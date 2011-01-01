Player Page

Weather | Roster

Kolten Wong | Second Baseman | #16

Team: St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (26) / 10/10/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'9" / 188
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Hawaii
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (22) / STL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Kolten Wong (shoulder) is starting at second base and batting leadoff in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.
It will be the first live action of the spring for Wong, who's been slowed in Cardinals camp by some lingering right shoulder inflammation. Cardinals manager Mike Matheny insisted to reporters Sunday that the shoulder discomfort is not a big concern, but we'll continue to monitor the situation closely. Wong has dealt with shoulder problems before. Feb 27 - 9:22 AM
Source: St. Louis Cardinals on Twitter
More Kolten Wong Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
121313757752339345270.240.327.355.682
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016008800170
Kolten Wong's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Kolten Wong's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Kolten Wong's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Kolten Wong's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Memphis(PCL)AAA7281201411104610.429.529.929
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yadier Molina
2Eric Fryer
3Carson Kelly
4Alberto Rosario
5Gabriel Lino
1B1Matt Carpenter
2Matt Adams
3Chad Huffman
2B1Kolten Wong
2Greg Garcia
3Breyvic Valera
4Eliezer Alvarez
SS1Aledmys Diaz
2Edmundo Sosa
3Wilfredo Tovar
3B1Jedd Gyorko
2Jhonny Peralta
LF1Randal Grichuk
2Jose Martinez
3Todd Cunningham
CF1Dexter Fowler
2Tommy Pham
3Magneuris Sierra
4Jordan Schafer
RF1Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Carlos Martinez
2Adam Wainwright
3Lance Lynn
4Mike Leake
5Alex Reyes
6Luke Weaver
7Mike Mayers
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Seung Hwan Oh
2Kevin Siegrist
3Brett Cecil
4Trevor Rosenthal
5Matt Bowman
6Jonathan Broxton
7Tyler Lyons
8Michael Wacha
9Sam Tuivailala
10John Gant
11Miguel Socolovich
12Rowan Wick
13Zach Duke
14Zach Phillips
 

 