C.J. Cron | First Baseman | #24

Batters

Pos Role Name

C 1 Martin Maldonado

2 Juan Graterol

1B 1 Luis Valbuena

3 Jefry Marte

2B 1 Danny Espinosa

2 Cliff Pennington

SS 1 Andrelton Simmons

3B 1 Yunel Escobar 10-Day DL

Angels placed 3B Yunel Escobar on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 14, with a strained left hamstring. Escobar was injured on Saturday and is expected to be sidelined for the next 2-4 weeks. The Angels will use Luis Valbuena at third base and C.J. Cron at first base while Escobar is on the shelf.

LF 1 Cameron Maybin

2 Ben Revere

CF 1 Mike Trout

RF 1 Kole Calhoun

DH 1 Albert Pujols Sidelined

Albert Pujols (hamstring) remained out of the Angels' lineup Sunday. Pujols hasn't played since exiting Wednesday's game with a right hamstring. It's possible he'll be available to pinch-hit.

Starting Pitcher

Pos Role Name

S 1 Garrett Richards 60-Day DL

Garrett Richards (biceps) is hoping to return in August. "Looking at the schedule right now, I think that’s realistic," said Richards on Saturday. The right-hander said he feels weakness in his biceps but no pain. He's done some weight lifting but isn't close to throwing yet. Injuries have limited Richards to just seven starts since the beginning of 2016.

2 Ricky Nolasco

3 Matt Shoemaker

4 Tyler Skaggs 10-Day DL

Tyler Skaggs (oblique) has been cleared to resume a throwing program on Monday. Skaggs was given a 10-12 week timetable to return from a Grade 2 right oblique strain, which would put his return around the All-Star break. He thinks he can beat that projection, though, and it seems like he might be ready since he's going to resume throwing in a few days.

5 Jesse Chavez

6 Nick Tropeano 60-Day DL

Angels placed RHP Nick Tropeano on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury. The Angels needed the 40-man roster spot. Tropeano will miss all of this season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.

7 Andrew Heaney 60-Day DL

Andrew Heaney (elbow) hasn't been ruled out for a return before the end of the season. Heaney underwent Tommy John surgery last July and was originally expected to miss the entire 2017 season, but everything has gone well in his rehab and the door now appears to be open a crack. "We’re open-minded to whatever the outcome is," said Angels general manager Billy Eppler. "We are still a time away from the ultimate resolution, so I think it’s premature to say yes or no to that question. The way that he has recovered and responded to each mile marker, so to speak, along the race, probably allows some growing optimism. But we’re still a long ways away." Heaney is currently on a two-week break in his rehab, but he's scheduled to resume throwing bullpen sessions this weekend. He still has a long way to go, but making his way back to the majors down the stretch would at least provide some peace of mind going into the winter.

9 Alex Meyer

Relief Pitcher

Pos Role Name

R 1 Cam Bedrosian 10-Day DL

Cam Bedrosian (groin) will throw a bullpen session Monday. It will be the first time he's thrown off a mound since he went down with a strained right groin a month ago. Bud Norris has pitched surprisingly well in the Angels' closer role since Bedrosian went down, but the latter should eventually get his job back. He'll likely need a rehab appearance or two before returning.

2 Huston Street 10-Day DL

Huston Street (lat, shoulder) has moved his rehab to the Angels' spring training facility in Arizona. He's expected to face hitters within the next week. Street is eligible to come off the 60-day DL on June 1 but it's unclear if he'll be ready by then. The right-hander is third among active pitchers with 324 saves but posted a career-worst 6.45 ERA during an injury-plagued 2016 campaign. His best years are already behind him.

3 Andrew Bailey 60-Day DL

Angels transferred RHP Andrew Bailey from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. The Angels needed to make room for Doug Fister on the 40-man roster and Bailey wasn't going to be back before June 9, which is when he's first eligible to come off the 60-day DL. Bailey suffered a setback last week and hasn't resumed throwing yet. It's anyone's guess when he'll return to the Angels' bullpen.

4 Bud Norris

5 Jose Alvarez

6 Blake Parker

7 Yusmeiro Petit

8 Deolis Guerra

9 David Hernandez

10 Keynan Middleton