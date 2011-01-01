Kolten Wong | Second Baseman | #16 Team: St Louis Cardinals Age / DOB: (26) / 10/10/1990 Ht / Wt: 5'9" / 188 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Hawaii Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (22) / STL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $1.25 million, 2017: $2.5 million, 2018: $4 million, 2019: $6.5 million, 2020: $10.25 million, 2021: $12.5 million club option ($1 million buyout) Share: Tweet

Kolten Wong (shoulder) is starting at second base and batting leadoff in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. It will be the first live action of the spring for Wong, who's been slowed in Cardinals camp by some lingering right shoulder inflammation. Cardinals manager Mike Matheny insisted to reporters Sunday that the shoulder discomfort is not a big concern, but we'll continue to monitor the situation closely. Wong has dealt with shoulder problems before. Source: St. Louis Cardinals on Twitter

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said Sunday that Kolten Wong's right shoulder injury "got made into a bigger deal than it ought to." The skipper added that Wong will make his Grapefruit League debut on Monday. "I heard that got made into a bigger deal than it ought to," said Matheny. "(Wong) wasn’t too happy this morning as to how it was interpreted because it was interpreted as we’re just being cautious. He’s going to be playing tomorrow. He’s doing just fine." Matheny can downplay the ailment all he wants, but the fact that Wong's shoulder is still sore five months after he was injured is a concern. It's something to keep an eye on this spring. Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Kolten Wong (shoulder) is hoping to be in the lineup Monday. He's sat out the Cardinals' first two Grapefruit League contests due to lingering right shoulder inflammation which first surfaced at the end of last season. The team hasn't expressed much concern about their second baseman to this point, but it's obviously worrisome that the injury isn't healed yet. Source: Derrick Goold on Twitter