the winter.
May 16
8
J.C. Ramirez
9
Alex Meyer
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Cam Bedrosian
10-Day DL
Cam Bedrosian (groin) will throw a bullpen session Monday.
It will be the first time he's thrown off a mound since he went down with a strained right groin a month ago. Bud Norris has pitched surprisingly well in the Angels' closer role since Bedrosian went down, but the latter should eventually get his job back. He'll likely need a rehab appearance or two before returning.
May 21
2
Huston Street
10-Day DL
Huston Street (lat, shoulder) has moved his rehab to the Angels' spring training facility in Arizona.
He's expected to face hitters within the next week. Street is eligible to come off the 60-day DL on June 1 but it's unclear if he'll be ready by then. The right-hander is third among active pitchers with 324 saves but posted a career-worst 6.45 ERA during an injury-plagued 2016 campaign. His best years are already behind him.
May 11
3
Andrew Bailey
60-Day DL
Angels transferred RHP Andrew Bailey from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The Angels needed to make room for Doug Fister on the 40-man roster and Bailey wasn't going to be back before June 9, which is when he's first eligible to come off the 60-day DL. Bailey suffered a setback last week and hasn't resumed throwing yet. It's anyone's guess when he'll return to the Angels' bullpen.
May 20
4
Bud Norris
5
Jose Alvarez
6
Blake Parker
7
Yusmeiro Petit
8
Deolis Guerra
9
David Hernandez
10
Keynan Middleton
11
Mike Morin
10-Day DL
Mike Morin (neck) will face hitters on Tuesday.
If that goes well, he'll then begin a rehab assignment. Morin is nearing a return to the Angels' bullpen.
May 15
Headlines
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 22
Ryan Boyer highlights and analyzes the hottest hitters over the past week using Rotoworld's Season Pass Player Rater.
More MLB Columns
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 22
»
Top 10 Prospects: May 22
May 22
»
Dose: Perez Pounding
May 22
»
It's Happ-ening...
May 21
»
The Week Ahead: Cashner Money?
May 21
»
Dose: Adams In Atlanta
May 21
»
Week That Was: Freeman Down
May 20
»
Daily Dose: All is Welington
May 20
MLB Headlines
»
Angels demote C.J. Cron to Triple-A
»
Carlos Santana starting in RF on Monday
»
Donaldson (calf) to begin rehab stint Monday
»
Joe Ross to rejoin Nats' rotation Tuesday
»
Guerra (calf) to return from DL this week
»
Phil Hughes (shoulder) to be placed on DL
»
Mike Napoli clobbers 10th homer in win Sunday
»
Salvador Perez crushes two homers in loss
»
Richard flummoxes D-Backs in complete game
»
Holland allows one run over eight frames
»
Grichuk drives in four, Cardinals beat Giants
»
Bryant crushes pair of homers in win over MIL
