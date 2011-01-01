Kolten Wong | Second Baseman | #16

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Tribe Shuts Down Kipnis
Feb 27
Showdown: Turner vs. Correa
Feb 24
Bullpen Review: NL Central
Feb 24
Podcast: Astros Check-In
Feb 24
Lowdown: The Rusney Shuffle
Feb 23
Podcast: Cardinals Check-In
Feb 23
Lowdown: National Intrigue
Feb 22
Podcast: Nationals Check-In
Feb 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Hanley Ramirez dealing with sore shoulder
Wong (shoulder) making spring debut Mon.
Nationals have interest in OF Angel Pagan
Yu goes 1 2/3 scoreless in first spring start
Rich Hill works two scoreless in Cactus debut
Salazar whiffs three in Cactus League debut
Todd Frazier (oblique) to resume hitting Mon.
Richards (elbow) game-ready next weekend?
Jason Kipnis nursing strained rotator cuff
Hamilton likely to have another knee surgery
Zach Britton says oblique no longer an issue
Betts goes 2-for-3 and scores twice Sat.
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 24
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 20
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
AFC Depth Charts
Feb 19
Position Review: Pass Rushers
Feb 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jets expected to try to trade DE Richardson
Chiefs likely to tag Berry, let Poe become FA
FA Kenny Stills expected to get $12M per year
Report: Cowboys interested in McCown as No. 2
Bears will not use franchise tag on Jeffery
Panthers keep Addison on 3-year, $22.5M deal
Broncos will 'at least discuss Romo' if released
Latavius Murray expected to test the market
Matt Elam popped on drug charges in Miami
Jags were fed up with Julius Thomas' blocking
Jets cut C Nick Mangold, save $9.1 million
Redskins 'likely' to pursue Calais Campbell
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: 40 bombs & Big Sauce
Feb 27
More Than Doc River's Son
Feb 26
Waiver Wired: Top NBA Pickups
Feb 26
Dose: KAT and AD Take Over
Feb 26
The Week Ahead: Week 19
Feb 25
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 25
Feb 25
Dose: A Change of Scenery
Feb 25
Mailbag: Stretch Run Stories
Feb 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Patrick Beverley (groin) says he will play
Woj: Knicks will sign PG Chasson Randle
Knicks to waive PG Brandon Jennings
Chris Paul gets near triple-double & zero TOs
Blake Griffin scores 43 points, hits three 3s
DeAndre Jordan gets 20 & 19, hits 9-of-10 FGs
Nicolas Batum w/ season-high eight 3-pointers
Kemba Walker's 34 points, six 3s not enough
Russell Westbrook does it again with 41/11/11
Anthony Davis drops 38 points on 15-of-28 FGs
DeMarcus Cousins picks up 18th technical foul
DeMar DeRozan powers Raptors w/ 33 points
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Bishop takes the Kings
Feb 27
Waiver Wired: Jokinen awakes
Feb 26
Dose: Quick (and mumps) return
Feb 26
Stay Away from Carey Price
Feb 25
Capitals Dominant At Home
Feb 25
Trade Deadline Approaching
Feb 24
Dose: Hats off to Forsberg
Feb 24
Fantasy Nuggets Week 20
Feb 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
New Jersey places Pavel Zacha on IR
Radim Vrbata scores GWG in final minute
Josi posts third straight two-point game
McDavid first to reach 70-points this season
Johnny Gaudreau snaps 10-game goal drought
Kings obtain Ben Bishop from Lightning
Brad Marchand is still on fire
Jamie Benn picks up helper, fights Backes
Darnell Nurse returns after missing 35 games
Ben Bishop misses practice due to illness
Crawford sick and won't play Sunday
Everyone asking for J.T. Miller in a trade
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Feb 26
Update: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 25
Daytona 500 Stats
Feb 24
DFS: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 23
Chasing Daytona (Spring)
Feb 21
2017 NASCAR.com Salary Caps
Feb 17
1. Joey Logano
Feb 14
Restrictor-plate superspeedway
Feb 12
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Daniel Suarez top finishing rookie in 500
Kevin Harvick caught up in "Big One" crash
Chase Elliott runs out of gas late in 500
Trevor Bayne caps solid run with Daytona 10th
Matt DiBenedetto gets 2nd career top-10
Michael Waltrip ends career with top-10
Kasey Kahne 7th in Daytona 500
Strong Daytona run for Logano ends in 6th
Paul Menard rounds out Daytona top five
Aric Almirola gets 2nd Daytona top-5 in 4th
‘Dinger matches best Daytona finish in 3rd
Ryan Blaney finishes 2nd in Daytona 500
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
Joburg Open Preview
Feb 20
Expert Picks: Genesis Open
Feb 14
Genesis Open: Power Ranking
Feb 13
Spieth wins AT&T Pebble Beach
Feb 13
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Career-TOUR-best T4 for sponsor invite Hatton
Second runner-up of season for Woodland
Hoffmann snares career-best T2 at PGA Nat'l
Fowler ends drought with 4-shot win at Honda
Rookie Bryan on cusp of consecutive top 5s
WATCH: Vegas rides ace to closing 64 at Honda
World No. 2 Jason Day out of WGC-Mexico
Manley punches Open ticket after T2 in Joburg
Waring pipped in Joburg but books Open ticket
Fichardt birdies last to win 54-hole Joburg
Sponsor invite Hatton solo 2nd w/ 66 in R3
Fowler out front by 4 after bogey-free 65
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
Podcast: TE Prospect Talk
Feb 24
Podcast: Graham Barfield & RBs
Feb 22
Wide Receiver Rankings
Feb 21
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 17
Podcast: Matt Harmon on WRs
Feb 17
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 10
Podcast: Davis, Dalvin & Alvin
Feb 10
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Marvin Lewis: We won't take a QB in round one
Could Obi Melifonwu run in the low 4.4s?
Mayock: T.J. Watt has similar game to Clay
Exec: Dupre & Malone could emerge as WR2s
Barnett has 'nearly identical skills' as Bosa
Ole Miss QB Patterson not eyeing a transfer
Miami lands four-star QB Artur Sitkowski
Arizona hires Central Michigan AD Dave Heeke
Four-star ATH Watkins flips from FSU to Texas
Report: VanGorder resurfaces at Oklahoma St.
USC loses pledge from four-star WR Allen
UMass hires Pinkham as defensive coordinator
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 26
Feb 25
Late Fitness Check GW26
Feb 24
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW26
Feb 24
DFS Soccer: Week 26
Feb 24
Sean's Super Subs - GW26
Feb 23
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 26
Feb 23
Thoughts on Upcoming Weeks
Feb 23
AM's Perfect XI - Week 26
Feb 23
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Ibrahimovic era at United gets first trophy
Gabbiadini continues hot streak for Saints
Fernandez pens new Swansea deal
Tottenham win marred by injuries to key DEFs
WBA win again despite the absence of Phillips
Schmeichel rejects Ranieri mutiny rumors
Kane electric 1st half powers TOT to 4-0 win
Potters overwhelmed again by Spurs in loss
Knee injury could end Zarate's campaign
Antonio sent off as Hammers and Hornets draw
Success not forthcoming as Isaac misses late
Maguire injury is a huge concern for Hull
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Matt Adams
(1B)
Eric Fryer
(C)
Lance Lynn
(S)
Zach Phillips
(R)
Cody Stanley
(C)
Eliezer Alvarez
(2B)
John Gant
(S)
Tyler Lyons
(R)
Stephen Piscotty
(OF)
Robert Stock
(R)
Scott Bittle
(R)
Greg Garcia
(3B)
Victor Marte
(R)
Alex Reyes
(S)
Wilfredo Tovar
(SS)
Matt Bowman
(R)
Jose Adolis Garcia
(OF)
Carlos Martinez
(S)
Mikey Reynolds
(2B)
Sam Tuivailala
(R)
Jonathan Broxton
(R)
Randal Grichuk
(OF)
Jose Martinez
(OF)
Alberto Rosario
(C)
Breyvic Valera
(2B)
Matt Carpenter
(3B)
Jedd Gyorko
(2B)
Mike Mayers
(S)
Trevor Rosenthal
(R)
Michael Wacha
(S)
Brett Cecil
(R)
Chad Huffman
(OF)
Yadier Molina
(C)
Jordan Schafer
(R)
Adam Wainwright
(S)
Todd Cunningham
(OF)
Carson Kelly
(C)
Scott Moore
(1B)
Kevin Siegrist
(R)
Luke Weaver
(S)
Aledmys Diaz
(SS)
Mike Leake
(S)
Seung Hwan Oh
(R)
Magneuris Sierra
(OF)
Rowan Wick
(R)
Zach Duke
(R)
Gabriel Lino
(C)
Jhonny Peralta
(3B)
Miguel Socolovich
(R)
Jerome Williams
(R)
Kendry Flores
(S)
Corey Littrell
(S)
Tommy Pham
(OF)
Edmundo Sosa
(SS)
Kolten Wong
(2B)
Dexter Fowler
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Kolten Wong | Second Baseman | #16
Team:
St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 10/10/1990
Ht / Wt:
5'9" / 188
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Hawaii
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (22) / STL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $1.25 million, 2017: $2.5 million, 2018: $4 million, 2019: $6.5 million, 2020: $10.25 million, 2021: $12.5 million club option ($1 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Kolten Wong (shoulder) is starting at second base and batting leadoff in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.
It will be the first live action of the spring for Wong, who's been slowed in Cardinals camp by some lingering right shoulder inflammation. Cardinals manager Mike Matheny insisted to reporters Sunday that the shoulder discomfort is not a big concern, but we'll continue to monitor the situation closely. Wong has dealt with shoulder problems before.
Feb 27 - 9:22 AM
Source:
St. Louis Cardinals on Twitter
Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said Sunday that Kolten Wong's right shoulder injury "got made into a bigger deal than it ought to."
The skipper added that Wong will make his Grapefruit League debut on Monday. "I heard that got made into a bigger deal than it ought to," said Matheny. "(Wong) wasn’t too happy this morning as to how it was interpreted because it was interpreted as we’re just being cautious. He’s going to be playing tomorrow. He’s doing just fine." Matheny can downplay the ailment all he wants, but the fact that Wong's shoulder is still sore five months after he was injured is a concern. It's something to keep an eye on this spring.
Feb 26 - 10:57 AM
Source:
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Kolten Wong (shoulder) is hoping to be in the lineup Monday.
He's sat out the Cardinals' first two Grapefruit League contests due to lingering right shoulder inflammation which first surfaced at the end of last season. The team hasn't expressed much concern about their second baseman to this point, but it's obviously worrisome that the injury isn't healed yet.
Feb 26 - 9:30 AM
Source:
Derrick Goold on Twitter
Kolten Wong continues to deal with inflammation in his shoulder from the injury he sustained last season.
While he has been doing strengthening work, they still need to address inflammation in the joint. There's also a possibility that the injury will require surgery, though the club has said "not yet" when asked directly about it. This is certainly a situation worth monitoring this spring.
Feb 25 - 3:48 PM
Source:
Derrick Goold on Twitter
Wong (shoulder) making spring debut Mon.
Feb 27 - 9:22 AM
Matheny says Wong injury not a big deal
Feb 26 - 10:57 AM
Kolten Wong (shoulder) hopes to play Monday
Feb 26 - 9:30 AM
Wong dealing with inflammation in shoulder
Feb 25 - 3:48 PM
More Kolten Wong Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Wieters
WAS
(2801)
2
J. Hamilton
TEX
(2537)
3
Z. Britton
BAL
(2102)
4
J. Verlander
DET
(1820)
5
M. Scherzer
WAS
(1684)
6
M. Bourn
BAL
(1524)
7
T. Frazier
CWS
(1448)
8
J. Cueto
SF
(1333)
9
A. Pagan
SF
(1333)
10
D. Norris
WAS
(1321)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
St Louis Cardinals Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
121
313
75
7
7
5
23
39
34
52
7
0
.240
.327
.355
.682
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
88
0
0
17
0
Kolten Wong's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Kolten Wong's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Kolten Wong's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Kolten Wong's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Memphis(PCL)
AAA
7
28
12
0
1
4
11
10
4
6
1
0
.429
.529
.929
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yadier Molina
2
Eric Fryer
3
Carson Kelly
4
Alberto Rosario
5
Gabriel Lino
1B
1
Matt Carpenter
2
Matt Adams
3
Chad Huffman
2B
1
Kolten Wong
2
Greg Garcia
3
Breyvic Valera
4
Eliezer Alvarez
SS
1
Aledmys Diaz
2
Edmundo Sosa
3
Wilfredo Tovar
3B
1
Jedd Gyorko
2
Jhonny Peralta
LF
1
Randal Grichuk
2
Jose Martinez
3
Todd Cunningham
CF
1
Dexter Fowler
2
Tommy Pham
3
Magneuris Sierra
4
Jordan Schafer
RF
1
Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Carlos Martinez
2
Adam Wainwright
3
Lance Lynn
4
Mike Leake
5
Alex Reyes
Sidelined
Alex Reyes underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery on Thursday.
As scheduled. Reyes, one of the top young starters in baseball, will miss the entire 2017 season and probably the early part of the 2018 campaign as well. Michael Wacha, Luke Weaver, and Trevor Rosenthal are among the pitchers in the running for the final spot in the Cardinals' season-opening starting rotation. Carlos Martinez, Adam Wainwright, Lance Lynn, and Mike Leake are locked in.
Feb 16
6
Luke Weaver
7
Mike Mayers
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Seung Hwan Oh
2
Kevin Siegrist
3
Brett Cecil
4
Trevor Rosenthal
5
Matt Bowman
6
Jonathan Broxton
7
Tyler Lyons
Sidelined
Tyler Lyons (knee) has begun throwing off a mound.
It's quicker than expected, as Lyons is a bit ahead of schedule in his recovery from last November's right knee surgery. He's not expected to be ready by Opening Day but could appear in some Grapefruit League games next month. Lyons will most likely be used in relief for the Cardinals this season, although being stretched back out is an option after Alex Reyes went down.
Feb 17
8
Michael Wacha
9
Sam Tuivailala
10
John Gant
11
Miguel Socolovich
12
Rowan Wick
13
Zach Duke
Sidelined
Zach Duke underwent Tommy John surgery and also had his flexor muscle repaired last week.
This comes out of nowhere, as we hadn't heard of any elbow trouble that Duke was having until now. However, he is coming off a career-high 81 appearances in 2016, and it appears that his arm just couldn't hold up. He'll miss the entire 2017 season before hitting free agency the following winter.
Oct 14
14
Zach Phillips
Headlines
Dose: Tribe Shuts Down Kipnis
Feb 27
In the first Daily Dose of the 2017 season, Nate Grimm talks Jason Kipnis being shut down and two Angels starters making progress from arm injuries.
More MLB Columns
»
Dose: Tribe Shuts Down Kipnis
Feb 27
»
Showdown: Turner vs. Correa
Feb 24
»
Bullpen Review: NL Central
Feb 24
»
Podcast: Astros Check-In
Feb 24
»
Lowdown: The Rusney Shuffle
Feb 23
»
Podcast: Cardinals Check-In
Feb 23
»
Lowdown: National Intrigue
Feb 22
»
Podcast: Nationals Check-In
Feb 22
MLB Headlines
»
Hanley Ramirez dealing with sore shoulder
»
Wong (shoulder) making spring debut Mon.
»
Nationals have interest in OF Angel Pagan
»
Yu goes 1 2/3 scoreless in first spring start
»
Rich Hill works two scoreless in Cactus debut
»
Salazar whiffs three in Cactus League debut
»
Todd Frazier (oblique) to resume hitting Mon.
»
Richards (elbow) game-ready next weekend?
»
Jason Kipnis nursing strained rotator cuff
»
Hamilton likely to have another knee surgery
»
Zach Britton says oblique no longer an issue
»
Betts goes 2-for-3 and scores twice Sat.
MLB Links
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
DFS NBA: Improving in the Second Half
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved