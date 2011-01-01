Player Page

Weather | Roster

C.J. Cron | First Baseman | #24

Team: Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:  (27) / 1/5/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 235
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Utah
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (17) / LAA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Angels optioned 1B C.J. Cron to Triple-A Salt Lake.
Cron gets the boot one day after hitting a grand slam against the Mets. The 27-year-old has missed time with a foot injury this season while batting just .232/.281/.305 through 24 games. Still, he didn't get much of a leash after putting up a .792 OPS (115 OPS+) last season. The Angels can mix and match at first base with Luis Valbuena, Jefry Marte, and Albert Pujols. May 22 - 2:42 PM
More C.J. Cron Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final41.250140100001072
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
2482193018741900.232.281.305.586
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201702400000
2016097000011
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 21@ NYM14100141010000.250.2501.000
May 20@ NYM111000010000001.0001.0001.000
May 19@ NYM13100000110000.333.500.333
May 17CWS14100011000000.250.250.250
May 16CWS13000000020000.000.000.000
May 15CWS13110000110000.333.500.667
May 14DET14000000020000.000.000.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Salt Lake(PCL)AAA4125201331300.417.500.833
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Martin Maldonado
2Juan Graterol
1B1Luis Valbuena
2C.J. Cron
3Jefry Marte
2B1Danny Espinosa
2Cliff Pennington
SS1Andrelton Simmons
3B1Yunel Escobar
LF1Cameron Maybin
2Ben Revere
CF1Mike Trout
RF1Kole Calhoun
DH1Albert Pujols
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Garrett Richards
2Ricky Nolasco
3Matt Shoemaker
4Tyler Skaggs
5Jesse Chavez
6Nick Tropeano
7Andrew Heaney
8J.C. Ramirez
9Alex Meyer
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Cam Bedrosian
2Huston Street
3Andrew Bailey
4Bud Norris
5Jose Alvarez
6Blake Parker
7Yusmeiro Petit
8Deolis Guerra
9David Hernandez
10Keynan Middleton
11Mike Morin
 

 